Website Redesign Company, Huemor, Breaks Down the Cost of a Website Redesign

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A successful website can make or break a business in this 21st-century market, with visual appeal, functionality, and navigability all being major factors in every high-quality site. While many businesses are itching to give their site a new feel or look or upgrade its speed and features, starting a website redesign project can be overwhelming when you're not sure what to expect. One of the biggest questions that companies looking into a website redesign have is "how much is it going to cost?" To make things more complex, there's never a straightforward answer to that question; there is, unfortunately, no one-size-fits-all price tag for a website redesign project. However, when equipped with the right tools, you can break down the costs of a website redesign and make it easy to understand where your money is going. Website redesign company Huemor can equip you with the right knowledge as they help you break down the cost of a website redesign below.

What Goes Into a Website Redesign Project?

Before knowing what a redesign costs, it's important to know exactly what you're paying for. A website redesign can involve assessing your current website's strengths and faults, redesigning the website appearance, enhancing your site's functionality, developing engaging content, incorporating SEO, testing and editing the site following changes, and even monitoring the site after it goes live for a probationary period. Phew. It's a lot, but know that any price you pay for a website redesign provides you with a valuable, functional, and beautifully designed end-product.

Finding the Right Price for Your Business

Every business is going to have different resources to invest into a redesign project. While the guide below is a very bare-bones assessment based on business size, it's a good place to start your budget:

If you're a start-up: With a limited budget and staff, you're likely restrained to hiring a freelancer or redeveloping the website yourself. A redesign project done on your own does not guarantee the results of a professional, but definitely saves you money up front. However, it's a huge time commitment, and there's no guarantee it'll turn out how you want. Hiring a freelancer may be a splurge for a start-up, but if you're projecting big numbers in the future, then it may be best to make an investment in a high-quality website early. Rates for both options vary anywhere from $500 for a homemade site to upwards of $7,000 for a more complicated, freelance site.

If you're a small or midsize business: With your business already off the ground running, you'll have a bigger budget and more resources to spare for a redesign project. However, you'll also have more complex needs for a new website and likely need a thorough assessment of your current one. Your best options are also hiring a freelancer, or---a step up from there---a website design agency. The latter is a bigger investment, with a price tag anywhere between $15,000 to $40,000, depending on the functionality and content you need. However, the results are sure to satisfy for a long time following.

If you're bigger than a midsize business: If you're a large, established business with a higher budget for a redesign, then you're 100% looking for the right agency to handle your business's biggest online asset. An agency will assist you through the process with great service and customer care, making it worth the high price tag. As an established business you probably have more needs in terms of design, functionality, and data, so it's imperative to put your trust in professionals to handle these big parts of a redesign.

Redesigning your website is an investment, but finding the right price to fit your business's needs and resources isn't rocket science. See the value in a website redesign today and find the right quote, and partner, for your project.

About Huemor: Huemor, a Web Redesign Company, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create best-in-class website experiences to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor