WebSafety Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire Veridetx, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. ( www .w e b s a fe t y .c o m ) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) Today announced that it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Veridetx, Inc.

The acquisition will be completed by the issuance of WebSafety stock and it is anticipated the closing will occur on or before December 15, 2020.

Rowland Day, CEO and Founder of WebSafety stated: "We are pleased to report that we have reached an agreement to acquire Veridetx Inc. Veridetx attracted our attention with its broad line of proprietary walk- through disinfecting booths. The booths take the temperature of anyone entering them; verify their identify; detect the presence or absence of a face mask; and, in seconds, kills germs clinging to their clothes or exposed areas with a food-grade, FDA compliant dry fog. The booths are being used internationally and will be introduced to the North American market later this year."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

About Veridetx

Veridetx is a supplier of a line of proprietary disinfecting booths. The booths supply information such as identity, temperature, face mask verification, and provide a food grade FDA compliant mist within the booth that kills germs that may be on the person that walks through the booth.

