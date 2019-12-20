Webster Financial Corporation Board Directors Named Among Most Influential

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation is pleased to announce Webster Board of Directors members Elizabeth E. Flynn, E. Carol Hayles, Karen R. Osar and Lauren C. States are among WomenInc.'s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors. The magazine also congratulated Webster for "embracing diversity on your corporate board."

The four members' recognition will be published in WomenInc.'s winter edition.

"The wealth of experience and talent among these board members is a tremendous asset contributing to Webster's growth and progress," said Webster Bank Board of Directors Chairman Jim Smith. "We thank them for their extraordinary service, insights and integrity."

Flynn is a retired vice chairman, Marsh, LLC, and Hayles is a former executive vice president and chief financial officer, CIT Group, Inc. Osar is a retired executive vice president and chief financial officer, Chemtura Corporation, and States retired from IBM after a career of more than 36 years.

WomenInc. is a leading magazine dedicated to reporting on women's achievement and success in business. Its Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $29.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Elaine K. Ficarra, 203-578-2415 Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 eficarra@websterbank.com tmangan@websterbank.com

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation