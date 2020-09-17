Webster Investment's Sales Manager Named to National Advisor Inclusion Council

"At Webster, our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is integrated into everything we do," said John Olerio, senior vice president, director, Webster Investments. "Recognizing individuality, fostering personal and professional growth and providing robust cultural awareness and education opportunities builds a strong foundation for our organization. We know David will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important council."

Coppola, a Middlebury, Conn. resident, leads a team of financial consultants and associates, counseling them on customized strategies that align with each client's personal and financial goals.

As a member of the LPL Advisor Inclusion Council, he will provide critical guidance to LPL leaders, informing the development of inclusive business practices that support advisors in their mission to take care of their clients. Members' feedback has been integrated into several new programs and events to help attract more advisors to LPL to reflect the changing marketplace, assist advisors in growing their businesses by engaging new investor markets and create inclusive advisor support systems.

Kathleen Zemaitis, LPL senior vice president, head of Advisor Diversity and Inclusion, said, "We are honored to welcome this group of dynamic advisors who are committed to collaborating with us to drive meaningful change at LPL."

Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency Not Bank Guaranteed Not Bank Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Webster Bank and Webster Investments are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Webster Investments, and may also be employees of Webster Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Webster Bank or Webster Investments.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 156 banking centers and 301 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

SOURCE Webster Bank