Webspec Design Makes the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 181%

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Webspec Design, a company based out of Des Moines, IA with offices in Chicago, IL, came in at No. 2,224 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Well-known names such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an incredible honor to be included in the Inc. 5000," said Webspec CEO Jeremiah Terhark. "I am proud of our team's hard work to get us to this point and I look forward to what our future holds."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their respective markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Webspec is one of 31 Iowa companies honored on this year's list.





SOURCE Webspec Design