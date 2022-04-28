Webster Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $(0.14); Adjusted EPS OF $1.24

Webster Financial Corporation

Apr 28, 2022, 07:30 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net (loss) income available to common shareholders of $(20.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $106.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2022 results reflect the impact of the January 31, 2022 merger with Sterling Bancorp ("Sterling") and include $279.5 million pre-tax, ($204.3 million after tax), or $1.38 per diluted share, of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.24 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"This was a landmark quarter for Webster, as we closed our merger of equals with Sterling Bancorp," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about our future as a combined entity, as we are adding scale, talent, and capabilities that will enhance our client experience. I am equally proud we were able to produce strong underlying business trends while at the same time combining these complementary organizations."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2022:

  • Completed merger with Sterling Bancorp, the parent company of Sterling National Bank, which closed effective January 31, 2022, creating an approximately $65 billion institution.
  • Completed the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. which will advance our delivery of a differentiated modern approach to HSA management and engagement.
  • Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and initial non-PCD provision totaled $279.5 million.
  • Revenue of $498.3 million.
  • Current period includes a state deferred tax asset revaluation benefit of $9.9 million.
  • Period end loan and lease balance of $43.5 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 80 percent.
  • Period end deposit balance of $54.4 billion.
  • Provision totaled $188.8 million and included $175.1 million related to non-PCD loans and leases.
  • Return on average assets of (0.12) percent; adjusted 1.37 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Return on average tangible common equity of (1.36) percent; adjusted 17.01 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.21 percent includes net accretion of 0.29 percent.
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.42 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 48.73 percent.
  • Tangible common equity ratio of 8.26 percent.
  • Authorized to repurchase an additional $600 million in shares under Webster's existing share repurchase program.

"The power of our combined entity is already evident in our financial performance," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.37 percent and return on tangible common equity of 17 percent. We also exhibited meaningful growth in key product categories, and anticipate carrying this momentum into future periods."

The first quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022. Additionally, the increases in the balance sheet and income statement during the quarter are largely attributable to the merger.

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2021

Webster realigned its investment services related operations from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers.  As a result, effective January 1, 2022, $4.3 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) and $125 million of deposits were moved from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking. In addition, the expense allocation approach was modified to exclude certain overhead and merger-related expenses that are not tied directly to segment performance. Prior period results have been recasted.

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $34.9 billion in loans and leases and $21.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$287,069

$141,486

102.9 %

Non-interest income

38,743

18,376

110.8

Operating revenue

325,812

159,862

103.8

Non-interest expense

89,240

46,284

(92.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$236,572

$113,578

108.3













Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$34,928

$14,413

142.3 %

Deposits

21,528

8,313

159.0

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,692

2,686

0.2

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $123.0 million to $236.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $145.6 million to $287.1 million, with $136.3 million driven by the merger, and $9.3 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $20.4 million to $38.7 million, with $15.9 million driven by the merger, and $4.5 million driven by growth in loan related fees and client hedging activity. Non-interest expense increased $43.0 million to $89.2 million, with $37.9 million due to the merger, and $5.1 million driven by loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

On February 18, 2022 Webster closed on the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. Leveraging Bend's cloud native technology, HSA Bank will accelerate our digital transformation and strengthen our technology to enhance customer experience.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$44,577

$42,109

5.9 %

Non-interest income

26,958

27,005

(0.2)

Operating revenue

71,535

69,114

3.5

Non-interest expense

36,409

36,005

(1.1)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$35,126

$33,109

6.1













Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,067

3,040

0.9 %








Deposits

$7,805

$7,455

4.7

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,761

3,118

20.6

Total footings

$11,566

$10,573

9.4

Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.0 million to $35.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.5 million to $44.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $27.0 million. Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million to $36.4 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business, partially offset by lower compensation and benefits costs.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $24.1 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$136,580

$89,365

52.8 %

Non-interest income

27,892

22,872

21.9

Operating revenue

164,472

112,237

46.5

Non-interest expense

95,747

75,311

(27.1)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$68,725

$36,926

86.1













Percent


At March 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans

$8,589

$6,888

24.7 %

Deposits

24,115

12,715

89.7

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,929

4,008

97.9

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $31.8 million to $68.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $47.2 million to $136.6 million, with $42.3 million driven by the merger, and $4.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $5.0 million to $27.9 million, with $4.4 million driven by the merger and $0.6 million driven by higher deposit service fees. Non-interest expense increased $20.4 million to $95.7 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $394.2 million compared to $223.8 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.21 percent compared to 2.92 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 25 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $50.3 billion and increased by $19.2 billion, or 61.6 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $35.9 billion and grew by $14.4 billion, or 67.2 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $45.9 billion and grew by $17.6 billion, or 62.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $188.8 million provision in the quarter, contributing to a $268.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for the quarter includes $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit of $15.0 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $25.8 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $8.9 million, compared to net recoveries of $(1.2) million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $5.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.10 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021 and 1.54 percent at March 31, 2021. The allowance represented 229 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2022 compared to 274 percent at December 31, 2021 and 218 percent at March 31, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest income was $104.0 million compared to $76.8 million, an increase of $27.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest expense was $359.8 million compared to $188.0 million, an increase of $171.8 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $104.4 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $9.4 million of strategic initiative charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $76.8 million which primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax (benefit) expense was $(33.6) million compared to $30.2 million, and the effective tax benefit rate was (66.7) percent compared to an effective tax rate of 21.8 percent. The income tax benefit in the current quarter reflects the pre-tax loss, coupled with the effects of tax-exempt income and tax credits, and includes $9.3 million of net tax benefits related to the merger.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $15.1 billion, compared to $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021 and $8.9 billion at March 31, 2021. All investment securities acquired from the merger were classified as available-for-sale. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $328.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $51.3 million at March 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $270.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $162.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

  • Total loans and leases were $43.5 billion, compared to $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021 and $21.3 billion at March 31, 2021. Compared to December 31, 2021, commercial loans and leases increased by $8.8 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $1.4 billion, and consumer loans increased by $88.3 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $8.9 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.2 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.1 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $89.7 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.570 billion, compared to $2.553 billion in the prior quarter and $1.807 billion a year ago. In addition, $23 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $42 million in the prior quarter and $81 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases were $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021 and $150.4 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, $115.1 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
  • Past due loans and leases were $73.0 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $20.4 million at March 31, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $54.4 billion, compared to $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021 and $28.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 94.8 percent, compared to 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021 and 92.2 percent at March 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 80.1 percent, compared to 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021 and 74.8 percent at March 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $1.6 billion, compared to $1.2 billion at both December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were (1.25) percent and (1.36) percent, respectively, compared to 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.72 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively, compared to 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.42 percent, compared to 11.89 percent at March 31, 2021.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $44.32 and $28.94, respectively, compared to $34.60 and $28.41, respectively, at March 31, 2021.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on April 28, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13728411.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021






















Income and performance ratios:



















Net (loss) income

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

(20,178)


109,069


93,745


92,066


106,109

Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

(0.14)


1.20


1.03


1.01


1.17

Return on average assets

(0.12)

%

1.26

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.31

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

(1.36)


16.23


14.16


14.26


16.79

Return on average common shareholders' equity

(1.25)


13.35


11.61


11.63


13.65

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

20.88


28.44


26.73


24.77


25.54






















Asset quality:



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

Nonperforming assets

251,206


112,590


104,209


123,497


152,808

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.31

%

1.35

%

1.46

%

1.43

%

1.54

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.10


(0.02)


0.02


(0.02)


0.10

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.57


0.49


0.47


0.56


0.71

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.58


0.51


0.48


0.57


0.72

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

229.48


274.36


309.44


255.05


218.29






















Other ratios:



















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.26


7.97


7.71


7.91


7.85

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.01


12.32


12.39


12.30


12.55

Total risk-based capital (a)

14.37


13.64


13.79


13.70


14.08

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.42


11.72


11.77


11.66


11.89

Shareholders' equity / total assets

12.55


9.85


9.57


9.86


9.84

Net interest margin

3.21


2.73


2.80


2.82


2.92

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

48.73


54.85


54.84


56.64


58.46






















Equity and share related:



















Common equity

$

7,893,156

$

3,293,288

$

3,241,152

$

3,184,668

$

3,127,891

Book value per common share

44.32


36.36


35.78


35.15


34.60

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.94


30.22


29.63


28.99


28.41

Common stock closing price

56.12


55.84


54.46


53.34


55.11

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

178,102


90,584


90,588


90,594


90,410

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

147,394


90,052


90,038


90,027


89,809

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

147,533


90,284


90,232


90,221


90,108


(a) Presented as preliminary for March 31st, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


March 31,
2021

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

240,435

$

137,385

$

160,703

Interest-bearing deposits

552,778


324,185


1,210,958

Securities:









Available for sale

8,744,897


4,234,854


3,313,980

Held to maturity, net

6,362,254


6,198,125


5,567,785

Total securities, net

15,107,151


10,432,979


8,881,765

Loans held for sale

17,970


4,694


17,262

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

17,386,139


8,576,786


8,437,487

Commercial real estate

17,584,947


6,603,180


6,338,056

Residential mortgages

6,798,199


5,412,905


4,668,945

Consumer

1,767,200


1,678,858


1,856,895

Total loans and leases

43,536,485


22,271,729


21,301,383

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(569,371)


(301,187)


(328,351)

Loans and leases, net

42,967,114


21,970,542


20,973,032

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

206,123


71,836


77,674

Premises and equipment, net

490,004


204,557


220,982

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,738,353


556,242


559,617

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,222,898


572,305


567,298

Deferred tax asset, net

178,042


109,405


80,235

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,410,616


531,469


509,511

Total Assets

$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

$

33,259,037











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

13,570,702

$

7,060,488

$

6,680,114

Health savings accounts

7,804,858


7,397,582


7,455,181

Interest-bearing checking

9,579,839


4,182,497


3,792,309

Money market

11,964,649


3,718,953


3,015,565

Savings

8,615,138


5,689,739


5,304,532

Certificates of deposit

2,821,097


1,797,770


2,234,133

Total deposits

54,356,283


29,847,029


28,481,834

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

518,733


674,896


498,378

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,903


10,997


138,554

Long-term debt

1,078,274


562,931


566,480

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

990,156


381,421


300,863

Total liabilities

56,954,349


31,477,274


29,986,109

Preferred stock

283,979


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

7,893,156


3,293,288


3,127,891

Total shareholders' equity

8,177,135


3,438,325


3,272,928

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

$

33,259,037

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)








2022


2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases







$

346,276

$

190,536

Interest and dividends on securities








63,526


44,947

Loans held for sale








26


91

Total interest income








409,828


235,574

Interest expense:













Deposits








7,399


6,439

Borrowings








8,181


5,371

Total interest expense








15,580


11,810

Net interest income








394,248


223,764

Provision for credit losses








188,845


(25,750)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses








205,403


249,514

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees








47,827


40,469

Loan and lease related fees








22,679


8,313

Wealth and investment services








10,597


9,403

Mortgage banking activities








428


2,642

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies








6,732


3,533

Other income








15,772


12,397

Total non-interest income








104,035


76,757

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits








184,002


107,600

Occupancy








18,615


15,650

Technology and equipment








55,401


28,516

Marketing








3,509


2,504

Professional and outside services








54,091


9,776

Intangible assets amortization








6,387


1,139

Loan workout expenses








680


394

Deposit insurance








5,222


3,956

Other expenses








31,878


18,447

Total non-interest expense








359,785


187,982

(Loss) income before income taxes








(50,347)


138,289

Income tax (benefit) expense








(33,600)


30,211

Net (loss) income








(16,747)


108,078

Preferred stock dividends








(3,431)


(1,969)

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders







$

(20,178)

$

106,109















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted








147,533


90,108















(Loss) Earnings per common share:













Basic







$

(0.14)

$

1.18

Diluted








(0.14)


1.17

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

346,276

$

189,985

$

196,273

$

185,919

$

190,536

Interest and dividends on securities

63,526


45,990


43,362


45,586


44,947

Loans held for sale

26


45


57


53


91

Total interest income

409,828


236,020


239,692


231,558


235,574

Interest expense:

















Deposits

7,399


4,027


4,571


5,094


6,439

Borrowings

8,181


5,211


5,430


5,612


5,371

Total interest expense

15,580


9,238


10,001


10,706


11,810

Net interest income

394,248


226,782


229,691


220,852


223,764

Provision for credit losses

188,845


(15,000)


7,750


(21,500)


(25,750)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

205,403


241,782


221,941


242,352


249,514

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

47,827


40,544


40,258


41,439


40,469

Loan and lease related fees

22,679


9,602


10,881


7,862


8,313

Wealth and investment services

10,597


10,111


9,985


10,087


9,403

Mortgage banking activities

428


733


1,525


1,319


2,642

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,732


3,627


3,666


3,603


3,533

Other income

15,772


25,521


17,460


8,392


12,397

Total non-interest income

104,035


90,138


83,775


72,702


76,757

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

184,002


109,283


105,352


97,754


107,600

Occupancy

18,615


13,256


12,430


14,010


15,650

Technology and equipment

55,401


28,750


28,441


27,124


28,516

Marketing

3,509


2,599


3,721


3,227


2,504

Professional and outside services

54,091


9,360


7,074


21,025


9,776

Intangible assets amortization

6,387


1,118


1,124


1,132


1,139

Loan workout expenses

680


244


203


327


394

Deposit insurance

5,222


4,234


3,855


3,749


3,956

Other expenses

31,878


21,009


18,037


18,680


18,447

Total non-interest expense

359,785


189,853


180,237


187,028


187,982

(Loss) income before income taxes

(50,347)


142,067


125,479


128,026


138,289

Income tax (benefit) expense

(33,600)


31,029


29,766


33,991


30,211

Net (loss) income

(16,747)


111,038


95,713


94,035


108,078

Preferred stock dividends

(3,431)


(1,969)


(1,968)


(1,969)


(1,969)

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(20,178)

$

109,069

$

93,745

$

92,066

$

106,109



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

147,533


90,284


90,232


90,221


90,108



















(Loss) Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

(0.14)

$

1.20

$

1.03

$

1.02

$

1.18

Diluted

(0.14)


1.20


1.03


1.01


1.17

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

35,912,829

$

349,417


3.90

%




$

21,481,320

$

191,288

3.57

%

Investment securities (a)

13,421,543


67,269


2.02






8,890,075

46,277

2.12

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

166,357


821


2.00






77,632

237

1.24

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

799,265


453


0.23






680,367

176

0.10

Loans held for sale

17,918


26


0.58






14,351

91

2.54

Total interest-earning assets

50,317,912

$

417,986


3.33

%





31,143,745

$

238,069

3.08

%

Non-interest-earning assets

4,490,665














1,982,315





Total Assets

$

54,808,577













$

33,126,060






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

11,263,282

$

-


-

%




$

6,436,858

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,759,465


1,087


0.06






7,451,175

1,607

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

24,316,436


5,019


0.08






11,995,473

1,720

0.06

Certificates of deposit

2,544,286


1,293


0.21






2,371,026

3,112

0.53

Total deposits

45,883,469


7,399


0.07






28,254,532

6,439

0.09

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

577,039


957


0.66






522,728

635

0.49

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,936


56


2.03






135,787

513

1.51

Long-term debt (a)

896,310


7,168


3.34






567,058

4,223

3.23

Total borrowings

1,484,285


8,181


2.26






1,225,573

5,371

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

47,367,754

$

15,580


0.13

%





29,480,105

$

11,810

0.16

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

749,333














391,752





Total liabilities

48,117,087














29,871,857






























Preferred stock

236,121














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

6,455,369














3,109,166





Total shareholders' equity

6,691,490














3,254,203





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

54,808,577













$

33,126,060





Tax-equivalent net interest income




402,406













226,259


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(8,158)













