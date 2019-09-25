WebsiteBox Introduces a New Real Estate Website Platform With Three Simple Pricing Plans

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuous effort to help real estate professionals grow their business, WebsiteBox has launched a new and improved version of its website platform. The new platform makes the setup of a new website quick and easy. Real estate agents, teams and offices can go from start to finish in minutes. They can enjoy a more modern and professional look and feel, with over 20 designs to choose from. The new websites are also easier to customize, with over 40 different building blocks to create a truly unique online presence.

Another major improvement to the new platform is near real-time MLS data processing. Previously, WebsiteBox processed MLS data every 24 hours, whereas the new platform processes MLS data in almost real time. Furthermore, the new platform easily integrates with Google G Suite - Including integration with Gmail, Google Contacts, Google Calendar, and Google Drive - so that real estate professionals can better communicate and engage with their leads and clients.

WebsiteBox has also improved the way they package their services, offering three new turnkey pricing plans:

Basic Plan : Perfectly suited for real estate professionals just looking to build and establish their online presence. The Basic Plan includes one professional real estate website pre-populated with SEO friendly content and localized to their specific area of operation. This plan is available for just a $99 set-up fee with no ongoing monthly/annual fees.



"In view of the options available in the market for real estate professionals, we strongly believe that our new platform and new pricing plans will make an impact for two key reasons," says Peyman Aleagha, founder and CEO, WebsiteBox Corp. "At WebsiteBox, we know how important it is for real estate professionals to get their budget under control. That's why we introduced three affordable turnkey plans with no hidden fees.

"Furthermore, unlike other solutions that require the client to build their website from scratch, WebsiteBox provides a fully-featured website that is pre-populated with SEO-friendly, localized content, listings and imagery. This allows real estate professionals to set up their website in a matter of minutes and for those who want to further customize their website, they can do so through our easy and intuitive website editor," Peyman added.

To find out more, please visit www.WebsiteBox.com.

About WebsiteBox: Toronto-based technology firm that empowers over 35,000 real estate agents and brokerages, offering do-it-all real estate IDX websites from a one-time fee of $99 – the lowest price in the industry. WebsiteBox provides IDX (Internet Data Exchange) integration with over 300 multiple-listing-service boards throughout the United States and Canada.

