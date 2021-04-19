Webster Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.17 Per Diluted Share
WATERBURY, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $105.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.25 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, adjusting for $9.4 million ($6.9 million after tax) of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.
"We continued to make meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives during a solid first quarter," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our focus remains on delivering for our customers, communities, bankers and shareholders."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2021:
- Revenue of $300.5 million.
- Loan growth of $0.4 billion, or 2.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 7.9 percent.
- Originated $533.0 million of second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
- Results include a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $25.8 million with a reserve decrease of $31.1 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.54 percent, or 1.64 percent excluding $1.3 billion of PPP loans.
- Deposit growth of $4.0 billion, or 16.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.8 billion in demand deposits and $719.0 million in HSA deposits.
- Results include $9.4 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.
- Net interest margin of 2.92 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.5 percent.
"First quarter results were favorably impacted by positive credit trends and an improving economic outlook resulting in a meaningful release of loan reserve," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "While near term our liquidity position results in net interest margin compression, it along with our strong capital level positions us well for future growth."
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2020
Effective January 1, 2021 Webster realigned certain of its business banking and investment services related operations from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result $1.9 billion of loans, $2.2 billion of deposits, and $3.9 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) were moved from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking. Prior period results have been restated accordingly.
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.4 billion in loans and leases and $8.4 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$142,038
|
$117,584
|
20.8
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
25,177
|
22,415
|
12.3
|
Operating revenue
|
167,215
|
139,999
|
19.4
|
Non-interest expense
|
64,836
|
65,220
|
0.6
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$102,379
|
$74,779
|
36.9
|
Percent
|
At March 31,
|
Increase/
|
(In millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Loans and leases
|
$14,413
|
$13,681
|
5.4
|
%
|
Deposits
|
8,417
|
6,809
|
23.6
|
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
|
6,694
|
5,270
|
27.0
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $27.6 million to $102.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $24.5 million to $142.0 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee accretion and growth in loans and deposits. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $25.2 million driven by higher loan related fees and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million to $64.8 million.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.5 billion in deposit balances and $3.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$42,109
|
$42,673
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
27,005
|
26,383
|
2.4
|
Operating revenue
|
69,114
|
69,056
|
0.1
|
Non-interest expense
|
36,250
|
37,078
|
2.2
|
Pre-tax, net revenue
|
$32,864
|
$31,978
|
2.8
|
Percent
|
At March 31,
|
Increase/
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Number of accounts (thousands)
|
3,040
|
3,119
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
Deposits
|
$7,455
|
$6,736
|
10.7
|
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
|
3,118
|
1,855
|
68.1
|
Total footings
|
$10,574
|
$8,591
|
23.1
Pre-tax net revenue increased $0.9 million to $32.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.6 million to $42.1 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by a 10.7 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.6 million to $27.0 million, due primarily to increases in investment and notional account fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.8 million to $36.3 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses.
Retail Banking
Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.9 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.
Retail Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$88,813
|
$81,199
|
9.4
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
16,071
|
18,443
|
(12.9)
|
Operating revenue
|
104,884
|
99,642
|
5.3
|
Non-interest expense
|
76,124
|
80,290
|
5.2
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$28,760
|
$19,352
|
48.6
|
Percent
|
At March 31,
|
Increase/
|
(In millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Loans
|
$6,888
|
$7,211
|
(4.5)
|
%
|
Deposits
|
12,611
|
10,873
|
16.0
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $9.4 million to $28.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.6 million to $88.8 million, driven by PPP loan fee accretion and deposit growth, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $2.4 million to $16.1 million resulting from lower deposit-related service charges and fee income from mortgage banking activities, partially offset by higher loan servicing fee income. Non-interest expense decreased $4.2 million to $76.1 million driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, and marketing expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:
- Net interest income was $223.8 million compared to $230.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 2.92 percent compared to 3.23 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 76 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 48 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $31.1 billion and grew by $2.3 billion, or 7.9 percent.
