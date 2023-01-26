WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.

For the full year 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $628.4 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, and includes a combined $433.2 million ($319.0 million after tax) of initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision, merger-related, strategic initiatives, and other charges.

"With a continued focus on our clients, colleagues, and communities, we are pleased to report strong financial results in the quarter and for the full-year 2022," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "As pleased as we are with our financial performance, we are equally proud of the progress we have made from a culture and talent perspective."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Revenue of $704.6 million.
  • Period end loan and lease balance of $49.8 billion; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.
  • Period end deposit balance of $54.1 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $43.0 million.
  • Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $50.4 million.
  • Return on average assets of 1.40 percent; adjusted 1.61 percent1.
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 19.93 percent1; adjusted 22.92 percent1.
  • Net interest margin of 3.74 percent, up 20 basis points from prior quarter.
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.71 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 40.27 percent1.
  • Tangible common equity ratio of 7.38 percent1.

"Our continued investment in our businesses, including the acquisition of interLINK announced in the fourth quarter, provides further diversification in both our loan and deposit franchises," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to develop our existing businesses while executing on operational efficiencies."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger.

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. As of December 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $40.1 billion in loans and leases and $19.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$392,340

$151,210

159.5 %

Non-interest income

42,767

24,002

78.2

Operating revenue

435,107

175,212

148.3

Non-interest expense

103,725

50,174

(106.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$331,382

$125,038

165.0













Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$40,115

$15,210

163.7 %

Deposits

19,563

9,519

105.5

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,259

2,869

(21.3)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $206.3 million, to $331.4 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $241.1 million, to $392.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan and deposit growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $18.8 million, to $42.8 million, with $18.3 million driven by the merger, and $0.5 million primarily due to increased loan fee income. Non-interest expense increased $53.6 million, to $103.7 million, with $46.0 million due to the merger, and $7.6 million in support of loan and deposit growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.3 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$65,447

$42,219

55.0 %

Non-interest income

25,234

24,499

3.0

Operating revenue

90,681

66,718

35.9

Non-interest expense

40,655

33,456

(21.5)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$50,026

$33,262

50.4













Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,042

2,992

1.7 %








Deposits

$7,945

$7,398

7.4

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,394

3,719

(8.7)

Total footings

$11,339

$11,117

2.0

Pre-tax net revenue increased $16.8 million, to $50.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $23.2 million, to $65.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.7 million, to $25.2 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, to $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bend, as well as higher compensation and consulting expenses.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 352 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$209,077

$94,306

121.7 %

Non-interest income

27,150

24,625

10.3

Operating revenue

236,227

118,931

98.6

Non-interest expense

113,669

74,545

(52.5)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$122,558

$44,386

176.1
















At December 31,

Percent

(In millions)

2022

2021

Increase

Loans

$9,624

$7,062

36.3 %

Deposits

23,610

12,926

82.7

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,872

4,333

81.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $78.2 million, to $122.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $114.8 million, to $209.1 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth, and the impact of a higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $2.5 million, to $27.2 million, with $6.3 million driven by the merger, partially offset by $3.8 million in lower net investment services income, as a result of outsourcing, and mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $39.1 million, to $113.7 million, primarily driven by $40.7 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by $1.6 million in lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $602.4 million compared to $226.8 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 2.73 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 176 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 80 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $64.0 billion and increased by $30.5 billion, or 91.1 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $48.6 billion and increased by $26.7 billion, or 121.8 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $23.9 billion, or 79.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $43.0 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $2.4 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $36.5 million in the prior quarter, compared to a benefit of $15.0 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $20.2 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter, and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.25 percent in the prior quarter, and (0.02) percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at both December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance represented 292 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared to 274 percent at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest income was $102.2 million compared to $90.1 million, an increase of $12.1 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income and treasury derivative income. Additionally, total non-interest income includes a $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest expense was $348.4 million compared to $189.9 million, an increase of $158.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $126.3 million, which primarily reflects the impact of the merger.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $68.4 million compared to $31.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in both periods. The impact of increased income in 2022 on the effective tax rate was offset primarily by higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits in 2022 compared to 2021.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022, and $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $864.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $941.8 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $803.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $855.9 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Loans and leases:

