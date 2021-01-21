Webster Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $88.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per diluted share would have been $0.99 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, adjusting for $42.0 million ($31.2 million after tax) of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

For the full year 2020, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $211.5 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, and includes $52.2 million ($38.8 million after tax) of adjustments.

"I am pleased with the results of the quarter as we continue to deliver for our customers and communities as evidenced, in part, by $1.9 billion of quarterly loan originations while maintaining solid credit quality," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our strategic priorities and positioning ourselves for growth as the macro environment improves in 2021."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Revenue of $293.7 million ; $297.4 million excluding $3.7 million in hedge termination costs related to debt prepayments.

; excluding in hedge termination costs related to debt prepayments. Loan growth of $1.6 billion , or 8.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 16.1 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was $348 million , or 1.7 percent.

, or 8.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 16.1 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was , or 1.7 percent. Results include a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provision of $(1.0) million with a reserve decrease of $10.4 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.66 percent, or 1.76 percent excluding $1.3 billion of PPP loans.

with a reserve decrease of compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.66 percent, or 1.76 percent excluding of PPP loans. Deposit growth of $4.0 billion , or 17.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.7 billion in demand deposits and $704 million in HSA deposits.

, or 17.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of in demand deposits and in HSA deposits. Results include $42.0 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives. Net interest margin of 2.83 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 60.3 percent.

"Our continued strong liquidity enabled us to reduce borrowings by $608 million in the quarter and $1.8 billion from a year ago," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The strength of our balance sheet supports our future growth objectives."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of December 31, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.6 billion in loans and leases and $6.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020

2019



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$112,274

$100,151





12.1 %

Non-interest income

17,303

16,420





5.4



Operating revenue

129,577

116,571





11.2



Non-interest expense

48,724

45,505





(7.1)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$80,853

$71,066





13.8





























Percent

At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020

2019



(Decrease) Loans and leases

$12,649

$11,500





10.0 %

Deposits

5,957

4,382





35.9







Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $9.8 million to $80.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $12.1 million to $112.3 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $0.9 million to $17.3 million as a result of higher loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million to $48.7 million, primarily due to compensation related expense.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $10.0 billion in total footings comprising $7.1 billion in deposit balances and $2.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020

2019



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$40,495

$41,993





(3.6) %

Non-interest income

24,105

22,959





5.0



Operating revenue

64,600

64,952





(0.5)



Non-interest expense

34,750

34,893





0.4



Pre-tax, net revenue

$29,850

$30,059





(0.7)





























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2020

2019



(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,953

2,974





(0.7) %

















Deposits

$7,120

$6,416





11.0



Linked investment accounts *

2,853

2,071





37.8



Total footings

$9,973

$8,487





17.5



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet











Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $0.2 million to $29.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $1.5 million to $40.5 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by an 11.0 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million to $24.1 million, due primarily to account fees and increased interchange as a result of additional spending compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense decreased $0.1 million to $34.8 million, essentially flat to the prior year.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2020, Community Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $14.3 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020

2019



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$110,421

$102,157





8.1 %

Non-interest income

26,284

28,098





(6.5)



Operating revenue

136,705

130,255





5.0



Non-interest expense

98,952

97,323





(1.7)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$37,753

$32,932





14.6





























Percent



At December 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020

2019



(Decrease) Loans

$8,992

$8,537





5.3 %

Deposits

14,258

12,528





13.8







Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $4.8 million to $37.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $110.4 million, driven by loan and deposit balance growth, partially offset by a decline in deposit spreads due to the lower interest rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $1.8 million resulting from lower deposit-related service charges, as well as lower loan servicing fees in the current quarter. This decrease was partially offset by fee income from mortgage banking activities. Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million to $99.0 million due to continued investments in technology and outside services.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Net interest income was $216.9 million compared to $231.3 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 2.83 percent compared to 3.27 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 90 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 49 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $30.9 billion and grew by $2.5 billion , or 8.9 percent.

and grew by , or 8.9 percent. Average loans totaled $21.7 billion and grew by $1.9 billion , or 9.7 percent.

and grew by , or 9.7 percent. Average deposits totaled $27.2 billion and grew by $3.9 billion , or 16.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $(1.0) million in the quarter, contributing to a $10.4 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was $22.8 million in the prior quarter and $6.0 million a year ago. The reserve release reflects continued favorable credit trends.

in the quarter, contributing to a decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was in the prior quarter and a year ago. The reserve release reflects continued favorable credit trends. Net charge-offs were $9.4 million , compared to $11.5 million in the prior quarter and $6.1 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.12 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.12 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.66 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020 , compared to 1.69 percent at September 30, 2020 and 1.04 percent at December 31, 2019 . Excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020 , compared to 1.80 percent at September 30, 2020 after excluding $1.4 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses at December 31 and September 30 was estimated in accordance with the CECL accounting standard. The allowance represented 214 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 227 percent at September 30, 2020 and 139 percent at December 31, 2019 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest income was $76.8 million compared to $70.9 million , an increase of $5.8 million . This reflects an increase of $5.1 million due to direct investment income, mark to market on customer derivatives, and miscellaneous fee income; an increase of $1.8 million in mortgage banking activities primarily due to higher origination volume and spreads on loans originated for sale; and an increase of $1.1 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher account service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $3.0 decrease in deposit service fees driven by lower overdraft and service related fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest expense was $219.5 million compared to $179.7 million , an increase of $39.8 million . This reflects strategic optimization initiative charges of $38.3 million : $17.9 million in compensation and benefits; $14.0 million in occupancy; $5.5 million in professional and outside services; and $0.9 million in other expenses. Excluding these charges, non-interest expense increased $1.5 million . This reflects an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.4 million and an increase in technology and equipment of $1.4 million offset by a decrease in other expenses of $4.4 million primarily due to lower pension, travel, and OREO costs.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Income tax expense was $15.1 million compared to $26.0 million and the effective tax rate was 20.1 percent compared to 22.3 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 20.1 percent compared to 22.3 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of reduced pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.9 billion , compared to $9.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and $8.2 billion at December 31, 2019 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $92.5 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $103.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $24.4 million of net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $267.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $283.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $86.7 million of net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019 .

Loans:

Total loans were $21.6 billion , compared to $21.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and $20.0 billion at December 31, 2019 . Compared to September 30, 2020 , commercial loans increased by $34.7 million , commercial real estate loans increased by $15.1 million , while consumer loans decreased by $87.4 million and residential mortgages decreased by $103.8 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial loans increased by , commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $1.697 billion , with PPP loans representing $1.3 billion of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by $373.3 million and residential mortgages increased by $190.7 million , while consumer loans decreased by $275.5 million .

, with PPP loans representing of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by and residential mortgages increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.804 billion , compared to $1.560 billion in the prior quarter ( $1.525 billion excluding PPP loan originations), and $1.919 billion a year ago. In addition, $125 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $149 million in the prior quarter and $94 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $168.0 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to $162.6 million , or 0.74 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $150.9 million , or 0.75 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $59.7 million , compared to $67.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $59.0 million at December 31, 2019 .

, or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.74 percent of total loans, at and , or 0.75 percent of total loans, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $32.9 million , compared to $21.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $42.6 million at December 31, 2019 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $27.3 billion , compared to $26.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and $23.3 billion at December 31, 2019 . Core deposits to total deposits were 90.9 percent, compared to 90.5 percent at September 30, 2020 and 86.7 percent at December 31, 2019 . The loan to deposit ratio was 79.2 percent, compared to 81.2 percent at September 30, 2020 and 85.9 percent at December 31, 2019 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 90.9 percent, compared to 90.5 percent at and 86.7 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 79.2 percent, compared to 81.2 percent at and 85.9 percent at . Total borrowings were $1.7 billion , compared to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020 and $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, compared to 11.60 percent and 14.34 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, compared to 8.88 percent and 8.39 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2019 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.35 percent, compared to 11.56 percent at December 31, 2019 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.35 percent, compared to 11.56 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $34.25 and $28.04 , respectively, compared to $33.28 and $27.19 , respectively, at December 31, 2019 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com , or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, including the deployment and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, or any other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097



$ 38,199



$ 90,473

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

57,715





66,890





50,729





36,021





88,066

Earnings per diluted common share

0.64





0.75





0.57





0.39





0.96

Return on average assets

0.73 %



0.84 %



0.65 %



0.50 %



1.19 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

9.31





10.91





8.47





5.95





14.34

Return on average common shareholders' equity

7.51





8.80





6.79





4.75





11.60

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

26.14





25.50





21.12





24.12





23.47









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931



$ 209,096

Nonperforming assets

170,314





167,314





178,381





169,120





157,380

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.66 %



1.69 %



1.64 %



1.60 %



1.04 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.17





0.21





0.30





0.15





0.12

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.78





0.74





0.79





0.78





0.75

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79





0.77





0.82





0.81





0.79

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

213.94





227.39





207.17





206.37





138.56









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 %



8.14 %



8.88 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.90





7.75





7.69





7.67





8.39

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.99





11.88





11.82





11.60





12.22

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.59





13.47





13.42





13.10





13.55

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.35





11.23





11.17





10.95





11.56

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.92





9.76





9.71





9.76





10.56

Net interest margin

2.83





2.88





2.99





3.23





3.27

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.27





59.99





60.04





58.03





58.52









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 3,089,588



$ 3,074,653



$ 3,029,742



$ 2,945,205



$ 3,062,733

Book value per common share

34.25





34.09





33.59





32.66





33.28

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.04





27.86





27.40





26.46





27.19

Common stock closing price

42.15





26.41





28.61





22.90





53.36

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,199





90,204





90,194





90,172





92,027

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,645





89,630





89,485





90,936





91,574

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915





89,738





89,570





91,206





91,916







(a) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a

result, capital ratios and amounts as of December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





December 31, 2019 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 193,501



$ 181,524



$ 185,341 Interest-bearing deposits

69,603





60,276





72,554 Securities:



















Available for sale

3,326,776





3,304,217





2,925,833 Held to maturity

5,568,188





5,723,434





5,293,918 Total securities

8,894,964





9,027,651





8,219,751 Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(299)





(306)





- Securities, net

8,894,665





9,027,345





8,219,751 Loans held for sale

14,012





29,018





36,053 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

8,577,898





8,612,549





6,880,838 Commercial real estate

6,322,637





6,307,567





5,949,339 Residential mortgages

4,782,016





4,885,821





4,972,685 Consumer

1,958,664





2,046,086





2,234,124 Total loans and leases

21,641,215





21,852,023





20,036,986 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(359,431)





(369,811)





(209,096) Loans and leases, net

21,281,784





21,482,212





19,827,890 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,594





89,611





149,046 Premises and equipment, net

226,743





250,535





270,413 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

560,756





561,902





560,290 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

564,195





561,021





550,651 Deferred tax asset, net

81,286





76,695





61,975 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

626,551





674,304





455,380 Total Assets $ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443



$ 30,389,344





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 6,155,592



$ 6,136,814



$ 4,446,463 Health savings accounts

7,120,017





6,976,280





6,416,135 Interest-bearing checking

3,652,763





3,390,921





2,689,734 Money market

2,940,215





3,069,098





2,312,840 Savings

4,979,031





4,777,000





4,354,809 Certificates of deposit

2,487,818





2,570,440





3,104,765 Total deposits

27,335,436





26,920,553





23,324,746 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

995,355





1,301,822





1,040,431 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

133,164





433,243





1,948,476 Long-term debt

567,663





568,846





540,364 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

324,447





550,289





327,557 Total liabilities

29,356,065





29,774,753





27,181,574 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,089,588





3,074,653





3,062,733 Total shareholders' equity

3,234,625





3,219,690





3,207,770 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443



$ 30,389,344

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020





2019





2020





2019 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 189,010



$ 223,527



$ 789,719



$ 924,693 Interest and dividends on securities

46,874





58,205





211,561





229,163 Loans held for sale

181





268





769





727 Total interest income

236,065





282,000





1,002,049





1,154,583 Interest expense:



























Deposits

8,651





31,586





67,897





129,577 Borrowings

10,485





19,164





42,759





69,879 Total interest expense

19,136





50,750





110,656





199,456 Net interest income

216,929





231,250





891,393





955,127 Provision for credit losses

(1,000)





6,000





137,750





37,800 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

217,929





225,250





753,643





917,327 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

38,345





40,470





156,032





168,022 Loan and lease related fees

9,095





8,704





29,127





31,327 Wealth and investment services

8,820





8,476





32,916





32,932 Mortgage banking activities

4,110





2,286





18,295





6,115 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,662





3,670





14,561





14,612 Gain on investment securities, net

-





29





8





29 Other income

12,731





7,284





34,338





32,278 Total non-interest income

76,763





70,919





285,277





285,315 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

122,754





100,467





428,391





395,402 Occupancy

28,024





14,379





71,029





57,181 Technology and equipment

29,122





27,639





112,273





105,283 Marketing

3,485





3,957





14,125





16,286 Professional and outside services

11,380





4,674





32,424





21,380 Intangible assets amortization

1,147





962





4,160





3,847 Loan workout expenses

261





474





1,758





2,952 Deposit insurance

4,372





4,662





18,316





17,954 Other expenses

18,985





22,516





76,470





95,665 Total non-interest expense

219,530





179,730





758,946





715,950 Income before income taxes

75,162





116,439





279,974





486,692 Income tax expense

15,118





25,966





59,353





103,969 Net income

60,044





90,473





220,621





382,723 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,329)





(2,407)





(9,147)





(9,738) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 57,715



$ 88,066



$ 211,474



$ 372,985





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915





91,916





90,151





91,882





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.96



$ 2.35



$ 4.07 Diluted

0.64





0.96





2.35





4.06

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 189,010



$ 188,001



$ 196,521



$ 216,187



$ 223,527 Interest and dividends on securities

46,874





51,009





55,570





58,108





58,205 Loans held for sale

181





229





184





175





268 Total interest income

236,065





239,239





252,275





274,470





282,000 Interest expense:



































Deposits

8,651





12,598





18,805





27,843





31,586 Borrowings

10,485





7,385





9,063





15,826





19,164 Total interest expense

19,136





19,983





27,868





43,669





50,750 Net interest income

216,929





219,256





224,407





230,801





231,250 Provision for credit losses

(1,000)





22,750





40,000





76,000





6,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

217,929





196,506





184,407





154,801





225,250 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

38,345





39,278





35,839





42,570





40,470 Loan and lease related fees

9,095





6,568





6,968





6,496





8,704 Wealth and investment services

8,820





8,255





7,102





8,739





8,476 Mortgage banking activities

4,110





7,087





4,205





2,893





2,286 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,662





3,695





3,624





3,580





3,670 Gain on investment securities, net

-





-





-





8





29 Other income

12,731





10,177





2,338





9,092





7,284 Total non-interest income

76,763





75,060





60,076





73,378





70,919 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

122,754





104,019





99,731





101,887





100,467 Occupancy

28,024





14,275





14,245





14,485





14,379 Technology and equipment

29,122





27,846





27,468





27,837





27,639 Marketing

3,485





3,852





3,286





3,502





3,957 Professional and outside services

11,380





9,223





6,158





5,663





4,674 Intangible assets amortization

1,147





1,089





962





962





962 Loan workout expenses

261





612





392





493





474 Deposit insurance

4,372





4,204





5,015





4,725





4,662 Other expenses

18,985





18,876





19,327





19,282





22,516 Total non-interest expense

219,530





183,996





176,584





178,836





179,730 Income before income taxes

75,162





87,570





67,899





49,343





116,439 Income tax expense

15,118





18,289





14,802





11,144





25,966 Net income

60,044





69,281





53,097





38,199





90,473 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,329)





(2,391)





(2,368)





(2,178)





(2,407) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 57,715



$ 66,890



$ 50,729



$ 36,021



$ 88,066





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915





89,738





89,570





91,206





91,916





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.75



$ 0.57



$ 0.40



$ 0.96 Diluted

0.64





0.75





0.57





0.39





0.96

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2020













2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,729,250



$ 189,829





3.44 %









$ 19,808,521

$ 224,259

4.46 % Investment Securities (a)

8,923,336





48,124





2.22













8,323,512



58,724

2.86

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

85,535





484





2.25













127,770



1,007

3.13

Interest-bearing deposits

102,011





24





0.09













56,484



228

1.58

Loans held for sale

25,777





181





2.80













32,599



268

3.28

Total interest-earning assets

30,865,909



$ 238,642





3.08 %











28,348,886

$ 284,486

3.98 % Non-interest-earning assets

2,000,217





























1,969,620











Total Assets $ 32,866,126



























$ 30,318,506





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,213,119



$ -





- %









$ 4,417,167

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,012,813





1,557





0.09













6,320,475



3,166

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

11,469,937





2,400





0.08













9,420,738



13,944

0.59

Certificates of deposit

2,519,845





4,694





0.74













3,202,242



14,476

1.79

Total deposits

27,215,714





8,651





0.13













23,360,622



31,586

0.54



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,073,014





623





0.23













1,275,293



4,726

1.45

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

313,354





5,622





7.02













1,550,528



8,932

2.25

Long-term debt (a)

568,237





4,240





3.24













547,584



5,506

4.21

Total borrowings

1,954,605





10,485





2.17













3,373,405



19,164

2.25

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,170,319



$ 19,136





0.26 %











26,734,027

$ 50,750

0.75 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

456,586





























387,916











Total liabilities

29,626,905





























27,121,943





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,094,184





























3,051,526











Total shareholders' equity

3,239,221





























3,196,563











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,866,126



























$ 30,318,506











Tax-equivalent net interest income









219,506



























233,736





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,577)



























(2,486)





Net interest income







$ 216,929

























$ 231,250





Net interest margin

















2.83 %





















3.27 %

(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020













2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,385,702



$ 792,929





3.71 %









$ 19,209,611

$ 927,395

4.83 % Investment Securities (a)

8,647,322





215,151





2.56













7,761,937



229,989

2.97

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

102,943





3,200





3.11













113,518



4,956

4.37

Interest-bearing deposits

93,011





246





0.26













56,458



1,211

2.14

Loans held for sale

25,902





769





2.97













22,437



727

3.24

Total interest-earning assets

30,254,880



$ 1,012,295





3.37 %











27,163,961

$ 1,164,278

4.29 % Non-interest-earning assets

2,012,900





























1,897,078











Total Assets $ 32,267,780



























$ 29,061,039





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 5,698,399



$ -





- %









$ 4,300,407

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,893,996





9,530





0.14













6,240,201



12,316

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,689,634





25,248





0.24













9,144,086



54,566

0.60

Certificates of deposit

2,760,561





33,119





1.20













3,267,913



62,695

1.92

Total deposits

26,042,590





67,897





0.26













22,952,607



129,577

0.56



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,292,571





5,941





0.46













1,008,704



17,953

1.78

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

730,125





18,767





2.57













1,201,839



31,399

2.61

Long-term debt (a)

564,919





18,051





3.45













468,111



20,527

4.51

Total borrowings

2,587,615





42,759





1.68













2,678,654



69,879

2.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,630,205



$ 110,656





0.39 %











25,631,261

$ 199,456

0.78 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

439,084





























362,059











Total liabilities

29,069,289





























25,993,320





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,053,454





























2,922,682











Total shareholders' equity

3,198,491





























3,067,719











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,267,780



























$ 29,061,039











Tax-equivalent net interest income









901,639



























964,822





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(10,246)



























(9,695)





Net interest income







$ 891,393

























$ 955,127





Net interest margin

















3.00 %





















3.55 %

(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,687,300



$ 7,722,838



$ 7,606,245



$ 6,385,619



$ 5,833,952 Asset-based lending

890,598





889,711





940,524





1,180,328





1,046,886 Commercial real estate

6,322,637





6,307,567





6,207,314





6,122,474





5,949,339 Residential mortgages

4,782,016





4,885,821





4,921,573





4,991,512





4,972,685 Consumer

1,958,664





2,046,086





2,126,861





2,211,591





2,234,124 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,641,215





21,852,023





21,802,517





20,891,524





20,036,986 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(359,431)





(369,811)





(358,522)





(334,931)





(209,096) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,281,784



$ 21,482,212



$ 21,443,995



$ 20,556,593



$ 19,827,890





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,662,828



$ 7,683,879



$ 7,318,814



$ 6,005,501



$ 5,879,600 Asset-based lending

874,221





922,653





1,030,928





1,085,624





1,087,537 Commercial real estate

6,363,776





6,260,114





6,136,091





5,996,728





5,667,764 Residential mortgages

4,821,199





4,914,368





4,946,746





5,013,888





4,917,365 Consumer

2,007,226





2,089,726





2,176,335





2,223,058





2,256,255 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,729,250





21,870,740





21,608,914





20,324,799





19,808,521 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(375,080)





(363,552)





(340,050)





(269,273)





(211,460) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,354,170



$ 21,507,188



$ 21,268,864



$ 20,055,526



$ 19,597,061

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 71,499





75,080





75,340





74,077





64,793 Asset-based lending

2,622





3,789





138





137





139 Commercial real estate

21,222





8,784





15,889





12,901





11,554 Residential mortgages

41,033





41,498





46,500





42,393





43,100 Consumer

31,629





33,485





35,187





32,785





31,320 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 168,005



$ 162,636



$ 173,054



$ 162,293



$ 150,906





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 175





175





272





121





271 Residential mortgages

1,544





3,899





3,081





4,480





4,247 Consumer

590





604





1,974





2,226





1,956 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,309



$ 4,678



$ 5,327



$ 6,827



$ 6,474 Total nonperforming assets $ 170,314



$ 167,314



$ 178,381



$ 169,120



$ 157,380

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 8,918



$ 3,821



$ 13,959



$ 8,200



$ 8,482 Asset-based lending

1,175





-





-





-





- Commercial real estate

3,003





329





2,363





2,217





1,700 Residential mortgages

10,623





9,291





15,445





11,814





13,598 Consumer

8,720





8,349





7,857





14,666





18,835 Total past due 30-89 days

32,439





21,790





39,624





36,897





42,615 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

445





-





198





75





- Total past due loans and leases $ 32,884



$ 21,790



$ 39,822



$ 36,972



$ 42,615

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019 Beginning balance $ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931



$ 209,096



$ 209,152 Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-





-





-





57,568





- Provision

(992)





22,753





40,003





76,085





6,000 Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

7,876





12,085





15,294





5,544





5,041 Asset-based lending

-





10





-





-





- Commercial real estate

688





1,399





-





30





23 Residential mortgages

105





546





194





1,511





876 Consumer

2,673





1,717





2,586





3,076





3,165 Total charge-offs

11,342





15,757





18,074





10,161





9,105 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

232





1,978





271





558





236 Asset-based lending

33





-





10





3





33 Commercial real estate

3





47





2





3





3 Residential mortgages

190





521





83





235





534 Consumer

1,496





1,747





1,296





1,544





2,243 Total recoveries

1,954





4,293





1,662





2,343





3,049 Total net charge-offs

9,388





11,464





16,412





7,818





6,056 Ending balance $ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931



$ 209,096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial

measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial

data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for

the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets

less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders'

equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended

December 31, 2020 is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 219,530



$ 183,996



$ 176,584



$ 178,836



$ 179,730

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(836)





(201)





(217)





(250)





263

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,147





1,089





962





962





962

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

38,265





4,786





-





-





-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 180,954



$ 178,322



$ 175,839



$ 178,124



$ 178,505

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 216,929



$ 219,256



$ 224,407



$ 230,801



$ 231,250

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,577





2,635





2,561





2,473





2,486

Non-interest income (GAAP)

76,763





75,060





60,076





73,378





70,919

Other (non-GAAP)

291





297





293





299





402

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

3,680





-





-





-





-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-





-





5,511





-





-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-





-





-





8





29

Income (non-GAAP) $ 300,240



$ 297,248



$ 292,848



$ 306,943



$ 305,028

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.27 %



59.99 %



60.04 %



58.03 %



58.52 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097



$ 38,199



$ 90,473

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

906





860





760





760





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 58,981



$ 68,173



$ 51,888



$ 36,990



$ 89,264

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 235,924



$ 272,692



$ 207,552



$ 147,960



$ 357,056

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,239,221



$ 3,205,330



$ 3,155,368



$ 3,193,525



$ 3,196,563

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

561,303





560,959





558,835





559,786





560,750

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,532,881



$ 2,499,334



$ 2,451,496



$ 2,488,702



$ 2,490,776

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

9.31 %



10.91 %



8.47 %



5.95 %



14.34 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,234,625



$ 3,219,690



$ 3,174,779



$ 3,090,242



$ 3,207,770

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,756





561,902





558,367





559,328





560,290

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480

Total assets (GAAP) $ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443



$ 32,708,617



$ 31,654,874



$ 30,389,344

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,756





561,902





558,367





559,328





560,290

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 %



8.14 %



8.88 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.90 %



7.75 %



7.69 %



7.67 %



8.39 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443

Common shares outstanding

90,199





90,204





90,194





90,172





92,027

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.04



$ 27.86



$ 27.40



$ 26.46



$ 27.19









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 27,335,436



$ 26,920,553



$ 26,355,997



$ 24,513,837



$ 23,324,746

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,487,818





2,570,440





2,666,047





2,891,161





3,104,765

Brokered certificates of deposit

-





-





-





100,000





-

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 24,847,618



$ 24,350,113



$ 23,689,950



$ 21,522,676



$ 20,219,981



(In millions, except per share data)



















GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives:

Pre-Tax





After Tax





Diluted EPS Reported net income (GAAP) $ 75.2



$ 60.0



$ 0.64 Severance

17.9





13.2





0.15 Facilities optimization

14.5





10.7





0.12 Project costs

5.5





4.0





0.04 Dept prepayment costs

4.1





3.3





0.04 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 117.2



$ 91.2



$ 0.99

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Related Links

www.websteronline.com

