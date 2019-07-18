Webster Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.05 Per Share

WATERBURY, Conn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $96.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $79.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per diluted share would have been $0.92 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, adjusting for one-time expenses of $8.6 million.

"Webster's solid performance continued in the second quarter as we've now posted four consecutive quarters with return on common equity above 13 percent," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Tangible book value per share is 15 percent higher than a year ago even as we increased the quarterly common dividend by 21 percent in April."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 compared to prior year:

  • Revenue of $317.6 million, an increase of 8.3 percent.
  • Loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 6.9 percent, led by commercial and commercial real estate loans, which increased 10.5 percent.
  • Deposit growth of $1.3 billion, or 5.9 percent, with growth of $694 million, or 12.6 percent, in HSA deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 3.63 percent, up 6 basis points.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $24.1 million, or 21.3 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 23.9 percent. Adjusting for $8.6 million of one-time expenses in the prior year, growth was 12.7 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.1 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 57.8 percent.
  • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 13.47 percent compared to 12.22 percent; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 16.88 percent compared to 15.76 percent.

"Total revenue growth of 8 percent compared to prior year resulted in record pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue and our ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Credit quality remains strong, with noteworthy reductions this quarter in nonperforming, commercial classified and past due loans."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of June 30, 2019, Commercial Banking had $11.0 billion in loans and leases and $3.9 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended June 30,

Percent

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$92,171

$88,459

4.2%

Non-interest income

14,645

15,041

(2.6)

Operating revenue

106,816

103,500

3.2

Non-interest expense

46,196

42,979

(7.5)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$60,620

$60,521

0.2






At June 30,

Percent

Increase/

(In millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$11,005

$9,936

10.8%

Deposits

$3,870

$3,681

5.1

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $0.1 million to $60.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $3.7 million to $92.2 million, primarily due to loan and deposit growth and higher deposit margins. Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million to $14.6 million, primarily due to lower syndication fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million to $46.2 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank had $8.0 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Three months ended June 30,

Percent

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$42,626

$35,265

20.9%

Non-interest income

24,979

22,882

9.2

Operating revenue

67,605

58,147

16.3

Non-interest expense

34,253

31,220

(9.7)

Pre-tax net revenue

$33,352

$26,927

23.9





At June 30,

Percent

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,964

2,674

10.8%

Deposits

$6,212

$5,518

12.6

Linked investment accounts*

1,817

1,476

23.1

Total footings

$8,029

$6,994

14.8

*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Pre-tax net revenue increased $6.4 million to $33.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $42.6 million, due to 13 percent growth in deposits and 7 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.1 million to $25.0 million, primarily due to 11 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.0 million to $34.3 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2019, Community Banking had $8.3 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended June 30,

Percent

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$102,699

$101,902

0.8%

Non-interest income

27,675

26,378

4.9

Operating revenue

130,374

128,280

1.6

Non-interest expense

96,166

95,197

(1.0)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$34,208

$33,083

3.4






At June 30,

Percent

Increase/

(In millions)

2019

2018

(Decrease)

Loans

$8,265

$8,090

2.2%

Deposits

$12,480

$11,796

5.8

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.1 million to $34.2 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $102.7 million, primarily due to growth in both deposit and loan balances, which more than offset decreased interest rate spreads on those balances.  Non-interest income was up $1.3 million due to increased deposit and loan related fee income. Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million to $96.2 million driven by increased employee related expenses, investments in technology and compliance.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2018:

  • Net interest income was $241.8 million compared to $225.0 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.63 percent compared to 3.57 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 26 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 21 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $26.7 billion and grew by $1.4 billion, or 5.7 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $19.0 billion and grew by $1.1 billion, or 6.4 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $22.7 billion and grew by $1.3 billion, or 6.3 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

  • The provision for loan losses was $11.9 million, compared to $8.6 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $11.6 million, compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.24 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 1.10 percent of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.12 percent at March 31, 2019 and 1.15 percent at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 143 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 133 percent at March 31, 2019 and 148 percent at June 30, 2018.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2018:

  • Total non-interest income was $75.9 million, compared to $68.4 million, an increase of $7.5 million. This reflects an increase of $3.5 million in miscellaneous fee income, $2.6 million in client hedging income, and $2.1 million in HSA fee income driven by account fees and interchange due to account growth.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018:

  • Total non-interest expense was $180.6 million, compared to $180.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million. Prior period includes a $7.2 million charge in deposit insurance and a $1.4 million charge related to banking center optimization costs. The adjusted increase of $8.8 million reflects increases of $5.5 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and higher medical costs, $1.2 million in technology/equipment, $1.3 million in professional and outside services, and $4.0 million in other expenses primarily due to legal expenses, sales costs, and pension.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2018:

  • Income tax expense was $26.5 million compared to $20.7 million and the effective tax rate was 21.1 percent compared to 20.3 percent.
  • The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a lower level of discrete tax benefits recognized during the period compared to a year ago coupled with a higher level of pre-tax income in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $7.6 billion, compared to $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $7.1 billion at June 30, 2018. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $12.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $58.6 million at March 31, 2019 and $86.5 million at June 30, 2018. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $37.8 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $46.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $130.2 million at June 30, 2018.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $19.3 billion, compared to $18.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $18.0 billion at June 30, 2018. Compared to March 31, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by $232.6 million, commercial loans increased by $174.6 million, and residential mortgages increased by $86.9 million while consumer loans decreased by $38.4 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $644.2 million, commercial loans increased by $521.0 million, and residential mortgages increased by $263.1 million while consumer loans decreased by $184.4 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $1.382 billion, compared to $1.132 billion in the prior quarter and $1.509 billion a year ago. In addition, $41 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $33 million in the prior quarter and $44 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $148.1 million, or 0.77 percent of total loans, compared to $158.9 million, or 0.84 percent, at March 31, 2019 and $140.1 million, or 0.78 percent, at June 30, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were $52.9 million, compared to $38.6 million at March 31, 2019 and $34.1 million at June 30, 2018.
  • Past due loans were $32.3 million, compared to $50.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $33.5 million at June 30, 2018.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $22.6 billion, compared to $22.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $21.3 billion at June 30, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 85.3 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at March 31, 2019 and 86.7 percent at June 30, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 85.3 percent, compared to 82.7 percent at March 31, 2019 and 84.5 percent at June 30, 2018.
  • Total borrowings were $2.9 billion, compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2018.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 13.47 percent and 16.88 percent, respectively, compared to 12.22 percent and 15.76 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.82 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively, compared to 8.29 percent and 7.75 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2018. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.46 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at June 30, 2018.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $31.74 and $25.63, respectively, compared to $28.40 and $22.25, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's 2019 second quarter earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (4) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (5) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (6) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; (7) inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by customers; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (10) technological changes and cyber-security matters; (11) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (12) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (13) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the impact of recent changes with respect to the recognition of credit losses; (14) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters; (15) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (16) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and (17) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

98,649

$

99,736

$

98,838

$

99,673

$

81,682

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

96,193


97,549


96,666


97,460


79,489

Earnings per diluted common share

1.05


1.06


1.05


1.06


0.86

Return on average assets

1.38

%

1.44

%

1.44

%

1.47

%

1.22

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

16.88


17.70


18.22


18.88


15.76

Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.47


14.01


14.31


14.74


12.22

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

23.88


22.12


23.58


23.88


23.31




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

211,671

$

211,389

$

212,353

$

211,832

$

207,322

Nonperforming assets

153,247


164,431


161,617


157,967


146,047

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.15

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.24


0.21


0.21


0.13


0.19

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.77


0.84


0.84


0.83


0.78

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.80


0.87


0.87


0.86


0.81

Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

142.97


133.01


137.22


138.76


148.00




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.82

%

8.68

%

8.59

%

8.41

%

8.29

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.31


8.16


8.05


7.86


7.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.15


12.17


12.16


11.96


11.74

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.54


13.60


13.63


13.44


13.21

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.46


11.46


11.44


11.23


10.99

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.59


10.50


10.45


10.30


10.21

Net interest margin

3.63


3.74


3.66


3.61


3.57

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.09


55.93


56.19


57.41


57.78




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

2,920,180

$

2,821,218

$

2,741,478

$

2,671,161

$

2,616,686

Book value per common share

31.74


30.62


29.72


28.96


28.40

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

25.63


24.51


23.60


22.83


22.25

Common stock closing price

47.77


50.67


49.29


58.96


63.70

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.33


0.33


0.33


0.33




















Common shares issued and outstanding

92,007


92,125


92,247


92,230


92,151

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,534


91,962


91,971


91,959


91,893

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,855


92,225


92,202


92,208


92,173


(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









(In thousands)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

190,828

$

167,587

$

228,628

Interest-bearing deposits

26,652


53,072


70,654

Securities:









Available for sale

2,978,657


2,977,316


2,780,581

Held to maturity

4,636,707


4,480,160


4,356,219

Total securities

7,615,364


7,457,476


7,136,800

Loans held for sale

19,249


20,615


18,645

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

7,025,506


6,850,942


6,504,521

Commercial real estate

5,224,382


4,991,825


4,580,200

Residential mortgages

4,718,704


4,631,787


4,455,580

Consumer

2,301,291


2,339,736


2,485,695

Total loans and leases

19,269,883


18,814,290


18,025,996

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,671)


(211,389)


(207,322)

Loans and leases, net

19,058,212


18,602,901


17,818,674

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

118,371


106,674


141,293

Premises and equipment, net

278,227


279,580


127,973

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

562,214


563,176


566,061

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

546,963


546,094


537,431

Deferred tax asset, net

73,462


76,576


106,910

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

452,501


364,378


283,668

Total Assets

$

28,942,043

$

28,238,129

$

27,036,737











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

4,174,806

$

4,224,144

$

4,151,259

Health savings accounts

6,212,372


6,209,213


5,517,929

Interest-bearing checking

2,636,109


2,560,975


2,637,346

Money market

2,073,006


2,299,229


2,016,453

Savings

4,169,492


4,102,740


4,180,666

Certificates of deposit

3,291,617


3,273,120


2,478,589

Brokered certificates of deposit

41,376


81,507


361,114

Total deposits

22,598,778


22,750,928


21,343,356

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

956,920


688,065


862,568

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,426,656


951,730


1,576,956

Long-term debt

538,379


524,303


225,894

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

356,093


356,848


266,240

Total liabilities

25,876,826


25,271,874


24,275,014

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

2,920,180


2,821,218


2,616,686

Total shareholders' equity

3,065,217


2,966,255


2,761,723

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

28,942,043

$

28,238,129

$

27,036,737

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income:












Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

235,949

$

207,820

$

464,713

$

401,040

Interest and dividends on securities

56,163


52,523

113,441


105,082

Loans held for sale

145


148

293


290

Total interest income

292,257


260,491

578,447


506,412

Interest expense:












Deposits

32,757


20,225

63,777


38,381

Borrowings

17,713


15,256

31,332


28,853

Total interest expense

50,470


35,481

95,109


67,234

Net interest income

241,787


225,010

483,338


439,178

Provision for loan and lease losses

11,900


10,500

20,500


21,500

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

229,887


214,510

462,838


417,678

Non-interest income:












Deposit service fees

43,118


40,859

86,142


81,310

Loan and lease related fees

6,558


6,333

14,377


13,329

Wealth and investment services

8,309


8,456

15,960


16,326

Mortgage banking activities

932


1,235

1,696


2,379

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,650


3,643

7,234


7,215

Other income

13,286


7,848

19,056


16,562

Total non-interest income

75,853


68,374

144,465


137,121

Non-interest expense:












Compensation and benefits

98,527


93,052

196,312


187,817

Occupancy

14,019


15,842

28,715


30,987

Technology and equipment

25,767


24,604

51,464


48,466

Marketing

4,243


4,889

7,571


8,441

Professional and outside services

5,634


4,381

11,682


9,169

Intangible assets amortization

962


962

1,924


1,924

Loan workout expenses

832


844

1,492


1,420

Deposit insurance

4,453


13,687

8,883


20,404

Other expenses

26,203


22,198

48,283


43,446

Total non-interest expense

180,640


180,459

356,326


352,074

Income before income taxes

125,100


102,425

250,977


202,725

Income tax expense

26,451


20,743

52,592


40,818

Net income

98,649


81,682

198,385


161,907

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,456)


(2,193)

(4,902)


(4,334)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

96,193

$

79,489

$

193,483

$

157,573














Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,855


92,173

91,898


92,236














Earnings per common share:












Basic

$

1.05

$

0.87

$

2.11

$

1.71

Diluted

1.05


0.86

2.11


1.71

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)