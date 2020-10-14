Webster Banker Named Chief Information Security Officer of the Year

"Aimee and her team have utilized next-gen security strategy to improve visibility in an increasingly complex environment," said Karen Higgins-Carter, executive vice president, Chief Information Officer at Webster, adding, "They've created an even more compliant, secure space with cutting-edge innovations that maintain a smooth customer experience."

Barricelli has worked in the financial industry since 1995 and is an experienced head of insider threat with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. She joined Webster in 2018, where she is responsible for the bank's strategy and planning, security assessments, architecture, engineering and operations.

Throughout the bank's ongoing digital transformation, Barricelli and her team have continued expanding bank security by leveraging strategies that are strongly correlated to business goals. At the same time, they are improving customer experience, increasing control and transparency, reducing friction and modernizing the environment.

In 2019, her team's work won a CSO50 Award, a yearly recognition of the top 50 organizations, (and the people within them) for their security projects or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.

In addition to her role as CISO, Barricelli is a member of the Leadership Board of the Webster Women's Initiative Network (WeWIN), acknowledging and supporting talented women and fostering diversity in the workplace. She also is a member of the inaugural Cybersecurity Advisory Board at the University of New Haven's Tagliatela College of Engineering.

