Webster Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $0.96 Per Diluted Share

Webster Financial Corporation

Jan 23, 2020, 07:30 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $88.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $96.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.01 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, adjusting for $4.6 million related to a one-time gain on the sale of six banking centers.

For the full year 2019, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $373.0 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $351.7 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.

"Webster's fourth quarter results demonstrate our ongoing commitment to strong execution on our strategic priorities. Commercial loan growth exceeded 10 percent for the second year in a row and total footings at HSA Bank increased 18 percent from a year ago, while credit metrics remained strong," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We've now achieved our tenth consecutive year of annual earnings per share growth, which puts us in select company in the banking industry."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Revenue of $302.2 million.
  • Loan growth of $1.6 billion, or 8.5 percent from a year ago, led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, which increased 16.9 percent.
  • Deposit growth of $1.5 billion, or 6.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of $676 million, or 11.8 percent, in HSA deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 3.27 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.5 percent.
  • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 11.60 percent, exceeding our cost of capital.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 14.34 percent.

"Our performance in 2019 represents our third consecutive year of positive operating leverage," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Tangible book value now exceeds $2.5 billion and increased 15 percent from a year ago."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of December 31, 2019, Commercial Banking had $11.5 billion in loans and leases and $4.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$93,347

$92,156


1.3

%

Non-interest income

16,420

16,103


2.0

Operating revenue

109,767

108,259


1.4

Non-interest expense

45,505

45,324


(0.4)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$64,262

$62,935


2.1














Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$11,500

$10,438


10.2

%

Deposits

4,382

4,031


8.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.3 million to $64.3 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.2 million to $93.3 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income increased $0.3 million to $16.4 million, primarily due to higher syndication fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $0.2 million to $45.5 million, primarily due to investments in product enhancements and infrastructure.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2019, HSA Bank had $8.5 billion in total footings comprising $6.4 billion in deposit balances and $2.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$40,666

$38,335


6.1

%

Non-interest income

22,959

21,613


6.2

Operating revenue

63,625

59,948


6.1

Non-interest expense

34,893

31,106


(12.2)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$28,732

$28,842


(0.4)














Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,974

2,722


9.3

%








Deposits

$6,416

$5,741


11.8

Linked investment accounts *

2,071

1,460


41.8

Total footings

$8,487

$7,201


17.9

* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet



Pre-tax net revenue decreased $0.1 million to $28.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.3 million to $40.7 million, due to 12 percent growth in deposits and a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million to $23.0 million, primarily due to 9 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million to $34.9 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2019, Community Banking had $8.5 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$97,226

$102,087


(4.8)

%

Non-interest income *

28,098

31,248


(10.1)

Operating revenue

125,324

133,335


(6.0)

Non-interest expense

97,323

96,804


(0.5)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$28,001

$36,531


(23.4)














Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Loans

$8,537

$8,028


6.3

%

Deposits

12,528

11,857


5.7

* Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes a $4.6 million gain on sale of six banking centers.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $8.5 million to $28.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $4.9 million to $97.2 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with a year-over-year increase in deposit costs; which was partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income decreased $3.2 million due to a $4.6 million gain on sale of six banking centers recorded in the prior year.  Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in income from mortgage banking activities, fees from loan interest rate hedging activities, loan-related fee income, and fees from investment services. Non-interest expense increased $0.5 million to $97.3 million driven by increased employee related expenses and continued investments in technology offset by lower marketing-related costs and occupancy expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

  • Net interest income was $231.3 million compared to $237.1 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.27 percent compared to 3.66 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 34 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $28.3 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 10.0 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $19.8 billion and grew by $1.4 billion, or 7.5 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $23.4 billion and grew by $1.4 billion, or 6.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

  • The provision for loan losses was $6.0 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior quarter and $10.0 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $6.1 million, compared to $13.8 million in the prior quarter and $9.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.12 percent, compared to 0.28 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 1.04 percent of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.07 percent at September 30, 2019 and 1.15 percent at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 139 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 129 percent at September 30, 2019 and 137 percent at December 31, 2018.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

  • Total non-interest income was $70.9 million, compared to $73.2 million, a decrease of $2.2 million. This reflects a decrease of $5.2 million in other income primarily due to a $4.6 million gain a year ago related to the sale of six banking centers as well as lower client hedging income. There was offset from a $1.5 million increase in mortgage banking activities and $1.4 million in HSA fee income driven by interchange revenue and linked investment fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

