Webster Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.05 Per Share

WATERBURY, Conn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $96.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $79.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per diluted share would have been $0.92 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, adjusting for one-time expenses of $8.6 million.

"Webster's solid performance continued in the second quarter as we've now posted four consecutive quarters with return on common equity above 13 percent," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Tangible book value per share is 15 percent higher than a year ago even as we increased the quarterly common dividend by 21 percent in April."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 compared to prior year:

Revenue of $317.6 million , an increase of 8.3 percent.

, an increase of 8.3 percent. Loan growth of $1.2 billion , or 6.9 percent, led by commercial and commercial real estate loans, which increased 10.5 percent.

, or 6.9 percent, led by commercial and commercial real estate loans, which increased 10.5 percent. Deposit growth of $1.3 billion , or 5.9 percent, with growth of $694 million , or 12.6 percent, in HSA deposits.

, or 5.9 percent, with growth of , or 12.6 percent, in HSA deposits. Net interest margin of 3.63 percent, up 6 basis points.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $24.1 million , or 21.3 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 23.9 percent. Adjusting for $8.6 million of one-time expenses in the prior year, growth was 12.7 percent.

, or 21.3 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 23.9 percent. Adjusting for of one-time expenses in the prior year, growth was 12.7 percent. Efficiency ratio of 56.1 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 57.8 percent.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 13.47 percent compared to 12.22 percent; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 16.88 percent compared to 15.76 percent.

"Total revenue growth of 8 percent compared to prior year resulted in record pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue and our ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Credit quality remains strong, with noteworthy reductions this quarter in nonperforming, commercial classified and past due loans."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of June 30, 2019, Commercial Banking had $11.0 billion in loans and leases and $3.9 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended June 30,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $92,171 $88,459

4.2% Non-interest income 14,645 15,041

(2.6) Operating revenue 106,816 103,500

3.2 Non-interest expense 46,196 42,979

(7.5) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $60,620 $60,521

0.2











At June 30,

Percent Increase/ (In millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans and leases $11,005 $9,936

10.8% Deposits $3,870 $3,681

5.1

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $0.1 million to $60.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $3.7 million to $92.2 million, primarily due to loan and deposit growth and higher deposit margins. Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million to $14.6 million, primarily due to lower syndication fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million to $46.2 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank had $8.0 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Three months ended June 30,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $42,626 $35,265

20.9% Non-interest income 24,979 22,882

9.2 Operating revenue 67,605 58,147

16.3 Non-interest expense 34,253 31,220

(9.7) Pre-tax net revenue $33,352 $26,927

23.9









At June 30,

Percent Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 2,964 2,674

10.8% Deposits $6,212 $5,518

12.6 Linked investment accounts* 1,817 1,476

23.1 Total footings $8,029 $6,994

14.8

*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Pre-tax net revenue increased $6.4 million to $33.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $42.6 million, due to 13 percent growth in deposits and 7 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.1 million to $25.0 million, primarily due to 11 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.0 million to $34.3 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2019, Community Banking had $8.3 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended June 30,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $102,699 $101,902

0.8% Non-interest income 27,675 26,378

4.9 Operating revenue 130,374 128,280

1.6 Non-interest expense 96,166 95,197

(1.0) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $34,208 $33,083

3.4











At June 30,

Percent Increase/ (In millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans $8,265 $8,090

2.2% Deposits $12,480 $11,796

5.8

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.1 million to $34.2 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $102.7 million, primarily due to growth in both deposit and loan balances, which more than offset decreased interest rate spreads on those balances. Non-interest income was up $1.3 million due to increased deposit and loan related fee income. Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million to $96.2 million driven by increased employee related expenses, investments in technology and compliance.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $241.8 million compared to $225.0 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.63 percent compared to 3.57 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 26 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 21 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $26.7 billion and grew by $1.4 billion , or 5.7 percent.

and grew by , or 5.7 percent. Average loans totaled $19.0 billion and grew by $1.1 billion , or 6.4 percent.

and grew by , or 6.4 percent. Average deposits totaled $22.7 billion and grew by $1.3 billion , or 6.3 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The provision for loan losses was $11.9 million , compared to $8.6 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $11.6 million , compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.24 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.24 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.10 percent of total loans at June 30, 2019 , compared to 1.12 percent at March 31, 2019 and 1.15 percent at June 30, 2018 . The allowance for loan losses represented 143 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 133 percent at March 31, 2019 and 148 percent at June 30, 2018 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest income was $75.9 million , compared to $68.4 million , an increase of $7.5 million . This reflects an increase of $3.5 million in miscellaneous fee income, $2.6 million in client hedging income, and $2.1 million in HSA fee income driven by account fees and interchange due to account growth.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest expense was $180.6 million , compared to $180.4 million , an increase of $0.2 million . Prior period includes a $7.2 million charge in deposit insurance and a $1.4 million charge related to banking center optimization costs. The adjusted increase of $8.8 million reflects increases of $5.5 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and higher medical costs, $1.2 million in technology/equipment, $1.3 million in professional and outside services, and $4.0 million in other expenses primarily due to legal expenses, sales costs, and pension.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Income tax expense was $26.5 million compared to $20.7 million and the effective tax rate was 21.1 percent compared to 20.3 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 21.1 percent compared to 20.3 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a lower level of discrete tax benefits recognized during the period compared to a year ago coupled with a higher level of pre-tax income in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $7.6 billion , compared to $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $7.1 billion at June 30, 2018 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $12.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $58.6 million at March 31, 2019 and $86.5 million at June 30, 2018 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $37.8 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $46.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $130.2 million at June 30, 2018 .

Loans:

Total loans were $19.3 billion , compared to $18.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $18.0 billion at June 30, 2018 . Compared to March 31, 2019 , commercial real estate loans increased by $232.6 million , commercial loans increased by $174.6 million , and residential mortgages increased by $86.9 million while consumer loans decreased by $38.4 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial real estate loans increased by , commercial loans increased by , and residential mortgages increased by while consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $644.2 million , commercial loans increased by $521.0 million , and residential mortgages increased by $263.1 million while consumer loans decreased by $184.4 million .

, commercial loans increased by , and residential mortgages increased by while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.382 billion , compared to $1.132 billion in the prior quarter and $1.509 billion a year ago. In addition, $41 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $33 million in the prior quarter and $44 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $148.1 million , or 0.77 percent of total loans, compared to $158.9 million , or 0.84 percent, at March 31, 2019 and $140.1 million , or 0.78 percent, at June 30, 2018 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $52.9 million , compared to $38.6 million at March 31, 2019 and $34.1 million at June 30, 2018 .

, or 0.77 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.84 percent, at and , or 0.78 percent, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $32.3 million , compared to $50.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $33.5 million at June 30, 2018 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $22.6 billion , compared to $22.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $21.3 billion at June 30, 2018 . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.3 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at March 31, 2019 and 86.7 percent at June 30, 2018 . The loan to deposit ratio was 85.3 percent, compared to 82.7 percent at March 31, 2019 and 84.5 percent at June 30, 2018 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.3 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at and 86.7 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 85.3 percent, compared to 82.7 percent at and 84.5 percent at . Total borrowings were $2.9 billion , compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2018 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.47 percent and 16.88 percent, respectively, compared to 12.22 percent and 15.76 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.82 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively, compared to 8.29 percent and 7.75 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2018 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.46 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at June 30, 2018 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.46 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $31.74 and $25.63 , respectively, compared to $28.40 and $22.25 , respectively, at June 30, 2018 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018







































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 98,649



$ 99,736



$ 98,838



$ 99,673



$ 81,682

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

96,193





97,549





96,666





97,460





79,489

Earnings per diluted common share

1.05





1.06





1.05





1.06





0.86

Return on average assets

1.38 %



1.44 %



1.44 %



1.47 %



1.22 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.88





17.70





18.22





18.88





15.76

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.47





14.01





14.31





14.74





12.22

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

23.88





22.12





23.58





23.88





23.31









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353



$ 211,832



$ 207,322

Nonperforming assets

153,247





164,431





161,617





157,967





146,047

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.10 %



1.12 %



1.15 %



1.16 %



1.15 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.24





0.21





0.21





0.13





0.19

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.77





0.84





0.84





0.83





0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.80





0.87





0.87





0.86





0.81

Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

142.97





133.01





137.22





138.76





148.00









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.82 %



8.68 %



8.59 %



8.41 %



8.29 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.31





8.16





8.05





7.86





7.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.15





12.17





12.16





11.96





11.74

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.54





13.60





13.63





13.44





13.21

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.46





11.46





11.44





11.23





10.99

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.59





10.50





10.45





10.30





10.21

Net interest margin

3.63





3.74





3.66





3.61





3.57

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.09





55.93





56.19





57.41





57.78









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 2,920,180



$ 2,821,218



$ 2,741,478



$ 2,671,161



$ 2,616,686

Book value per common share

31.74





30.62





29.72





28.96





28.40

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

25.63





24.51





23.60





22.83





22.25

Common stock closing price

47.77





50.67





49.29





58.96





63.70

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.33





0.33





0.33





0.33









































Common shares issued and outstanding

92,007





92,125





92,247





92,230





92,151

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,534





91,962





91,971





91,959





91,893

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,855





92,225





92,202





92,208





92,173





(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















(In thousands) June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 190,828



$ 167,587



$ 228,628 Interest-bearing deposits

26,652





53,072





70,654 Securities:



















