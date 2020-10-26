Webster Investments SVP named among top retirement advisors

"Experience and knowledge of your client's needs are what matter most in this industry," said John Olerio, senior vice president and director of Webster Investments. "Bert has distinguished himself among his peers because of his exceptional ability to provide both specialized attention and a comprehensive approach that covers all areas of our clients' financial lives."

Entwistle has more than 20 years of experience striving to improve the retirement readiness of business employees. Acting as an extension of a plan sponsor's retirement committee, he provides fiduciary-level investment monitoring, expedited investment policy statement preparation assistance, education services for plan committees and support in managing vendor relationships. He joined Webster in 2013 as a vice president and retirement plan advisor after having worked for J.P. Morgan Securities.

Entwistle, who served in the U.S. Army Reserves, earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Boston College.

This is the sixth annual FT 401 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on investment management. Financial advisers from across the U.S. applied for consideration, having met a set minimum of requirements.

The final FT 401 represents an impressive cohort of elite advisers: the "average" adviser in this year's FT 401 has over 22 years of experience advising defined contribution (DC) plans and manages $1.6 billion in DC plan assets. The FT 401 advisers hail from 40 states and Washington, D.C.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (October 2019). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in six primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials and compliance record. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

Awarded to financial advisors advising at least $50 million in defined contribution (DC) plan assets where DC plans represent at least 20% of total AUM. Graded on several criteria, including growth in DC plans and assets, plan participation rates, experience and industry certifications, and compliance record.