  • Total non-interest expense was $179.7 million, compared to $174.8 million, an increase of $5.0 million. The increase reflects increases of $3.4 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits and $2.8 million in technology/equipment. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $1.5 million in professional and outside services driven by lower consulting costs.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

  • Income tax expense was $26.0 million compared to $26.7 million and the effective tax rate was 22.3 percent compared to 21.3 percent.
  • The higher effective tax rate in the quarter includes a discrete tax expense associated with a state and local tax position contributing to a lower level of net discrete tax benefits recognized during the period compared to a year ago.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.2 billion, compared to $8.2 billion at September 30, 2019 and $7.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $24.4 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $20.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $95.9 million of net unrealized losses at December 31, 2018. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $86.7 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $92.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $116.3 million of net unrealized losses at December 31, 2018.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $20.0 billion, compared to $19.6 billion at September 30, 2019 and $18.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Compared to September 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by $551.3 million and residential mortgages increased by $99.0 million while commercial loans decreased by $129.0 million and consumer loans decreased by $35.8 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.022 billion, residential mortgages increased by $556.0 million, and commercial loans increased by $155.8 million, while consumer loans decreased by $162.6 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $1.919 billion, compared to $1.610 billion in the prior quarter and $1.611 billion a year ago. In addition, $94 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $73 million in the prior quarter and $30 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $150.9 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to $162.7 million, or 0.83 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $154.8 million, or 0.84 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were $59.0 million, compared to $71.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $42.5 million at December 31, 2018.
  • Past due loans were $42.6 million, compared to $35.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $34.3 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $23.3 billion, compared to $23.3 billion at September 30, 2019 and $21.9 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 86.7 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 85.4 percent at December 31, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.9 percent, compared to 84.0 percent at September 30, 2019 and 84.5 percent at December 31, 2018.
  • Total borrowings were $3.5 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2018.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.60 percent and 14.34 percent, respectively, compared to 14.31 percent and 18.22 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.88 percent and 8.39 percent, respectively, compared to 8.59 percent and 8.05 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.56 percent, compared to 11.44 percent at December 31, 2018.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $33.28 and $27.19, respectively, compared to $29.72 and $23.60, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $30.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.  

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's  fourth quarter 2019 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business  plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (5) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (6) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (7) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (9) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (10) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (11) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (12) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (13) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (14) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (15) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of our adoption of new accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (16) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (17) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

  

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018






















Income and performance ratios:



















Net income

$

90,473

$

93,865

$

98,649

$

99,736

$

98,838

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

88,066


91,442


96,193


97,549


96,666

Earnings per diluted common share

0.96


1.00


1.05


1.06


1.05

Return on average assets

1.19

%

1.27

%

1.38

%

1.44

%

1.44

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.34


15.37


16.88


17.70


18.22

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.60


12.36


13.47


14.01


14.31

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

23.47


22.52


23.88


22.12


23.58






















Asset quality:



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

209,096

$

209,152

$

211,671

$

211,389

$

212,353

Nonperforming assets

157,380


166,716


153,247


164,431


161,617

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.04

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.15

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.12


0.28


0.24


0.21


0.21

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.75


0.83


0.77


0.84


0.84

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79


0.85


0.80


0.87


0.87

Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

138.56


128.55


142.97


133.01


137.22






















Other ratios:



















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.82

%

8.68

%

8.59

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.39


8.34


8.31


8.16


8.05

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.23


12.32


12.09


12.17


12.16

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.55


13.68


13.48


13.60


13.63

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.56


11.63


11.41


11.46


11.44

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.56


10.54


10.59


10.50


10.45

Net interest margin

3.27


3.49


3.63


3.74


3.66

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.52


56.60


56.09


55.93


56.19






















Equity and share related:



















Common equity

$

3,062,733

$

3,007,357

$

2,920,180

$

2,821,218

$

2,741,478

Book value per common share

33.28


32.68


31.74


30.62


29.72

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.19


26.58


25.63


24.51


23.60

Common stock closing price

53.36


46.87


47.77


50.67


49.29

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.33


0.33






















Common shares issued and outstanding

92,027


92,034


92,007


92,125


92,247

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,574


91,559


91,534


91,962


91,971

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916


91,874


91,855


92,225


92,202






















(a) Presented as projected for December 31, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


December 31, 2018

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

185,341

$

227,966

$

260,422

Interest-bearing deposits

72,554


74,865


69,077

Securities:









Available for sale

2,925,833


2,960,103


2,898,730

Held to maturity

5,293,918


5,193,521


4,325,420

Total securities

8,219,751


8,153,624


7,224,150

Loans held for sale

36,053


27,061


11,869

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

6,880,838


7,009,884


6,725,003

Commercial real estate

5,949,339


5,398,084


4,927,145

Residential mortgages

4,972,685


4,873,726


4,416,637

Consumer

2,234,124


2,269,952


2,396,704

Total loans and leases

20,036,986


19,551,646


18,465,489

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(209,096)


(209,152)


(212,353)

Loans and leases, net

19,827,890


19,342,494


18,253,136

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

149,046


116,984


149,286

Premises and equipment, net

270,413


278,642


124,850

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

560,290


561,252


564,137

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

550,651


549,335


543,616

Deferred tax asset, net

61,975


59,956


96,516

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

455,380


502,921


313,256

Total Assets

$

30,389,344

$

29,895,100

$

27,610,315











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

4,446,463

$

4,291,659

$

4,162,446

Health savings accounts

6,416,135


6,288,218


5,740,601

Interest-bearing checking

2,689,734


2,619,452


2,518,472

Money market

2,312,840


2,560,918


2,100,084

Savings

4,354,809


4,264,853


4,140,696

Certificates of deposit

3,104,765


3,249,860


2,961,564

Brokered certificates of deposit

-


5,705


234,982

Total deposits

23,324,746


23,280,665


21,858,845

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,040,431


1,210,692


581,874

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,948,476


1,392,849


1,826,808

Long-term debt

540,364


549,158


226,021

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

327,557


309,342


230,252

Total liabilities

27,181,574


26,742,706


24,723,800

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,062,733


3,007,357


2,741,478

Total shareholders' equity

3,207,770


3,152,394


2,886,515

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

30,389,344

$

29,895,100

$

27,610,315

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019


2018


2019


2018

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

223,527

$

225,961

$

924,693

$

842,449

Interest and dividends on securities

58,205


54,301


229,163


212,090

Loans held for sale

268


130


727


628

Total interest income

282,000


280,392


1,154,583


1,055,167

Interest expense:













Deposits

31,586


27,629


129,577


90,407

Borrowings

19,164


15,632


69,879


58,079

Total interest expense

50,750


43,261


199,456


148,486

Net interest income

231,250


237,131


955,127


906,681

Provision for loan and lease losses

6,000


10,000


37,800


42,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

225,250


227,131


917,327


864,681

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

40,470


40,272


168,022


162,183

Loan and lease related fees

8,704


7,914


31,327


32,025

Wealth and investment services

8,476


8,105


32,932


32,843

Mortgage banking activities

2,286


740


6,115


4,424

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,670


3,693


14,612


14,614

Gain on investment securities, net

29


-


29


-

Other income

7,284


12,439


32,278


36,479

Total non-interest income

70,919


73,163


285,315


282,568

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

100,467


97,039


395,402


381,496

Occupancy

14,379


13,974


57,181


59,463

Technology and equipment

27,639


24,858


105,283


97,877

Marketing

3,957


4,345


16,286


16,838

Professional and outside services

4,674


6,201


21,380


20,300

Intangible assets amortization

962


962


3,847


3,847

Loan workout expenses

474


1150


2,952


3,251

Deposit insurance

4,662


4,651


17,954


34,749

Other expenses

22,516


21,579


95,665


87,795

Total non-interest expense

179,730


174,759


715,950


705,616

Income before income taxes

116,439


125,535


486,692


441,633

Income tax expense

25,966


26,697


103,969


81,215

Net income

90,473


98,838


382,723


360,418

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,407)


(2,172)


(9,738)


(8,715)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

88,066

$

96,666

$

372,985

$

351,703















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916


92,202


91,882


92,227















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

0.96

$

1.05

$

4.07

$

3.83

Diluted

0.96


1.05


4.06


3.81

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

223,527

$

236,453

$

235,949

$

228,764

$

225,961

Interest and dividends on securities

58,205


57,517


56,163


57,278


54,301

Loans held for sale

268


166


145


148


130

Total interest income

282,000


294,136


292,257


286,190


280,392

Interest expense:

















Deposits

31,586


34,214


32,757


31,020


27,629

Borrowings

19,164


19,383


17,713


13,619


15,632

Total interest expense

50,750


53,597


50,470


44,639


43,261

Net interest income

231,250


240,539


241,787


241,551


237,131

Provision for loan and lease losses

6,000


11,300


11,900


8,600


10,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

225,250


229,239


229,887


232,951


227,131

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

40,470


41,410


43,118


43,024


40,272

Loan and lease related fees

8,704


8,246


6,558


7,819


7,914

Wealth and investment services

8,476


8,496


8,309


7,651


8,105

Mortgage banking activities

2,286


2,133


932


764


740

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,670


3,708


3,650


3,584


3,693

Gain on investment securities, net

29


-


-


-


-

Other income

7,284


5,938


13,286


5,770


12,439

Total non-interest income

70,919


69,931


75,853


68,612


73,163

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

100,467


98,623


98,527


97,785


97,039

Occupancy

14,379


14,087


14,019


14,696


13,974

Technology and equipment

27,639


26,180


25,767


25,697


24,858

Marketing

3,957


4,758


4,243


3,328


4,345

Professional and outside services

4,674


5,024


5,634


6,048


6,201

Intangible assets amortization

962


961


962


962


962

Loan workout expenses

474


986


832


660


1150

Deposit insurance

4,662


4,409


4,453


4,430


4,651

Other expenses

22,516


24,866


26,203


22,080


21,579

Total non-interest expense

179,730


179,894


180,640


175,686


174,759

Income before income taxes

116,439


119,276


125,100


125,877


125,535

Income tax expense

25,966


25,411


26,451


26,141


26,697

Net income

90,473


93,865


98,649


99,736


98,838

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,407)


(2,423)


(2,456)


(2,187)


(2,172)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

88,066

$

91,442

$

96,193

$

97,549

$

96,666



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,916


91,874


91,855


92,225


92,202



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

0.96

$

1.00

$

1.05

$

1.06

$

1.05

Diluted

0.96


1.00


1.05


1.06


1.05

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


2019






2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

19,808,521

$

224,259


4.46

%




$

18,424,387

$

226,727

4.85

%

Securities (a)

8,323,512


58,724


2.86






7,144,118

54,119

2.99

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

127,770


1,007


3.13






137,535

1,480

4.27

Interest-bearing deposits

56,484


228


1.58






61,313

343

2.19

Loans held for sale

32,599


268


3.28






10,258

130

5.04

Total interest-earning assets

28,348,886

$

284,486


3.98

%





25,777,611

$

282,799

4.32

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,969,620














1,625,706





Total Assets

$

30,318,506













$

27,403,317






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

4,417,167

$

-


-

%




$

4,209,456

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

6,320,475


3,166


0.20






5,633,993

2,828

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,420,738


13,944


0.59






8,945,051

11,160

0.49

Certificates of deposit

3,202,242


14,476


1.79






3,136,831

13,641

1.72

Total deposits

23,360,622


31,586


0.54






21,925,331

27,629

0.50

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,275,293


4,726


1.45






668,660

2,769

1.62

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,550,528


8,932


2.25






1,491,071

10,024

2.63

Long-term debt (a)

547,584


5,506


4.21






225,990

2,839

5.03

Total borrowings

3,373,405


19,164


2.25






2,385,721

15,632

2.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities

26,734,027

$

50,750


0.75

%





24,311,052

$

43,261

0.70

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

387,916














239,089





Total liabilities

27,121,943














24,550,141






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,051,526














2,708,139





Total shareholders' equity

3,196,563














2,853,176





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

30,318,506













$

27,403,317





Tax-equivalent net interest income




233,736













239,538


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,486)













(2,407)


Net interest income



$

231,250












$

237,131


Net interest margin








3.27

%










3.66

%

























(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2019






2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

19,209,611

$

927,395


4.83

%




$

18,033,587

$

845,146

4.69

%

Securities (a)

7,761,937


229,989


2.97






7,137,326

211,227

2.93

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

113,518


4,956


4.37






132,607

6,067

4.58

Interest-bearing deposits

56,458


1,211


2.14






63,178

1125

1.78

Loans held for sale

22,437


727


3.24






15,519

628

4.04

Total interest-earning assets

27,163,961

$

1,164,278


4.29

%





25,382,217

$

1,064,193

4.18

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,897,078














1,640,385





Total Assets

$

29,061,039













$

27,022,602






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

4,300,407

$

-


-

%




$

4,185,183

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

6,240,201


12,316


0.20






5,540,000

10,980

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,144,086


54,566


0.60






9,115,168

36,559

0.40

Certificates of deposit

3,267,913


62,695


1.92






2,818,271

42,868

1.52

Total deposits

22,952,607


129,577


0.56






21,658,622

90,407

0.42

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,008,704


17,953


1.78






784,998

13,491

1.72

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,201,839


31,399


2.61






1,339,492

33,461

2.50

Long-term debt (a)

468,111


20,527


4.51






225,895

11,127

4.93

Total borrowings

2,678,654


69,879


2.62






2,350,385

58,079

2.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

25,631,261

$

199,456


0.78

%





24,009,007

$

148,486

0.62

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

362,059














231,463





Total liabilities

25,993,320














24,240,470






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,068





Common shareholders' equity

2,922,682














2,637,064





Total shareholders' equity

3,067,719














2,782,132





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

29,061,039













$

27,022,602





Tax-equivalent net interest income




964,822













915,707


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(9,695)













(9,026)


Net interest income



$

955,127












$

906,681


Net interest margin








3.55

%










3.60

%

























(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,833,952

$

5,887,119

$

5,948,388

$

5,811,309

$

5,755,832

Asset-based lending

1,046,886


1,122,765


1,077,118


1,039,633


969,171

Commercial real estate

5,949,339


5,398,084


5,224,382


4,991,825


4,927,145

Residential mortgages

4,972,685


4,873,726


4,718,704


4,631,787


4,416,637

Consumer

2,234,124


2,269,952


2,301,291


2,339,736


2,396,704

Total Loan and Lease Balances

20,036,986


19,551,646


19,269,883


18,814,290


18,465,489

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(209,096)


(209,152)


(211,671)


(211,389)


(212,353)

Loans and Leases, net

$

19,827,890

$

19,342,494

$

19,058,212

$

18,602,901

$

18,253,136



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,879,600

$

5,933,221

$

5,914,710

$

5,776,334

$

5,754,153

Asset-based lending

1,087,537


1,138,189


1,049,403


1,016,069


964,575

Commercial real estate

5,667,764


5,312,403


5,079,415


4,930,035


4,862,419

Residential mortgages

4,917,365


4,802,497


4,662,033


4,415,434


4,419,826

Consumer

2,256,255


2,286,983


2,324,717


2,371,302


2,423,414

Total Loan and Lease Balances

19,808,521


19,473,293


19,030,278


18,509,174


18,424,387

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,460)


(213,130)


(210,719)


(214,966)


(214,453)

Loans and Leases, net

$

19,597,061

$

19,260,163

$

18,819,559

$

18,294,208

$

18,209,934

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

64,793

$

64,197

$

56,340

$

66,754

$

62,265

Asset-based lending

139


9,165


184


218


224

Commercial real estate

11,554


12,810


10,413


7,449


8,243

Residential mortgages

43,100


43,733


48,104


49,267


49,069

Consumer 

31,320


32,794


33,015


35,245


34,949

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

150,906

$

162,699

$

148,056

$

158,933

$

154,750



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

271

$

544

$

1,307

$

861

$

407

Residential mortgages

4,247


1,912


2,012


2,769


4,679

Consumer

1,956


1,561


1,872


1,868


1,781

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

6,474

$

4,017

$

5,191

$

5,498

$

6,867

Total nonperforming assets

$

157,380

$

166,716

$

153,247

$

164,431

$

161,617

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

8,482

$

5,384

$

4,438

$

19,152

$

2,615

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

1,700


1,433


2,665


2,283


1,514

Residential mortgages

13,598


13,445


10,844


12,865


12,789

Consumer

18,835


15,217


13,949


16,174


17,324

Total past due 30-89 days

42,615


35,479


31,896


50,474


34,242

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

-


92


410


-


104

Total past due loans and leases

$

42,615

$

35,571

$

32,306

$

50,474

$

34,346

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Beginning balance

$

209,152

$

211,671

$

211,389

$

212,353

$

211,832

Provision

6,000


11,300


11,900


8,600


10,000

Charge-offs:

















Commercial non-mortgage

5,041


11,291


5,657


7,837


10,239

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


-


289

Commercial real estate

23


32


2,473


973


22

Residential mortgages

876


872


2,154


251


910

Consumer

3,165


3,765


4,098


3,972


4,384

Total charge-offs

9,105


15,960


14,382


13,033


15,844

Recoveries:

















Commercial non-mortgage

236


173


464


569


2,993

Asset-based lending

33


-


-


229


21

Commercial real estate

3


3


33


6


7

Residential mortgages

534


356


295


178


1,137

Consumer

2,243


1,609


1,972


2,487


2,207

Total recoveries

3,049


2,141


2,764


3,469


6,365

Total net charge-offs

6,056


13,819


11,618


9,564


9,479

Ending balance

$

209,096

$

209,152

$

211,671

$

211,389

$

212,353

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

179,730

$

179,894

$

180,640

$

175,686

$

174,759

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

263


(128)


(55)


(253)


191

         Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962


961


962


962


962

         Other expenses (non-GAAP)

-


1,750


-


7


320

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

178,505

$

177,311

$

179,733

$

174,970

$

173,286

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

231,250

$

240,539

$

241,787

$

241,551

$

237,131

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,486


2,436


2,435


2,338


2,407

         Non-interest income (GAAP)

70,919


69,931


75,853


68,612


73,163

         Other (non-GAAP)

402


350


354


342


282

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

29


-


-


-


-

Less: Gain on the sale of banking centers (GAAP)

-


-


-


-


4,596

Income (non-GAAP)

$

305,028

$

313,256

$

320,429

$

312,843

$

308,387

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.52

%

56.60

%

56.09

%

55.93

%

56.19

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

90,473

$

93,865

$

98,649

$

99,736

$

98,838

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969


1,968


1,969


1,969


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760


759


760


760


760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

89,264

$

92,656

$

97,440

$

98,527

$

97,629

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

357,056

$

370,624

$

389,760

$

394,108

$

390,516

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,196,563

$

3,118,691

$

3,016,541

$

2,935,653

$

2,853,176

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

560,750


561,715


562,679


563,646


564,601

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,490,776

$

2,411,939

$

2,308,825

$

2,226,970

$

2,143,538

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.34

%

15.37

%

16.88

%

17.70

%

18.22

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,207,770

$

3,152,394

$

3,065,217

$

2,966,255

$

2,886,515

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,290


561,252


562,214


563,176


564,137

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,647,480

$

2,591,142

$

2,503,003

$

2,403,079

$

2,322,378

Total assets (GAAP)

$

30,389,344

$

29,895,100

$

28,942,043

$

28,238,129

$

27,610,315

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,290


561,252


562,214


563,176


564,137

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

29,829,054

$

29,333,848

$

28,379,829

$

27,674,953

$

27,046,178

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.82

%

8.68

%

8.59

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,647,480

$

2,591,142

$

2,503,003

$

2,403,079

$

2,322,378

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,502,443

$

2,446,105

$

2,357,966

$

2,258,042

$

2,177,341

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

29,829,054

$

29,333,848

$

28,379,829

$

27,674,953

$

27,046,178

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.39

%

8.34

%

8.31

%

8.16

%

8.05

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,502,443

$

2,446,105

$

2,357,966

$

2,258,042

$

2,177,341

Common shares outstanding

92,027


92,034


92,007


92,125


92,247

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

27.19

$

26.58

$

25.63

$

24.51

$

23.60




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

23,324,746

$

23,280,665

$

22,598,778

$

22,750,928

$

21,858,845

Less: Certificates of deposit

3,104,765


3,249,860


3,291,617


3,273,120


2,961,564

 Brokered certificates of deposit

-


5,705


41,376


81,507


234,982

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

20,219,981

$

20,025,100

$

19,265,785

$

19,396,301

$

18,662,299

