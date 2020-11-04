Webster Promotes Jonathan W. Roberts to Lead Retail Banking and Consumer Lending

"Jonathan has been the driving force behind our consumer deposits growth strategy, and this new emphasis on retail banking and consumer lending will enable us to be even more responsive to the evolving, dynamic needs of our customers and the communities we serve, while continuing to expand our commercial banking activities and aggressively grow HSA Bank," said Ciulla.

Since joining Webster in 2017, Roberts has led the growth in consumer deposits – spearheading the ongoing modernization, empowering customers with choice and thoughtfully expanding technology across the network, while differentiating Webster's consumer banking in the marketplace. He also oversaw the bank's award-winning Call Center.

Prior to Webster, Roberts served in several executive leadership positions within the banking and financial services industry. His most recent position was at First Bank in St. Louis, where he served as executive vice president of retail and business banking. Prior to that, he also held the positions of executive vice president and Mid-Atlantic president at Santander Bank in Philadelphia, and executive vice president and Head of Community Banking at F.N.B. Corporation in Pittsburgh.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Roberts later completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He is also an alumnus of the Wharton School of Business, General Management Program. Active as a mentor for young professionals, he volunteers for United Way, and serves on the board of the Urban League of Greater Hartford. Jonathan and his wife, Angela reside in the Hartford area and their two sons reside in Boston.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.0 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 156 banking centers and 298 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

