Webster Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.17 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $105.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.25 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, adjusting for $9.4 million ($6.9 million after tax) of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

"We continued to make meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives during a solid first quarter," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our focus remains on delivering for our customers, communities, bankers and shareholders."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021:

Revenue of $300 .5 million.

.5 million. Loan growth of $0.4 billion , or 2.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 7.9 percent.

, or 2.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 7.9 percent. Originated $533.0 million of second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

of second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Results include a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $25.8 million with a reserve decrease of $31 .1 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.54 percent, or 1.64 percent excluding $1.3 billion of PPP loans.

with a reserve decrease of .1 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.54 percent, or 1.64 percent excluding of PPP loans. Deposit growth of $4.0 billion , or 16.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.8 billion in demand deposits and $719.0 million in HSA deposits.

, or 16.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of in demand deposits and in HSA deposits. Results include $9 .4 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

.4 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives. Net interest margin of 2.92 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.5 percent.

"First quarter results were favorably impacted by positive credit trends and an improving economic outlook resulting in a meaningful release of loan reserve," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "While near term our liquidity position results in net interest margin compression, it along with our strong capital level positions us well for future growth."

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2020

Effective January 1, 2021 Webster realigned certain of its business banking and investment services related operations from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result $1.9 billion of loans, $2.2 billion of deposits, and $3.9 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) were moved from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking. Prior period results have been restated accordingly.

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.4 billion in loans and leases and $8.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$142,038

$117,584





20.8 %

Non-interest income

25,177

22,415





12.3



Operating revenue

167,215

139,999





19.4



Non-interest expense

64,836

65,220





0.6



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$102,379

$74,779





36.9





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$14,413

$13,681





5.4 %

Deposits

8,417

6,809





23.6



AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

6,694

5,270





27.0





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $27.6 million to $102.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $24.5 million to $142.0 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee accretion and growth in loans and deposits. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $25.2 million driven by higher loan related fees and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million to $64.8 million.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.5 billion in deposit balances and $3.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,109

$42,673





(1.3) %

Non-interest income

27,005

26,383





2.4



Operating revenue

69,114

69,056





0.1



Non-interest expense

36,250

37,078





2.2



Pre-tax, net revenue

$32,864

$31,978





2.8





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,040

3,119





(2.5) %

















Deposits

$7,455

$6,736





10.7



Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,118

1,855





68.1



Total footings

$10,574

$8,591





23.1





Pre-tax net revenue increased $0.9 million to $32.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.6 million to $42.1 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by a 10.7 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.6 million to $27.0 million, due primarily to increases in investment and notional account fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.8 million to $36.3 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.9 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$88,813

$81,199





9.4 %

Non-interest income

16,071

18,443





(12.9)



Operating revenue

104,884

99,642





5.3



Non-interest expense

76,124

80,290





5.2



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$28,760

$19,352





48.6





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans

$6,888

$7,211





(4.5) %

Deposits

12,611

10,873





16.0





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $9.4 million to $28.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.6 million to $88.8 million, driven by PPP loan fee accretion and deposit growth, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $2.4 million to $16.1 million resulting from lower deposit-related service charges and fee income from mortgage banking activities, partially offset by higher loan servicing fee income. Non-interest expense decreased $4.2 million to $76.1 million driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:

Net interest income was $223.8 million compared to $230.8 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 2.92 percent compared to 3.23 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 76 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 48 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $31.1 billion and grew by $2.3 billion , or 7.9 percent.

and grew by , or 7.9 percent. Average loans totaled $21.5 billion and grew by $1.2 billion , or 5.7 percent.

and grew by , or 5.7 percent. Average deposits totaled $28.3 billion and grew by $4.2 billion , or 17.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $25.8 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $31 .1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a $1 million benefit in the prior quarter and an expense of $76.0 million a year ago.

benefit in the quarter, contributing to a .1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit in the prior quarter and an expense of a year ago. Net charge-offs were $5.3 million , compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.8 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.54 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020 and 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020. Excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.64 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020. The allowance represented 218 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 214 percent at December 31, 2020 and 206 percent at March 31, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest income was $76.8 million compared to $73.4 million , an increase of $3.4 million . This primarily reflects an increase of $2.9 million due to fair value adjustments; $1.5 million in miscellaneous fee income; $1.8 million in loan and lease fees primarily related to higher syndication fees; and $0.6 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher account service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in deposit service fees driven by lower overdraft and service related fees and a $1.2 million decrease in the mark to market on customer derivatives and swap related fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest expense was $188.0 million compared to $178.8 million , an increase of $9.2 million . This primarily reflects strategic optimization initiative charges of $9.4 million : $2.0 million in compensation and benefits; $2.6 million in occupancy; and $4.8 million in professional and outside services. Excluding these charges, non-interest expense was flat when compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2020:

Income tax expense was $30.2 million compared to $11.1 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 22.6 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 22.6 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the quarter reflects the recognition of net discrete tax benefits during the period, partially offset by the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.9 billion , compared to $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $51.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $92.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.1 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $162.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $267.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $156.3 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020.

