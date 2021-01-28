Website Connects Past and Present Owners of Rescue Pets for Free

EDGEWATER, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connie Bekavac has always adopted adult rescue pets and wondered about their past; just as many other adopting pet parents do. As a result, she created Pet Parents Place petparentsplace to connect online past and present pet parents of a pet. The site is a humanitarian effort on Connie's part and is free to use for adults and children, and with no advertisements. As COVID-19 has more people working from home, millions of pets have been adopted. But with the financial hardship of the pandemic, many people are having to give up their beloved pets. Pet Parents Place can connect them all online.

Connie Bekavac with her rescue dog Max Connie Bekavac with her rescue dogs Shiloh and Max

"Right now, with COVID-19, a lot of people are home and adopting a lot of pets," Bekavac said. "On the other side, people are losing their jobs and thus housing and can't keep their pets. There's a lot of action going on with rescues right now," she explained.

The stats seem to reinforce that Bekavac is on to something: Approximately 6.5 million dogs and cats enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.2 million are adopted and about 710,000 are successfully returned to their owners.

Here's how the Pet Parents' Place website works:

Users register with only their first name and email address to eliminate risk of previous owner trying to get their pet back.

Users then enter details about their pet, such as breed, microchip ID number and/or the city and state where the animal was given up or lost, and a photo.

Once all the required information is entered, the system searches the database for animals matching the description provided and displays the results.

If it matches with a pet that is already registered, and email alert will be sent out.

On its website, Pet Parents' Place also shares pet resources, listing of pet friendly services including pet adoption, lost and found, a blog, ability to sign up for the newsletter and donate funds that will be given to animal rescue groups.

For more information, go to petparentsplace.

About Pet Parents Place: Pet Parents Place (P3) is an LLC based in Edgewater, MD. Founded in 2013, P3's purpose is to connect pet parents online from across the nation with pet parents that have lost or had to give up their pet with the people that adopted them – all for free.

CONTACT:

Connie Bekavac

410-798-1906

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Parents' Place