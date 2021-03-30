Webster Dental Care announces Addition of Dr. John Torphy

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, welcomes Dr. John Torphy to its expert team. Dr. Torphy received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University Dental School.

Webster CEO Michael Errin Rios notes that, "Dr. Torphy's thirty-four (34) years of experience and great skill will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our patients. We are delighted to have him join our La Grange Park Office team."

Born and raised in the Chicago area, Dr. Torphy enjoys general dentistry because it allows him the opportunity to treat a vast group of patients with unique needs and to prioritize their goals. Dr. Torphy has stayed current with new dental technologies and methods through his commitment to continuing professional education.

"I try to treat patients like they're family," says Dr. Torphy.

WDC is actively seeking dental professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. More than fifty-six (56) dentists have found success and professional fulfillment with us. If you are a dental practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our CEO at (312) 275-2000 or [email protected].

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD.

Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

