Webster Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $0.96 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $88.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $96.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.01 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, adjusting for $4.6 million related to a one-time gain on the sale of six banking centers.

For the full year 2019, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $373.0 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $351.7 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.

"Webster's fourth quarter results demonstrate our ongoing commitment to strong execution on our strategic priorities. Commercial loan growth exceeded 10 percent for the second year in a row and total footings at HSA Bank increased 18 percent from a year ago, while credit metrics remained strong," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We've now achieved our tenth consecutive year of annual earnings per share growth, which puts us in select company in the banking industry."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

Revenue of $302 .2 million.

.2 million. Loan growth of $1.6 billion , or 8.5 percent from a year ago, led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, which increased 16.9 percent.

, or 8.5 percent from a year ago, led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, which increased 16.9 percent. Deposit growth of $1.5 billion , or 6.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of $676 million , or 11.8 percent, in HSA deposits.

, or 6.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 11.8 percent, in HSA deposits. Net interest margin of 3.27 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.5 percent.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 11.60 percent, exceeding our cost of capital.

Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 14.34 percent.

"Our performance in 2019 represents our third consecutive year of positive operating leverage," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Tangible book value now exceeds $2.5 billion and increased 15 percent from a year ago."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of December 31, 2019, Commercial Banking had $11.5 billion in loans and leases and $4.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$93,347

$92,156





1.3 %

Non-interest income

16,420

16,103





2.0



Operating revenue

109,767

108,259





1.4



Non-interest expense

45,505

45,324





(0.4)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$64,262

$62,935





2.1





























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$11,500

$10,438





10.2 %

Deposits

4,382

4,031





8.7





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.3 million to $64.3 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.2 million to $93.3 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income increased $0.3 million to $16.4 million, primarily due to higher syndication fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $0.2 million to $45.5 million, primarily due to investments in product enhancements and infrastructure.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2019, HSA Bank had $8.5 billion in total footings comprising $6.4 billion in deposit balances and $2.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$40,666

$38,335





6.1 %

Non-interest income

22,959

21,613





6.2



Operating revenue

63,625

59,948





6.1



Non-interest expense

34,893

31,106





(12.2)



Pre-tax, net revenue

$28,732

$28,842





(0.4)





























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2019 2018

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,974

2,722





9.3 %

















Deposits

$6,416

$5,741





11.8



Linked investment accounts *

2,071

1,460





41.8



Total footings

$8,487

$7,201





17.9



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet









Pre-tax net revenue decreased $0.1 million to $28.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.3 million to $40.7 million, due to 12 percent growth in deposits and a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million to $23.0 million, primarily due to 9 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $34.9 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2019, Community Banking had $8.5 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$97,226

$102,087





(4.8) %

Non-interest income *

28,098

31,248





(10.1)



Operating revenue

125,324

133,335





(6.0)



Non-interest expense

97,323

96,804





(0.5)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$28,001

$36,531





(23.4)





























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans

$8,537

$8,028





6.3 %

Deposits

12,528

11,857





5.7





* Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes a $4.6 million gain on sale of six banking centers.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $8.5 million to $28.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $4.9 million to $97.2 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with a year-over-year increase in deposit costs; which was partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income decreased $3.2 million due to a $4.6 million gain on sale of six banking centers recorded in the prior year. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in income from mortgage banking activities, fees from loan interest rate hedging activities, loan-related fee income, and fees from investment services. Non-interest expense increased $0.5 million to $97.3 million driven by increased employee related expenses and continued investments in technology offset by lower marketing-related costs and occupancy expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $231.3 million compared to $237.1 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.27 percent compared to 3.66 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 34 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $28.3 billion and grew by $2.6 billion , or 10.0 percent.

and grew by , or 10.0 percent. Average loans totaled $19.8 billion and grew by $1.4 billion , or 7.5 percent.

and grew by , or 7.5 percent. Average deposits totaled $23.4 billion and grew by $1.4 billion , or 6.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The provision for loan losses was $6.0 million , compared to $11.3 million in the prior quarter and $10.0 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $6.1 million , compared to $13.8 million in the prior quarter and $9.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.12 percent, compared to 0.28 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.12 percent, compared to 0.28 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.04 percent of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.07 percent at September 30, 2019 and 1.15 percent at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 139 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 129 percent at September 30, 2019 and 137 percent at December 31, 2018.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest income was $70.9 million , compared to $73.2 million , a decrease of $2.2 million . This reflects a decrease of $5.2 million in other income primarily due to a $4.6 million gain a year ago related to the sale of six banking centers as well as lower client hedging income. There was offset from a $1.5 million increase in mortgage banking activities and $1.4 million in HSA fee income driven by interchange revenue and linked investment fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest expense was $179.7 million , compared to $174.8 million , an increase of $5.0 million . The increase reflects increases of $3.4 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits and $2.8 million in technology/equipment. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $1.5 million in professional and outside services driven by lower consulting costs.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Income tax expense was $26.0 million compared to $26.7 million and the effective tax rate was 22.3 percent compared to 21.3 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 22.3 percent compared to 21.3 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter includes a discrete tax expense associated with a state and local tax position contributing to a lower level of net discrete tax benefits recognized during the period compared to a year ago.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.2 billion , compared to $8.2 billion at September 30, 2019 and $7.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $24.4 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $20.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $95.9 million of net unrealized losses at December 31, 2018. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $86.7 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $92.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $116.3 million of net unrealized losses at December 31, 2018.

Loans:

Total loans were $20.0 billion , compared to $19.6 billion at September 30, 2019 and $18.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Compared to September 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by $551.3 million and residential mortgages increased by $99.0 million while commercial loans decreased by $129.0 million and consumer loans decreased by $35.8 million .

, compared to at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018. Compared to September 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by and residential mortgages increased by while commercial loans decreased by and consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.022 billion , residential mortgages increased by $556.0 million , and commercial loans increased by $155.8 million , while consumer loans decreased by $162.6 million .

, residential mortgages increased by , and commercial loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.919 billion , compared to $1.610 billion in the prior quarter and $1.611 billion a year ago. In addition, $94 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $73 million in the prior quarter and $30 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $150.9 million , or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to $162.7 million , or 0.83 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $154.8 million , or 0.84 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were $59.0 million , compared to $71.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $42.5 million at December 31, 2018.

, or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.83 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and , or 0.84 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018. Past due loans were $42.6 million , compared to $35.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $34.3 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $23.3 billion , compared to $23.3 billion at September 30, 2019 and $21.9 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 86.7 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 85.4 percent at December 31, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.9 percent, compared to 84.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 84.5 percent at December 31, 2018.

, compared to at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 86.7 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 85.4 percent at December 31, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.9 percent, compared to 84.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 84.5 percent at December 31, 2018. Total borrowings were $3.5 billion , compared to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2018.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.60 percent and 14.34 percent, respectively, compared to 14.31 percent and 18.22 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.88 percent and 8.39 percent, respectively, compared to 8.59 percent and 8.05 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.56 percent, compared to 11.44 percent at December 31, 2018.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $33.28 and $27.19 , respectively, compared to $29.72 and $23.60 , respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $30.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net income $ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649



$ 99,736



$ 98,838



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

88,066





91,442





96,193





97,549





96,666



Earnings per diluted common share

0.96





1.00





1.05





1.06





1.05



Return on average assets

1.19 %



1.27 %



1.38 %



1.44 %



1.44 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.34





15.37





16.88





17.70





18.22



Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.60





12.36





13.47





14.01





14.31



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

23.47





22.52





23.88





22.12





23.58













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353



Nonperforming assets

157,380





166,716





153,247





164,431





161,617



Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.04 %



1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.15 %

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.12





0.28





0.24





0.21





0.21



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.75





0.83





0.77





0.84





0.84



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79





0.85





0.80





0.87





0.87



Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

138.56





128.55





142.97





133.01





137.22













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 %



8.68 %



8.59 %

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.39





8.34





8.31





8.16





8.05



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.23





12.32





12.09





12.17





12.16



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.55





13.68





13.48





13.60





13.63



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.56





11.63





11.41





11.46





11.44



Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.56





10.54





10.59





10.50





10.45



Net interest margin

3.27





3.49





3.63





3.74





3.66



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.52





56.60





56.09





55.93





56.19













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 3,062,733



$ 3,007,357



$ 2,920,180



$ 2,821,218



$ 2,741,478



Book value per common share

33.28





32.68





31.74





30.62





29.72



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.19





26.58





25.63





24.51





23.60



Common stock closing price

53.36





46.87





47.77





50.67





49.29



Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.33





0.33













































Common shares issued and outstanding

92,027





92,034





92,007





92,125





92,247



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,574





91,559





91,534





91,962





91,971



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916





91,874





91,855





92,225





92,202













































(a) Presented as projected for December 31, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





