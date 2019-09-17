NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is a huge revenue opportunity because 50% of shoppers are now making purchases online instead of in-store. If there were ever a time to invest in your ecommerce store, it's now. Website redesign company, Huemor, explains how to make your products stand out on Black Friday.

Creating a Valuable UX: Your online store's user experience (UX) affects your sales during the holiday season. Can you store handle a large traffic jump? Do first-time visitors know what you sell and how to find it? Is your checkout process quick and painless? If not, you need to fix those issues ASAP: don't wait until the last minute to make these improvements.

Gaining Customer Trust: You can expect a lot of first-time visitors during the Black Friday rush. As a result, you need to do everything you can to help shoppers trust you, lest you lose all that potential revenue. Showing a phone number and an address can help, as will enforcing https. Trusted security seals can help customers feel at ease in putting their credit card information during checkout.

Give Customers the Power to Save: One of the fastest ways to lose customers is to not save the items they add to their cart but don't immediately buy. Window shoppers expect to be able to return to your store after comparing similar products. If you aren't saving this information for them, it's likely they'll forget what they picked out. Instead of finding it again, they'll go somewhere else.

Preparing now means you'll make more sales when the Black Friday and holiday season comes. These suggestions will give your online store a leg up over the competition.