Loans:

Total loans were $21.3 billion , compared to $21.6 billion at December 31, 2020 and $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020. Compared to December 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans increased by $15.4 million while commercial loans decreased by $140.4 million , residential mortgages decreased by $113.1 million , and consumer loans decreased by $101.8 million .

, compared to at December 31, 2020 and at March 31, 2020. Compared to December 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans increased by while commercial loans decreased by , residential mortgages decreased by , and consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $215.6 million while commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased by $436.6 million , consumer loans decreased by $354.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $322.6 million . PPP loans totaled $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

while commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased by , consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages decreased by . PPP loans totaled at March 31, 2021. Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.807 billion ( $1.274 billion excluding PPP loan originations), compared to $1.804 billion in the prior quarter and $1.195 billion a year ago. In addition, $81 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $125 million in the prior quarter and $60 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $150.4 million , or 0.71 percent of total loans, compared to $168.0 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $162.3 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total paying nonperforming loans were $53.2 million , compared to $59.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $61.9 million at March 31, 2020.

, or 0.71 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at December 31, 2020 and at March 31, 2020. Past due loans were $20.4 million , compared to $32.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $37.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $28.5 billion , compared to $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 92.2 percent, compared to 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020 and 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.8 percent, compared to 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020 and 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020.

, compared to at December 31, 2020 and at March 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 92.2 percent, compared to 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020 and 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.8 percent, compared to 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020 and 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020. Total borrowings were $1.2 billion , compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 and $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, compared to 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, compared to 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.89 percent, compared to 10.95 percent at March 31, 2020.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $34.60 and $28.41 , respectively, compared to $32.66 and $26.46 , respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097



$ 38,199

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

105,530





57,715





66,890





50,729





36,021

Earnings per diluted common share

1.17





0.64





0.75





0.57





0.39

Return on average assets

1.31 %



0.73 %



0.84 %



0.65 %



0.50 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.79





9.31





10.91





8.47





5.95

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.65





7.51





8.80





6.79





4.75

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

25.54





26.14





25.50





21.12





24.12









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931

Nonperforming assets

152,808





170,314





167,314





178,381





169,120

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.54 %



1.66 %



1.69 %



1.64 %



1.60 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.10





0.17





0.21





0.30





0.15

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.71





0.78





0.74





0.79





0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.72





0.79





0.77





0.82





0.81

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

218.29





213.94





227.39





207.17





206.37









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 %



8.14 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.85





7.90





7.75





7.69





7.67

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.55





11.99





11.88





11.82





11.60

Total risk-based capital (a)

14.09





13.59





13.47





13.42





13.10

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.89





11.35





11.23





11.17





10.95

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.84





9.92





9.76





9.71





9.76

Net interest margin

2.92





2.83





2.88





2.99





3.23

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.46





60.27





59.99





60.04





58.03









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 3,127,891



$ 3,089,588



$ 3,074,653



$ 3,029,742



$ 2,945,205

Book value per common share

34.60





34.25





34.09





33.59





32.66

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.41





28.04





27.86





27.40





26.46

Common stock closing price

55.11





42.15





26.41





28.61





22.90

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,410





90,199





90,204





90,194





90,172

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,809





89,645





89,630





89,485





90,936

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,108





89,915





89,738





89,570





91,206











































(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period

ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2020 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 160,703



$ 193,501



$ 198,458 Interest-bearing deposits

1,210,958





69,603





69,482 Securities:



















Available for sale

3,313,980





3,326,776





3,016,631 Held to maturity

5,568,093





5,568,188





5,486,206 Total securities

8,882,073





8,894,964





8,502,837 Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(308)





(299)





(312) Securities, net

8,881,765





8,894,665





8,502,525 Loans held for sale

17,262





14,012





22,448 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

8,437,487





8,577,898





7,565,947 Commercial real estate

6,338,056





6,322,637





6,122,474 Residential mortgages

4,668,945





4,782,016





4,991,512 Consumer

1,856,895





1,958,664





2,211,591 Total loans and leases

21,301,383





21,641,215





20,891,524 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(328,351)





