Webster Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.17 Per Diluted Share

Webster Financial Corporation

Apr 19, 2021, 06:50 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $105.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.25 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, adjusting for $9.4 million ($6.9 million after tax) of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

"We continued to make meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives during a solid first quarter," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our focus remains on delivering for our customers, communities, bankers and shareholders."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue of $300.5 million.
  • Loan growth of $0.4 billion, or 2.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 7.9 percent.
  • Originated $533.0 million of second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
  • Results include a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $25.8 million with a reserve decrease of $31.1 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.54 percent, or 1.64 percent excluding $1.3 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit growth of $4.0 billion, or 16.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.8 billion in demand deposits and $719.0 million in HSA deposits.
  • Results include $9.4 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.
  • Net interest margin of 2.92 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.5 percent.

"First quarter results were favorably impacted by positive credit trends and an improving economic outlook resulting in a meaningful release of loan reserve," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "While near term our liquidity position results in net interest margin compression, it along with our strong capital level positions us well for future growth."

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2020

Effective January 1, 2021 Webster realigned certain of its business banking and investment services related operations from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers.  As a result $1.9 billion of loans, $2.2 billion of deposits, and $3.9 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) were moved from Retail Banking to Commercial Banking. Prior period results have been restated accordingly.

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.4 billion in loans and leases and $8.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$142,038

$117,584


20.8

%

Non-interest income

25,177

22,415


12.3

Operating revenue

167,215

139,999


19.4

Non-interest expense

64,836

65,220


0.6

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$102,379

$74,779


36.9














Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$14,413

$13,681


5.4

%

Deposits

8,417

6,809


23.6

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

6,694

5,270


27.0

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $27.6 million to $102.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $24.5 million to $142.0 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee accretion and growth in loans and deposits. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $25.2 million driven by higher loan related fees and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million to $64.8 million.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.5 billion in deposit balances and $3.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$42,109

$42,673


(1.3)

%

Non-interest income

27,005

26,383


2.4

Operating revenue

69,114

69,056


0.1

Non-interest expense

36,250

37,078


2.2

Pre-tax, net revenue

$32,864

$31,978


2.8














Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,040

3,119


(2.5)

%








Deposits

$7,455

$6,736


10.7

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,118

1,855


68.1

Total footings

$10,574

$8,591


23.1

Pre-tax net revenue increased $0.9 million to $32.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.6 million to $42.1 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by a 10.7 percent growth in deposits.  Non-interest income increased $0.6 million to $27.0 million, due primarily to increases in investment and notional account fees. Non-interest expense decreased $0.8 million to $36.3 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.9 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$88,813

$81,199


9.4

%

Non-interest income

16,071

18,443


(12.9)

Operating revenue

104,884

99,642


5.3

Non-interest expense

76,124

80,290


5.2

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$28,760

$19,352


48.6














Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans

$6,888

$7,211


(4.5)

%

Deposits

12,611

10,873


16.0

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $9.4 million to $28.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.6 million to $88.8 million, driven by PPP loan fee accretion and deposit growth, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $2.4 million to $16.1 million resulting from lower deposit-related service charges and fee income from mortgage banking activities, partially offset by higher loan servicing fee income. Non-interest expense decreased $4.2 million to $76.1 million driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income was $223.8 million compared to $230.8 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.92 percent compared to 3.23 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 76 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 48 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $31.1 billion and grew by $2.3 billion, or 7.9 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $21.5 billion and grew by $1.2 billion, or 5.7 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $28.3 billion and grew by $4.2 billion, or 17.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $25.8 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $31.1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a $1 million benefit in the prior quarter and an expense of $76.0 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $5.3 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.8 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.54 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020 and 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020. Excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.64 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020. The allowance represented 218 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 214 percent at December 31, 2020 and 206 percent at March 31, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest income was $76.8 million compared to $73.4 million, an increase of $3.4 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $2.9 million due to fair value adjustments; $1.5 million in miscellaneous fee income; $1.8 million in loan and lease fees primarily related to higher syndication fees; and $0.6 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher account service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in deposit service fees driven by lower overdraft and service related fees and a $1.2 million decrease in the mark to market on customer derivatives and swap related fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest expense was $188.0 million compared to $178.8 million, an increase of $9.2 million. This primarily reflects strategic optimization initiative charges of $9.4 million: $2.0 million in compensation and benefits; $2.6 million in occupancy; and $4.8 million in professional and outside services. Excluding these charges, non-interest expense was flat when compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2020:

  • Income tax expense was $30.2 million compared to $11.1 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 22.6 percent.
  • The lower effective tax rate in the quarter reflects the recognition of net discrete tax benefits during the period, partially offset by the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.9 billion, compared to $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $51.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $92.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.1 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $162.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $267.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $156.3 million of net unrealized gains at March 31, 2020.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $21.3 billion, compared to $21.6 billion at December 31, 2020 and $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020. Compared to December 31, 2020, commercial real estate loans increased by $15.4 million while commercial loans decreased by $140.4 million, residential mortgages decreased by $113.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $101.8 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $215.6 million while commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased by $436.6 million, consumer loans decreased by $354.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $322.6 million. PPP loans totaled $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.807 billion ($1.274 billion excluding PPP loan originations), compared to $1.804 billion in the prior quarter and $1.195 billion a year ago. In addition, $81 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $125 million in the prior quarter and $60 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $150.4 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, compared to $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Total paying nonperforming loans were $53.2 million, compared to $59.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $61.9 million at March 31, 2020.
  • Past due loans were $20.4 million, compared to $32.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $37.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $28.5 billion, compared to $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 92.2 percent, compared to 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020 and 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.8 percent, compared to 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020 and 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020.
  • Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 and $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, compared to 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, compared to 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.89 percent, compared to 10.95 percent at March 31, 2020.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $34.60 and $28.41, respectively, compared to $32.66 and $26.46, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 148 banking centers and 280 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341, for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on April 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13718870.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, including the deployment and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, or any other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (13) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (14) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (16) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions from branch consolidations and any higher than anticipated costs or delays in implementing the consolidation plan; (17) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (19) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (21) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

$

38,199

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

105,530


57,715


66,890


50,729


36,021

Earnings per diluted common share

1.17


0.64


0.75


0.57


0.39

Return on average assets

1.31

%

0.73

%

0.84

%

0.65

%

0.50

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.79


9.31


10.91


8.47


5.95

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.65


7.51


8.80


6.79


4.75

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

25.54


26.14


25.50


21.12


24.12




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

Nonperforming assets

152,808


170,314


167,314


178,381


169,120

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.54

%

1.66

%

1.69

%

1.64

%

1.60

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.10


0.17


0.21


0.30


0.15

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.71


0.78


0.74


0.79


0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.72


0.79


0.77


0.82


0.81

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

218.29


213.94


227.39


207.17


206.37




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%

8.14

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.85


7.90


7.75


7.69


7.67

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.55


11.99


11.88


11.82


11.60

Total risk-based capital (a)

14.09


13.59


13.47


13.42


13.10

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.89


11.35


11.23


11.17


10.95

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.84


9.92


9.76


9.71


9.76

Net interest margin

2.92


2.83


2.88


2.99


3.23

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.46


60.27


59.99


60.04


58.03




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

3,127,891

$

3,089,588

$

3,074,653

$

3,029,742

$

2,945,205

Book value per common share

34.60


34.25


34.09


33.59


32.66

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.41


28.04


27.86


27.40


26.46

Common stock closing price

55.11


42.15


26.41


28.61


22.90

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,410


90,199


90,204


90,194


90,172

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,809


89,645


89,630


89,485


90,936

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,108


89,915


89,738


89,570


91,206




















(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period
ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


March 31, 2020

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

160,703

$

193,501

$

198,458

Interest-bearing deposits

1,210,958


69,603


69,482

Securities:









Available for sale

3,313,980


3,326,776


3,016,631

Held to maturity

5,568,093


5,568,188


5,486,206

Total securities

8,882,073


8,894,964


8,502,837

Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(308)


(299)


(312)

Securities, net

8,881,765


8,894,665


8,502,525

Loans held for sale

17,262


14,012


22,448

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

8,437,487


8,577,898


7,565,947

Commercial real estate

6,338,056


6,322,637


6,122,474

Residential mortgages

4,668,945


4,782,016


4,991,512

Consumer

1,856,895


1,958,664


2,211,591

Total loans and leases

21,301,383


21,641,215


20,891,524

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(328,351)


(359,431)


(334,931)

