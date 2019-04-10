WebsiteClosers.com Announces Growth Equity Investment for Pink Lily

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the World's Largest Technology and Internet M&A Firm, announced today that Pink Lily (www.pinklily.com), based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has closed a minority growth equity raise to help fuel the digitally native Company’s next stage of growth. The investor group included successful entrepreneurs and leading consumer private equity investors. Website Closers represented Pink Lily in the transaction.

Pink Lily is a fast-growing online fashion brand founded by husband and wife team, Chris and Tori Gerbig. With Mrs. Gerbig’s expertise in fashion, sales and social media and Mr. Gerbig’s knowledge of business operations and finance, the couple has successfully scaled Pink Lily into a leading online clothing boutique. Pink Lily offers high quality, sustainably-made clothing products, many of which are produced or finished in the USA. Always looking for gorgeous fashion finds to add to their collection, the company features new arrivals on their website daily. The brand rose from humble beginnings on Facebook groups to today having over 1.5M Facebook followers and growing.

This new injection of growth equity is indented to help Pink Lily expand its product assortment, invest in people, and capitalize on the growth opportunity in front of the business. The investment represents a growing trend in the current digital M&A sector as consumers are abandoning brick-and-mortar retailers in favor of online stores that address latest trends and investors are taking note. The Pink Lily brand represents the next evolution of fashion’s move online – focusing not just on fast fashion trends, but also offering staples that cater to women across the US. Speaking on behalf of Website Closers, Jason Guerrettaz, Executive Director, stated, “We are seeing a growing trend whereby consumers are connecting directly with online brands. It’s not enough to simply sell products through marketplaces and retailers anymore. Shoppers are looking to connect with authentic brands that have a real story and connection with their customers. Pink Lily is a perfect example of this new wave of online brands. The business has a loyal following, and this new round of growth capital will help the company realize its full potential.”

