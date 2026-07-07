Webster First Federal Credit Union Deploys Payrailz-Powered 'Pay a Person' P2P Solution to Modernize Member Payments

WORCESTER, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First Federal Credit Union today announced integration with Payrailz®, a leading digital payments solution from Jack Henry®, to embed the Payrailz® Pay a Person™ peer-to-peer (P2P) payments capability within its digital banking platform. This rollout reflects a growing industry shift toward in-app, real-time payment experiences that reduce reliance on third-party fintech rails and keep transaction volume within the financial institution's ecosystem.

Payrailz Pay a Person lets members send P2P transfers using just the recipient's name and mobile phone number. There's no need to share account or routing numbers, sign up for separate apps, or wait days for the money to clear. By streamlining the payment flow to a few taps, the credit union aims to drive digital engagement, increase transaction frequency, and strengthen primary financial institution (PFI) relationships with its member base.

"We're pleased that Webster First Federal Credit Union is enabling members to send P2P payments through Payrailz Pay a Person, while also giving recipients the option to receive funds instantly over the RTP® and FedNow® payment rails," said Tede Forman, president of Jack Henry Payment Solutions. "This fast, convenient exchange of funds supports a broad range of accountholders – from small businesses looking to grow to consumers seeking better control of their cash flow."

Built for flexibility, the solution uses a multi-rail payments framework to support different use cases and delivery speeds. Transfers between Webster First accounts and standard external ACH payments are available at no cost. For faster delivery, recipients can choose to accept the funds instantly for a flat $2.50 fee, offering a simple, transparent alternative to the percentage-based pricing common among many P2P fintech providers.

By integrating Payrailz payments technology directly into its core digital banking infrastructure, Webster First positions P2P payments as a native component of the member experience rather than a bolt-on service. The initiative underscores the credit union's broader digital transformation strategy and its commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and competitive payment solutions that meet evolving member expectations.

About Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union is a financial cooperative dedicated to providing innovative and secure banking solutions to its members. Committed to empowering members through responsible financial tools and exceptional service, the credit union offers a comprehensive suite of digital and traditional banking products. For more information, visit websterfirst.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Please direct any queries to:

Lauren Conti, Community Relations Coordinator

774-823-1677

[email protected]

SOURCE Webster First Federal Credit Union