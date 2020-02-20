WebSafety Decides To Delay Launch of DriveSafety Due to Ongoing Discussions With Third Parties

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that it decided to delay the launch of the patented DriveSafety app that was scheduled for February 24, 2020. The introduction of the DriveSafety app (www.drivesafetyapp.com) at the MoneyShow in Orlando, Florida earlier this month was well received by interested parties.

Mr. Rowland Day, the founder of WebSafety stated: "Since introducing the DriveSafety app we have recently had discussions with third parties. The severity and the size of the distracted driving problem is so big globally that we need to listen and consider these discussions. The DriveSafety app is ready but it is likely that it will be delayed until the near future. We are very pleased with the positive impact the DriveSafety app will make on reducing the loss of live, injury and the estimated $129 billion annual societal damage that is caused by distracted driving. We need to exercise some patience."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