  • Total loans and leases were $49.8 billion, compared to $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022, and $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.8 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $35.3 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $13.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.6 billion, and consumer loans increased by $18.2 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $41.8 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases were $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022, and $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, $77.2 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
  • Past due loans and leases were $73.7 million, compared to $46.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $21.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $54.1 billion, compared to $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022, and $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 92.3 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022, and 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent, compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022, and 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $7.7 billion, compared to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, compared to 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, compared to 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.71 percent, compared to 11.72 percent at December 31, 2021.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, compared to $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income (loss)

$

244,751

$

233,968

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

240,588


229,806


178,148


(20,178)


109,069

Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.38


1.31


1.00


(0.14)


1.20

Return on average assets

1.40

%

1.38

%

1.10

%

(0.12)

%

1.26

%

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)

19.93


18.62


14.50


(1.36)


16.23

Return on average common stockholders' equity

12.54


11.78


9.09


(1.25)


13.35

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

14.50


17.10


19.90


20.88


28.44




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

594,741

$

574,325

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

Nonperforming assets

206,136


211,627


250,242


251,206


112,590

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.25

%

1.31

%

1.35

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.17


0.25


0.09


0.10


(0.02)

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.41


0.44


0.54


0.57


0.49

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.41


0.44


0.55


0.58


0.51

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

291.84


274.12


230.88


229.48


274.36




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (1)

7.79

%

7.70

%

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%

Tangible common equity (1)

7.38


7.27


7.68


8.26


7.97

Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)

11.23


11.35


11.65


12.05


12.32

Total risk-based capital (2)

13.25


13.38


13.91


14.41


13.64

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)

10.71


10.80


11.09


11.46


11.72

Stockholders' equity / total assets

11.30


11.33


11.83


12.55


9.85

Net interest margin

3.74


3.54


3.28


3.21


2.73

Efficiency ratio (1)

40.27


41.17


45.25


48.73


54.85




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

7,772,207

$

7,542,431

$

7,713,809

$

7,893,156

$

3,293,288

Book value per common share

44.67


43.32


43.82


44.32


36.36

Tangible book value per common share (1)

29.07


27.69


28.31


28.94


30.22

Common stock closing price

47.34


45.20


42.15


56.12


55.84

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

174,008


174,116


176,041


178,102


90,584

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

172,522


173,868


175,845


147,394


90,052

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699


173,944


175,895


147,533


90,284

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2022, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

271,377

$

286,487

$

137,385

Interest-bearing deposits

568,566


326,638


324,185

Securities:









Available-for-sale

7,892,697


8,085,044


4,234,854

Held-to-maturity, net

6,564,697


6,505,838


6,198,125

Total securities, net

14,457,394


14,590,882


10,432,979

Loans held for sale

1,991


898


4,694

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

20,484,806


19,610,953


8,576,786

Commercial real estate

19,619,145


18,862,619


6,603,180

Residential mortgages

7,963,420


7,617,955


5,412,905

Consumer

1,697,055


1,732,348


1,678,858

Total loans and leases

49,764,426


47,823,875


22,271,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(594,741)


(574,325)


(301,187)

