Webster Bank Again Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Banks

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank announced today it was again included in Forbes' list of America's Best Banks 2020, ranked at number 49 in the country. This is Forbes' 11th annual list, which ranks the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality and profitability. The data is courtesy of S&P, but the rankings are done solely by Forbes.

Webster rose from its national 2019 ranking at number 68, and was once again the highest-ranked bank in Connecticut.

"Webster is proud to once again be recognized as one of the country's leading banks," said President & CEO John R. Ciulla. "This is a reflection of the quality and dedication of our 3,400 values-guided Webster bankers who excel in service to our customers, our communities and one another."

Over the years, Webster Bank has expanded to become a leading mid-sized bank in the Northeast with more than $30 billion in assets and 157 banking centers from greater New York City to Boston. Today, Webster offers a full range of financial services, including business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services. Webster Bank was also recently listed as New England's top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender, by dollar volume for the second year in a row.

