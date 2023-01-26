WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60
Jan 26, 2023, 07:30 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.
For the full year 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $628.4 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, and includes a combined $433.2 million ($319.0 million after tax) of initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision, merger-related, strategic initiatives, and other charges.
"With a continued focus on our clients, colleagues, and communities, we are pleased to report strong financial results in the quarter and for the full-year 2022," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "As pleased as we are with our financial performance, we are equally proud of the progress we have made from a culture and talent perspective."
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Revenue of $704.6 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $49.8 billion; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $54.1 billion.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $43.0 million.
- Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $50.4 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.40 percent; adjusted 1.61 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 19.93 percent1; adjusted 22.92 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.74 percent, up 20 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.71 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 40.27 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.38 percent1.
"Our continued investment in our businesses, including the acquisition of interLINK announced in the fourth quarter, provides further diversification in both our loan and deposit franchises," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to develop our existing businesses while executing on operational efficiencies."
Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger.
Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. As of December 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $40.1 billion in loans and leases and $19.6 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$392,340
|
$151,210
|
159.5 %
|
Non-interest income
|
42,767
|
24,002
|
78.2
|
Operating revenue
|
435,107
|
175,212
|
148.3
|
Non-interest expense
|
103,725
|
50,174
|
(106.7)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$331,382
|
$125,038
|
165.0
|
Percent
|
At December 31,
|
Increase/
|
(In millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
Loans and leases
|
$40,115
|
$15,210
|
163.7 %
|
Deposits
|
19,563
|
9,519
|
105.5
|
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
|
2,259
|
2,869
|
(21.3)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $206.3 million, to $331.4 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $241.1 million, to $392.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan and deposit growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $18.8 million, to $42.8 million, with $18.3 million driven by the merger, and $0.5 million primarily due to increased loan fee income. Non-interest expense increased $53.6 million, to $103.7 million, with $46.0 million due to the merger, and $7.6 million in support of loan and deposit growth.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.3 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$65,447
|
$42,219
|
55.0 %
|
Non-interest income
|
25,234
|
24,499
|
3.0
|
Operating revenue
|
90,681
|
66,718
|
35.9
|
Non-interest expense
|
40,655
|
33,456
|
(21.5)
|
Pre-tax, net revenue
|
$50,026
|
$33,262
|
50.4
|
Percent
|
At December 31,
|
Increase/
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
Number of accounts (thousands)
|
3,042
|
2,992
|
1.7 %
|
Deposits
|
$7,945
|
$7,398
|
7.4
|
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
|
3,394
|
3,719
|
(8.7)
|
Total footings
|
$11,339
|
$11,117
|
2.0
Pre-tax net revenue increased $16.8 million, to $50.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $23.2 million, to $65.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.7 million, to $25.2 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, to $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bend, as well as higher compensation and consulting expenses.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 352 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$209,077
|
$94,306
|
121.7 %
|
Non-interest income
|
27,150
|
24,625
|
10.3
|
Operating revenue
|
236,227
|
118,931
|
98.6
|
Non-interest expense
|
113,669
|
74,545
|
(52.5)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$122,558
|
$44,386
|
176.1
|
At December 31,
|
Percent
|
(In millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Increase
|
Loans
|
$9,624
|
$7,062
|
36.3 %
|
Deposits
|
23,610
|
12,926
|
82.7
|
AUA (off balance sheet)
|
7,872
|
4,333
|
81.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $78.2 million, to $122.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $114.8 million, to $209.1 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth, and the impact of a higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $2.5 million, to $27.2 million, with $6.3 million driven by the merger, partially offset by $3.8 million in lower net investment services income, as a result of outsourcing, and mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $39.1 million, to $113.7 million, primarily driven by $40.7 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by $1.6 million in lower compensation and occupancy expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income was $602.4 million compared to $226.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 2.73 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 176 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 80 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $64.0 billion and increased by $30.5 billion, or 91.1 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $48.6 billion and increased by $26.7 billion, or 121.8 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $23.9 billion, or 79.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $43.0 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $2.4 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $36.5 million in the prior quarter, compared to a benefit of $15.0 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $20.2 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter, and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.25 percent in the prior quarter, and (0.02) percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at both December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance represented 292 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared to 274 percent at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest income was $102.2 million compared to $90.1 million, an increase of $12.1 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income and treasury derivative income. Additionally, total non-interest income includes a $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest expense was $348.4 million compared to $189.9 million, an increase of $158.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $126.3 million, which primarily reflects the impact of the merger.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Income tax expense was $68.4 million compared to $31.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in both periods. The impact of increased income in 2022 on the effective tax rate was offset primarily by higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits in 2022 compared to 2021.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022, and $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $864.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $941.8 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $803.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $855.9 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $49.8 billion, compared to $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022, and $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.8 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $35.3 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $13.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.6 billion, and consumer loans increased by $18.2 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $41.8 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022, and $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, $77.2 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
- Past due loans and leases were $73.7 million, compared to $46.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $21.9 million at December 31, 2021.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $54.1 billion, compared to $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022, and $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 92.3 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022, and 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent, compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022, and 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021.