Loans and leases, net

49,169,685


47,249,550


21,970,542

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

445,900


373,044


71,836

Premises and equipment, net

430,184


434,721


204,557

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,713,446


2,721,040


556,242

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,229,169


1,230,641


572,305

Deferred tax asset, net

371,634


369,737


109,405

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,618,175


1,468,928


531,469

Total Assets

$

71,277,521

$

69,052,566

$

34,915,599











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

12,974,975

$

13,849,812

$

7,060,488

Health savings accounts

7,944,892


7,889,310


7,397,582

Interest-bearing checking

9,237,529


9,203,220


4,182,497

Money market

11,062,652


11,156,579


3,718,953

Savings

8,673,343


9,340,372


5,689,739

Certificates of deposit

2,729,332


2,311,484


1,797,770

Brokered certificates of deposit

1,431,617


258,110


-

Total deposits

54,054,340


54,008,887


29,847,029

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,151,830


1,265,414


674,896

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,460,552


3,510,717


10,997

Long-term debt

1,073,128


1,074,844


562,931

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,481,485


1,366,294


381,421

Total liabilities

63,221,335


61,226,156


31,477,274

Preferred stock

283,979


283,979


145,037

Common stockholders' equity

7,772,207


7,542,431


3,293,288

Total stockholders' equity

8,056,186


7,826,410


3,438,325

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

71,277,521

$

69,052,566

$

34,915,599

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

642,784

$

189,985

$

1,946,558

$

762,713

Interest and dividends on securities

100,804


45,990


338,101


179,885

Loans held for sale

5


45


78


246

Total interest income

743,593


236,020


2,284,737


942,844

Interest expense:













Deposits

81,202


4,027


138,552


20,131

Borrowings

60,016


5,211


111,899


21,624

Total interest expense

141,218


9,238


250,451


41,755

Net interest income

602,375


226,782


2,034,286


901,089

Provision for credit losses

43,000


(15,000)


280,619


(54,500)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

559,375


241,782


1,753,667


955,589

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

48,453


40,544


198,472


162,710

Loan and lease related fees

25,632


9,602


102,987


36,658

Wealth and investment services

7,017


10,111


40,277


39,586

Mortgage banking activities

89


733


705


6,219

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,543


3,627


29,237


14,429

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)


-


(6,751)


-

Other income

18,962


25,521


75,856


63,770

Total non-interest income

102,179


90,138


440,783


323,372

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

177,979


109,283


723,620


419,989

Occupancy

20,174


13,256


113,899


55,346

Technology and equipment

44,202


28,750


186,384


112,831

Marketing

5,570


2,599


16,438


12,051

Professional and outside services

26,489


9,360


117,530


47,235

Intangible assets amortization

8,240


1,118


31,940


4,513

Loan workout expenses

606


244


2,598


1,168

Deposit insurance

6,578


4,234


26,574


15,794

Other expenses

58,552


21,009


177,490


76,173

Total non-interest expense

348,390


189,853


1,396,473


745,100

Income before income taxes

313,164


142,067


797,977


533,861

Income tax expense

68,413


31,029


153,694


124,997

Net income

244,751


111,038


644,283


408,864

Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)


(1,969)


(15,919)


(7,875)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

240,588

$

109,069

$

628,364

$

400,989















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699


90,284


167,547


90,206















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

1.38

$

1.20

$

3.72

$

4.43

Diluted

1.38


1.20


3.72


4.42

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

642,784

$

525,960

$

431,538

$

346,276

$

189,985

Interest and dividends on securities

100,804


91,569


82,202


63,526


45,990

Loans held for sale

5


40


7


26


45

Total interest income

743,593


617,569


513,747


409,828


236,020

Interest expense:

















Deposits

81,202


37,492


12,459


7,399


4,027

Borrowings

60,016


29,074


14,628


8,181


5,211

Total interest expense

141,218


66,566


27,087


15,580


9,238

Net interest income

602,375


551,003


486,660


394,248


226,782

Provision for credit losses

43,000


36,531


12,243


188,845


(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

559,375


514,472


474,417


205,403


241,782

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

48,453


50,807


51,385


47,827


40,544

Loan and lease related fees

25,632


26,769


27,907


22,679


9,602

Wealth and investment services

7,017


11,419


11,244


10,597


10,111

Mortgage banking activities

89


86


102


428


733

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,543


7,718


8,244


6,732


3,627

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)


(2,234)


-


-


-

Other income

18,962


19,071


22,051


15,772


25,521

Total non-interest income

102,179


113,636


120,933


104,035


90,138

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

177,979


173,983


187,656


184,002


109,283

Occupancy

20,174


23,517


51,593


18,615


13,256

Technology and equipment

44,202


45,283


41,498


55,401


28,750

Marketing

5,570


3,918


3,441


3,509


2,599

Professional and outside services

26,489


21,618


15,332


54,091


9,360

Intangible assets amortization

8,240


8,511


8,802


6,387


1,118

Loan workout expenses

606


580


732


680


244

Deposit insurance

6,578


8,026


6,748


5,222


4,234

Other expenses

58,552


44,635


42,425


31,878


21,009

Total non-interest expense

348,390


330,071


358,227


359,785


189,853

Income (loss) before income taxes

313,164


298,037


237,123


(50,347)


142,067

Income tax expense (benefit)

68,413


64,069


54,812


(33,600)


31,029

Net income (loss)

244,751


233,968


182,311


(16,747)


111,038

Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)


(4,162)


(4,163)


(3,431)


(1,969)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

240,588

$

229,806

$

178,148

$

(20,178)

$

109,069



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

172,699


173,944


175,895


147,533


90,284



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic

$

1.38

$

1.31

$

1.00

$

(0.14)

$

1.20

Diluted

1.38


1.31


1.00


(0.14)


1.20

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest


Yield/rate





Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

48,574,865

$

649,820


5.25

%




$

21,902,101

$

190,698

3.43

%

Investment securities (1)

14,471,173


98,812


2.57






10,267,103

46,903

1.89

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

399,497


4,007


3.98






72,972

315

1.71

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

516,930


4,940


3.74






1,214,479

456

0.15

Loans held for sale

2,964


5


0.73






8,302

45

2.15

Total interest-earning assets

63,965,429

$

757,584


4.60

%





33,464,957

$

238,417

2.84

%

Non-interest-earning assets

5,994,351














1,915,632





Total Assets

$

69,959,780













$

35,380,589






























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

13,371,074

$

-


-

%




$

7,185,323

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,878,486


2,957


0.15






7,320,585

1,057

0.06

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,390,078


66,279


0.89






13,627,473

1,819

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

3,399,857


11,966


1.40






1,985,900

1,151

0.23

Total deposits

54,039,495


81,202


0.60






30,119,281

4,027

0.05

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,237,132


9,183


2.90






604,555

824

0.53

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,241,042


41,523


3.83






38,810

169

1.71

Long-term debt (1)

1,073,960


9,310


3.58






563,505

4,218

3.22

Total borrowings

6,552,134


60,016


3.62






1,206,870

5,211

1.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities

60,591,629

$

141,218


0.92

%





31,326,151

$

9,238

0.12

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,407,251














642,527





Total liabilities

61,998,880














31,968,678






























Preferred stock

283,979














145,037





Common stockholders' equity

7,676,921














3,266,874





Total stockholders' equity

7,960,900














3,411,911





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

69,959,780













$

35,380,589





Tax-equivalent net interest income




616,366













229,179


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(13,991)













(2,397)


Net interest income



$

602,375












$

226,782


Net interest margin








3.74

%










2.73

%

























(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. 

(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest


Yield/rate





Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

43,751,112

$

1,967,761


4.50

%




$

21,584,872

$

765,682

3.55

%

Investment securities (1)

14,528,722


345,600


2.31






9,228,743

183,630

2.03

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

289,595


8,775


3.03






76,015

1,224

1.61

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

596,912


9,651


1.62






1,379,081

1,875

0.14

Loans held for sale

9,842


78


0.80






10,705

246

2.30

Total interest-earning assets

59,176,183

$

2,331,865


3.91

%





32,279,416

$

952,657

2.97

%

Non-interest-earning assets

5,586,025














1,955,330





Total Assets

$

64,762,208













$

34,234,746






























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

12,912,894

$

-


-

%




$

6,897,464

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,826,576


6,315


0.08






7,390,702

5,777

0.08

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

28,266,128


115,271


0.41






12,843,843

6,936

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,838,502


16,966


0.60






2,105,809

7,418

0.35

Total deposits

51,844,100


138,552


0.27






29,237,818

20,131

0.07

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,064,551


19,059


1.79






543,286

3,040

0.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,965,577


58,557


2.98






108,216

1,708

1.58

Long-term debt (1)

1,031,446


34,283


3.44






565,271

16,876

3.22

Total borrowings

4,061,574


111,899


2.78






1,216,773

21,624

1.84

Total interest-bearing liabilities

55,905,674

$

250,451


0.45

%





30,454,591

$

41,755

0.14

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,135,046














441,391





Total liabilities

57,040,720














30,895,982






























Preferred stock

272,179














145,037





Common stockholders' equity

7,449,309














3,193,727





Total stockholders' equity

7,721,488














3,338,764





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

64,762,208













$

34,234,746





Tax-equivalent net interest income




2,081,414













910,902


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(47,128)













(9,813)


Net interest income



$

2,034,286












$

901,089


Net interest margin








3.49

%










2.84

%

(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

18,663,164

$

17,807,234

$

16,628,317

$

15,578,594

$

7,509,538

Asset-based lending

1,821,642


1,803,719


1,892,278


1,807,545


1,067,248

Commercial real estate

19,619,145


18,862,619


18,141,670


17,584,947


6,603,180

Residential mortgages

7,963,420


7,617,955


7,223,728


6,798,199


5,412,905

Consumer

1,697,055


1,732,348


1,760,750


1,767,200


1,678,858

Total Loan and Lease Balances

49,764,426


47,823,875


45,646,743


43,536,485


22,271,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(594,741)


(574,325)


(571,499)


(569,371)


(301,187)

Loans and Leases, net

$

49,169,685

$

47,249,550

$

45,075,244

$

42,967,114

$

21,970,542



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

18,024,771

$

16,780,780

$

15,850,507

$

12,568,454

$

7,304,985

Asset-based lending

1,780,874


1,811,073


1,851,956


1,540,301


1,010,874

Commercial real estate

19,234,292


18,503,077


17,756,151


13,732,925


6,575,865

Residential mortgages

7,819,415


7,384,704


6,905,509


6,322,495


5,309,127

Consumer

1,715,513


1,750,044


1,756,575


1,748,654


1,701,250

Total Loan and Lease Balances

$

48,574,865

$

46,229,678

$

44,120,698

$

35,912,829

$

21,902,101


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

89,416

$

80,002

$

112,006

$

108,460

$

63,553

Asset-based lending

20,046


25,115


25,862


5,494


2,114

Commercial real estate

41,580


49,054


49,935


74,581


5,058

Residential mortgages

25,613


25,563


27,213


27,318


15,591

Consumer 

27,136


29,782


32,514


32,258


23,462

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

203,791

$

209,516

$

247,530

$

248,111

$

109,778



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

78

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Residential mortgages

2,024


2,024


2,558


2,582


2,276

Consumer

243


87


154


513


536

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,345

$

2,111

$

2,712

$

3,095

$

2,812

Total nonperforming assets

$

206,136

$

211,627

$

250,242

$

251,206

$

112,590

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

20,248

$

17,440

$

6,006

$

8,025

$

9,340

Asset-based lending

5,921


-


-


24,103


-

Commercial real estate

26,147


6,050


25,587


20,533


921

Residential mortgages

11,385


12,577


10,781


9,307


3,561

Consumer

9,194


9,656


9,275


9,379


5,576

Total past due 30-89 days

$

72,895

$

45,723

$

51,649

$

71,347

$

19,398

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

770


711


8


124


2,507

Total past due loans and leases

$

73,665

$

46,434

$

51,657

$

71,471

$

21,905


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance

$

574,325

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-


-


-


88,045


-

Provision (benefit)

40,649


31,352


11,728


189,068


(14,980)

Charge-offs:

















Commercial portfolio

21,499


31,356


18,757


11,248


799

Consumer portfolio

1,193


1,453


896


1,120


1,382

Total charge-offs

22,692


32,809


19,653


12,368


2,181

Recoveries:

















Commercial portfolio

895


1,413


7,765


1,364


1,107

Consumer portfolio

1,564


2,870


2,288


2,075


2,319

Total recoveries

2,459


4,283


10,053


3,439


3,426

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

20,233


28,526


9,600


8,929


(1,245)

ACL on loans and leases, ending balance

$

594,741

$

574,325

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187



















ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance

$

25,329

$

20,149

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170

Acquisition of Sterling

-


-


-


6,749


-

Provision (benefit)

2,378


5,180


509


(213)


934

ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance

$

27,707

$

25,329

$

20,149

$

19,640

$

13,104

Total ending balance

$

622,448

$

599,654

$

591,648

$

589,011

$

314,291

(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in
accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense

$

348,390

$

330,071

$

358,227

$

359,785

$

189,853

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(80)


(393)


(358)


(75)


(347)

