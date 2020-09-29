Webster Dental Care Announces New Interim Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with over 12 locations, today announced Michael Errin Rios as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Michael will work with Dr. Steven Rempas on all strategic decisions, in all sectors and fields of the business.

"For several years, Michael has demonstrated his ability to lead and manage operations within our organization," said Dr. Steven Rempas, Founder & President of Webster Dental Care. "I have tremendous trust in him, and I know that the two of us will continue to lead WDC to success."

In addition to WDC, Mr. Rios serves as President & CEO of Aptus, Inc. & Aptus Exchange, LLC. In this role, he is charged with creating new development opportunities, directing all projects, and rebranding and marketing of the organization. He was the business broker to 33 dental practice transitions and hosted 18 seminars providing 690 dentists continuing education credit. He will continue to integrate both organizations during his appointment as CEO.

"Webster Dental Care was one of the first dental service organization in the Chicago area," said Mr. Rios. "I'm excited to bring a new vision and fresh energy to our highly successful family-owned business, but also keep intact the storied history this company was built from."

Mr. Rios brings many years of experience in economic development, practice management and leadership roles. He begins each day attending morning mass at St. John Cantius Church and enjoys spending time in nature at the Morton Arboretum.

About Webster Dental Care

Webster Dental Care is a group of dental practices located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs established in 1976. While our focus is family dentistry, we have specialists within each practice to service all of your dental needs. Exceptional dental providers combined with a staff that is second to none, we have established ourselves as the premier dental group in the Chicagoland area.

About Aptus Exchange, LLC ("AE") & Aptus, Inc.

AE is the new standard of ease and access for modern health care practice brokerage. Based in the global city of Chicago, Aptus serves as an advisory services firm specializing in marketing, management consulting, practice succession planning and business brokerage. Aptus leverages the broad and deep expertise of its team to elevate firms in the Dental, Health Care, and Professional Service Industries.