- Total borrowings were $7.7 billion, compared to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, compared to 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, compared to 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.71 percent, compared to 11.72 percent at December 31, 2021.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, compared to $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
|
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) Webster's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on Webster and its customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of Webster's investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by Webster's counterparties and vendors; (16) Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) Webster's ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Income and performance ratios:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
244,751
|
$
|
233,968
|
$
|
182,311
|
$
|
(16,747)
|
$
|
111,038
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
240,588
|
229,806
|
178,148
|
(20,178)
|
109,069
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
|
1.38
|
1.31
|
1.00
|
(0.14)
|
1.20
|
Return on average assets
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
(0.12)
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)
|
19.93
|
18.62
|
14.50
|
(1.36)
|
16.23
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity
|
12.54
|
11.78
|
9.09
|
(1.25)
|
13.35
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
|
14.50
|
17.10
|
19.90
|
20.88
|
28.44
|
Asset quality:
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
$
|
594,741
|
$
|
574,325
|
$
|
571,499
|
$
|
569,371
|
$
|
301,187
|
Nonperforming assets
|
206,136
|
211,627
|
250,242
|
251,206
|
112,590
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.31
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.17
|
0.25
|
0.09
|
0.10
|
(0.02)
|
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
0.41
|
0.44
|
0.54
|
0.57
|
0.49
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.41
|
0.44
|
0.55
|
0.58
|
0.51
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
|
291.84
|
274.12
|
230.88
|
229.48
|
274.36
|
Other ratios:
|
Tangible equity (1)
|
7.79
|
%
|
7.70
|
%
|
8.12
|
%
|
8.72
|
%
|
8.39
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
7.38
|
7.27
|
7.68
|
8.26
|
7.97
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
|
11.23
|
11.35
|
11.65
|
12.05
|
12.32
|
Total risk-based capital (2)
|
13.25
|
13.38
|
13.91
|
14.41
|
13.64
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
|
10.71
|
10.80
|
11.09
|
11.46
|
11.72
|
Stockholders' equity / total assets
|
11.30
|
11.33
|
11.83
|
12.55
|
9.85
|
Net interest margin
|
3.74
|
3.54
|
3.28
|
3.21
|
2.73
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
40.27
|
41.17
|
45.25
|
48.73
|
54.85
|
Equity and share related:
|
Common equity
|
$
|
7,772,207
|
$
|
7,542,431
|
$
|
7,713,809
|
$
|
7,893,156
|
$
|
3,293,288
|
Book value per common share
|
44.67
|
43.32
|
43.82
|
44.32
|
36.36
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
29.07
|
27.69
|
28.31
|
28.94
|
30.22
|
Common stock closing price
|
47.34
|
45.20
|
42.15
|
56.12
|
55.84
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
174,008
|
174,116
|
176,041
|
178,102
|
90,584
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
172,522
|
173,868
|
175,845
|
147,394
|
90,052
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
172,699
|
173,944
|
175,895
|
147,533
|
90,284
|
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
|
(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2022, and actual for the remaining periods.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
271,377
|
$
|
286,487
|
$
|
137,385
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
568,566
|
326,638
|
324,185
|
Securities:
|
Available-for-sale
|
7,892,697
|
8,085,044
|
4,234,854
|
Held-to-maturity, net
|
6,564,697
|
6,505,838
|
6,198,125
|
Total securities, net
|
14,457,394
|
14,590,882
|
10,432,979
