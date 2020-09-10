Website Depot Listed in Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Website Depot Inc. has announced that it has been introduced to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America when Inc. Magazine published the most recent list for 2020 in August. This is the first time that the Los Angeles digital marketing agency has made the list, with a 186% revenue growth rate over the previous three years.

During the period of 2016-2019, the company experienced significant growth in many areas. As Website Depot's local client base grew and diversified, so did its team. Since it was founded in 2012, the web agency acquired a reputation as a provider of highly rated digital marketing services for local small businesses in Los Angeles. Today, it serves businesses throughout the United States in a wide range of industries.

Website Depot founder and CEO Danny Star said that his company's recognition in the Inc. 5000 is indicative of growth over the years in the budding relationships with many of the agencies' longtime clients. According to Star, clients seek out the expertise of his team for many solutions, including online reputation management, search engine optimization, web development, E-commerce, and Google Ads, among others.

"In light of being recognized in the Inc. 5000 for the first time, I'd like to thank our clients that have entrusted us with their growth over the years," said Star, "As we've grown, we've been working hard to make it easier to collaborate with our clients and service them no matter what stage they may be as a business."

The annual list is put together by Inc. Magazine. According to the publisher, the list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately and independently held, and must have been founded by 2016.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

For more information about Website Depot Inc. and its services or to make a media inquiry, contact Website Depot Inc. at 3402 Glendale Blvd. Visit https://websitedepot.com/ or call (213) 332-9255.

Related Images

website-depot-inc.png

Website Depot Inc.

Digital Marketing Agency Los Angeles

los-angeles-web-agency-inc-5000.jpg

Los Angeles Web Agency Inc. 5000

Website Depot 2020

Related Links

Social Media Marketing

Website Depot Podcast

SOURCE Website Depot Inc.