(359,431)





(334,931) Loans and leases, net

20,973,032





21,281,784





20,556,593 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,674





77,594





141,327 Premises and equipment, net

220,982





226,743





268,420 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

559,617





560,756





559,328 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

567,298





564,195





554,231 Deferred tax asset, net

80,235





81,286





80,318 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

509,511





626,551





701,744 Total Assets $ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690



$ 31,654,874





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 6,680,114



$ 6,155,592



$ 4,883,436 Health savings accounts

7,455,181





7,120,017





6,736,178 Interest-bearing checking

3,792,309





3,652,763





3,007,069 Money market

3,015,565





2,940,215





2,477,304 Savings

5,304,532





4,979,031





4,418,689 Certificates of deposit

2,234,133





2,487,818





2,891,161 Brokered certificates of deposit

-





-





100,000 Total deposits

28,481,834





27,335,436





24,513,837 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

498,378





995,355





1,262,749 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,554





133,164





1,773,399 Long-term debt

566,480





567,663





571,212 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

300,863





324,447





443,435 Total liabilities

29,986,109





29,356,065





28,564,632 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,127,891





3,089,588





2,945,205 Total shareholders' equity

3,272,928





3,234,625





3,090,242 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690



$ 31,654,874























WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

















2021





2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases















$ 190,536



$ 216,187 Interest and dividends on securities

















44,947





58,108 Loans held for sale

















91





175 Total interest income

















235,574





274,470 Interest expense:



























Deposits

















6,439





27,843 Borrowings

















5,371





15,826 Total interest expense

















11,810





43,669 Net interest income

















223,764





230,801 Provision for credit losses

















(25,750)





76,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

















249,514





154,801 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

















40,469





42,570 Loan and lease related fees

















8,313





6,496 Wealth and investment services

















9,403





8,739 Mortgage banking activities

















2,642





2,893 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

















3,533





3,580 Gain on investment securities, net

















-





8 Other income

















12,397





9,092 Total non-interest income

















76,757





73,378 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

















107,600





101,887 Occupancy

















15,650





14,485 Technology and equipment

















28,516





27,837 Marketing

















2,504





3,502 Professional and outside services

















9,776





5,663 Intangible assets amortization

















1,139





962 Loan workout expenses

















394





493 Deposit insurance

















3,956





4,725 Other expenses

















18,447





19,282 Total non-interest expense

















187,982





178,836 Income before income taxes

















138,289





49,343 Income tax expense

















30,211





11,144 Net income

















108,078





38,199 Preferred stock dividends and other

















(2,548)





(2,178) Earnings applicable to common shareholders















$ 105,530



$ 36,021





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

















90,108





91,206





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic















$ 1.18



$ 0.40 Diluted

















1.17





0.39































WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 190,536



$ 189,010



$ 188,001



$ 196,521



$ 216,187 Interest and dividends on securities

44,947





46,874





51,009





55,570





58,108 Loans held for sale

91





181





229





184





175 Total interest income

235,574





236,065





239,239





252,275





274,470 Interest expense:



































Deposits

6,439





8,651





12,598





18,805





27,843 Borrowings

5,371





10,485





7,385





9,063





15,826 Total interest expense

11,810





19,136





19,983





27,868





43,669 Net interest income

223,764





216,929





219,256





224,407





230,801 Provision for credit losses

(25,750)





(1,000)





22,750





40,000





76,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

249,514





217,929





196,506





184,407





154,801 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

40,469





38,345





39,278





35,839





42,570 Loan and lease related fees

8,313





9,095





6,568





6,968





6,496 Wealth and investment services

9,403





8,820





8,255





7,102





8,739 Mortgage banking activities

2,642





4,110





7,087





4,205





2,893 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,533





3,662





3,695





3,624





3,580 Gain on investment securities, net

-





-





-





-





8 Other income

12,397





12,731





10,177





2,338





9,092 Total non-interest income

76,757





76,763





75,060





60,076





73,378 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

107,600





122,754





104,019





99,731





101,887 Occupancy

15,650





28,024





14,275





14,245





14,485 Technology and equipment

28,516





29,122





27,846





27,468





27,837 Marketing

2,504





3,485





3,852





3,286





3,502 Professional and outside services

9,776





11,380





9,223





6,158





5,663 Intangible assets amortization

1,139





1,147





1,089





962





962 Loan workout expenses

394





261





612





392





493 Deposit insurance

3,956





4,372





4,204





5,015





4,725 Other expenses

18,447





18,985





18,876





19,327





19,282 Total non-interest expense

187,982





219,530





183,996





176,584





178,836 Income before income taxes

138,289





75,162





87,570





67,899





49,343 Income tax expense

30,211





15,118





18,289





14,802





11,144 Net income

108,078





60,044





69,281





53,097





38,199 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,548)