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,991
|
898
|
4,694
|
Loans and Leases:
|
Commercial
|
20,484,806
|
19,610,953
|
8,576,786
|
Commercial real estate
|
19,619,145
|
18,862,619
|
6,603,180
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,963,420
|
7,617,955
|
5,412,905
|
Consumer
|
1,697,055
|
1,732,348
|
1,678,858
|
Total loans and leases
|
49,764,426
|
47,823,875
|
22,271,729
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(594,741)
|
(574,325)
|
(301,187)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
49,169,685
|
47,249,550
|
21,970,542
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
445,900
|
373,044
|
71,836
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
430,184
|
434,721
|
204,557
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
2,713,446
|
2,721,040
|
556,242
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
1,229,169
|
1,230,641
|
572,305
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
371,634
|
369,737
|
109,405
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
1,618,175
|
1,468,928
|
531,469
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
71,277,521
|
$
|
69,052,566
|
$
|
34,915,599
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Demand
|
$
|
12,974,975
|
$
|
13,849,812
|
$
|
7,060,488
|
Health savings accounts
|
7,944,892
|
7,889,310
|
7,397,582
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
9,237,529
|
9,203,220
|
4,182,497
|
Money market
|
11,062,652
|
11,156,579
|
3,718,953
|
Savings
|
8,673,343
|
9,340,372
|
5,689,739
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,729,332
|
2,311,484
|
1,797,770
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
1,431,617
|
258,110
|
-
|
Total deposits
|
54,054,340
|
54,008,887
|
29,847,029
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,151,830
|
1,265,414
|
674,896
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
5,460,552
|
3,510,717
|
10,997
|
Long-term debt
|
1,073,128
|
1,074,844
|
562,931
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
1,481,485
|
1,366,294
|
381,421
|
Total liabilities
|
63,221,335
|
61,226,156
|
31,477,274
|
Preferred stock
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
145,037
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
7,772,207
|
7,542,431
|
3,293,288
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
8,056,186
|
7,826,410
|
3,438,325
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
71,277,521
|
$
|
69,052,566
|
$
|
34,915,599
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
642,784
|
$
|
189,985
|
$
|
1,946,558
|
$
|
762,713
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
100,804
|
45,990
|
338,101
|
179,885
|
Loans held for sale
|
5
|
45
|
78
|
246
|
Total interest income
|
743,593
|
236,020
|
2,284,737
|
942,844
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
81,202
|
4,027
|
138,552
|
20,131
|
Borrowings
|
60,016
|
5,211
|
111,899
|
21,624
|
Total interest expense
|
141,218
|
9,238
|
250,451
|
41,755
|
Net interest income
|
602,375
|
226,782
|
2,034,286
|
901,089
|
Provision for credit losses
|
43,000
|
(15,000)
|
280,619
|
(54,500)
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
559,375
|
241,782
|
1,753,667
|
955,589
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
48,453
|
40,544
|
198,472
|
162,710
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
25,632
|
9,602
|
102,987
|
36,658
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,017
|
10,111
|
40,277
|
39,586
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
89
|
733
|
705
|
6,219
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
6,543
|
3,627
|
29,237
|
14,429
|
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
(4,517)
|
-
|
(6,751)
|
-
|
Other income
|
18,962
|
25,521
|
75,856
|
63,770
|
Total non-interest income
|
102,179
|
90,138
|
440,783
|
323,372
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
177,979
|
109,283
|
723,620
|
419,989
|
Occupancy
|
20,174
|
13,256
|
113,899
|
55,346
|
Technology and equipment
|
44,202
|
28,750
|
186,384
|
112,831
|
Marketing
|
5,570
|
2,599
|
16,438
|
12,051
|
Professional and outside services
|
26,489
|
9,360
|
117,530
|
47,235
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
8,240
|
1,118
|
31,940
|
4,513
|
Loan workout expenses
|
606
|
244
|
2,598
|
1,168
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,578
|
4,234
|
26,574
|
15,794
|
Other expenses
|
58,552
|
21,009
|
177,490
|
76,173
|
Total non-interest expense
|
348,390
|
189,853
|
1,396,473
|
745,100
|
Income before income taxes
|
313,164
|
142,067
|
797,977
|
533,861
|
Income tax expense
|
68,413
|
31,029
|
153,694
|
124,997
|
Net income
|
244,751
|
111,038
|
644,283
|
408,864
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(4,163)
|
(1,969)
|
(15,919)
|
(7,875)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
240,588
|
$
|
109,069
|
$
|
628,364
|
$
|
400,989
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
172,699
|
90,284
|
167,547
|
90,206
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
3.72
|
$
|
4.43
|
Diluted
|
1.38
|
1.20
|
3.72
|
4.42
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
642,784
|
$
|
525,960
|
$
|
431,538
|
$
|
346,276
|
$
|
189,985
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
100,804
|
91,569
|
82,202
|
63,526
|
45,990
|
Loans held for sale
|
5
|
40
|
7
|
26
|
45
|
Total interest income
|
743,593
|
617,569
|
513,747
|
409,828
|
236,020
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
81,202
|
37,492
|
12,459
|
7,399
|
4,027
|
Borrowings
|
60,016
|
29,074
|
14,628
|
8,181
|
5,211
|
Total interest expense
|
141,218
|
66,566
|
27,087
|
15,580
|
9,238
|
Net interest income
|
602,375
|
551,003
|
486,660
|
394,248
|
226,782
|
Provision for credit losses
|
43,000
|
36,531
|
12,243
|
188,845
|
(15,000)
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
559,375
|
514,472
|
474,417
|
205,403
|
241,782
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
48,453
|
50,807
|
51,385
|
47,827
|
40,544
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
25,632
|
26,769
|
27,907
|
22,679
|
9,602
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,017
|
11,419
|
11,244
|
10,597
|
10,111
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
89
|
86
|
102
|
428
|
733
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
6,543
|
7,718
|
8,244
|
6,732
|
3,627
|
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
(4,517)
|
(2,234)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income
|
18,962
|
19,071
|
22,051
|
15,772
|
25,521
|
Total non-interest income
|
102,179
|
113,636
|
120,933
|
104,035
|
90,138
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
177,979
|
173,983
|
187,656
|
184,002
|
109,283
|
Occupancy
|
20,174
|
23,517
|
51,593
|
18,615
|
13,256
|
Technology and equipment
|
44,202
|
45,283
|
41,498
|
55,401
|
28,750
|
Marketing
|
5,570
|
3,918
|
3,441
|
3,509
|
2,599
|
Professional and outside services
|
26,489
|
21,618
|
15,332
|
54,091
|
9,360
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
8,240
|
8,511
|
8,802
|
6,387
|
1,118
|
Loan workout expenses
|
606
|
580
|
732
|
680
|
244
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,578
|
8,026
|
6,748
|
5,222
|
4,234
|
Other expenses
|
58,552
|
44,635
|
42,425
|
31,878
|
21,009
|
Total non-interest expense
|
348,390
|
330,071
|
358,227
|
359,785
|
189,853
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
313,164
|
298,037
|
237,123
|
(50,347)
|
142,067
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
68,413
|
64,069
|
54,812
|
(33,600)
|
31,029
|
Net income (loss)
|
244,751
|
233,968
|
182,311
|
(16,747)
|
111,038
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(4,163)
|
(4,162)
|
(4,163)
|
(3,431)
|
(1,969)
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
240,588
|
$
|
229,806
|
$
|
178,148
|
$
|
(20,178)
|
$
|
109,069
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
172,699
|
173,944
|
175,895
|
147,533
|
90,284
|
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
1.31
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
$
|
1.20
|
Diluted
|
1.38
|
1.31
|
1.00
|
(0.14)
|
1.20
