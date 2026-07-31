Webster First Federal Credit Union promotes Colleen Carney to Chief Risk Officer

WORCESTER, Mass., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Colleen Carney to Chief Risk Officer. The appointment reflects the growing importance of risk management within the credit union and recognizes Carney's leadership in supporting Webster First's continued success.

Colleen Carney 2026

"Colleen brings a strong and well-rounded background in banking, operations, finance, revenue management, and risk management." said President and CEO John Thomasian, "As Webster First continues to demonstrate strong performance and sustained growth, the importance of a comprehensive and proactive risk management function has never been greater. I am confident that Colleen will excel in this important leadership role."

Before joining Webster First, she spent 10 years at Flagship Bank in Worcester. She earned a B.S. in Business Administration, magna cum laude, from Worcester State University.

Carney joined Webster First in October 2007 as Spencer Branch Manager. During her tenure, she earned an M.S. in Management from Worcester State University and later transitioned to the Accounting Department as Assistant Vice President of Risk Management in July 2018. She was promoted to Vice President of Revenue in October 2020, and in January 2024 assumed responsibility for risk management as Vice President of Risk and Revenue. In this role, she expanded and strengthened the credit union's risk management function, enhanced the work of the Risk Committee, and helped ensure that risks across the organization are appropriately assessed, evaluated, mitigated, and managed. She is currently pursuing an M.S. in Enterprise Risk Management at Boston University.

Carney said "I am honored to step into the newly created role of Chief Risk Officer and grateful for the opportunity to help shape this important function for the credit union. Establishing this position reflects our continued commitment to strong governance, thoughtful risk management, and long-term organizational strength. I look forward to working collaboratively across the organization to protect and support our members, employees, and community while helping guide sound decision-making and responsible growth."

About Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union ranks among the largest credit unions operating in Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1928, Webster First has grown its operations, services, and membership to serve four counties across the state, Worcester, Essex, Middlesex, and Suffolk with branches throughout. For more information, visit websterfirst.com.

Please direct any queries to:

Lauren Conti, Community Relations Coordinator

774-231-1677

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster First Federal Credit Union