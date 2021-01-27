Webster Bank General Counsel Harriet Wolfe Named Best In-House Mentor by 2020 American Lawyer Industry Awards

Wolfe was nominated by Webster Sarbanes-Oxley Analyst Nicole Fry, one of the 80 young professionals who have benefited from Wolfe's advice and encouragement. When Fry came on board at the bank in 2017, she was honored to have such a trusted role model as her mentor.

Wolfe joined Webster in March 1997 and has been general counsel since September 1999 and executive vice president since January 2003. Prior to that, she was in private practice and was a vice president and senior counsel at Shawmut Bank Connecticut. She also serves as a board member of the University of Connecticut Foundation Inc. and as a member of the Foundation's Audit Committee.

The American Lawyer Industry Awards spotlight outstanding achievements in the legal profession, from best litigator to best firm to lifetime achievement. This year's awards were announced during a recent virtual event.

