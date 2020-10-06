Webster Dental Care Announces New Chief Operating Officer & Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with 12 locations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Chua to Chief Operating Officer.

"Michelle has always done outstanding work serving as Director of Operations and I know she will continue to deliver standards of excellence in her increasing role," said Michael Errin Rios, CEO of Webster Dental Care. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Michelle as we continue the future growth and strategic response to the ever-increasing demand for our organization's services."

Prior to her new position, Michelle oversaw day-to-day operations at WDC's 80-employee, 39 operatory multi-specialty dental center, Webster Dental Care North Suburban, located in Skokie, Illinois.

"I'm excited to take on this new role," said Ms. Chua. "WDC is a powerful organization to be a part of and I'm looking forward to making positive change for all."

In addition, WDC welcomes Rachel Spears to the executive team as its first Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining, Rachel served as a recruiter for Careers in Nonprofits. Today, she is tasked with elevating WDC as the leading dental service organization in the Chicagoland.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rachel to the WDC family," said Mr. Rios. "Rachel has great ambitions for Webster Dental Care and its communities. I'm confident that she will become an integral part of the executive team."

About Webster Dental Care

Webster Dental Care is a group of dental practices located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs established in 1976. While our focus is family dentistry, we have specialists within each practice to service all of your dental needs. Exceptional dental providers combined with a staff that is second to none, we have established ourselves as the premier dental group in the Chicagoland area.