(2,495)


Net interest income



$

394,248












$

223,764


Net interest margin








3.21

%










2.92

%

























(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

15,578,594

$

7,509,538

$

7,172,345

$

7,473,758

$

7,530,066

Asset-based lending

1,807,545


1,067,248


986,782


943,961


907,421

Commercial real estate

17,584,947


6,603,180


6,522,679


6,410,672


6,338,056

Residential mortgages

6,798,199


5,412,905


5,167,527


4,856,302


4,668,945

Consumer

1,767,200


1,678,858


1,731,002


1,790,308


1,856,895

Total Loan and Lease Balances

43,536,485


22,271,729


21,580,335


21,475,001


21,301,383

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(569,371)


(301,187)


(314,922)


(307,945)


(328,351)

Loans and Leases, net

$

42,967,114

$

21,970,542

$

21,265,413

$

21,167,056

$

20,973,032



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

12,568,454

$

7,304,985

$

7,280,258

$

7,545,398

$

7,650,367

Asset-based lending

1,540,301


1,010,874


956,535


937,580


896,093

Commercial real estate

13,732,925


6,575,865


6,510,100


6,365,830


6,303,765

Residential mortgages

6,322,495


5,309,127


5,036,329


4,738,859


4,720,703

Consumer

1,748,654


1,701,250


1,755,291


1,825,772


1,910,392

Total Loan and Lease Balances

$

35,912,829

$

21,902,101

$

21,538,513

$

21,413,439

$

21,481,320

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

108,460

$

63,553

$

40,774

$

57,831

$

60,103

Asset-based lending

5,494


2,114


2,139


2,403


2,430

Commercial real estate

74,581


5,058


15,972


12,687


13,743

Residential mortgages

27,318


15,591


19,327


21,467


42,708

Consumer 

32,258


23,462


23,558


26,353


31,437

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

248,111

$

109,778

$

101,770

$

120,741

$

150,421



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

102

Residential mortgages

2,582


2,276


1,759


1,934


1,695

Consumer

513


536


680


822


590

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

3,095

$

2,812

$

2,439

$

2,756

$

2,387

Total nonperforming assets

$

251,206

$

112,590

$

104,209

$

123,497

$

152,808

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

8,025

$

9,340

$

5,537

$

3,154

$

7,395

Asset-based lending

24,103


-


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

22,053


921


821


1,679


699

Residential mortgages

9,307


3,561


3,447


4,690


5,241

Consumer

9,379


5,576


7,158


8,829


7,036

Total past due 30-89 days

72,867


19,398


16,963


18,352


20,371

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

124


2,507


107


25


50

Total past due loans and leases

$

72,991

$

21,905

$

17,070

$

18,377

$

20,421

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021

ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

88,045


-


-


-


-

Provision

189,068


(14,980)


7,898


(21,574)


(25,759)

Charge-offs:

















Commercial portfolio

11,248


799


1,723


594


6,321

Consumer portfolio

1,120


1,382


2,053


2,808


2,974

Total charge-offs

12,368


2,181


3,776


3,402


9,295

Recoveries:

















Commercial portfolio

1,364


1,107


142


836


1,636

Consumer portfolio

2,075


2,319


2,713


3,734


2,338

Total recoveries

3,439


3,426


2,855


4,570


3,974

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

8,929


(1,245)


921


(1,168)


5,321

ACL on loans and leases, ending balance

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351



















ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance

$

13,104

$

12,170

$

11,974

$

12,800

$

12,755

Acquisition of Sterling

6,749


-


-


-


-

Provision

(213)


934


196


(826)


45

ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170

$

11,974

$

12,800

Total ending balance

$

589,011

$

314,291

$

327,092

$

319,919

$

341,151



















(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures





















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.





















