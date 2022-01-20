WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS OF $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $108.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.31 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, adjusting for a net $13.7 million ($10.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

For the full year 2021, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $398.7 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, and includes $47.1 million ($39.1 million after tax) of merger related, strategic optimization, and debt prepayment expenses.

"We are very proud of our performance for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021, as we achieved a record level of EPS and net income on both a quarterly and full-year basis," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we have secured all regulatory approvals, we look forward to closing our merger with Sterling. The combination will form a uniquely positioned commercial bank that will further the exceptional performance Webster's stakeholders have come to expect."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue of $316.9 million, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Loan growth of 4.1 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which together increased 5.0 percent.
  • Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $15.0 million with a reserve decrease of $13.7 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.35 percent, or 1.37 percent excluding $0.2 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit decline of $0.2 billion or 0.6 percent linked quarter, with decreases of $239.7 million in money market deposits and $94.3 million in demand deposits.
  • Charges related to merger, strategic optimization initiatives, and debt prepayments totaled $13.7 million.
  • Net interest margin of 2.73 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.85 percent.

"Our financial performance is the result of a broad effort across our company," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continued to generate robust loan growth, we were successful in deploying the meaningful liquidity our deposit growth generated, and measures of asset quality remained exceptionally strong. We approach our merger with Sterling with substantial momentum."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2021, Commercial Banking had $15.2 billion in loans and leases and $9.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$151,767

$137,291

10.5

%

Non-interest income

31,304

25,523

22.7

Operating revenue

183,071

162,814

12.4

Non-interest expense

66,263

67,989

2.5

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$116,808

$94,825

23.2













Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$15,210

$14,573

4.4

%

Deposits

9,645

8,191

17.7

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,202

6,586

9.4

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $22.0 million to $116.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.5 million to $151.8 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $31.3 million, driven by a gain on loan sale and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $66.3 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2021, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.4 billion in deposit balances and $3.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$42,219

$40,495

4.3

%

Non-interest income

24,499

24,105

1.6

Operating revenue

66,718

64,600

3.3

Non-interest expense

34,155

34,750

1.7

Pre-tax, net revenue

$32,563

$29,850

9.1













Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,992

2,953

1.3

%








Deposits

$7,398

$7,120

3.9

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,719

2,853

30.3

Total footings

$11,117

$9,973

11.5

Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.7 million to $32.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $42.2 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.4 million to $24.5 million, primarily due to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million to $34.2 million, primarily due to reduced occupancy, telephone, and postage costs.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2021, Retail Banking had $7.1 billion in loans and $12.8 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$93,749

$85,404

9.8

%

Non-interest income

17,323

18,064

(4.1)

Operating revenue

111,072

103,468

7.3

Non-interest expense

74,310

79,687

6.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$36,762

$23,781

54.6













Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans

$7,062

$7,068

(0.1)

%

Deposits

12,802

12,024

6.5

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $13.0 million to $36.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $93.7 million, driven by deposit balance growth and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $0.7 million to $17.3 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees, loan servicing income, and credit card and merchant services fees. Non-interest expense decreased $5.4 million to $74.3 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income was $226.8 million compared to $216.9 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.73 percent compared to 2.83 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 24 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $33.5 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 8.4 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $21.9 billion and grew by $0.2 billion, or 0.8 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $30.1 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 10.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $15.0 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $13.7 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects a stable economic outlook and favorable credit quality trends. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $7.8 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $1.0 million a year ago.
  • Net (recoveries) were $(1.2) million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.02 percent in the prior quarter and 0.17 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020. Excluding $0.2 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.37 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021 excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 309 percent at September 30, 2021 and 214 percent at December 31, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest income was $90.1 million compared to $76.8 million, an increase of $13.3 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $12.5 million in Other primarily due to realized gains and fair value adjustments on direct investments and a gain on the sale of a commercial loan; $2.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher levels of transactional fees across all three business lines; and $1.3 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest expense was $189.9 million compared to $219.5 million, a decrease of $29.6 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges compared to $38.3 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $5.0 million driven by the benefits of our strategic initiatives partially offset by higher performance-based compensation and medical claims.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Income tax expense was $31.0 million compared to $15.1 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 20.1 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of a higher level of net discrete tax benefits during the period compared to a year ago.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $10.4 billion, compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 and $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $7.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $44.7 million at September 30, 2021 and $92.5 million at December 31, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $82.6 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $152.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $267.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $22.3 billion, compared to $21.6 billion at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Compared to September 30, 2021, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $601.6 million, residential mortgages increased by $245.4 million, and commercial real estate loans increased by $80.5 million while consumer loans decreased by $52.1 million, and PPP loans decreased by $183.9 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $1.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.6 billion, and commercial real estate loans increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $0.3 billion. PPP loans totaled $0.2 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.553 billion, compared to $1.987 billion in the prior quarter and $1.804 billion a year ago. In addition, $42 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $57 million in the prior quarter and $125 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans, compared to $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, $60.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.
  • Past due loans were $21.9 million, compared to $17.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $32.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $29.8 billion, compared to $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and $27.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 94.0 percent, compared to 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021 and 90.9 percent at December 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.6 percent, compared to 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021 and 79.2 percent at December 31, 2020.
  • Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, compared to 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.72 percent, compared to 11.35 percent at December 31, 2020.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, compared to $34.25 and $28.04, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $34.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13725763.

Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

108,426


93,171


91,555


105,530


57,715

Earnings per diluted common share

1.20


1.03


1.01


1.17


0.64

Return on average assets

1.26

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.31

%

0.73

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity(non-GAAP)

16.23


14.16


14.26


16.79


9.31

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.35


11.61


11.63


13.65


7.51

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

28.44


26.73


24.77


25.54


26.14




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

Nonperforming assets

112,590


104,209


123,497


152,808


170,314

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.35

%

1.46

%

1.43

%

1.54

%

1.66

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

(0.02)


0.02


(0.02)


0.10


0.17

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.49


0.47


0.56


0.71


0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.51


0.48


0.57


0.72


0.79

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

274.36


309.44


255.05


218.29


213.94




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity(non-GAAP)

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.97


7.71


7.91


7.85


7.90

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.32


12.39


12.30


12.55


11.99

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.64


13.79


13.70


14.08


13.59

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.72


11.77


11.66


11.89


11.35

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.85


9.57


9.86


9.84


9.92

Net interest margin

2.73


2.80


2.82


2.92


2.83

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.85


54.84


56.64


58.46


60.27




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

3,293,288

$

3,241,152

$

3,184,668

$

3,127,891

$

3,089,588

Book value per common share

36.36


35.78


35.15


34.60


34.25

Tangible book value per common share(non-GAAP)

30.22


29.63


28.99


28.41


28.04

Common stock closing price

55.84


54.46


53.34


55.11


42.15

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,584


90,588


90,594


90,410


90,199

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,052


90,038


90,027


89,809


89,645

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284


90,232


90,221


90,108


89,915

(a) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts for all periods presented exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

137,385

$

161,369

$

193,501

Interest-bearing deposits

324,185


2,442,790


69,603

Securities:









Available for sale

4,234,854


3,410,443


3,326,776

Held to maturity, net

6,198,125


5,986,308


5,567,889

Total securities, net

10,432,979


9,396,751


8,894,665

Loans held for sale

4,694


24,969


14,012

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

8,576,786


8,159,127


8,577,898

Commercial real estate

6,603,180


6,522,679


6,322,637

Residential mortgages

5,412,905


5,167,527


4,782,016

Consumer

1,678,858


1,731,002


1,958,664

Total loans and leases

22,271,729


21,580,335


21,641,215

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(301,187)


(314,922)


(359,431)

Loans and leases, net

21,970,542


21,265,413


21,281,784

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

71,836


75,936


77,594

Premises and equipment, net

204,557


209,573


226,743

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

556,242


557,360


560,756

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

572,305


572,368


564,195

Deferred tax asset, net

109,405


96,489


81,286

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

531,469


571,240


626,551

Total Assets

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

$

32,590,690











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

7,060,488

$

7,154,835

$

6,155,592

Health savings accounts

7,397,582


7,329,405


7,120,017

Interest-bearing checking

4,182,497


4,181,825


3,652,763

Money market

3,718,953


3,958,700


2,940,215

Savings

5,689,739


5,517,189


4,979,031

Certificates of deposit

1,797,770


1,884,373


2,487,818

Total deposits

29,847,029


30,026,327


27,335,436

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

674,896


655,871


995,355

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,997


113,334


133,164

Long-term debt

562,931


564,114


567,663

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

381,421


628,423


324,447

Total liabilities

31,477,274


31,988,069


29,356,065

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,293,288


3,241,152


3,089,588

Total shareholders' equity

3,438,325


3,386,189


3,234,625

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

$

32,590,690

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,985

$

189,010

$

762,713

$

789,719

Interest and dividends on securities

45,990


46,874


179,885


211,561

Loans held for sale

45


181


246


769

Total interest income

236,020


236,065


942,844


1,002,049

Interest expense:













Deposits

4,027


8,651


20,131


67,897

Borrowings

5,211


10,485


21,624


42,759

Total interest expense

9,238


19,136


41,755


110,656

Net interest income

226,782


216,929


901,089


891,393

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


(1,000)


(54,500)


137,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

241,782


217,929


955,589


753,643

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

40,544


38,345


162,710


156,032

Loan and lease related fees

9,602


9,095


36,658


29,127

Wealth and investment services

10,111


8,820


39,586


32,916

Mortgage banking activities

733


4,110


6,219


18,295

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,627


3,662


14,429


14,561

Gain on investment securities, net

-


-


-


8

Other income

25,521


12,731


63,770


34,338

Total non-interest income

90,138


76,763


323,372


285,277

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

109,283


122,754


419,989


428,391

Occupancy

13,256


28,024


55,346


71,029

Technology and equipment

28,750


29,122


112,831


112,273

Marketing

2,599


3,485


12,051


14,125

Professional and outside services

9,360


11,380


47,235


32,424

Intangible assets amortization

1,118


1,147


4,513


4,160

Loan workout expenses

244


261


1,168


1,758

Deposit insurance

4,234


4,372


15,794


18,316

Other expenses

21,009


18,985


76,173


76,470

Total non-interest expense

189,853


219,530


745,100


758,946

Income before income taxes

142,067


75,162


533,861


279,974

Income tax expense

31,029


15,118


124,997


59,353

Net income

111,038


60,044


408,864


220,621

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,612)


(2,329)


(10,177)


(9,147)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

108,426

$

57,715

$

398,687

$

211,474















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284


89,915


90,206


90,151















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

1.20

$

0.64

$

4.43

$

2.35

Diluted

1.20


0.64


4.42


2.35

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,985

$

196,273

$

185,919

$

190,536

$

189,010

Interest and dividends on securities

45,990


43,362


45,586


44,947


46,874

Loans held for sale

45


57


53


91


181

Total interest income

236,020


239,692


231,558


235,574


236,065

Interest expense:

















Deposits

4,027


4,571


5,094


6,439


8,651

Borrowings

5,211


5,430


5,612


5,371


10,485

Total interest expense

9,238


10,001


10,706


11,810


19,136

Net interest income

226,782


229,691


220,852


223,764


216,929

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


7,750


(21,500)


(25,750)


(1,000)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

241,782


221,941


242,352


249,514


217,929

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

40,544


40,258


41,439


40,469


38,345

Loan and lease related fees

9,602


10,881


7,862


8,313


9,095

Wealth and investment services

10,111


9,985


10,087


9,403


8,820

Mortgage banking activities

733


1,525


1,319


2,642


4,110

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,627


3,666


3,603


3,533


3,662

Other income

25,521


17,460


8,392


12,397


12,731

Total non-interest income

90,138


83,775


72,702


76,757


76,763

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

109,283


105,352


97,754


107,600


122,754

Occupancy

13,256


12,430


14,010


15,650


28,024

Technology and equipment

28,750


28,441


27,124


28,516


29,122

Marketing

2,599


3,721


3,227


2,504


3,485

Professional and outside services

9,360


7,074


21,025


9,776


11,380

Intangible assets amortization

1,118


1,124


1,132


1,139


1,147

Loan workout expenses

244


203


327


394


261

Deposit insurance

4,234


3,855


3,749


3,956


4,372

Other expenses

21,009


18,037


18,680


18,447


18,985

Total non-interest expense

189,853


180,237


187,028


187,982


219,530

Income before income taxes

142,067


125,479


128,026


138,289


75,162

Income tax expense

31,029


29,766


33,991


30,211


15,118

Net income

111,038


95,713


94,035


108,078


60,044

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,612)


(2,542)


(2,480)


(2,548)


(2,329)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

108,426

$

93,171

$

91,555

$

105,530

$

57,715



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,284


90,232


90,221


90,108


89,915



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

1.20

$

1.03

$

1.02

$

1.18

$

0.64

Diluted

1.20


1.03


1.01


1.17


0.64

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,902,101

$

190,698


3.43

%




$

21,729,250

$

189,829

3.44

%

Investment securities (a)

10,267,103


46,903


1.89






8,923,336

48,124

2.22

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

72,972


315


1.71






85,535

484

2.25

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,214,479


456


0.15






102,011

24

0.09

Loans held for sale

8,302


45


2.15






25,777

181

2.80

Total interest-earning assets

33,464,957

$

238,417


2.84

%





30,865,909

$

238,642

3.08

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,915,632














2,000,217





Total Assets

$

35,380,589













$

32,866,126






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

7,185,323

$

-


-

%




$

6,213,119

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,320,585


1,057


0.06






7,012,813

1,557

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

13,627,473


1,819


0.05






11,469,937

2,400

0.08

Certificates of deposit

1,985,900


1,151


0.23






2,519,845

4,694

0.74

Total deposits

30,119,281


4,027


0.05






27,215,714

8,651

0.13

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

604,555


824


0.53






1,073,014

623

0.23

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

38,810


169


1.71






313,354

5,622

7.02

Long-term debt (a)

563,505


4,218


3.22






568,237

4,240

3.24

Total borrowings

1,206,870


5,211


1.78






1,954,605

10,485

2.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,326,151

$

9,238


0.12

%





29,170,319

$

19,136

0.26

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

642,527














456,586





Total liabilities

31,968,678














29,626,905






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,266,874














3,094,184





Total shareholders' equity

3,411,911














3,239,221





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

35,380,589













$

32,866,126





Tax-equivalent net interest income




229,179













219,506


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,397)













(2,577)


Net interest income



$

226,782












$

216,929


Net interest margin








2.73

%










2.83

%

(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsetttled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,584,872

$

765,682


3.55

%




$

21,385,702

$

792,929

3.71

%

Investment securities (a)

9,228,743


183,630


2.03






8,647,322

215,151

2.56

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

76,015


1,224


1.61






102,943

3,200

3.11

Interest-bearing deposits(b)

1,379,081


1,875


0.14






93,011

246

0.26

Loans held for sale

10,705


246


2.30






25,902

769

2.97

Total interest-earning assets

32,279,416

$

952,657


2.97

%





30,254,880

$

1,012,295

3.37

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,955,330














2,012,900





Total Assets

$

34,234,746













$

32,267,780






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,897,464

$

-


-

%




$

5,698,399

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,390,702


5,777


0.08






6,893,996

9,530

0.14

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,843,843


6,936


0.05






10,689,634

25,248

0.24

Certificates of deposit

2,105,809


7,418


0.35






2,760,561

33,119

1.20

Total deposits

29,237,818


20,131


0.07






26,042,590

67,897

0.26

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

543,286


3,040


0.56






1,292,571

5,941

0.46

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

108,216


1,708


1.58






730,125

18,767

2.57

Long-term debt (a)

565,271


16,876


3.22






564,919

18,051

3.45

Total borrowings

1,216,773


21,624


1.84






2,587,615

42,759

1.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,454,591

$

41,755


0.14

%





28,630,205

$

110,656

0.39

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

441,391














439,084





Total liabilities

30,895,982














29,069,289






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,193,727














3,053,454





Total shareholders' equity

3,338,764














3,198,491





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

34,234,746













$

32,267,780





Tax-equivalent net interest income




910,902













901,639


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(9,813)













(10,246)


Net interest income



$

901,089












$

891,393


Net interest margin








2.84

%










3.00

%

(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unsettled trades and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,509,538

$

7,172,345

$

7,473,758

$

7,530,066

$

7,687,300

Asset-based lending

1,067,248


986,782


943,961


907,421


890,598

Commercial real estate

6,603,180


6,522,679


6,410,672


6,338,056


6,322,637

Residential mortgages

5,412,905


5,167,527


4,856,302


4,668,945


4,782,016

Consumer

1,678,858


1,731,002


1,790,308


1,856,895


1,958,664

Total Loan and Lease Balances

22,271,729


21,580,335


21,475,001


21,301,383


21,641,215

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(301,187)


(314,922)


(307,945)


(328,351)


(359,431)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,970,542

$

21,265,413

$

21,167,056

$

20,973,032

$

21,281,784



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,304,985

$

7,280,258

$

7,545,398

$

7,650,367

$

7,662,828

Asset-based lending

1,010,874


956,535


937,580


896,093


874,221

Commercial real estate

6,575,865


6,510,100


6,365,830


6,303,765


6,363,776

Residential mortgages

5,309,127


5,036,329


4,738,859


4,720,703


4,821,199

Consumer

1,701,250


1,755,291


1,825,772


1,910,392


2,007,226

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,902,101


21,538,513


21,413,439


21,481,320


21,729,250

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(317,848)


(308,279)


(332,522)


(364,358)


(375,080)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,584,253

$

21,230,234

$

21,080,917

$

21,116,962

$

21,354,170

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

63,553

$

40,774

$

57,831

$

60,103

$

71,499

Asset-based lending

2,114


2,139


2,403


2,430


2,622

Commercial real estate

5,058


15,972


12,687


13,743


21,222

Residential mortgages

15,591


19,327


21,467


42,708


41,033

Consumer 

23,462


23,558


26,353


31,437


31,629

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

109,778

$

101,770

$

120,741

$

150,421

$

168,005



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

102

$

175

Residential mortgages

2,276


1,759


1,934


1,695


1,544

Consumer

536


680


822


590


590

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,812

$

2,439

$

2,756

$

2,387

$

2,309

Total nonperforming assets

$

112,590

$

104,209

$

123,497

$

152,808

$

170,314

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

9,340

$

5,537

$

3,154

$

7,395

$

8,918

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


-


1,175

Commercial real estate

921


821


1,679


699


3,003

Residential mortgages

3,561


3,447


4,690


5,241


10,623

Consumer

5,576


7,158


8,829


7,036


8,720

Total past due 30-89 days

19,398


16,963


18,352


20,371


32,439

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

2,507


107


25


50


445

Total past due loans and leases

$

21,905

$

17,070

$

18,377

$

20,421

$

32,884

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Beginning balance

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

Provision

(14,980)


7,898


(21,574)


(25,759)


(992)

Charge-offs:

















Commercial non-mortgage

708


1,706


431


1,164


7,876

Commercial real estate

91


17


163


5,157


688

Residential mortgages

35


88


1,105


380


105

Consumer

1,347


1,965


1,703


2,594


2,673

Total charge-offs

2,181


3,776


3,402


9,295


11,342

Recoveries:

















Commercial non-mortgage

159


137


824


209


232

Asset-based lending

21


-


2


1,424


33

Commercial real estate

927


5


10


3


3

Residential mortgages

145


672


782


1,158


190

Consumer

2,174


2,041


2,952


1,180


1,496

Total recoveries

3,426


2,855


4,570


3,974


1,954

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,245)


921


(1,168)


5,321


9,388

Ending balance

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures



















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.



















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.



At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense

$

189,853

$

180,237

$

187,028

$

187,982

$

219,530

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(347)


(142)


(137)


91


(836)

Intangible assets amortization

1,118


1,124


1,132


1,139


1,147

Strategic initiatives

600


(4,011)


1,138


9,441


38,265

Merger related

10,560


9,847


17,047


-


-

Debt prepayment costs

2,526


-


-


-


-

Non-interest expense

$

175,396

$

173,419

$

167,848

$

177,311

$

180,954

Net interest income

$

226,782

$

229,691

$

220,852

$

223,764

$

216,929

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

2,397


2,434


2,487


2,495


2,577

Non-interest income

90,138


83,775


72,702


76,757


76,763

Other

431


327


309


277


291

Loss on hedge terminations

-


-


-


-


3,680

Income

$

319,748

$

316,227

$

296,350

$

303,293

$

300,240

Efficiency ratio

54.85

%

54.84

%

56.64

%

58.46

%

60.27

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income 

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

Less: Preferred stock dividends

1,969


1,968


1,969


1,969


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

883


888


894


900


906

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization

$

109,952

$

94,633

$

92,960

$

107,009

$

58,981

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis

$

439,808

$

378,532

$

371,840

$

428,036

$

235,924

Average shareholders' equity

$

3,411,911

$

3,375,401

$

3,311,406

$

3,254,203

$

3,239,221

Less: Average preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

556,784


557,902


559,032


560,173


561,303

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,710,090

$

2,672,462

$

2,607,337

$

2,548,993

$

2,532,881

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

16.23

%

14.16

%

14.26

%

16.79

%

9.31

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity

$

3,438,325

$

3,386,189

$

3,329,705

$

3,272,928

$

3,234,625

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

556,242


557,360


558,485


559,617


560,756

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

Total assets

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

556,242


557,360


558,485


559,617


560,756

Tangible assets

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

Tangible equity

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

Less: Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

Tangible assets

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

Tangible common equity

7.97

%

7.71

%

7.91

%

7.85

%

7.90

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

Common shares outstanding

90,584


90,588


90,594


90,410


90,199

Tangible book value per common share

$

30.22

$

29.63

$

28.99

$

28.41

$

28.04




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

29,847,029

$

30,026,327

$

28,846,966

$

28,481,834

$

27,335,436

Less: Certificates of deposit

1,797,770


1,884,373


2,014,544


2,234,133


2,487,818

Core deposits

$

28,049,259

$

28,141,954

$

26,832,422

$

26,247,701

$

24,847,618

(In millions, except per share data)









GAAP earnings adjusted for one-time charges:










Three months ended December 31, 2021


Pre-Tax Income


Earnings Applicable to
Common Shareholders


Diluted EPS

Reported (GAAP)

$

142.1

$

108.4

$

1.20

Strategic initiatives

0.6


0.4


-

Merger related

10.6


7.8


0.09

Debt prepayment costs

2.5


1.9


0.02

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

155.8

$

118.5

$

1.31

