Webster Bank Continues Support for East Coast Greenway Alliance

Webster's donation to the East Coast Greenway will be used to continue maintenance, resurfacing, access and amenities of trails in Connecticut and Rhode Island . Webster's 2019 donation funded the re-signing of 22 miles of the East Coast Greenway route in Connecticut, as well as a tunnel lighting feasibility study and project planning for improvements to several trails in Connecticut.

Nearly 250 miles of East Coast Greenway trails run through Connecticut and Rhode Island including a series of rail trails that showcase the beauty of Southern New England cities and towns from the coast to inland.

Webster Bank made this year's $5,000 donation as part of its environmentally focused partnership with the Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF). During the month of August, Webster was the presenting sponsor of the HMF Evergreen Adventure. The event encouraged children and families, to walk, hike, bike and explore more than 20 state parks, forests and trails in Connecticut and Rhode Island. To emphasize its commitment to sustainability, Webster Bank committed to donating up to $5,000 to the East Coast Greenway by contributing $10 for every registered participant in the Evergreen Adventure.

"The East Coast Greenway has been busier than ever this year as more people seek outdoor solace and adventure during these challenging times," said Dennis Markatos-Soriano, executive director of the East Coast Greenway Alliance. "This second generous donation from Webster Bank will help us with the added expenses brought on by this increased traffic and assist with unexpected clean up expenses following Tropical Storm Isaias."

"Webster is happy to be able to once again offer our support to the East Coast Greenway as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability," said Brian Runkle, executive vice president of Operations at Webster Bank. "With trails running through many of the places where we live and work, we know firsthand the important role the Greenway plays in helping our communities to preserve and appreciate the environment."

Webster is actively involved in sustaining the long-term health of the communities it serves. Every year, Webster invest millions of dollars in renewable energy and environmentally oriented initiatives. In 2019, Webster Bank created or maintained commitments for approximately $143 million in loans for renewable energy and energy-efficient components.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services* through 156 banking centers and 301 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

About The East Coast Greenway

The East Coast Greenway is a walking and biking route stretching 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida, connecting the nation's most populated corridor. The East Coast Greenway is designed to transform the 15 states and 450 communities it connects through active and healthy lifestyles, sustainable transportation, community engagement, climate resilience, tourism, and more. The Greenway offers a safe place for bicyclists, walkers, runners, and more — of all ages and abilities — to commute, exercise, and visit new destinations. Learn more: www.greenway.org.