Loans and leases, net

20,973,032


21,281,784


20,556,593

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,674


77,594


141,327

Premises and equipment, net

220,982


226,743


268,420

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

559,617


560,756


559,328

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

567,298


564,195


554,231

Deferred tax asset, net

80,235


81,286


80,318

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

509,511


626,551


701,744

Total Assets

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

$

31,654,874











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

6,680,114

$

6,155,592

$

4,883,436

Health savings accounts

7,455,181


7,120,017


6,736,178

Interest-bearing checking

3,792,309


3,652,763


3,007,069

Money market

3,015,565


2,940,215


2,477,304

Savings

5,304,532


4,979,031


4,418,689

Certificates of deposit

2,234,133


2,487,818


2,891,161

Brokered certificates of deposit

-


-


100,000

Total deposits

28,481,834


27,335,436


24,513,837

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

498,378


995,355


1,262,749

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,554


133,164


1,773,399

Long-term debt

566,480


567,663


571,212

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

300,863


324,447


443,435

Total liabilities

29,986,109


29,356,065


28,564,632

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,127,891


3,089,588


2,945,205

Total shareholders' equity

3,272,928


3,234,625


3,090,242

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

$

31,654,874











WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)








2021


2020

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases







$

190,536

$

216,187

Interest and dividends on securities








44,947


58,108

Loans held for sale








91


175

Total interest income








235,574


274,470

Interest expense:













Deposits








6,439


27,843

Borrowings








5,371


15,826

Total interest expense








11,810


43,669

Net interest income








223,764


230,801

Provision for credit losses








(25,750)


76,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses








249,514


154,801

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees








40,469


42,570

Loan and lease related fees








8,313


6,496

Wealth and investment services








9,403


8,739

Mortgage banking activities








2,642


2,893

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies








3,533


3,580

Gain on investment securities, net








-


8

Other income








12,397


9,092

Total non-interest income








76,757


73,378

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits








107,600


101,887

Occupancy








15,650


14,485

Technology and equipment








28,516


27,837

Marketing








2,504


3,502

Professional and outside services








9,776


5,663

Intangible assets amortization








1,139


962

Loan workout expenses








394


493

Deposit insurance








3,956


4,725

Other expenses








18,447


19,282

Total non-interest expense








187,982


178,836

Income before income taxes








138,289


49,343

Income tax expense








30,211


11,144

Net income








108,078


38,199

Preferred stock dividends and other








(2,548)


(2,178)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders







$

105,530

$

36,021















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted








90,108


91,206















Earnings per common share:













Basic







$

1.18

$

0.40

Diluted








1.17


0.39















WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

190,536

$

189,010

$

188,001

$

196,521

$

216,187

Interest and dividends on securities

44,947


46,874


51,009


55,570


58,108

Loans held for sale

91


181


229


184


175

Total interest income

235,574


236,065


239,239


252,275


274,470

Interest expense:

















Deposits

6,439


8,651


12,598


18,805


27,843

Borrowings

5,371


10,485


7,385


9,063


15,826

Total interest expense

11,810


19,136


19,983


27,868


43,669

Net interest income

223,764


216,929


219,256


224,407


230,801

Provision for credit losses

(25,750)


(1,000)


22,750


40,000


76,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

249,514


217,929


196,506


184,407


154,801

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

40,469


38,345


39,278


35,839


42,570

Loan and lease related fees

8,313


9,095


6,568


6,968


6,496

Wealth and investment services

9,403


8,820


8,255


7,102


8,739

Mortgage banking activities

2,642


4,110


7,087


4,205


2,893

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,533


3,662


3,695


3,624


3,580

Gain on investment securities, net

-


-


-


-


8

Other income

12,397


12,731


10,177


2,338


9,092

Total non-interest income

76,757


76,763


75,060


60,076


73,378

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

107,600


122,754


104,019


99,731


101,887

Occupancy

15,650


28,024


14,275


14,245


14,485

Technology and equipment

28,516


29,122


27,846


27,468


27,837

Marketing

2,504


3,485


3,852


3,286


3,502

Professional and outside services

9,776


11,380


9,223


6,158


5,663

Intangible assets amortization

1,139


1,147


1,089


962


962

Loan workout expenses

394


261


612


392


493

Deposit insurance

3,956


4,372


4,204


5,015


4,725

Other expenses

18,447


18,985


18,876


19,327


19,282

Total non-interest expense

187,982


219,530


183,996


176,584


178,836

Income before income taxes

138,289


75,162


87,570


67,899


49,343

Income tax expense

30,211


15,118


18,289


14,802


11,144

Net income

108,078


60,044


69,281


53,097


38,199

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,548)