(2,329)





(2,391)





(2,368)





(2,178) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 105,530



$ 57,715



$ 66,890



$ 50,729



$ 36,021





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,108





89,915





89,738





89,570





91,206





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 1.18



$ 0.64



$ 0.75



$ 0.57



$ 0.40 Diluted

1.17





0.64





0.75





0.57





0.39



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,481,320



$ 191,288





3.57 %









$ 20,324,799

$ 216,918

4.24 % Investment securities (a)

8,890,075





46,277





2.12













8,319,747



58,408

2.85

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,632





237





1.24













126,364



1,251

3.98

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

680,367





176





0.10













68,307



191

1.11

Loans held for sale

14,351





91





2.54













22,297



175

3.14

Total interest-earning assets

31,143,745



$ 238,069





3.08 %











28,861,514

$ 276,943

3.84 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,982,315





























1,930,996











Total Assets $ 33,126,060



























$ 30,792,510





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,436,858



$ -





- %









$ 4,516,906

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,451,175





1,607





0.09













6,761,358



3,296

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

11,995,473





1,720





0.06













9,716,974



12,403

0.51

Certificates of deposit

2,371,026





3,112





0.53













3,067,557



12,144

1.59

Total deposits

28,254,532





6,439





0.09













24,062,795



27,843

0.47



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

522,728





635





0.49













1,296,925



3,730

1.14

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

135,787





513





1.51













1,325,899



6,869

2.05

Long-term debt (a)

567,058





4,223





3.23













551,250



5,227

4.00

Total borrowings

1,225,573





5,371





1.82













3,174,074



15,826

2.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,480,105



$ 11,810





0.16 %











27,236,869

$ 43,669

0.64 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

391,752





























362,116











Total liabilities

29,871,857





























27,598,985





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,109,166





























3,048,488











Total shareholders' equity

3,254,203





























3,193,525











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,126,060



























$ 30,792,510











Tax-equivalent net interest income









226,259



























233,274





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,495)



























(2,473)





Net interest income







$ 223,764

























$ 230,801





Net interest margin

















2.92 %





















3.23 %

















































(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,530,066



$ 7,687,300



$ 7,722,838



$ 7,606,245



$ 6,385,619 Asset-based lending

907,421





890,598





889,711





940,524





1,180,328 Commercial real estate

6,338,056





6,322,637





6,307,567





6,207,314





6,122,474 Residential mortgages

4,668,945





4,782,016





4,885,821





4,921,573





4,991,512 Consumer

1,856,895





1,958,664





2,046,086





2,126,861





2,211,591 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,301,383





21,641,215





21,852,023





21,802,517





20,891,524 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(328,351)





(359,431)





(369,811)





(358,522)





(334,931) Loans and Leases, net $ 20,973,032



$ 21,281,784



$ 21,482,212



$ 21,443,995



$ 20,556,593





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,650,367



$ 7,662,828



$ 7,683,879



$ 7,318,814



$ 6,005,501 Asset-based lending

896,093





874,221





922,653





1,030,928





1,085,624 Commercial real estate

6,303,765





6,363,776





6,260,114





6,136,091





5,996,728 Residential mortgages

4,720,703





4,821,199





4,914,368





4,946,746





5,013,888 Consumer

1,910,392





2,007,226





2,089,726





2,176,335





2,223,058 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,481,320





21,729,250





21,870,740





21,608,914





20,324,799 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(364,358)





(375,080)





(363,552)





(340,050)