December 31, 2018 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 185,341



$ 227,966



$ 260,422 Interest-bearing deposits

72,554





74,865





69,077 Securities:



















Available for sale

2,925,833





2,960,103





2,898,730 Held to maturity

5,293,918





5,193,521





4,325,420 Total securities

8,219,751





8,153,624





7,224,150 Loans held for sale

36,053





27,061





11,869 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

6,880,838





7,009,884





6,725,003 Commercial real estate

5,949,339





5,398,084





4,927,145 Residential mortgages

4,972,685





4,873,726





4,416,637 Consumer

2,234,124





2,269,952





2,396,704 Total loans and leases

20,036,986





19,551,646





18,465,489 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(209,096)





(209,152)





(212,353) Loans and leases, net

19,827,890





19,342,494





18,253,136 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

149,046





116,984





149,286 Premises and equipment, net

270,413





278,642





124,850 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

560,290





561,252





564,137 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

550,651





549,335





543,616 Deferred tax asset, net

61,975





59,956





96,516 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

455,380





502,921





313,256 Total Assets $ 30,389,344



$ 29,895,100



$ 27,610,315





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 4,446,463



$ 4,291,659



$ 4,162,446 Health savings accounts

6,416,135





6,288,218





5,740,601 Interest-bearing checking

2,689,734





2,619,452





2,518,472 Money market

2,312,840





2,560,918





2,100,084 Savings

4,354,809





4,264,853





4,140,696 Certificates of deposit

3,104,765





3,249,860





2,961,564 Brokered certificates of deposit

-





5,705





234,982 Total deposits

23,324,746





23,280,665





21,858,845 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,040,431





1,210,692





581,874 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,948,476





1,392,849





1,826,808 Long-term debt

540,364





549,158





226,021 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

327,557





309,342





230,252 Total liabilities

27,181,574





26,742,706





24,723,800 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,062,733





3,007,357





2,741,478 Total shareholders' equity

3,207,770





3,152,394





2,886,515 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 30,389,344



$ 29,895,100



$ 27,610,315

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019





2018





2019





2018 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 223,527



$ 225,961



$ 924,693



$ 842,449 Interest and dividends on securities

58,205





54,301





229,163





212,090 Loans held for sale

268





130





727





628 Total interest income

282,000





280,392





1,154,583





1,055,167 Interest expense:



























Deposits

31,586





27,629





129,577





90,407 Borrowings

19,164





15,632





69,879





58,079 Total interest expense

50,750





43,261





199,456





148,486 Net interest income

231,250





237,131





955,127





906,681 Provision for loan and lease losses

6,000





10,000





37,800





42,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

225,250





227,131





917,327





864,681 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

40,470





40,272





168,022





162,183 Loan and lease related fees

8,704





7,914





31,327





32,025 Wealth and investment services

8,476





8,105





32,932





32,843 Mortgage banking activities

2,286





740





6,115





4,424 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,670





3,693





14,612





14,614 Gain on investment securities, net

29





-





29





- Other income

7,284





12,439





32,278





36,479 Total non-interest income

70,919





73,163





285,315





282,568 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

100,467





97,039





395,402





381,496 Occupancy

14,379





13,974





57,181





59,463 Technology and equipment

27,639





24,858





105,283





97,877 Marketing

3,957





4,345





16,286





16,838 Professional and outside services

4,674





6,201





21,380





20,300 Intangible assets amortization

962





962





3,847





3,847 Loan workout expenses

474





1150





2,952





3,251 Deposit insurance

4,662





4,651





17,954





34,749 Other expenses

22,516





21,579





95,665





87,795 Total non-interest expense

179,730





174,759





715,950





705,616 Income before income taxes

116,439





125,535





486,692





441,633 Income tax expense

25,966





26,697





103,969





81,215 Net income

90,473





98,838





382,723





360,418 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,407)





(2,172)





(9,738)





