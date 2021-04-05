Webster Dental Care Announces Addition of Dr. Christie Wright

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, welcomes Dr. Christie Wright to its expert team. Dr. Wright received her Doctor of Dental Medicine from Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine.

"Dr. Wright displays a strong commitment to her patients and the community," said Webster CEO Michael Errin Rios. "Her giving spirit directly embodies what Webster Dental Care stands for."

Dr. Wright discovered her passion for helping people through her early volunteer work. Over time, she realized that many people did not go to the dentist due to fear, anxiety, or bad experiences. Dr. Wright decided that she wanted to make a difference in how people viewed dentists and inspire people to learn how to care for their teeth in a comfortable and trustworthy environment.

When asked what drives her passion for dentistry, Dr. Wright said, "Giving people the confidence to smile brings sunshine into my life."

WDC is actively seeking dental professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. More than fifty-six (56) dentists have found success and professional fulfillment with us. If you are a dental practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our CEO at (312) 275-2000 or [email protected].

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD.

Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

Contact Information:

Rachel Spears,

Human Resources Officer,

847-763-5890,

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster Dental Care

Related Links

http://www.webdentalchicago.com

