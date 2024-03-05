Website Showcases Value of Yardi Investment Suite

Yardi

05 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

Features include software solution facts, user testimonials and a demo request form

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has revamped its real estate investment management website to provide new value for property owners, operators and investors.

The website creates a single repository for information about the Yardi Investment Suite and its elements: investor services, investment accounting, debt management, document management, market intelligence, performance metrics and learning management. Readers can view user testimonials and schedule a live demo.

"Website users can easily find insight into ways to improve their investor service, analytic capabilities, reporting, compliance, business intelligence and more. The site reflects the dynamism of the Investment Suite, the only software solution that provides visibility through the entire real estate investment lifecycle," said Chris Barbier, senior director of investment management for Yardi. "Readers are encouraged to navigate and reach out with any questions or comments."

About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

