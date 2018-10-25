Websites Depot Expands Offices to San Diego, With More Locations Planned

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver-Lake-based Websites Depot is announcing the expansion of its core offices with the opening of a satellite office in San Diego, according to an official statement by the company today. The privately-owned Digital Marketing Agency is on the verge of six-straight years of continuous healthy growth since it was founded in 2012.

Websites Depot Inc

Websites Depot plans to begin aggressive marketing in San Diego, starting with the city's Small Business Expo on October 25, according to CEO Danny Star. The Websites Depot team is coming off the heels of a successful expo in Los Angeles in which Mr. Star delivered a well-received workshop to small business owners.

"We've finally reached that level of growth where our clients do come from everywhere. So it was always in our plan to expand out to other cities in the United States," said Star. "We are grateful for the team we have and certainly grateful for our loyal clientele that has enabled us to be in this position."

According to Star, the company already has numerous clients based in San Diego, so the move makes sense to better service those clients as well as explore the new opportunity in the city.

The company began as a small one-man search engine optimization consulting firm with two support employees. As website presentation became a bigger part of being hands-on in digital marketing campaigns, the services expanded into web development and design, among other services. Several years later, with several more employees, the consultancy formed into Websites Depot-- aiming to be the one-stop shop for web services.

For more information about the expansion, the expo, or to make a media inquiry with the company directly, please contact (213) 332-9255.

