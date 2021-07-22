Webster Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.01 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $91.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.21 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, adjusting for $18.2 million ($17.6 million after tax) of charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives.

"We generated strong business performance in the quarter, led by loan growth of 3.2% excluding PPP and an increase in loan originations of $0.5 billion or 26%," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are making significant progress planning for the integration of two great banking organizations, Webster and Sterling, by working together to deliver for customers, communities, bankers and shareholders."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2021:

Revenue of $293.6 million .

. Loan growth of 3.2 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and commercial real estate which increased 3.8 percent.

Originated $2.4 billion in loans, up 26.4 percent linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, originations totaled $2.3 billion , up 71.5 percent linked quarter.

in loans, up 26.4 percent linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, originations totaled , up 71.5 percent linked quarter. Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $21.5 million with a reserve decrease of $20.4 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.43 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding $0.8 billion of PPP loans.

with a reserve decrease of compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.43 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding of PPP loans. Deposit growth of $2.5 billion , or 9.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of $557.6 million in demand deposits and $536.6 million in HSA deposits.

, or 9.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of in demand deposits and in HSA deposits. Charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives totaled $18.2 million .

. Net interest margin of 2.82 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 56.6 percent.

"In the quarter, credit trends continue to be favorable, resulting in a reserve decrease of $20.4 million," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "During the quarter, we continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives and remain on track to deliver an 8% to 10% reduction in run rate core non-interest expense by the end of the fourth quarter 2021."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.7 billion in loans and leases and $8.8 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$141,124

$128,123





10.1 %

Non-interest income

25,713

21,849





17.7



Operating revenue

166,837

149,972





11.2



Non-interest expense

61,445

61,261





(0.3)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$105,392

$88,711





18.8





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$14,654

$14,394





1.8 %

Deposits

8,844

7,747





14.2



AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,061

5,739





23.0





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.7 million to $105.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $13.0 million to $141.1 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, loan rates, and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $3.9 million to $25.7 million driven by higher trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense increased $0.2 million to $61.4 million.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.7 billion in total footings comprising $7.3 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,193

$39,334





7.3 %

Non-interest income

26,554

23,103





14.9



Operating revenue

68,747

62,437





10.1



Non-interest expense

32,792

34,020





3.6



Pre-tax, net revenue

$35,955

$28,417





26.5





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,995

2,996





— %

















Deposits

$7,323

$6,787





7.9



Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,384

2,249





50.4



Total footings

$10,707

$9,036





18.5





Pre-tax net revenue increased $7.5 million to $36.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $42.2 million, due to a 7.9 percent growth in deposits, partially offset by a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $3.5 million to $26.6 million, due primarily to increases in interchange, investment, and notional account fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million to $32.8 million, primarily due to reduced compensation expenses.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.8 billion in loans and $12.7 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$92,540

$81,609





13.4 %

Non-interest income

16,763

16,281





3.0



Operating revenue

109,303

97,890





11.7



Non-interest expense

72,346

77,119





6.2



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$36,957

$20,771





77.9





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans

$6,821

$7,409





(7.9) %

Deposits

12,680

11,826





7.2





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.2 million to $37.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $10.9 million to $92.5 million, driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness and deposit growth, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income increased $0.5 million to $16.8 million driven by higher deposit-related service fees and loan servicing fee income, partially offset by lower fee income from mortgage banking activities. Non-interest expense decreased $4.8 million to $72.3 million driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Net interest income was $220.9 million compared to $224.4 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 2.82 percent compared to 2.99 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 40 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 25 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $31.6 billion and grew by $1.2 billion , or 3.9 percent.

and grew by , or 3.9 percent. Average loans totaled $21.4 billion and declined by $0.2 billion , or 0.9 percent.

and declined by , or 0.9 percent. Average deposits totaled $28.7 billion and grew by $2.8 billion , or 10.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $21.5 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a $25.8 million benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of $40.0 million a year ago.

benefit in the quarter, contributing to a decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of a year ago. Net recoveries were $1.2 million , compared to net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the prior quarter and $16.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.30 percent a year ago.

, compared to net charge-offs of in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.30 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.43 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021 , compared to 1.54 percent at March 31, 2021 and 1.64 percent at June 30, 2020 . Excluding $0.8 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.49 percent at June 30, 2021 , compared to 1.64 percent at March 31, 2021 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 255 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 218 percent at March 31, 2021 and 207 percent at June 30, 2020 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest income was $72.7 million compared to $60.1 million , an increase of $12.6 million . This primarily reflects an increase of $5.3 million due to fair value adjustments; $3.4 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher interchange and account service fees; $3.0 million in wealth and investment services primarily due to increase investment activity; and $2.9 million in deposit service fees driven by higher overdraft, interchange, and cash management fees. These increases were partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in mortgage banking activities due to lower volume and spreads on loans originated for sale.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest expense was $187.0 million compared to $176.6 million , an increase of $10.4 million . This primarily reflects $18.2 million of charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives, partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in compensation and benefits primarily due to the effects of the strategic initiatives and a $1.3 million decrease in deposit insurance.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Income tax expense was $34.0 million compared to $14.8 million and the effective tax rate was 26.6 percent compared to 21.8 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 26.6 percent compared to 21.8 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period estimated to be nondeductible for tax purposes and increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of discrete tax benefits during the quarter.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.9 billion , compared to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $8.7 billion at June 30, 2020 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $49.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $51.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $87.2 million at June 30, 2020 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $170.5 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $162.6 million at March 31, 2021 and $268.4 million at June 30, 2020 .

Loans:

Total loans were $21.5 billion , compared to $21.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $21.8 billion at June 30, 2020 . Compared to March 31, 2021 , commercial real estate loans increased by $72.6 million while commercial loans decreased by $19.8 million , residential mortgages increased by $187.4 million , and consumer loans decreased by $66.6 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial real estate loans increased by while commercial loans decreased by , residential mortgages increased by , and consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $203.4 million and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $341.9 million , while consumer loans decreased by $336.6 million and residential mortgages decreased by $65.3 million . PPP loans totaled $0.8 billion at June 30, 2021 .

and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages decreased by . PPP loans totaled at . Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.333 billion ( $2.269 billion excluding PPP loan originations), compared to $1.807 billion ( $1.274 billion excluding PPP loan originations) in the prior quarter and $2.817 billion ( $1.413 billion excluding PPP loan originations) a year ago. In addition, $55 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $81 million in the prior quarter and $115 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $120.7 million , or 0.56 percent of total loans, compared to $150.4 million , or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $173.1 million , or 0.79 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2020 . As of June 30, 2021 , $52.8 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.

, or 0.56 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.71 percent of total loans, at and , or 0.79 percent of total loans, at . As of , of nonperforming loans were contractually current. Past due loans were $18.4 million , compared to $20.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $39.8 million at June 30, 2020 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $28.8 billion , compared to $28.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and $26.4 billion at June 30, 2020 . Core deposits to total deposits were 93.0 percent, compared to 92.2 percent at March 31, 2021 and 89.9 percent at June 30, 2020 . The loan to deposit ratio was 74.4 percent, compared to 74.8 percent at March 31, 2021 and 82.7 percent at June 30, 2020 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 93.0 percent, compared to 92.2 percent at and 89.9 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 74.4 percent, compared to 74.8 percent at and 82.7 percent at . Total borrowings were $1.2 billion , compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2020 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, compared to 6.79 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, compared to 8.14 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2020 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.65 percent, compared to 11.17 percent at June 30, 2020 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.65 percent, compared to 11.17 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $35.15 and $28.99 , respectively, compared to $33.59 and $27.40 , respectively, at June 30, 2020 .