- Average loans totaled $21.5 billion and grew by $1.2 billion, or 5.7 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $28.3 billion and grew by $4.2 billion, or 17.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $25.8 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $31.1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a $1 million benefit in the prior quarter and an expense of $76.0 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $5.3 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.8 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.54 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020 and 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020. Excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.64 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020. The allowance represented 218 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 214 percent at December 31, 2020 and 206 percent at March 31, 2020.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:
- Total non-interest income was $76.8 million compared to $73.4 million, an increase of $3.4 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $2.9 million due to fair value adjustments; $1.5 million in miscellaneous fee income; $1.8 million in loan and lease fees primarily related to higher syndication fees; and $0.6 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher account service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in deposit service fees driven by lower overdraft and service related fees and a $1.2 million decrease in the mark to market on customer derivatives and swap related fees.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2020:
- Total non-interest expense was $188.0 million compared to $178.8 million, an increase of $9.2 million. This primarily reflects strategic optimization initiative charges of $9.4 million: $2.0 million in compensation and benefits; $2.6 million in occupancy; and $4.8 million in professional and outside services. Excluding these charges, non-interest expense was flat when compared to the first quarter a year ago.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2020:
- Income tax expense was $30.2 million compared to $11.1 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 22.6 percent.
- The lower effective tax rate in the quarter reflects the recognition of net discrete tax benefits during the period, partially offset by the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities were $8.9 billion, compared to $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $51.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $92.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.1 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $162.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $267.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $156.3 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020.
Loans:
- Total loans were $21.3 billion, compared to $21.6 billion at December 31, 2020 and $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020. Compared to December 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans increased by $15.4 million while commercial loans decreased by $140.4 million, residential mortgages decreased by $113.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $101.8 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $215.6 million while commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased by $436.6 million, consumer loans decreased by $354.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $322.6 million. PPP loans totaled $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.807 billion ($1.274 billion excluding PPP loan originations), compared to $1.804 billion in the prior quarter and $1.195 billion a year ago. In addition, $81 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $125 million in the prior quarter and $60 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $150.4 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, compared to $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total paying nonperforming loans were $53.2 million, compared to $59.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $61.9 million at March 31, 2020.
- Past due loans were $20.4 million, compared to $32.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $37.0 million at March 31, 2020.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $28.5 billion, compared to $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 92.2 percent, compared to 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020 and 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.8 percent, compared to 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020 and 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020.
- Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 and $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, compared to 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, compared to 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.89 percent, compared to 10.95 percent at March 31, 2020.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $34.60 and $28.41, respectively, compared to $32.66 and $26.46, respectively, at March 31, 2020.
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, including the deployment and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, or any other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (13) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (14) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (16) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions from branch consolidations and any higher than anticipated costs or delays in implementing the consolidation plan; (17) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (19) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (21) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Income and performance ratios:
|
Net income
|
$
|
108,078
|
$
|
60,044
|
$
|
69,281
|
$
|
53,097
|
$
|
38,199
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
105,530
|
57,715
|
66,890
|
50,729
|
36,021
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
1.17
|
0.64
|
0.75
|
0.57
|
0.39
|
Return on average assets
|
1.31
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.50
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
16.79
|
9.31
|
10.91
|
8.47
|
5.95
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
13.65
|
7.51
|
8.80
|
6.79
|
4.75
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
|
25.54
|
26.14
|
25.50
|
21.12
|
24.12
|
Asset quality:
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
$
|
328,351
|
$
|
359,431
|
$
|
369,811
|
$
|
358,522
|
$
|
334,931
|
Nonperforming assets
|
152,808
|
170,314
|
167,314
|
178,381
|
169,120
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.64
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.10
|
0.17
|
0.21
|
0.30
|
0.15
|
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
0.71
|
0.78
|
0.74
|
0.79
|
0.78
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.72
|
0.79
|
0.77
|
0.82
|
0.81
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
|
218.29
|
213.94
|
227.39
|
207.17
|
206.37
|
Other ratios:
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
8.19
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.85
|
7.90
|
7.75
|
7.69
|
7.67
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
12.55
|
11.99
|
11.88
|
11.82
|
11.60
|
Total risk-based capital (a)
|
14.09
|
13.59
|
13.47
|
13.42
|
13.10
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.89
|
11.35
|
11.23
|
11.17
|
10.95
|
Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
9.84
|
9.92
|
9.76
|
9.71
|
9.76
|
Net interest margin
|
2.92
|
2.83
|
2.88
|
2.99
|
3.23
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
58.46
|
60.27
|
59.99
|
60.04
|
58.03
|
Equity and share related:
|
Common equity
|
$
|
3,127,891
|
$
|
3,089,588
|
$
|
3,074,653
|
$
|
3,029,742
|
$
|
2,945,205
|
Book value per common share
|
34.60
|
34.25
|
34.09
|
33.59
|
32.66
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
28.41
|
28.04
|
27.86
|
27.40
|
26.46
|
Common stock closing price
|
55.11
|
42.15
|
26.41
|
28.61
|
22.90
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
90,410
|
90,199
|
90,204
|
90,194
|
90,172
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
89,809
|
89,645
|
89,630
|
89,485
|
90,936
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
90,108
|
89,915
|
89,738
|
89,570
|
91,206
|
(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
160,703
|
$
|
193,501
|
$
|
198,458
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
1,210,958
|
69,603
|
69,482
|
Securities:
|
Available for sale
|
3,313,980
|
3,326,776
|
3,016,631
|
Held to maturity
|
5,568,093
|
5,568,188
|
5,486,206
|
Total securities
|
8,882,073
|
8,894,964
|
8,502,837
|
Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity
|
(308)
|
(299)
|
(312)
|
Securities, net
|
8,881,765
|
8,894,665
|
8,502,525
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,262
|
14,012
|
22,448
|
Loans and Leases:
|
Commercial
|
8,437,487
|
8,577,898
|
7,565,947
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,338,056
|
6,322,637
|
6,122,474
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,668,945
|
4,782,016
|
4,991,512
|
Consumer
|
1,856,895
|
1,958,664
|
2,211,591
|
Total loans and leases
|
21,301,383
|
21,641,215
|
20,891,524
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(328,351)
|
(359,431)
|
(334,931)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
20,973,032
|
21,281,784
|
20,556,593
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
77,674
|
77,594
|
141,327
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
220,982
|
226,743
|
268,420
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
559,617
|
560,756
|
559,328
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
567,298
|
564,195
|
554,231
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
80,235
|
81,286
|
80,318
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
509,511
|
626,551
|
701,744
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
33,259,037
|
$
|
32,590,690
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Demand
|
$
|
6,680,114
|
$
|
6,155,592
|
$
|
4,883,436
|
Health savings accounts
|
7,455,181
|
7,120,017
|
6,736,178
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
3,792,309
|
3,652,763
|
3,007,069
|
Money market
|
3,015,565
|
2,940,215
|
2,477,304
|
Savings
|
5,304,532
|
4,979,031
|
4,418,689
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,234,133
|
2,487,818
|
2,891,161
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
-
|
-
|
100,000
|
Total deposits
|
28,481,834
|
27,335,436
|
24,513,837
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
498,378
|
995,355
|
1,262,749
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
138,554
|
133,164
|
1,773,399
|
Long-term debt
|
566,480
|
567,663
|
571,212
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
300,863
|
324,447
|
443,435
|
Total liabilities
|
29,986,109
|
29,356,065
|
28,564,632
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
3,127,891
|
3,089,588
|
2,945,205
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,272,928
|
3,234,625
|
3,090,242
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
33,259,037
|
$
|
32,590,690
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
190,536
|
$
|
216,187
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
44,947
|
58,108
|
Loans held for sale
|
91
|
175
|
Total interest income
|
235,574
|
274,470
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
6,439
|
27,843
|
Borrowings
|
5,371
|
15,826
|
Total interest expense
|
11,810
|
43,669
|
Net interest income
|
223,764
|
230,801
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(25,750)
|
76,000
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
249,514
|
154,801
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,469
|
42,570
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
8,313
|
6,496
|
Wealth and investment services
|
9,403
|
8,739
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
2,642
|
2,893
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,533
|
3,580
|
Gain on investment securities, net
|
-
|
8
|
Other income
|
12,397
|
9,092
|
Total non-interest income
|
76,757
|
73,378
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
107,600
|
101,887
|
Occupancy
|
15,650
|
14,485
|
Technology and equipment
|
28,516
|
27,837
|
Marketing
|
2,504
|
3,502
|
Professional and outside services
|
9,776
|
5,663
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
1,139
|
962
|
Loan workout expenses
|
394
|
493
|
Deposit insurance
|
3,956
|
4,725
|
Other expenses
|
18,447
|
19,282
|
Total non-interest expense
|
187,982
|
178,836
|
Income before income taxes
|
138,289
|
49,343
|
Income tax expense
|
30,211
|
11,144
|
Net income
|
108,078
|
38,199
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,548)
|
(2,178)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
105,530
|
$
|
36,021
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
90,108
|
91,206
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
0.40
|
Diluted
|
1.17
|
0.39
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
190,536
|
$
|
189,010
|
$
|
188,001
|
$
|
196,521
|
$
|
216,187
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
44,947
|
46,874
|
51,009
|
55,570
|
58,108
|
Loans held for sale
|
91
|
181
|
229
|
184
|
175
|
Total interest income
|
235,574
|
236,065
|
239,239
|
252,275
|
274,470
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
6,439
|
8,651
|
12,598
|
18,805
|
27,843
|
Borrowings
|
5,371
|
10,485
|
7,385
|
9,063
|
15,826
|
Total interest expense
|
11,810
|
19,136
|
19,983
|
27,868
|
43,669
|
Net interest income
|
223,764
|
216,929
|
219,256
|
224,407
|
230,801
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(25,750)
|
(1,000)
|
22,750
|
40,000
|
76,000
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
249,514
|
217,929
|
196,506
|
184,407
|
154,801
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,469
|
38,345
|
39,278
|
35,839
|
42,570
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
8,313
|
9,095
|
6,568
|
6,968
|
6,496
|
Wealth and investment services
|
9,403
|
8,820
|
8,255
|
7,102
|
8,739
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
2,642
|
4,110
|
7,087
|
4,205
|
2,893
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,533
|
3,662
|
3,695
|
3,624
|
3,580
|
Gain on investment securities, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Other income
|
12,397
|
12,731
|
10,177
|
2,338
|
9,092
|
Total non-interest income
|
76,757
|
76,763
|
75,060
|
60,076
|
73,378
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
107,600
|
122,754
|
104,019
|
99,731
|
101,887
|
Occupancy
|
15,650
|
28,024
|
14,275
|
14,245
|
14,485
|
Technology and equipment
|
28,516
|
29,122
|
27,846
|
27,468
|
27,837
|
Marketing
|
2,504
|
3,485
|
3,852
|
3,286
|
3,502
|
Professional and outside services
|
9,776
|
11,380
|
9,223
|
6,158
|
5,663
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
1,139
|
1,147
|
1,089
|
962
|
962
|
Loan workout expenses
|
394
|
261
|
612
|
392
|
493
|
Deposit insurance
|
3,956
|
4,372
|
4,204
|
5,015
|
4,725
|
Other expenses
|
18,447
|
18,985
|
18,876
|
19,327
|
19,282
|
Total non-interest expense
|
187,982
|
219,530
|
183,996
|
176,584
|
178,836
|
Income before income taxes
|
138,289
|
75,162
|
87,570
|
67,899
|
49,343
|
Income tax expense
|
30,211
|
15,118
|
18,289
|
14,802
|
11,144
|
Net income
|
108,078
|
60,044
|
69,281
|
53,097
|
38,199
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,548)
|
(2,329)
|
(2,391)
|
(2,368)
|
(2,178)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
105,530
|
$
|
57,715
|
$
|
66,890
|
$
|
50,729
|
$
|
36,021
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
90,108
|
89,915
|
89,738
|
89,570
|
91,206
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.40
|
Diluted
|
1.17
|
0.64
|
0.75
|
0.57
|
0.39
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
21,481,320
|
$
|
191,288
|
3.57
|
%
|
$
|
20,324,799
|
$
|
216,918
|
4.24
|
%
|
Investment securities (a)
|
8,890,075
|
46,277
|
2.12
|
8,319,747
|
58,408
|
2.85
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
77,632
|
237
|
1.24
|
126,364
|
1,251
|
3.98
|
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
|
680,367
|
176
|
0.10
|
68,307
|
191
|
1.11
|
Loans held for sale
|
14,351
|
91
|
2.54
|
22,297
|
175
|
3.14
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
31,143,745
|
$
|
238,069
|
3.08
|
%
|
28,861,514
|
$
|
276,943
|
3.84
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
1,982,315
|
1,930,996
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
33,126,060
|
$
|
30,792,510
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
6,436,858
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
4,516,906
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
7,451,175
|
1,607
|
0.09
|
6,761,358
|
3,296
|
0.20
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
11,995,473
|
1,720
|
0.06
|
9,716,974
|
12,403
|
0.51
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,371,026
|
3,112
|
0.53
|
3,067,557
|
12,144
|
1.59
|
Total deposits
|
28,254,532
|
6,439
|
0.09
|
24,062,795
|
27,843
|
0.47
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
522,728
|
635
|
0.49
|
1,296,925
|
3,730
|
1.14
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
135,787
|
513
|
1.51
|
1,325,899
|
6,869
|
2.05
|
Long-term debt (a)
|
567,058
|
4,223
|
3.23
|
551,250
|
5,227
|
4.00
|
Total borrowings
|
1,225,573
|
5,371
|
1.82
|
3,174,074
|
15,826
|
2.00
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
29,480,105
|
$
|
11,810
|
0.16
|
%
|
27,236,869
|
$
|
43,669
|
0.64
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
391,752
|
362,116
|
Total liabilities
|
29,871,857
|
27,598,985
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
3,109,166
|
3,048,488
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,254,203
|
3,193,525
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
33,126,060
|
$
|
30,792,510
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
226,259
|
233,274
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(2,495)
|
(2,473)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
223,764
|
$
|
230,801
|
Net interest margin
|
2.92
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
7,530,066
|
$
|
7,687,300
|
$
|
7,722,838
|
$
|
7,606,245
|
$
|
6,385,619