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
48,574,865
|
$
|
649,820
|
5.25
|
%
|
$
|
21,902,101
|
$
|
190,698
|
3.43
|
%
|
Investment securities (1)
|
14,471,173
|
98,812
|
2.57
|
10,267,103
|
46,903
|
1.89
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
399,497
|
4,007
|
3.98
|
72,972
|
315
|
1.71
|
Interest-bearing deposits (2)
|
516,930
|
4,940
|
3.74
|
1,214,479
|
456
|
0.15
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,964
|
5
|
0.73
|
8,302
|
45
|
2.15
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
63,965,429
|
$
|
757,584
|
4.60
|
%
|
33,464,957
|
$
|
238,417
|
2.84
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
5,994,351
|
1,915,632
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
69,959,780
|
$
|
35,380,589
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
13,371,074
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
7,185,323
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
7,878,486
|
2,957
|
0.15
|
7,320,585
|
1,057
|
0.06
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
29,390,078
|
66,279
|
0.89
|
13,627,473
|
1,819
|
0.05
|
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
|
3,399,857
|
11,966
|
1.40
|
1,985,900
|
1,151
|
0.23
|
Total deposits
|
54,039,495
|
81,202
|
0.60
|
30,119,281
|
4,027
|
0.05
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,237,132
|
9,183
|
2.90
|
604,555
|
824
|
0.53
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
4,241,042
|
41,523
|
3.83
|
38,810
|
169
|
1.71
|
Long-term debt (1)
|
1,073,960
|
9,310
|
3.58
|
563,505
|
4,218
|
3.22
|
Total borrowings
|
6,552,134
|
60,016
|
3.62
|
1,206,870
|
5,211
|
1.78
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
60,591,629
|
$
|
141,218
|
0.92
|
%
|
31,326,151
|
$
|
9,238
|
0.12
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,407,251
|
642,527
|
Total liabilities
|
61,998,880
|
31,968,678
|
Preferred stock
|
283,979
|
145,037
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
7,676,921
|
3,266,874
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
7,960,900
|
3,411,911
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
69,959,780
|
$
|
35,380,589
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
616,366
|
229,179
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(13,991)
|
(2,397)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
602,375
|
$
|
226,782
|
Net interest margin
|
3.74
|
%
|
2.73
|
%
|
(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|
(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
43,751,112
|
$
|
1,967,761
|
4.50
|
%
|
$
|
21,584,872
|
$
|
765,682
|
3.55
|
%
|
Investment securities (1)
|
14,528,722
|
345,600
|
2.31
|
9,228,743
|
183,630
|
2.03
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
289,595
|
8,775
|
3.03
|
76,015
|
1,224
|
1.61
|
Interest-bearing deposits (2)
|
596,912
|
9,651
|
1.62
|
1,379,081
|
1,875
|
0.14
|
Loans held for sale
|
9,842
|
78
|
0.80
|
10,705
|
246
|
2.30
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
59,176,183
|
$
|
2,331,865
|
3.91
|
%
|
32,279,416
|
$
|
952,657
|
2.97
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
5,586,025
|
1,955,330
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
64,762,208
|
$
|
34,234,746
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
12,912,894
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
6,897,464
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
7,826,576
|
6,315
|
0.08
|
7,390,702
|
5,777
|
0.08
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
28,266,128
|
115,271
|
0.41
|
12,843,843
|
6,936
|
0.05
|
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
|
2,838,502
|
16,966
|
0.60
|
2,105,809
|
7,418
|
0.35
|
Total deposits
|
51,844,100
|
138,552
|
0.27
|
29,237,818
|
20,131
|
0.07
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,064,551
|
19,059
|
1.79
|
543,286
|
3,040
|
0.56
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,965,577
|
58,557
|
2.98
|
108,216
|
1,708
|
1.58
|
Long-term debt (1)
|
1,031,446
|
34,283
|
3.44
|
565,271
|
16,876
|
3.22
|
Total borrowings
|
4,061,574
|
111,899
|
2.78
|
1,216,773
|
21,624
|
1.84
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
55,905,674
|
$
|
250,451
|
0.45
|
%
|
30,454,591
|
$
|
41,755
|
0.14
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,135,046
|
441,391
|
Total liabilities
|
57,040,720
|
30,895,982
|
Preferred stock
|
272,179
|
145,037
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
7,449,309
|
3,193,727
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
7,721,488
|
3,338,764
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
64,762,208
|
$
|
34,234,746
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
2,081,414
|
910,902
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(47,128)
|
(9,813)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,034,286
|
$
|
901,089
|
Net interest margin
|
3.49
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|
(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
18,663,164
|
$
|
17,807,234
|
$
|
16,628,317
|
$
|
15,578,594
|
$
|
7,509,538
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,821,642
|
1,803,719
|
1,892,278
|
1,807,545
|
1,067,248
|
Commercial real estate
|
19,619,145
|
18,862,619
|
18,141,670
|
17,584,947
|
6,603,180
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,963,420
|
7,617,955
|
7,223,728
|
6,798,199
|
5,412,905
|
Consumer
|
1,697,055
|
1,732,348
|
1,760,750
|
1,767,200
|
1,678,858
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
49,764,426
|
47,823,875
|
45,646,743
|
43,536,485
|
22,271,729
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(594,741)
|
(574,325)
|
(571,499)
|
(569,371)
|
(301,187)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
49,169,685
|
$
|
47,249,550
|
$
|
45,075,244
|
$
|
42,967,114
|
$
|
21,970,542
|
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
18,024,771
|
$
|
16,780,780
|
$
|
15,850,507
|
$
|
12,568,454
|
$
|
7,304,985
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,780,874
|
1,811,073
|
1,851,956
|
1,540,301
|
1,010,874
|
Commercial real estate
|
19,234,292
|
18,503,077
|
17,756,151
|
13,732,925
|
6,575,865
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,819,415
|
7,384,704
|
6,905,509
|
6,322,495
|
5,309,127
|
Consumer
|
1,715,513
|
1,750,044
|
1,756,575
|
1,748,654
|
1,701,250
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
$
|
48,574,865
|
$
|
46,229,678
|
$
|
44,120,698
|
$
|
35,912,829
|
$
|
21,902,101
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Nonperforming loans and leases:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
89,416
|
$
|
80,002
|
$
|
112,006
|
$
|
108,460
|
$
|
63,553
|
Asset-based lending
|
20,046
|
25,115
|
25,862
|
5,494
|
2,114
|
Commercial real estate
|
41,580
|
49,054
|
49,935
|
74,581
|
5,058
|
Residential mortgages
|
25,613
|
25,563
|
27,213
|
27,318
|
15,591
|
Consumer
|
27,136
|
29,782
|
32,514
|
32,258
|
23,462
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases
|
$
|
203,791
|
$
|
209,516
|
$
|
247,530
|
$
|
248,111
|
$
|
109,778
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Residential mortgages
|
2,024
|
2,024
|
2,558
|
2,582
|
2,276
|
Consumer
|
243
|
87
|
154
|
513
|
536
|
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
$
|
2,345
|
$
|
2,111
|
$
|
2,712
|
$
|
3,095
|
$
|
2,812
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
206,136
|
$
|
211,627
|
$
|
250,242
|
$
|
251,206
|
$
|
112,590
|
Past due 30-89 days:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
20,248
|
$
|
17,440
|
$
|
6,006
|
$
|
8,025
|
$
|
9,340
|
Asset-based lending
|
5,921
|
-
|
-
|
24,103
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
26,147
|
6,050
|
25,587
|
20,533
|
921
|
Residential mortgages
|
11,385
|
12,577
|
10,781
|
9,307
|
3,561
|
Consumer
|
9,194
|
9,656
|
9,275
|
9,379
|
5,576
|
Total past due 30-89 days
|
$
|
72,895
|
$
|
45,723
|
$
|
51,649
|
$
|
71,347
|
$
|
19,398
|
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
|
770
|
711
|
8
|
124
|
2,507
|
Total past due loans and leases
|
$
|
73,665
|
$
|
46,434
|
$
|
51,657
|
$
|
71,471
|
$
|
21,905
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|
$
|
574,325
|
$
|
571,499
|
$
|
569,371
|
$
|
301,187
|
$
|
314,922
|
Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
88,045
|
-
|
Provision (benefit)
|
40,649
|
31,352
|
11,728
|
189,068
|
(14,980)
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial portfolio
|
21,499
|
31,356
|
18,757
|
11,248
|
799
|
Consumer portfolio
|
1,193
|
1,453
|
896
|
1,120
|
1,382
|
Total charge-offs
|
22,692
|
32,809
|
19,653
|
12,368
|
2,181
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial portfolio
|
895
|
1,413
|
7,765
|
1,364
|
1,107
|
Consumer portfolio
|
1,564
|
2,870
|
2,288
|
2,075
|
2,319
|
Total recoveries
|
2,459
|
4,283
|
10,053
|
3,439
|
3,426
|
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
20,233
|
28,526
|
9,600
|
8,929
|
(1,245)
|
ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|
$
|
594,741
|
$
|
574,325
|
$
|
571,499
|
$
|
569,371
|
$
|
301,187
|
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance
|
$
|
25,329
|
$
|
20,149
|
$
|
19,640
|
$
|
13,104
|
$
|
12,170
|
Acquisition of Sterling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,749
|
-
|
Provision (benefit)
|
2,378
|
5,180
|
509
|
(213)
|
934
|
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
|
$
|
27,707
|
$
|
25,329
|
$
|
20,149
|
$
|
19,640
|
$
|
13,104
|
Total ending balance
|
$
|
622,448
|
$
|
599,654
|
$
|
591,648
|
$
|
589,011
|
$
|
314,291
|
(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense
|
$
|
348,390
|
$
|
330,071
|
$
|
358,227
|
$
|
359,785
|
$
|
189,853
|
Less: Foreclosed property activity
|
(80)
|
(393)
|
(358)
|
(75)
|
(347)
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
8,240
|
8,511
|
8,802
|
6,387
|
1,118
|
Operating lease depreciation
|
2,021
|
2,115
|
2,425
|
1,632
|
-
|
Strategic initiatives and other (1)
|
143
|
11,617
|
(152)
|
(4,140)
|
600
|
Merger related
|
45,790
|
25,536
|
66,640
|
108,495
|
10,560
|
Debt prepayment costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,526
|
Non-interest expense
|
$
|
292,276
|
$
|
282,685
|
$
|
280,870
|
$
|
247,486
|
$
|
175,396
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
602,375
|
$
|
551,003
|
$
|
486,660
|
$
|
394,248
|
$
|
226,782
|
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
13,991
|
13,247
|
11,732
|
8,158
|
2,397
|
Non-interest income
|
102,179
|
113,636
|
120,933
|
104,035
|
90,138
|
Other income (2)
|
4,814
|
11,186
|
3,805
|
3,082
|
431
|
Less: Operating lease depreciation
|
2,021
|
2,115
|
2,425
|
1,632
|
-
|
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
(4,517)
|
(2,234)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other (3)
|
-
|
2,548
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income
|
$
|
725,855
|
$
|
686,643
|
$
|
620,705
|
$
|
507,891
|
$
|
319,748
|
Efficiency ratio
|
40.27
|
%
|
41.17
|
%
|
45.25
|
%
|
48.73
|
%
|
54.85
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
244,751
|
$
|
233,968
|
$
|
182,311
|
$
|
(16,747)
|
$
|
111,038
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
4,163
|
4,162
|
4,163
|
3,431
|
1,969
|
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
|
6,510
|
6,724
|
6,954
|
5,046
|
883
|
Adjusted income (loss)
|
$
|
247,098
|
$
|
236,530
|
$
|
185,102
|
$
|
(15,132)
|
$
|
109,952
|
Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis
|
$
|
988,392
|
$
|
946,120
|
$
|
740,408
|
$
|
(60,528)
|
$
|
439,808
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$
|
7,960,900
|
$
|
8,090,044
|
$
|
8,125,518
|
$
|
6,691,490
|
$
|
3,411,911
|
Less: Average preferred stock
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
236,121
|
145,037
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,716,981
|
2,725,200
|
2,733,827
|
2,007,266
|
556,784
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
4,959,940
|
$
|
5,080,865
|
$
|
5,107,712
|
$
|
4,448,103
|
$
|
2,710,090
|
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
|
19.93
|
%
|
18.62
|
%
|
14.50
|
%
|
(1.36)
|
%
|
16.23
|
%
|
(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense).
