WebsiteClosers.com Announces Acquisition of Baetea LLC by New World Natural Brands, LLC

Baetea is a health and lifestyle company with a desire to promote an active, healthy and balanced lifestyle. Baetea Teatox is a delicious blend of traditional organic herbs that aids in digestion. It is Amazon's Choice for Teatox solutions and has become one of the largest Teatox companies on the Amazon.com platform.

In addition to Baetea, the company also owns the Baebody brand, a beauty and lifestyle brand with a desire to promote a natural, healthy and beautiful lifestyle. All products are made with natural ingredients and organic infusions. Baebody is a leading Skincare retailer on the Amazon Platform, including Retinol Moisturizers, Body Scrubs and Eye Gels.

Baetea was purchased by New World Natural Brands, LLC ("NWNB"). NWNB is a St. Louis-based holding company owned by EFR, Inc., C3 Capital Partners, and a group of private investors. NWNB is a rapidly growing holding company investing in beauty and personal care companies. Ed Ryan serves as Chairman of NWNB and Jim Watt serves as Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Watt stated, "We want to thank the M&A team at WebsiteClosers for helping us with this transaction. We also want to thank the ownership of Baetea for developing such a strong company and helping to transition operations to our team. Together we will achieve great things."