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted ROAA are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
























At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021

Efficiency ratio:



















Non-interest expense

$

359,785

$

189,853

$

180,237

$

187,028

$

187,982

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(75)


(347)


(142)


(137)


91

Intangible assets amortization

6,387


1,118


1,124


1,132


1,139

Operating lease depreciation

1,632


-


-


-


-

Strategic initiatives

(4,140)


600


(4,011)


1,138


9,441

Merger related

108,495


10,560


9,847


17,047


-

Debt prepayment costs

-


2,526


-


-


-

Non-interest expense

$

247,486

$

175,396

$

173,419

$

167,848

$

177,311

Net interest income

$

394,248

$

226,782

$

229,691

$

220,852

$

223,764

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

8,158


2,397


2,434


2,487


2,495

Non-interest income

104,035


90,138


83,775


72,702


76,757

Other

3,082


431


327


309


277

Less: Operating lease depreciation

1,632


-


-


-


-

Income

$

507,891

$

319,748

$

316,227

$

296,350

$

303,293

Efficiency ratio

48.73

%

54.85

%

54.84

%

56.64

%

58.46

%





















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:



















Net (loss) income 

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

Less: Preferred stock dividends

3,431


1,969


1,968


1,969


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

5,046


883


888


894


900

(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization

$

(15,132)

$

109,952

$

94,633

$

92,960

$

107,009

(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis

$

(60,528)

$

439,808

$

378,532

$

371,840

$

428,036

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,691,490

$

3,411,911

$

3,375,401

$

3,311,406

$

3,254,203

Less: Average preferred stock

236,121


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,007,266


556,784


557,902


559,032


560,173

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,448,103

$

2,710,090

$

2,672,462

$

2,607,337

$

2,548,993

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

(1.36)

%

16.23

%

14.16

%

14.26

%

16.79

%





















Tangible equity:



















Shareholders' equity

$

8,177,135

$

3,438,325

$

3,386,189

$

3,329,705

$

3,272,928

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,738,353


556,242


557,360


558,485


559,617

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

Total assets

$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,738,353


556,242


557,360


558,485


559,617

Tangible assets

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

Tangible equity

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%





















Tangible common equity:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

Less: Preferred stock

283,979


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

Tangible assets

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

Tangible common equity

8.26

%

7.97

%

7.71

%

7.91

%

7.85

%





















Tangible book value per common share:



















Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

Common shares outstanding

178,102


90,584


90,588


90,594


90,410

Tangible book value per common share

$

28.94

$

30.22

$

29.63

$

28.99

$

28.41





















Core deposits:



















Total deposits

$

54,356,283

$

29,847,029

$

30,026,327

$

28,846,966

$

28,481,834

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,821,097


1,797,770


1,884,373


2,014,544


2,234,133

Core deposits

$

51,535,186

$

28,049,259

$

28,141,954

$

26,832,422

$

26,247,701
























Three months ended
March 31, 2022
















Adjusted ROATCE:



















Net (loss) income

$

(16,747)
















Less: Preferred stock dividends

3,431
















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

5,046
















Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(3,017)
















Merger related, tax-effected

79,698
















Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected

127,585
















Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other

$

189,134
















Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis

$

756,536
















Average shareholders' equity

$

6,691,490
















Less: Average preferred stock

236,121
















Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,007,266
















Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,448,103
















Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

17.01

%




































Adjusted ROAA:



















Net (loss) income

$

(16,747)
















Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(3,017)
















Merger related, tax-effected

79,698
















Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected

127,585
















Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision

$

187,519
















Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision, annualized basis

$

750,076
















Average assets

$

54,808,577
















Adjusted return on average assets

1.37

%




































(In millions, except per share data)



















GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:





















Three months ended March 31, 2022











Pre-Tax Income (Loss)


Net Income (Loss)
Available to Common
Shareholders


Diluted EPS








Reported (GAAP)

$

(50.3)

$

(20.2)

$

(0.14)








Strategic initiatives

(4.1)


(3.0)


(0.02)








Merger related expenses

108.5


79.7


0.54








Non-PCD provision

175.1


127.6


0.86








Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

229.2

$

184.1

$

1.24








SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation