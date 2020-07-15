Website Improvements Drive Castle Hotel & Spa Revenue Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liqui-Site, an eMazzanti Technologies company providing custom website development services has published a new case study on its website relating how it increased revenue growth for a prominent hospitality client.

The informative case study features the Castle Hotel & Spa luxury resort located in Tarrytown, NY. According to the study, the website changes generated a 45% increase in gift card sales and 25% growth in repeat sales.

"If you are looking for a company to show your best value, share a great story and assure your guests they'll have a memorable experience, you have to work with Liqui-Site," related Kimberly Yancey, House Manager.

Below are a few excerpts from the case study: "Website Branding and Collaboration Powers Castle Hotel & Spa Revenue Growth."

Gift Card Sales and Repeat Business Up

"At one point, Yancy and Chait worked on a project re-inventing the hotel's gift cards to offer guests a Castle Experience. Together, they greatly enhanced the program by connecting each gift card to a Castle Experience, such as a spa treatment, tasting menu or a chef's table experience."

"Castle's gift card sales increased by 45% because of the enhanced gift card purchase and redemption process, including both online and offline changes. Repeat business also increased by 25% from the prior year."

Award-winning Custom Website Development

Liqui-Site's digital marketing experts help clients tell their story, attract top talent, and increase advertising effectiveness to grow revenues. With an award-winning web portfolio covering fourteen years, the firm's innovative digital marketing services and top web design talent deliver increased traffic, sales, and profitability for clients.