Intangible assets amortization

8,240


8,511


8,802


6,387


1,118

Operating lease depreciation

2,021


2,115


2,425


1,632


-

Strategic initiatives and other (1)

143


11,617


(152)


(4,140)


600

Merger related

45,790


25,536


66,640


108,495


10,560

Debt prepayment costs

-


-


-


-


2,526

Non-interest expense

$

292,276

$

282,685

$

280,870

$

247,486

$

175,396

Net interest income

$

602,375

$

551,003

$

486,660

$

394,248

$

226,782

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

13,991


13,247


11,732


8,158


2,397

Non-interest income

102,179


113,636


120,933


104,035


90,138

Other income (2)

4,814


11,186


3,805


3,082


431

Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,021


2,115


2,425


1,632


-

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(4,517)


(2,234)


-


-


-

Other (3)

-


2,548


-


-


-

Income

$

725,855

$

686,643

$

620,705

$

507,891

$

319,748

Efficiency ratio

40.27

%

41.17

%

45.25

%

48.73

%

54.85

%




















Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:


















Net income (loss)

$

244,751

$

233,968

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163


4,162


4,163


3,431


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,510


6,724


6,954


5,046


883

Adjusted income (loss)

$

247,098

$

236,530

$

185,102

$

(15,132)

$

109,952

Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis

$

988,392

$

946,120

$

740,408

$

(60,528)

$

439,808

Average stockholders' equity

$

7,960,900

$

8,090,044

$

8,125,518

$

6,691,490

$

3,411,911

Less: Average preferred stock

283,979


283,979


283,979


236,121


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,716,981


2,725,200


2,733,827


2,007,266


556,784

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

$

4,959,940

$

5,080,865

$

5,107,712

$

4,448,103

$

2,710,090

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity   

19.93

%

18.62

%

14.50

%

(1.36)

%

16.23

%

(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense).

(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

(3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Tangible equity:


















Stockholders' equity

$

8,056,186

$

7,826,410

$

7,997,788

$

8,177,135

$

3,438,325

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,713,446


2,721,040


2,729,551


2,738,353


556,242

Tangible stockholders' equity

$

5,342,740

$

5,105,370

$

5,268,237

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

Total assets

$

71,277,521

$

69,052,566

$

67,595,021

$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,713,446


2,721,040


2,729,551


2,738,353


556,242

Tangible assets

$

68,564,075

$

66,331,526

$

64,865,470

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

Tangible equity

7.79

%

7.70

%

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible stockholders' equity

$

5,342,740

$

5,105,370

$

5,268,237

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

Less: Preferred stock

283,979


283,979


283,979


283,979


145,037

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

5,058,761

$

4,821,391

$

4,984,258

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

Tangible assets

$

68,564,075

$

66,331,526

$

64,865,470

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

Tangible common equity

7.38

%

7.27

%

7.68

%

8.26

%

7.97

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

5,058,761

$

4,821,391

$

4,984,258

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

Common shares outstanding

174,008


174,116


176,041


178,102


90,584

Tangible book value per common share

$

29.07

$

27.69

$

28.31

$

28.94

$

30.22




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

54,054,340

$

54,008,887

$

53,077,157

$

54,356,283

$

29,847,029

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,729,332


2,311,484


2,554,102


2,821,097


1,797,770

Brokered certificates of deposit

1,431,617


258,110


-


-


-

Core deposits

$

49,893,391

$

51,439,293

$

50,523,055

$

51,535,186

$

28,049,259






















Three months ended
December 31, 2022
















Adjusted ROATCE:


















Net income

$

244,751
















Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163
















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,510
















Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected

104
















Merger related, tax-effected

33,636
















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

3,319
















Adjusted income

$

284,157
















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,136,628
















Average stockholders' equity

$

7,960,900
















Less: Average preferred stock

283,979
















Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,716,981
















Average tangible common stockholders' equity

$

4,959,940
















Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity     

22.92

%



































Adjusted ROAA:


















Net income

$

244,751
















Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected

104
















Merger related, tax-effected

33,636
















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

3,319
















Adjusted income

$

281,810
















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,127,240
















Average assets

$

69,959,780
















Adjusted return on average assets

1.61

%










