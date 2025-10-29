WEBSITE DESIGN WINS ORTHOFX™ DUAL HONORS AT THE 2025 W3 AWARDS

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoFX™, a leader in innovative orthodontic clear aligner solutions, is proud to announce that its new branding and website , designed in collaboration with creative agency ANML, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the 20th Annual w3 Awards. The w3 Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, celebrate outstanding digital creativity, recognizing exceptional websites for their design, usability, and innovation, making these accolades a testament to OrthoFX's commitment to excellence in digital storytelling. The newly redesigned OrthoFX website earned Gold in the Website Features, Best Visual Appeal, and Aesthetics category, and Silver in General Websites and Website Redesign.

"OrthoFX's aligner polymer innovations were crafted to enhance efficiency and outcomes for doctors while seamlessly fitting into patients' lifestyles. Partnering with ANML, an award-winning web design and brand agency, we created a website that blends aesthetics with purpose, employing seamless user experience and design to make learning intuitive and information compellingly accessible. This platform invites doctors and patients to experience orthodontics reimagined, positioning OrthoFX as the trusted choice for orthodontic excellence," said Sheila Tan, Chief Commercial Officer at OrthoFX.

View the Winner's Gallery for the w3 2025 Awards here . To learn more about the OrthoFX difference, visit here .

About OrthoFX:

OrthoFX™ was established by pioneers in the clear aligner industry who were instrumental in advancing and scaling leading aligner brands. The founders of OrthoFX saw an opportunity to improve treatment predictability and patient compliance by reimagining next-generation polymers, software, and services. Their goal was to empower doctors to provide effective, efficient aligner systems while offering patients aligner options that fit with their daily lifestyle.

The OrthoFX portfolio of products includes FXClear™, which features stain-resistant material and smooth, scalloped edges for enhanced comfort and fit. FXBright™, a translucent aligner system that gives teeth a naturally whiter and straighter appearance, without the use of whitening gels, from day one of the treatment. At the forefront of OrthoFX's aligners is the AirFlex™ System with the newly announced PrecisionFinish™ aligners, designed for effortless compliance, predictability, and detailing.

For more information about how to become an OrthoFX provider, visit www.orthofx.com .