***

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.8 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website ( www.wbst.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on July 22, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13720459.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the acquisition of Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

91,555





105,530





57,715





66,890





50,729

Earnings per diluted common share

1.01





1.17





0.64





0.75





0.57

Return on average assets

1.12 %



1.31 %



0.73 %



0.84 %



0.65 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.26





16.79





9.31





10.91





8.47

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.63





13.65





7.51





8.80





6.79

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

24.77





25.54





26.14





25.50





21.12









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522

Nonperforming assets

123,497





152,808





170,314





167,314





178,381

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.43 %



1.54 %



1.66 %



1.69 %



1.64 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

(0.02)





0.10





0.17





0.21





0.30

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.56





0.71





0.78





0.74





0.79

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.57





0.72





0.79





0.77





0.82

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

255.05





218.29





213.94





227.39





207.17









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.91





7.85





7.90





7.75





7.69

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.28





12.55





11.99





11.88





11.82

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.68





14.08





13.59





13.47





13.42

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.65





11.89





11.35





11.23





11.17

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.86





9.84





9.92





9.76





9.71

Net interest margin

2.82





2.92





2.83





2.88





2.99

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.64





58.46





60.27





59.99





60.04









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 3,184,668



$ 3,127,891



$ 3,089,588



$ 3,074,653



$ 3,029,742

Book value per common share

35.15





34.60





34.25





34.09





33.59

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.99





28.41





28.04





27.86





27.40

Common stock closing price

53.34





55.11





42.15





26.41





28.61

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,594





90,410





90,199





90,204





90,194

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,027





89,809





89,645





89,630





89,485

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221





90,108





89,915





89,738





89,570









































(a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





June 30, 2020 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 193,430



$ 160,703



$ 198,680 Interest-bearing deposits

1,386,463





1,210,958





104,444 Securities:



















Available for sale

3,262,893





3,313,980





3,183,624 Held to maturity, net

5,623,243





5,567,785





5,476,817 Total securities, net

8,886,136





8,881,765





8,660,441 Loans held for sale

4,335





17,262





46,446 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

8,417,719





8,437,487





8,546,769 Commercial real estate

6,410,672





6,338,056





6,207,314 Residential mortgages

4,856,302





4,668,945





4,921,573 Consumer

1,790,308





1,856,895





2,126,861 Total loans and leases

21,475,001





21,301,383





21,802,517 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(307,945)





(328,351)





(358,522) Loans and leases, net

21,167,056





20,973,032





21,443,995 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

76,874





77,674





94,495 Premises and equipment, net

215,716





220,982





258,392 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

558,485





559,617





558,367 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

570,380





567,298





557,325 Deferred tax asset, net

78,268





80,235





77,145 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

616,609





509,511





708,887 Total Assets $ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037



$ 32,708,617





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 6,751,373



$ 6,680,114



$ 6,193,757 Health savings accounts

7,323,421





7,455,181





6,786,845 Interest-bearing checking

3,843,725





3,792,309





3,280,125 Money market

3,442,319





3,015,565





2,686,650 Savings

5,471,584





5,304,532





4,742,573 Certificates of deposit

2,014,544





2,234,133





2,666,047 Total deposits

28,846,966





28,481,834





26,355,997 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

507,124





498,378





1,688,805 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,444





138,554





523,321 Long-term debt

565,297





566,480





570,029 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

366,216





300,863





395,686 Total liabilities

30,424,047





29,986,109





29,533,838 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,184,668





3,127,891





3,029,742 Total shareholders' equity

3,329,705





3,272,928





3,174,779 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037



$ 32,708,617























WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021





2020





2021





2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 185,919



$ 196,521



$ 376,455



$ 412,708 Interest and dividends on securities

45,586





55,570





90,533





113,678 Loans held for sale

53





184





144





359 Total interest income

231,558





252,275





467,132





526,745 Interest expense:



























Deposits

5,094





18,805





11,533





46,648 Borrowings

5,612





9,063





10,983





24,889 Total interest expense

10,706





27,868





22,516





71,537 Net interest income

220,852





224,407





444,616





455,208 Provision for credit losses

(21,500)





40,000





(47,250)





116,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

242,352





184,407





491,866





339,208 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

41,439





35,839





81,908





78,409 Loan and lease related fees

7,862





6,968





16,175





13,464 Wealth and investment services

10,087





7,102





19,490





15,841 Mortgage banking activities

1,319





4,205





3,961





7,098 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,603





3,624





7,136





7,204 Gain on investment securities, net

-





-





-





8 Other income

8,392





2,338





20,789





11,430 Total non-interest income

72,702





60,076





149,459





133,454 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

97,754





99,731





205,354





201,618 Occupancy

14,010





14,245





29,660





28,730 Technology and equipment

27,124





27,468





55,640





55,305 Marketing

3,227





3,286





5,731





6,788 Professional and outside services

21,025





6,158





30,801





11,821 Intangible assets amortization

1,132





962





2,271





1,924 Loan workout expenses

327





392





721





885 Deposit insurance

3,749





5,015





7,705





9,740 Other expenses

18,680





19,327





37,127





38,609 Total non-interest expense

187,028





176,584





375,010





355,420 Income before income taxes

128,026





67,899





266,315





117,242 Income tax expense

33,991





14,802





64,202





25,946 Net income

94,035





53,097





202,113





91,296 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,480)





(2,368)





(5,028)





(4,530) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 91,555



$ 50,729



$ 197,085



$ 86,766





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221





89,570





90,164





90,391





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 1.02



$ 0.57



$ 2.19



$ 0.96 Diluted

1.01





0.57





2.19





0.96































WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 185,919



$ 190,536



$ 189,010



$ 188,001



$ 196,521 Interest and dividends on securities

45,586





44,947





46,874





51,009





55,570 Loans held for sale

53





91





181





229





184 Total interest income

231,558





235,574





236,065





239,239





252,275 Interest expense:



































Deposits

5,094





6,439





8,651





12,598





18,805 Borrowings

5,612





5,371





10,485





7,385





9,063 Total interest expense

10,706





11,810





19,136





19,983





27,868 Net interest income

220,852





223,764





216,929





219,256





224,407 Provision for credit losses

(21,500)





(25,750)





(1,000)





22,750





40,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

242,352





249,514





217,929





196,506





184,407 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

41,439





40,469





38,345





39,278





35,839 Loan and lease related fees

7,862





8,313





9,095





6,568





6,968 Wealth and investment services

10,087





9,403





8,820





8,255





7,102 Mortgage banking activities

1,319





2,642





4,110





7,087





4,205 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,603





3,533





3,662





3,695





3,624 Other income

8,392





12,397





12,731





10,177





2,338 Total non-interest income

72,702





76,757





76,763





75,060





60,076 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

97,754





107,600





122,754





104,019





99,731 Occupancy

14,010





15,650





28,024





14,275





14,245 Technology and equipment

27,124





28,516





29,122





27,846





27,468 Marketing

3,227





2,504





3,485





3,852





3,286 Professional and outside services

21,025





9,776





11,380





9,223





6,158 Intangible assets amortization

1,132





1,139





1,147





1,089





962 Loan workout expenses

327





394





261





612





392 Deposit insurance

3,749





3,956





4,372





4,204





5,015 Other expenses

18,680





18,447





18,985





18,876





19,327 Total non-interest expense

187,028





187,982





219,530





183,996





176,584 Income before income taxes

128,026





138,289





75,162





87,570





67,899 Income tax expense

33,991





30,211





15,118





18,289





14,802 Net income

94,035





108,078





60,044





69,281





53,097 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,480)





(2,548)





(2,329)





(2,391)





(2,368) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 91,555



$ 105,530



$ 57,715



$ 66,890



$ 50,729





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221





90,108





89,915





89,738





89,570





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 1.02



$ 1.18



$ 0.64



$ 0.75



$ 0.57 Diluted

1.01





1.17





0.64





0.75





0.57

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,413,439



$ 186,681





3.46 %









$ 21,608,914

$ 197,317

3.63 % Investment securities (a)

8,834,859





46,582





2.13













8,579,213



56,465

2.69

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,292





382





1.98













108,962



865

3.19

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,270,121





347





0.11













99,467



5

0.02

Loans held for sale

8,898





53





2.37













24,266



184

3.03

Total interest-earning assets

31,604,609



$ 234,045





2.95 %











30,420,822

$ 254,836

3.35 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,901,412





























2,062,534











Total Assets $ 33,506,021



























$ 32,483,356





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,774,206



$ -





- %









$ 5,823,655

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,446,735





1,650





0.09













6,846,210



2,604

0.15

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,365,074





1,603





0.05













10,390,143



6,462

0.25

Certificates of deposit

2,114,889





1,841





0.35













2,869,471



9,739

1.36

Total deposits

28,700,904





5,094





0.07













25,929,479



18,805

0.29



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

500,638





860





0.68













1,577,881



980

0.25

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,483





534





1.52













839,830



3,748

1.77

Long-term debt (a)

565,874





4,218





3.22













570,679



4,335

3.31

Total borrowings

1,204,995





5,612





1.93













2,988,390



9,063

1.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,905,899



$ 10,706





0.14 %











28,917,869

$ 27,868

0.39 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

288,716





























410,119











Total liabilities

30,194,615





























29,327,988





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,166,369





























3,010,331











Total shareholders' equity

3,311,406





























3,155,368











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,506,021



























$ 32,483,356











Tax-equivalent net interest income









223,339



























226,968





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,487)



























(2,561)





Net interest income







$ 220,852

























$ 224,407





Net interest margin

















2.82 %





















2.99 %

















































(a) For purposes of yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,447,192



$ 377,969





3.51 %









$ 20,966,857

$ 414,235

3.93 % Investment securities (a)

8,862,314





92,859





2.13













8,449,480



114,873

2.77

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,461





619





1.61













117,663



2,116

3.62

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

976,873





523





0.11













83,887



196

0.46

Loans held for sale

11,610





144





2.48













23,281



359

3.08

Total interest-earning assets

31,375,450



$ 472,114





3.01 %











29,641,168

$ 531,779

3.59 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,941,640





























1,996,765











Total Assets $ 33,317,090



























$ 31,637,933





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,606,464



$ -





- %









$ 5,170,280

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,448,943





3,257





0.09













6,803,784



5,900

0.17

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,181,295





3,323





0.06













10,053,559



18,865

0.38

Certificates of deposit

2,242,250





4,953





0.45













2,968,514



21,883

1.48

Total deposits

28,478,952





11,533





0.08













24,996,137



46,648

0.38



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

511,622





1,495





0.58













1,437,403



4,710

0.65

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

137,143





1,047





1.52













1,082,865



10,617

1.94

Long-term debt (a)

566,462





8,441





3.22













560,964



9,562

3.66

Total borrowings

1,215,227





10,983





1.87













3,081,232



24,889

1.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,694,179



$ 22,516





0.15 %











28,077,369

$ 71,537

0.51 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

339,949





























386,118











Total liabilities

30,034,128





























28,463,487





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,137,925





























3,029,409











Total shareholders' equity

3,282,962





























3,174,446











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,317,090



























$ 31,637,933











Tax-equivalent net interest income









449,598



























460,242





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(4,982)



























(5,034)





Net interest income







$ 444,616

























$ 455,208





Net interest margin

















2.87 %





















3.11 %

















































(a) For purposes of yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,473,758



$ 7,530,066



$ 7,687,300



$ 7,722,838



$ 7,606,245 Asset-based lending

943,961





907,421





890,598





889,711





940,524 Commercial real estate

6,410,672





6,338,056





6,322,637





6,307,567





6,207,314 Residential mortgages

4,856,302





4,668,945





4,782,016





4,885,821





4,921,573 Consumer

1,790,308





1,856,895





1,958,664





2,046,086





2,126,861 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,475,001





21,301,383





21,641,215





21,852,023





21,802,517 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(307,945)





(328,351)





(359,431)





(369,811)





(358,522) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,167,056



$ 20,973,032



$ 21,281,784



$ 21,482,212



$ 21,443,995





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,545,398



$ 7,650,367



$ 7,662,828



$ 7,683,879



$ 7,318,814 Asset-based lending

937,580





896,093





874,221





922,653





1,030,928 Commercial real estate

6,365,830





6,303,765





6,363,776





6,260,114





6,136,091 Residential mortgages

4,738,859





4,720,703





4,821,199





4,914,368





4,946,746 Consumer

1,825,772





1,910,392





2,007,226





2,089,726





2,176,335 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,413,439





21,481,320





21,729,250





21,870,740





21,608,914 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(332,522)





(364,358)





(375,080)





(363,552)





