Website Auditing and PDF Document Partnership to Eliminate the Digital Divide

CommonLook clients who want website accessibility audits can now work with the Bureau of Internet Accessibility to tap into their patent-pending artificial intelligence, comprehensive manual testing and remediation, gold-standard maintenance and support.

Since 2001, the Bureau of Internet Accessibility strives to eliminate the digital divide. Its interactive tools, reports and services have helped thousands of organizations achieve, maintain and prove digital compliance.

For over 20 years, CommonLook has led the standards-compliant document accessibility market. While laser-focused on PDF and document accessibility, CommonLook knows that many customers need trusted partners for website audits, testing and compliance monitoring as part of a complete solution. CommonLook is the only PDF remediation tool, aside from Adobe, listed in the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) PDF Techniques for WCAG 2.0. W3C is an international community that works to develop standards online.

"CommonLook continues to look for strategic partners that offer the very best solutions for ensuring compliance with the accessibility standards. Our focus is to guarantee 100% compliance with PDF accessibility standards. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility provides the key services our clients are looking for in achieving full compliance for their websites," said Monir ElRayes, CommonLook's President.

"This alignment is all about our clients," said Mark Shapiro, President of the Bureau of Internet Accessibility. "We want to provide the best accessibility compliance options available. Both the Bureau of Internet Accessibility and CommonLook have been leading our respective industries for decades, helping tens of thousands become compliant. It's a natural fit and we're proud to call CommonLook our partner."

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility

The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) strives to make the Internet accessible to everyone. They offer a suite of services that audit businesses' online presence, identify non-compliance areas, and make recommendations for how problem areas can be fixed. They also provide ongoing monitoring and support. With 20 years of experience, BoIA has audited more than 60,000 websites in the U.S. and worldwide in virtually every industry and field.

About CommonLook

CommonLook is changing the world by removing accessibility barriers in PDF documents for people with disabilities. As the industry trailblazer for over 20 years, CommonLook helps top organizations create, remediate, validate and monitor their digital documents to conform to accessibility standards such as WCAG 2.0 AA, PDF/UA, Section 508 and HHS.