|
(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|
(3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Tangible equity:
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$
|
8,056,186
|
$
|
7,826,410
|
$
|
7,997,788
|
$
|
8,177,135
|
$
|
3,438,325
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,713,446
|
2,721,040
|
2,729,551
|
2,738,353
|
556,242
|
Tangible stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,342,740
|
$
|
5,105,370
|
$
|
5,268,237
|
$
|
5,438,782
|
$
|
2,882,083
|
Total assets
|
$
|
71,277,521
|
$
|
69,052,566
|
$
|
67,595,021
|
$
|
65,131,484
|
$
|
34,915,599
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,713,446
|
2,721,040
|
2,729,551
|
2,738,353
|
556,242
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
68,564,075
|
$
|
66,331,526
|
$
|
64,865,470
|
$
|
62,393,131
|
$
|
34,359,357
|
Tangible equity
|
7.79
|
%
|
7.70
|
%
|
8.12
|
%
|
8.72
|
%
|
8.39
|
%
|
Tangible common equity:
|
Tangible stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,342,740
|
$
|
5,105,370
|
$
|
5,268,237
|
$
|
5,438,782
|
$
|
2,882,083
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
283,979
|
145,037
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,058,761
|
$
|
4,821,391
|
$
|
4,984,258
|
$
|
5,154,803
|
$
|
2,737,046
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
68,564,075
|
$
|
66,331,526
|
$
|
64,865,470
|
$
|
62,393,131
|
$
|
34,359,357
|
Tangible common equity
|
7.38
|
%
|
7.27
|
%
|
7.68
|
%
|
8.26
|
%
|
7.97
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,058,761
|
$
|
4,821,391
|
$
|
4,984,258
|
$
|
5,154,803
|
$
|
2,737,046
|
Common shares outstanding
|
174,008
|
174,116
|
176,041
|
178,102
|
90,584
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
29.07
|
$
|
27.69
|
$
|
28.31
|
$
|
28.94
|
$
|
30.22
|
Core deposits:
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
54,054,340
|
$
|
54,008,887
|
$
|
53,077,157
|
$
|
54,356,283
|
$
|
29,847,029
|
Less: Certificates of deposit
|
2,729,332
|
2,311,484
|
2,554,102
|
2,821,097
|
1,797,770
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
1,431,617
|
258,110
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Core deposits
|
$
|
49,893,391
|
$
|
51,439,293
|
$
|
50,523,055
|
$
|
51,535,186
|
$
|
28,049,259
|
Three months ended
|
Adjusted ROATCE:
|
Net income
|
$
|
244,751
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
4,163
|
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
|
6,510
|
Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
|
104
|
Merger related, tax-effected
|
33,636
|
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
|
3,319
|
Adjusted income
|
$
|
284,157
|
Adjusted income, annualized basis
|
$
|
1,136,628
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$
|
7,960,900
|
Less: Average preferred stock
|
283,979
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
2,716,981
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
4,959,940
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
|
22.92
|
%
|
Adjusted ROAA:
|
Net income
|
$
|
244,751
|
Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
|
104
|
Merger related, tax-effected
|
33,636
|
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
|
3,319
|
Adjusted income
|
$
|
281,810
|
Adjusted income, annualized basis
|
$
|
1,127,240
|
Average assets
|
$
|
69,959,780
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.61
|
%