(8,715) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 88,066



$ 96,666



$ 372,985



$ 351,703





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916





92,202





91,882





92,227





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 0.96



$ 1.05



$ 4.07



$ 3.83 Diluted

0.96





1.05





4.06





3.81

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 223,527



$ 236,453



$ 235,949



$ 228,764



$ 225,961 Interest and dividends on securities

58,205





57,517





56,163





57,278





54,301 Loans held for sale

268





166





145





148





130 Total interest income

282,000





294,136





292,257





286,190





280,392 Interest expense:



































Deposits

31,586





34,214





32,757





31,020





27,629 Borrowings

19,164





19,383





17,713





13,619





15,632 Total interest expense

50,750





53,597





50,470





44,639





43,261 Net interest income

231,250





240,539





241,787





241,551





237,131 Provision for loan and lease losses

6,000





11,300





11,900





8,600





10,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

225,250





229,239





229,887





232,951





227,131 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

40,470





41,410





43,118





43,024





40,272 Loan and lease related fees

8,704





8,246





6,558





7,819





7,914 Wealth and investment services

8,476





8,496





8,309





7,651





8,105 Mortgage banking activities

2,286





2,133





932





764





740 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,670





3,708





3,650





3,584





3,693 Gain on investment securities, net

29





-





-





-





- Other income

7,284





5,938





13,286





5,770





12,439 Total non-interest income

70,919





69,931





75,853





68,612





73,163 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

100,467





98,623





98,527





97,785





97,039 Occupancy

14,379





14,087





14,019





14,696





13,974 Technology and equipment

27,639





26,180





25,767





25,697





24,858 Marketing

3,957





4,758





4,243





3,328





4,345 Professional and outside services

4,674





5,024





5,634





6,048





6,201 Intangible assets amortization

962





961





962





962





962 Loan workout expenses

474





986





832





660





1150 Deposit insurance

4,662





4,409





4,453





4,430





4,651 Other expenses

22,516





24,866





26,203





22,080





21,579 Total non-interest expense

179,730





179,894





180,640





175,686





174,759 Income before income taxes

116,439





119,276





125,100





125,877





125,535 Income tax expense

25,966





25,411





26,451





26,141





26,697 Net income

90,473





93,865





98,649





99,736





98,838 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,407)





(2,423)





(2,456)





(2,187)





(2,172) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 88,066



$ 91,442



$ 96,193



$ 97,549



$ 96,666





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916





91,874





91,855





92,225





92,202





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 0.96



$ 1.00



$ 1.05



$ 1.06



$ 1.05 Diluted

0.96





1.00





1.05





1.06





1.05

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2019













2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 19,808,521



$ 224,259





4.46 %









$ 18,424,387

$ 226,727

4.85 % Securities (a)

8,323,512





58,724





2.86













7,144,118



54,119

2.99

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

127,770





1,007





3.13













137,535



1,480

4.27

Interest-bearing deposits

56,484





228





1.58













61,313



343

2.19

Loans held for sale

32,599





268





3.28













10,258



130

5.04

Total interest-earning assets

28,348,886



$ 284,486





3.98 %











25,777,611

$ 282,799

4.32 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,969,620





























1,625,706











Total Assets $ 30,318,506



























$ 27,403,317





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 4,417,167



$ -





- %









$ 4,209,456

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,320,475





3,166





0.20













5,633,993



2,828

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,420,738





13,944





0.59













8,945,051



11,160

0.49

Certificates of deposit

3,202,242





14,476





1.79













3,136,831



13,641

1.72

Total deposits

23,360,622





31,586





0.54













21,925,331



27,629

0.50



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,275,293





4,726





1.45













668,660



2,769

1.62

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,550,528





8,932





2.25













1,491,071



10,024

2.63

Long-term debt (a)

547,584





5,506





4.21













225,990



2,839

5.03

Total borrowings

3,373,405





19,164





2.25













2,385,721



15,632

2.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities

26,734,027



$ 50,750





0.75 %











24,311,052

$ 43,261

0.70 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

387,916





























239,089











Total liabilities

27,121,943





























24,550,141





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,051,526





























2,708,139











Total shareholders' equity

3,196,563





























2,853,176











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 30,318,506



























$ 27,403,317











Tax-equivalent net interest income









233,736



























239,538





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,486)



























(2,407)





Net interest income







$ 231,250

























$ 237,131





Net interest margin

















3.27 %





















3.66 %

















































(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2019













2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 19,209,611



$ 927,395





4.83 %









$ 18,033,587

$ 845,146

4.69 % Securities (a)

7,761,937





229,989





2.97













7,137,326



211,227

2.93

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

113,518





4,956





4.37













132,607



6,067

4.58

Interest-bearing deposits

56,458





1,211





2.14













63,178



1125

1.78

Loans held for sale

22,437





727





3.24













15,519



628

4.04

Total interest-earning assets

27,163,961



$ 1,164,278





4.29 %











25,382,217

$ 1,064,193

4.18 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,897,078





























1,640,385











Total Assets $ 29,061,039



























$ 27,022,602





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 4,300,407



$ -





- %









$ 4,185,183

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,240,201





12,316





0.20













5,540,000



10,980

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,144,086





54,566





0.60













9,115,168



36,559

0.40

Certificates of deposit

3,267,913





62,695





1.92













2,818,271



42,868

1.52

Total deposits

22,952,607





129,577





0.56













21,658,622



90,407

0.42



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,008,704





17,953





1.78













784,998



13,491

1.72

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,201,839





31,399





2.61













1,339,492



33,461

2.50

Long-term debt (a)

468,111





20,527





4.51













225,895



11,127

4.93

Total borrowings

2,678,654





69,879





2.62













2,350,385



58,079

2.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

25,631,261



$ 199,456





0.78 %











24,009,007

$ 148,486

0.62 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

362,059





























231,463











Total liabilities

25,993,320





























24,240,470





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,068











Common shareholders' equity

2,922,682





























2,637,064











Total shareholders' equity

3,067,719





























2,782,132











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 29,061,039



























$ 27,022,602











Tax-equivalent net interest income









964,822



























915,707





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(9,695)



























(9,026)





Net interest income







$ 955,127

























$ 906,681





Net interest margin

















3.55 %





















3.60 %

















































(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,833,952



$ 5,887,119



$ 5,948,388



$ 5,811,309



$ 5,755,832 Asset-based lending

1,046,886





1,122,765





1,077,118





1,039,633





969,171 Commercial real estate

5,949,339





5,398,084





5,224,382





4,991,825





4,927,145 Residential mortgages

4,972,685





4,873,726





4,718,704





4,631,787





4,416,637 Consumer

2,234,124





2,269,952





2,301,291





2,339,736





2,396,704 Total Loan and Lease Balances

20,036,986





19,551,646





19,269,883





18,814,290





18,465,489 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(209,096)





(209,152)





(211,671)





(211,389)





(212,353) Loans and Leases, net $ 19,827,890



$ 19,342,494



$ 19,058,212



$ 18,602,901



$ 18,253,136





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,879,600



$ 5,933,221



$ 5,914,710



$ 5,776,334



$ 5,754,153 Asset-based lending

1,087,537





1,138,189





1,049,403





1,016,069





964,575 Commercial real estate

5,667,764





5,312,403





5,079,415





4,930,035





4,862,419 Residential mortgages

4,917,365





4,802,497





4,662,033





4,415,434





4,419,826 Consumer

2,256,255





2,286,983





2,324,717





2,371,302





2,423,414 Total Loan and Lease Balances

19,808,521





19,473,293





19,030,278





18,509,174





18,424,387 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,460)





(213,130)





(210,719)





(214,966)





(214,453) Loans and Leases, net $ 19,597,061



$ 19,260,163



$ 18,819,559



$ 18,294,208



$ 18,209,934

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 64,793



$ 64,197



$ 56,340



$ 66,754



$ 62,265 Asset-based lending

139





9,165





184





218





224 Commercial real estate

11,554





12,810





10,413





7,449





8,243 Residential mortgages

43,100





43,733





48,104





49,267





49,069 Consumer

31,320





32,794





33,015





35,245





34,949 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 150,906



$ 162,699



$ 148,056



$ 158,933



$ 154,750





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 271



$ 544



$ 1,307



$ 861



$ 407 Residential mortgages

4,247





1,912





2,012





2,769





4,679 Consumer

1,956





1,561





1,872





1,868





1,781 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 6,474



$ 4,017



$ 5,191



$ 5,498



$ 6,867 Total nonperforming assets $ 157,380



$ 166,716



$ 153,247



$ 164,431



$ 161,617

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 8,482



$ 5,384



$ 4,438



$ 19,152



$ 2,615 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





- Commercial real estate

1,700





1,433





2,665





2,283





1,514 Residential mortgages

13,598





13,445





10,844





12,865





12,789 Consumer

18,835





15,217





13,949





16,174





17,324 Total past due 30-89 days

42,615





35,479





31,896





50,474





34,242 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

-





92





410





-





104 Total past due loans and leases $ 42,615



$ 35,571



$ 32,306



$ 50,474



$ 34,346

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018 Beginning balance $ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353



$ 211,832 Provision

6,000





11,300





11,900





8,600





10,000 Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

5,041





11,291





5,657





7,837





10,239 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





289 Commercial real estate

23





32





2,473





973





22 Residential mortgages

876





872





2,154





251





910 Consumer

3,165





3,765





4,098





3,972





4,384 Total charge-offs

9,105





15,960





14,382





13,033





15,844 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

236





173





464





569





2,993 Asset-based lending

33





-





-





229





21 Commercial real estate

3





3





33





6





7 Residential mortgages

534





356





295





178





1,137 Consumer

2,243





1,609





1,972





2,487





2,207 Total recoveries

3,049





2,141





2,764





3,469





6,365 Total net charge-offs

6,056





13,819





11,618





9,564





9,479 Ending balance $ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 179,730



$ 179,894



$ 180,640



$ 175,686



$ 174,759

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

263





(128)





(55)





(253)





191

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962





961





962





962





962

Other expenses (non-GAAP)

-





1,750





-





7





320

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 178,505



$ 177,311



$ 179,733



$ 174,970



$ 173,286

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 231,250



$ 240,539



$ 241,787



$ 241,551



$ 237,131

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,486





2,436





2,435





2,338





2,407

Non-interest income (GAAP)

70,919





69,931





75,853





68,612





73,163

Other (non-GAAP)

402





350





354





342





282

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

29





-





-





-





-

Less: Gain on the sale of banking centers (GAAP)

-





-





-





-





4,596

Income (non-GAAP) $ 305,028



$ 313,256



$ 320,429



$ 312,843



$ 308,387

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.52 %



56.60 %



56.09 %



55.93 %



56.19 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649



$ 99,736



$ 98,838

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760





759





760





760





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 89,264



$ 92,656



$ 97,440



$ 98,527



$ 97,629

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 357,056



$ 370,624



$ 389,760



$ 394,108



$ 390,516

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,196,563



$ 3,118,691



$ 3,016,541



$ 2,935,653



$ 2,853,176

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

560,750





561,715





562,679





563,646





564,601

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,490,776



$ 2,411,939



$ 2,308,825



$ 2,226,970



$ 2,143,538

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.34 %



15.37 %



16.88 %



17.70 %



18.22 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,207,770



$ 3,152,394



$ 3,065,217



$ 2,966,255



$ 2,886,515

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,290





561,252





562,214





563,176





564,137

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003



$ 2,403,079



$ 2,322,378

Total assets (GAAP) $ 30,389,344



$ 29,895,100



$ 28,942,043



$ 28,238,129



$ 27,610,315

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,290





561,252





562,214





563,176





564,137

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829



$ 27,674,953



$ 27,046,178

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 %



8.68 %



8.59 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003



$ 2,403,079



$ 2,322,378

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966



$ 2,258,042



$ 2,177,341

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829



$ 27,674,953



$ 27,046,178

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.39 %



8.34 %



8.31 %



8.16 %



8.05 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966



$ 2,258,042



$ 2,177,341

Common shares outstanding

92,027





92,034





92,007





92,125





92,247

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 27.19



$ 26.58



$ 25.63



$ 24.51



$ 23.60









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 23,324,746



$ 23,280,665



$ 22,598,778



$ 22,750,928



$ 21,858,845

Less: Certificates of deposit

3,104,765





3,249,860





3,291,617





3,273,120





2,961,564

Brokered certificates of deposit

-





5,705





41,376





81,507





234,982

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 20,219,981



$ 20,025,100



$ 19,265,785



$ 19,396,301



$ 18,662,299



