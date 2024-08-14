Webstar Technology Group Announces $10M Regulation-A Tier II Public Offering At $7.00 Per Share

Funds Will Be Used To Develop The $650 Million Dollar Bear Village Resort In Commerce, Georgia.

US Hospitality Real Estate Market Size Is USD 28.1 Billion In The Current Year And Is Anticipated To Register A CAGR Of Over 5.5% During The Forecast Period.i

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webstar Technology Group (OTCQB: WBSR) today announced that it has filed for a public offering of stock under Regulation-A Tier II for $10 million with the SEC to develop the $650 Million Dollar resortii.

The project is estimated to net revenues of over $75 Million per year and bring significant tax revenues and jobs to Banks County, Georgia. This significant milestone marks the commencement of the development and initial land to be purchased for the highly anticipated Bear Village Resort.

Bear Village Resort (www.bearvillageresorts.com) is set to be a premier destination for thrill-seekers and the young at heart, offering an array of extreme adventure sports and unique entertainment options. Located in Commerce, Georgia, the resort will feature a wide variety of attractions designed to provide unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

"This project is a major investment in Commerce, Georgia's future, and we're dedicated to creating a world-class destination that will draw visitors from across the region and beyond. Our Regulation-A Tier II public offering is a crucial step in bringing this vision to life. We look forward to the support of our investors and the community and we are incredibly excited to embark on this journey to create Bear Village Resort," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Webstar Technology Group."

Some of the Key Features of Bear Village Resort:

Indoor and Outdoor Water Parks: Enjoy exhilarating water slides, wave pools, and relaxing lazy rivers in our state-of-the-art water parks.

Adventure Park: Challenge yourself with zip lines, rock climbing, and obstacle courses in our expansive adventure park.

Family Entertainment Center: Fun for the whole family with arcade games, mini-golf, and interactive attractions.

Indoor and Outdoor Racing Tracks: Experience the thrill of high-speed racing on our cutting-edge tracks.

Aquarium: Explore the wonders of marine life with our world-class aquarium exhibits.

Themed Hotel with 600 Rooms: Stay in style and comfort at our uniquely themed hotel.

Conference Center: Host events and meetings in our fully equipped conference center.

500 Condo Hotel/Timeshares: Enjoy the convenience and luxury of our condo hotels and timeshares.

Restaurants and Retail: Indulge in a variety of dining options and shop at exclusive retail outlets.

Other One-of-a-Kind Amenities: Discover a host of unique features and attractions that set Bear Village Resort apart.

About Webstar Technology Group

Webstar Technology Group (OTCQB: WBSR) is a leading development company committed to innovation and excellence with a focus on leveraging cutting-edge solutions to drive growth and create value, and the Company is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for its customers and stakeholders. The Company is dedicated to developing innovative projects that enhance the quality of life and provide unique entertainment, lifestyle and recreational experiences. With a focus on leading-edge entertainment, Webstar Technology Group is committed to creating destinations that inspire and delight. The Company will shortly be releasing more information on these and other relevant matters.

Investor Relations

Webstar Technology Group

P: (404) 994-7819

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Webstar Technology Group

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

