Webster Dental Care announces Addition of Dr. Therese Murphy-Swanson

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Therese Murphy-Swanson to our team of expert doctors.

"Dr. Swanson is a welcome addition to Webster. She has years of valuable experience and she brings a wonderful atmosphere to the office. She shows a level of empathy and skill that I believe exemplifies Webster's quality of care," says Webster's CEO Michael Errin Rios.

Dr. Murphy-Swanson received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Loyola University Dental School.

"I have been involved in the dental profession since I was eighteen (18) years old and I have loved the profession since that time. I have held many different positions: receptionist in an oral surgery office, dental assistant, dental hygienist, and general dentist. I always have a positive attitude and enjoy helping people of all ages improve their oral health," noted Dr. Swanson.

Dr. Swanson offers general dental procedures to her patients at Webster Dental Care's Evanston office. She is taking courses in order to administer Botox and dermal fill, and is learning other periodontal procedures to offer to her patients.

WDC is actively seeking dental professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. More than fifty-six (56) dentists have found success and professional fulfillment with us. If you are a dental practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our CEO at (312) 275-2000 or [email protected].

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD.

Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

Contact Information: Rachel Spears, Human Resources Officer, 847-763-5890, [email protected]

