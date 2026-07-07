Webster First Launches 'Pay a Person': Send Money to Friends and Family Instantly, No Extra Apps Required

WORCESTER, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First has announced an exciting update to its online banking platform with the launch of a new "Pay a Person" feature. Arriving this July, this convenient tool will let members send money instantly to friends and family straight from their account—no extra third-party payment apps to download or sign up for. With just a few taps, members can transfer funds in seconds, making it faster and easier than ever to pay back a friend, share expenses, or help out a loved one. Designed for speed and simplicity, "Pay a Person" puts effortless, secure payments right at members' fingertips.

The Pay a Person tool was created to make everyday financial moments simpler. To send money, members only need the recipient's name and phone number or email address. There's no need to ask for account or routing numbers. Once a transfer is started, the recipient gets a quick notification and can accept the funds in just a few steps, even if they don't bank with Webster First.

The feature is built for the moments that come up in daily life. Members can split a dinner bill with friends, chip in for a group gift, pay a babysitter or dog walker, settle up on shared rent or utilities, or send emergency funds to a family member in a pinch. Pay a Person makes it easy to move money quickly and securely whenever the need arises.

Webster First designed the Pay a Person feature with flexibility and affordability in mind, giving members several ways to send money based on how quickly it needs to arrive. Sending money to another Webster First member is always free and lands in their account instantly, making it perfect for quick, everyday exchanges. When the money is headed to someone at a different bank, members can choose a free next-day delivery option that's ideal for payments that aren't time-sensitive. And for those moments when speed matters most, recipients at outside financial institutions can accept the funds instantly for a simple, low flat fee of just $2.50. No matter which option members choose, the recipient receives a text or email with clear, step-by-step instructions on how to accept the funds.

To make sending money as simple as possible, Webster First has built Pay a Person directly into its online banking platform. Members can access the feature right from their account dashboard, with clear prompts and an intuitive layout that guides them through each transfer in just a few taps.

About Webster First

Webster First is a community-focused credit union committed to helping its members make sound, responsible financial decisions. By providing modern digital tools and trusted local service, Webster First makes everyday banking simple and secure. For more information about the new online banking updates, visit websterfirst.com.

Please direct any queries to:

Lauren Conti, Community Relations Coordinator

774-823-1677

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster First Federal Credit Union