|
Asset-based lending
|
907,421
|
890,598
|
889,711
|
940,524
|
1,180,328
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,338,056
|
6,322,637
|
6,307,567
|
6,207,314
|
6,122,474
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,668,945
|
4,782,016
|
4,885,821
|
4,921,573
|
4,991,512
|
Consumer
|
1,856,895
|
1,958,664
|
2,046,086
|
2,126,861
|
2,211,591
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
21,301,383
|
21,641,215
|
21,852,023
|
21,802,517
|
20,891,524
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(328,351)
|
(359,431)
|
(369,811)
|
(358,522)
|
(334,931)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
20,973,032
|
$
|
21,281,784
|
$
|
21,482,212
|
$
|
21,443,995
|
$
|
20,556,593
|
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
7,650,367
|
$
|
7,662,828
|
$
|
7,683,879
|
$
|
7,318,814
|
$
|
6,005,501
|
Asset-based lending
|
896,093
|
874,221
|
922,653
|
1,030,928
|
1,085,624
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,303,765
|
6,363,776
|
6,260,114
|
6,136,091
|
5,996,728
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,720,703
|
4,821,199
|
4,914,368
|
4,946,746
|
5,013,888
|
Consumer
|
1,910,392
|
2,007,226
|
2,089,726
|
2,176,335
|
2,223,058
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
21,481,320
|
21,729,250
|
21,870,740
|
21,608,914
|
20,324,799
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(364,358)
|
(375,080)
|
(363,552)
|
(340,050)
|
(269,273)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
21,116,962
|
$
|
21,354,170
|
$
|
21,507,188
|
$
|
21,268,864
|
$
|
20,055,526
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Nonperforming loans and leases:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
60,103
|
71,499
|
75,080
|
75,340
|
74,077
|
Asset-based lending
|
2,430
|
2,622
|
3,789
|
138
|
137
|
Commercial real estate
|
13,743
|
21,222
|
8,784
|
15,889
|
12,901
|
Residential mortgages
|
42,708
|
41,033
|
41,498
|
46,500
|
42,393
|
Consumer
|
31,437
|
31,629
|
33,485
|
35,187
|
32,785
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases
|
$
|
150,421
|
$
|
168,005
|
$
|
162,636
|
$
|
173,054
|
$
|
162,293
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
102
|
175
|
175
|
272
|
121
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,695
|
1,544
|
3,899
|
3,081
|
4,480
|
Consumer
|
590
|
590
|
604
|
1,974
|
2,226
|
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
$
|
2,387
|
$
|
2,309
|
$
|
4,678
|
$
|
5,327
|
$
|
6,827
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
152,808
|
$
|
170,314
|
$
|
167,314
|
$
|
178,381
|
$
|
169,120
|
Past due 30-89 days:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
7,395
|
$
|
8,918
|
$
|
3,821
|
$
|
13,959
|
$
|
8,200
|
Asset-based lending
|
-
|
1,175
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
699
|
3,003
|
329
|
2,363
|
2,217
|
Residential mortgages
|
5,241
|
10,623
|
9,291
|
15,445
|
11,814
|
Consumer
|
7,036
|
8,720
|
8,349
|
7,857
|
14,666
|
Total past due 30-89 days
|
20,371
|
32,439
|
21,790
|
39,624
|
36,897
|
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
|
50
|
445
|
-
|
198
|
75
|
Total past due loans and leases
|
$
|
20,421
|
$
|
32,884
|
$
|
21,790
|
$
|
39,822
|
$
|
36,972
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
359,431
|
$
|
369,811
|
$
|
358,522
|
$
|
334,931
|
$
|
209,096
|
Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57,568
|
Provision
|
(25,759)
|
(992)
|
22,753
|
40,003
|
76,085
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
1,164
|
7,876
|
12,085
|
15,294
|
5,544
|
Asset-based lending
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,157
|
688
|
1,399
|
-
|
30
|
Residential mortgages
|
380
|
105
|
546
|
194
|
1,511
|
Consumer
|
2,594
|
2,673
|
1,717
|
2,586
|
3,076
|
Total charge-offs
|
9,295
|
11,342
|
15,757
|
18,074
|
10,161
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
209
|
232
|
1,978
|
271
|
558
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,424
|
33
|
-
|
10
|
3
|
Commercial real estate
|
3
|
3
|
47
|
2
|
3
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,158
|
190
|
521
|
83
|
235
|
Consumer
|
1,180
|
1,496
|
1,747
|
1,296
|
1,544
|
Total recoveries
|
3,974
|
1,954
|
4,293
|
1,662
|
2,343
|
Total net charge-offs
|
5,321
|
9,388
|
11,464
|
16,412
|
7,818
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
328,351
|
$
|
359,431
|
$
|
369,811
|
$
|
358,522
|
$
|
334,931
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
187,982
|
$
|
219,530
|
$
|
183,996
|
$
|
176,584
|
$
|
178,836
|
Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)
|
91
|
(836)
|
(201)
|
(217)
|
(250)
|
Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)
|
1,139
|
1,147
|
1,089
|
962
|
962
|
Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)
|
9,441
|
38,265
|
4,786
|
-
|
-
|
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
177,311
|
$
|
180,954
|
$
|
178,322
|
$
|
175,839
|
$
|
178,124
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
223,764
|
$
|
216,929
|
$
|
219,256
|
$
|
224,407
|
$
|
230,801
|
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|
2,495
|
2,577
|
2,635
|
2,561
|
2,473
|
Non-interest income (GAAP)
|
76,757
|
76,763
|
75,060
|
60,076
|
73,378
|
Other (non-GAAP)
|
277
|
291
|
297
|
293
|
299
|
Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)
|
-
|
3,680
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,511
|
-
|
Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
303,293
|
$
|
300,240
|
$
|
297,248
|
$
|
292,848
|
$
|
306,943
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
58.46
|
%
|
60.27
|
%
|
59.99
|
%
|
60.04
|
%
|
58.03
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
108,078
|
$
|
60,044
|
$
|
69,281
|
$
|
53,097
|
$
|
38,199
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
|
1,969
|
1,969
|
1,968
|
1,969
|
1,969
|
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)
|
900
|
906
|
860
|
760
|
760
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
107,009
|
$
|
58,981
|
$
|
68,173
|
$
|
51,888
|
$
|
36,990
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
428,036
|
$
|
235,924
|
$
|
272,692
|
$
|
207,552
|
$
|
147,960
|
Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
3,254,203
|
$
|
3,239,221
|
$
|
3,205,330
|
$
|
3,155,368
|
$
|
3,193,525
|
Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
560,173
|
561,303
|
560,959
|
558,835
|
559,786
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,548,993
|
$
|
2,532,881
|
$
|
2,499,334
|
$
|
2,451,496
|
$
|
2,488,702
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
16.79
|
%
|
9.31
|
%
|
10.91
|
%
|
8.47
|
%
|
5.95
|
%
|
Tangible equity:
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,272,928
|
$
|
3,234,625
|
$
|
3,219,690
|
$
|
3,174,779
|
$
|
3,090,242
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
559,617
|
560,756
|
561,902
|
558,367
|
559,328
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,713,311
|
$
|
2,673,869
|
$
|
2,657,788
|
$
|
2,616,412
|
$
|
2,530,914
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
33,259,037
|
$
|
32,590,690
|
$
|
32,994,443
|
$
|
32,708,617
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
559,617
|
560,756
|
561,902
|
558,367
|
559,328
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
32,699,420
|
$
|
32,029,934
|
$
|
32,432,541
|
$
|
32,150,250
|
$
|
31,095,546
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
8.19
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
Tangible common equity:
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,713,311
|
$
|
2,673,869
|
$
|
2,657,788
|
$
|
2,616,412
|
$
|
2,530,914
|
Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,568,274
|
$
|
2,528,832
|
$
|
2,512,751
|
$
|
2,471,375
|
$
|
2,385,877
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
32,699,420
|
$
|
32,029,934
|
$
|
32,432,541
|
$
|
32,150,250
|
$
|
31,095,546
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.85
|
%
|
7.90
|
%
|
7.75
|
%
|
7.69
|
%
|
7.67
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,568,274
|
$
|
2,528,832
|
$
|
2,512,751
|
$
|
2,471,375
|
$
|
2,385,877
|
Common shares outstanding
|
90,410
|
90,199
|
90,204
|
90,194
|
90,172
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
28.41
|
$
|
28.04
|
$
|
27.86
|
$
|
27.40
|
$
|
26.46
|
Core deposits:
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
28,481,834
|
$
|
27,335,436
|
$
|
26,920,553
|
$
|
26,355,997
|
$
|
24,513,837
|
Less: Certificates of deposit
|
2,234,133
|
2,487,818
|
2,570,440
|
2,666,047
|
2,891,161
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,000
|
Core deposits (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
26,247,701
|
$
|
24,847,618
|
$
|
24,350,113
|
$
|
23,689,950
|
$
|
21,522,676
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives:
|
Three months ended March 31, 2021
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
Earnings Applicable to
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
138.3
|
$
|
105.5
|
$
|
1.17
|
Severance
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
0.02
|
Facilities optimization
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
0.02
|
Project costs
|
4.8
|
3.5
|
0.04
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
147.7
|
$
|
112.4
|
$
|
1.25