Available for sale

2,978,657





2,977,316





2,780,581 Held to maturity

4,636,707





4,480,160





4,356,219 Total securities

7,615,364





7,457,476





7,136,800 Loans held for sale

19,249





20,615





18,645 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

7,025,506





6,850,942





6,504,521 Commercial real estate

5,224,382





4,991,825





4,580,200 Residential mortgages

4,718,704





4,631,787





4,455,580 Consumer

2,301,291





2,339,736





2,485,695 Total loans and leases

19,269,883





18,814,290





18,025,996 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,671)





(211,389)





(207,322) Loans and leases, net

19,058,212





18,602,901





17,818,674 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

118,371





106,674





141,293 Premises and equipment, net

278,227





279,580





127,973 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

562,214





563,176





566,061 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

546,963





546,094





537,431 Deferred tax asset, net

73,462





76,576





106,910 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

452,501





364,378





283,668 Total Assets $ 28,942,043



$ 28,238,129



$ 27,036,737





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 4,174,806



$ 4,224,144



$ 4,151,259 Health savings accounts

6,212,372





6,209,213





5,517,929 Interest-bearing checking

2,636,109





2,560,975





2,637,346 Money market

2,073,006





2,299,229





2,016,453 Savings

4,169,492





4,102,740





4,180,666 Certificates of deposit

3,291,617





3,273,120





2,478,589 Brokered certificates of deposit

41,376





81,507





361,114 Total deposits

22,598,778





22,750,928





21,343,356 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

956,920





688,065





862,568 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,426,656





951,730





1,576,956 Long-term debt

538,379





524,303





225,894 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

356,093





356,848





266,240 Total liabilities

25,876,826





25,271,874





24,275,014 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

2,920,180





2,821,218





2,616,686 Total shareholders' equity

3,065,217





2,966,255





2,761,723 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 28,942,043



$ 28,238,129



$ 27,036,737

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019



2018

2019



2018 Interest income:

























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 235,949



$ 207,820

$ 464,713



$ 401,040 Interest and dividends on securities

56,163





52,523



113,441





105,082 Loans held for sale

145





148



293





290 Total interest income

292,257





260,491



578,447





506,412 Interest expense:

























Deposits

32,757





20,225



63,777





38,381 Borrowings

17,713





15,256



31,332





28,853 Total interest expense

50,470





35,481



95,109





67,234 Net interest income

241,787





225,010



483,338





439,178 Provision for loan and lease losses

11,900





10,500



20,500





21,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

229,887





214,510



462,838





417,678 Non-interest income:

























Deposit service fees

43,118





40,859



86,142





81,310 Loan and lease related fees

6,558





6,333



14,377





13,329 Wealth and investment services

8,309





8,456



15,960





16,326 Mortgage banking activities

932





1,235



1,696





2,379 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,650





3,643



7,234





7,215 Other income

13,286





7,848



19,056





16,562 Total non-interest income

75,853





68,374



144,465





137,121 Non-interest expense:

























Compensation and benefits

98,527





93,052



196,312





187,817 Occupancy

14,019





15,842



28,715





30,987 Technology and equipment

25,767





24,604



51,464





48,466 Marketing

4,243





4,889



7,571





8,441 Professional and outside services

5,634





4,381



11,682





9,169 Intangible assets amortization

962





962



1,924





1,924 Loan workout expenses

832





844



1,492





1,420 Deposit insurance

4,453





13,687



8,883





20,404 Other expenses

26,203





22,198



48,283





43,446 Total non-interest expense

180,640





180,459



356,326





352,074 Income before income taxes

125,100





102,425



250,977





202,725 Income tax expense

26,451





20,743



52,592





40,818 Net income

98,649





81,682



198,385





161,907 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,456)





(2,193)



(4,902)





(4,334) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 96,193



$ 79,489

$ 193,483



$ 157,573



























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,855





92,173



91,898





92,236



























Earnings per common share:

























Basic $ 1.05



$ 0.87

$ 2.11



$ 1.71 Diluted

1.05





0.86



2.11





1.71