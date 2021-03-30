Webster Dental Care announces Addition of Dr. Michelle Pelc

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, welcomes Dr. Michelle Pelc to its expert team. Dr. Pelc received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.

Webster CEO Michael Errin Rios said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Pelc and her patients to our Webster Dental Care family. Dr. Pelc's personalized attention to her patients will strengthen the commitment of our Evanston office to make a difference in the community."

Dr. Pelc hails from a small Michigan town north of Detroit. She takes a comprehensive and conservative approach to dentistry that emphasizes good oral health as a starting point. Dr. Pelc enjoys building relationships with her patients to ensure that every dental visit is a positive experience.

"I strive to give one-hundred percent (100%) each day and to be present in the moment. I feel the happiest when I know that I have done my best and see smiles from those around me who I have been fortunate enough to have taken care of," said Dr. Pelc.

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD.

Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