(2,329)


(2,391)


(2,368)


(2,178)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

105,530

$

57,715

$

66,890

$

50,729

$

36,021



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,108


89,915


89,738


89,570


91,206



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

1.18

$

0.64

$

0.75

$

0.57

$

0.40

Diluted

1.17


0.64


0.75


0.57


0.39

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,481,320

$

191,288


3.57

%




$

20,324,799

$

216,918

4.24

%

Investment securities (a)

8,890,075


46,277


2.12






8,319,747

58,408

2.85

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,632


237


1.24






126,364

1,251

3.98

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

680,367


176


0.10






68,307

191

1.11

Loans held for sale

14,351


91


2.54






22,297

175

3.14

Total interest-earning assets

31,143,745

$

238,069


3.08

%





28,861,514

$

276,943

3.84

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,982,315














1,930,996





Total Assets

$

33,126,060













$

30,792,510






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,436,858

$

-


-

%




$

4,516,906

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,451,175


1,607


0.09






6,761,358

3,296

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

11,995,473


1,720


0.06






9,716,974

12,403

0.51

Certificates of deposit

2,371,026


3,112


0.53






3,067,557

12,144

1.59

Total deposits

28,254,532


6,439


0.09






24,062,795

27,843

0.47

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

522,728


635


0.49






1,296,925

3,730

1.14

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

135,787


513


1.51






1,325,899

6,869

2.05

Long-term debt (a)

567,058


4,223


3.23






551,250

5,227

4.00

Total borrowings

1,225,573


5,371


1.82






3,174,074

15,826

2.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,480,105

$

11,810


0.16

%





27,236,869

$

43,669

0.64

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

391,752














362,116





Total liabilities

29,871,857














27,598,985






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,109,166














3,048,488





Total shareholders' equity

3,254,203














3,193,525





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,126,060













$

30,792,510





Tax-equivalent net interest income




226,259













233,274


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,495)













(2,473)


Net interest income



$

223,764












$

230,801


Net interest margin








2.92

%










3.23

%

























(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,530,066

$

7,687,300

$

7,722,838

$

7,606,245

$

6,385,619

Asset-based lending

907,421


890,598


889,711


940,524


1,180,328

Commercial real estate

6,338,056


6,322,637


6,307,567


6,207,314


6,122,474

Residential mortgages

4,668,945


4,782,016


4,885,821


4,921,573


4,991,512

Consumer

1,856,895


1,958,664


2,046,086


2,126,861


2,211,591

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,301,383


21,641,215


21,852,023


21,802,517


20,891,524

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(328,351)


(359,431)


(369,811)


(358,522)


(334,931)

Loans and Leases, net

$

20,973,032

$

21,281,784

$

21,482,212

$

21,443,995

$

20,556,593



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,650,367

$

7,662,828

$

7,683,879

$

7,318,814

$

6,005,501

Asset-based lending

896,093


874,221


922,653


1,030,928


1,085,624

Commercial real estate

6,303,765


6,363,776


6,260,114


6,136,091


5,996,728

Residential mortgages

4,720,703


4,821,199


4,914,368


4,946,746


5,013,888

Consumer

1,910,392


2,007,226


2,089,726


2,176,335


2,223,058

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,481,320


21,729,250


21,870,740


21,608,914


20,324,799

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(364,358)


(375,080)


(363,552)


(340,050)


(269,273)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,116,962

$

21,354,170

$

21,507,188

$

21,268,864

$

20,055,526

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

60,103


71,499


75,080


75,340


74,077

Asset-based lending

2,430


2,622


3,789


138


137

Commercial real estate

13,743


21,222


8,784


15,889


12,901

Residential mortgages

42,708


41,033


41,498


46,500


42,393

Consumer


31,437


31,629


33,485


35,187


32,785

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

150,421

$

168,005

$

162,636

$

173,054

$

162,293



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

102


175


175


272


121

Residential mortgages

1,695


1,544


3,899


3,081


4,480

Consumer

590


590


604


1,974


2,226

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,387

$

2,309

$

4,678

$

5,327

$

6,827

Total nonperforming assets

$

152,808

$

170,314

$

167,314

$

178,381

$

169,120

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,395

$

8,918

$

3,821

$

13,959

$

8,200

Asset-based lending

-


1,175


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

699


3,003


329


2,363


2,217

Residential mortgages

5,241


10,623


9,291


15,445


11,814

Consumer

7,036


8,720


8,349


7,857


14,666

Total past due 30-89 days

20,371


32,439


21,790


39,624


36,897

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

50


445


-


198


75

Total past due loans and leases

$

20,421

$

32,884

$

21,790

$

39,822

$

36,972

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020

Beginning balance

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-


-


-


-


57,568

Provision

(25,759)


(992)


22,753


40,003


76,085

Charge-offs:

















Commercial non-mortgage

1,164


7,876


12,085


15,294


5,544

Asset-based lending

-


-


10


-


-

Commercial real estate

5,157


688


1,399


-


30

Residential mortgages

380


105


546


194


1,511

Consumer

2,594


2,673


1,717


2,586


3,076

Total charge-offs

9,295


11,342


15,757


18,074


10,161

Recoveries:

















Commercial non-mortgage

209


232


1,978


271


558

Asset-based lending

1,424


33


-


10


3

Commercial real estate

3


3


47


2


3

Residential mortgages

1,158


190


521


83


235

Consumer

1,180


1,496


1,747


1,296


1,544

Total recoveries

3,974


1,954


4,293


1,662


2,343

Total net charge-offs

5,321


9,388


11,464


16,412


7,818

Ending balance

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931



















WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures



















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.



















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.




At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

187,982

$

219,530

$

183,996

$

176,584

$

178,836

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

91


(836)


(201)


(217)


(250)

         Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,139


1,147


1,089


962


962

         Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

9,441


38,265


4,786


-


-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

177,311

$

180,954

$

178,322

$

175,839

$

178,124

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

223,764

$

216,929

$

219,256

$

224,407

$

230,801

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,495


2,577


2,635


2,561


2,473

         Non-interest income (GAAP)

76,757


76,763


75,060


60,076


73,378

         Other (non-GAAP)

277


291


297


293


299

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-


3,680


-


-


-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-


-


-


5,511


-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-


-


-


-


8

Income (non-GAAP)

$

303,293

$

300,240

$

297,248

$

292,848

$

306,943

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.46

%

60.27

%

59.99

%

60.04

%

58.03

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

$

38,199

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969


1,969


1,968


1,969


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

900


906


860


760


760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

107,009

$

58,981

$

68,173

$

51,888

$

36,990

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

428,036

$

235,924

$

272,692

$

207,552

$

147,960

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,254,203

$

3,239,221

$

3,205,330

$

3,155,368

$

3,193,525

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

560,173


561,303


560,959


558,835


559,786

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,548,993

$

2,532,881

$

2,499,334

$

2,451,496

$

2,488,702

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.79

%

9.31

%

10.91

%

8.47

%

5.95

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,272,928

$

3,234,625

$

3,219,690

$

3,174,779

$

3,090,242

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,617


560,756


561,902


558,367


559,328

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

Total assets (GAAP)

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

$

32,708,617

$

31,654,874

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,617


560,756


561,902


558,367


559,328

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%

8.14

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.85

%

7.90

%

7.75

%

7.69

%

7.67

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

Common shares outstanding

90,410


90,199


90,204


90,194


90,172

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

28.41

$

28.04

$

27.86

$

27.40

$

26.46




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

28,481,834

$

27,335,436

$

26,920,553

$

26,355,997

$

24,513,837

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,234,133


2,487,818


2,570,440


2,666,047


2,891,161

 Brokered certificates of deposit

-


-


-


-


100,000

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

26,247,701

$

24,847,618

$

24,350,113

$

23,689,950

$

21,522,676








































(In millions, except per share data)


















GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives:



















Three months ended March 31, 2021


Pre-Tax Income


Earnings Applicable to
Common Shareholders


Diluted EPS

Reported (GAAP)

$

138.3

$

105.5

$

1.17

Severance

2.0


1.5


0.02

Facilities optimization

2.6


1.9


0.02

Project costs

4.8


3.5


0.04

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

147.7

$

112.4

$

1.25

