Online shopping has transformed into its own economy, with brick-and-mortar businesses expanding their online presence and online only businesses gaining significant office presence in specialty retail stores. The WordPress plugin WooCommerce is a powerful ecommerce platform, equipped with all the features necessary to run and manage a successful online store. Website redesign company, Huemor, explains why using WordPress can help your ecommerce business succeed.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is the most widely used common website platform in the world. It powers 34% of all websites. It's a content management system (CMS) with a wide ecosystem of plugins for custom functionality and themes and design options to help businesses get exact control over their online store's look and experience.

Why WordPress for Ecommerce?

There are plenty of reasons why you could use WordPress for your ecommerce business:

Powerful (and popular) plugins: WordPress ecommerce plugin, WooCommerce, powers 31% of ecommerce websites. WooCommerce is easy to manage, blends seamlessly into any WordPress website, and comes at an unbeatable great price tag of $0. You can customize every aspect of WooCommerce and it comes with built-in features like customer reviews and unlimited product entries. Since many websites are already built on WordPress, installing WooCommerce is a piece of cake and can help you start selling product on your existing website today.

Branding and design freedom: One of the biggest benefits of using WordPress is having complete creative freedom when it comes to designing your business's site. Your site's visuals play a huge part in its success, and you want to be grabbing your customers' attention from the moment they land on your site. An elegant and high-functioning WordPress website design is the foundation of a successful ecommerce business, and there's no better option than designing your website just the way you want it.

Advanced customization and functionality: Building a website with WordPress can be as easy or advanced as you'd like. You can customize and create anything you or your designers/developers can dream up. This option gives your business even more customization and functionality, ensuring your website will be exactly what you intended.

For the reasons above and more, WordPress is clearly a powerful piece of software for building an ecommerce website. Take advantage of what a beautiful WordPress website can do for your ecommerce business today.