(269,273) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,116,962



$ 21,354,170



$ 21,507,188



$ 21,268,864



$ 20,055,526

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 60,103





71,499





75,080





75,340





74,077 Asset-based lending

2,430





2,622





3,789





138





137 Commercial real estate

13,743





21,222





8,784





15,889





12,901 Residential mortgages

42,708





41,033





41,498





46,500





42,393 Consumer

31,437





31,629





33,485





35,187





32,785 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 150,421



$ 168,005



$ 162,636



$ 173,054



$ 162,293





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 102





175





175





272





121 Residential mortgages

1,695





1,544





3,899





3,081





4,480 Consumer

590





590





604





1,974





2,226 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,387



$ 2,309



$ 4,678



$ 5,327



$ 6,827 Total nonperforming assets $ 152,808



$ 170,314



$ 167,314



$ 178,381



$ 169,120

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,395



$ 8,918



$ 3,821



$ 13,959



$ 8,200 Asset-based lending

-





1,175





-





-





- Commercial real estate

699





3,003





329





2,363





2,217 Residential mortgages

5,241





10,623





9,291





15,445





11,814 Consumer

7,036





8,720





8,349





7,857





14,666 Total past due 30-89 days

20,371





32,439





21,790





39,624





36,897 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

50





445





-





198





75 Total past due loans and leases $ 20,421



$ 32,884



$ 21,790



$ 39,822



$ 36,972



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020 Beginning balance $ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931



$ 209,096 Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-





-





-





-





57,568 Provision

(25,759)





(992)





22,753





40,003





76,085 Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

1,164





7,876





12,085





15,294





5,544 Asset-based lending

-





-





10





-





- Commercial real estate

5,157





688





1,399





-





30 Residential mortgages

380





105





546





194





1,511 Consumer

2,594





2,673





1,717





2,586





3,076 Total charge-offs

9,295





11,342





15,757





18,074





10,161 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

209





232





1,978





271





558 Asset-based lending

1,424





33





-





10





3 Commercial real estate

3





3





47





2





3 Residential mortgages

1,158





190





521





83





235 Consumer

1,180





1,496





1,747





1,296





1,544 Total recoveries

3,974





1,954





4,293





1,662





2,343 Total net charge-offs

5,321





9,388





11,464





16,412





7,818 Ending balance $ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931







































WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures





































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.





































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.







At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 187,982



$ 219,530



$ 183,996



$ 176,584



$ 178,836

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

91





(836)





(201)





(217)





(250)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,139





1,147





1,089





962





962

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

9,441





38,265





4,786





-





-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 177,311



$ 180,954



$ 178,322



$ 175,839



$ 178,124

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 223,764



$ 216,929



$ 219,256



$ 224,407



$ 230,801

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,495





2,577





2,635





2,561





2,473

Non-interest income (GAAP)

76,757





76,763





75,060





60,076





73,378

Other (non-GAAP)

277





291





297





293





299

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-





3,680





-





-





-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-





-





-





5,511





-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-





-





-





-





8

Income (non-GAAP) $ 303,293



$ 300,240



$ 297,248



$ 292,848



$ 306,943

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.46 %



60.27 %



59.99 %



60.04 %



58.03 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097



$ 38,199

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

900





906





860





760





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 107,009



$ 58,981



$ 68,173



$ 51,888



$ 36,990

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 428,036



$ 235,924



$ 272,692



$ 207,552



$ 147,960

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,254,203



$ 3,239,221



$ 3,205,330



$ 3,155,368



$ 3,193,525

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

560,173





561,303





560,959





558,835





559,786

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,548,993



$ 2,532,881



$ 2,499,334



$ 2,451,496



$ 2,488,702

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.79 %



9.31 %



10.91 %



8.47 %



5.95 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,272,928



$ 3,234,625



$ 3,219,690



$ 3,174,779



$ 3,090,242

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,617





560,756





561,902





558,367





559,328

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914

Total assets (GAAP) $ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443



$ 32,708,617



$ 31,654,874

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,617





560,756





561,902





558,367





559,328

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 %



8.14 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.85 %



7.90 %



7.75 %



7.69 %



7.67 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877

Common shares outstanding

90,410





90,199





90,204





90,194





90,172

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.41



$ 28.04



$ 27.86



$ 27.40



$ 26.46









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 28,481,834



$ 27,335,436



$ 26,920,553



$ 26,355,997



$ 24,513,837

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,234,133





2,487,818





2,570,440





2,666,047





2,891,161

Brokered certificates of deposit

-





-





-





-





100,000

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 26,247,701



$ 24,847,618



$ 24,350,113



$ 23,689,950



$ 21,522,676

















































































(In millions, except per share data)





































GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives:









































Three months ended March 31, 2021



Pre-Tax Income





Earnings Applicable to

Common Shareholders





Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 138.3



$ 105.5



$ 1.17 Severance

2.0





1.5





0.02 Facilities optimization

2.6





1.9





0.02 Project costs

4.8





3.5





0.04 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 147.7



$ 112.4



$ 1.25