(340,050) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,080,917



$ 21,116,962



$ 21,354,170



$ 21,507,188



$ 21,268,864

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 57,831



$ 60,103



$ 71,499



$ 75,080



$ 75,340 Asset-based lending

2,403





2,430





2,622





3,789





138 Commercial real estate

12,687





13,743





21,222





8,784





15,889 Residential mortgages

21,467





42,708





41,033





41,498





46,500 Consumer

26,353





31,437





31,629





33,485





35,187 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 120,741



$ 150,421



$ 168,005



$ 162,636



$ 173,054





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ -



$ 102



$ 175



$ 175



$ 272 Residential mortgages

1,934





1,695





1,544





3,899





3,081 Consumer

822





590





590





604





1,974 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,756



$ 2,387



$ 2,309



$ 4,678



$ 5,327 Total nonperforming assets $ 123,497



$ 152,808



$ 170,314



$ 167,314



$ 178,381

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 3,154



$ 7,395



$ 8,918



$ 3,821



$ 13,959 Asset-based lending

-





-





1,175





-





- Commercial real estate

1,679





699





3,003





329





2,363 Residential mortgages

4,690





5,241





10,623





9,291





15,445 Consumer

8,829





7,036





8,720





8,349





7,857 Total past due 30-89 days

18,352





20,371





32,439





21,790





39,624 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

25





50





445





-





198 Total past due loans and leases $ 18,377



$ 20,421



$ 32,884



$ 21,790



$ 39,822

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020 Beginning balance $ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522



$ 334,931 Provision

(21,574)





(25,759)





(992)





22,753





40,003 Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

431





1,164





7,876





12,085





15,294 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





10





- Commercial real estate

163





5,157





688





1,399





- Residential mortgages

1,105





380





105





546





194 Consumer

1,703





2,594





2,673





1,717





2,586 Total charge-offs

3,402





9,295





11,342





15,757





18,074 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

824





209





232





1,978





271 Asset-based lending

2





1,424





33





-





10 Commercial real estate

10





3





3





47





2 Residential mortgages

782





1,158





190





521





83 Consumer

2,952





1,180





1,496





1,747





1,296 Total recoveries

4,570





3,974





1,954





4,293





1,662 Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,168)





5,321





9,388





11,464





16,412 Ending balance $ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020





June 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 187,028



$ 187,982



$ 219,530



$ 183,996



$ 176,584

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(137)





91





(836)





(201)





(217)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,132





1,139





1,147





1,089





962

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

1,138





9,441





38,265





4,786





-

Merger related (non-GAAP)

17,047





-





-





-





-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 167,848



$ 177,311



$ 180,954



$ 178,322



$ 175,839

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 220,852



$ 223,764



$ 216,929



$ 219,256



$ 224,407

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,487





2,495





2,577





2,635





2,561

Non-interest income (GAAP)

72,702





76,757





76,763





75,060





60,076

Other (non-GAAP)

309





277





291





297





293

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-





-





3,680





-





-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-





-





-





-





5,511

Income (non-GAAP) $ 296,350



$ 303,293



$ 300,240



$ 297,248



$ 292,848

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.64 %



58.46 %



60.27 %



59.99 %



60.04 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281



$ 53,097

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,969





1,969





1,968





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

894





900





906





860





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 92,960



$ 107,009



$ 58,981



$ 68,173



$ 51,888

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 371,840



$ 428,036



$ 235,924



$ 272,692



$ 207,552

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,311,406



$ 3,254,203



$ 3,239,221



$ 3,205,330



$ 3,155,368

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

559,032





560,173





561,303





560,959





558,835

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,607,337



$ 2,548,993



$ 2,532,881



$ 2,499,334



$ 2,451,496

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.26 %



16.79 %



9.31 %



10.91 %



8.47 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,329,705



$ 3,272,928



$ 3,234,625



$ 3,219,690



$ 3,174,779

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,485





559,617





560,756





561,902





558,367

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412

Total assets (GAAP) $ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443



$ 32,708,617

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,485





559,617





560,756





561,902





558,367

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %



8.14 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788



$ 2,616,412

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541



$ 32,150,250

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.91 %



7.85 %



7.90 %



7.75 %



7.69 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751



$ 2,471,375

Common shares outstanding

90,594





90,410





90,199





90,204





90,194

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.99



$ 28.41



$ 28.04



$ 27.86



$ 27.40









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 28,846,966



$ 28,481,834



$ 27,335,436



$ 26,920,553



$ 26,355,997

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,014,544





2,234,133





2,487,818





2,570,440





2,666,047

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 26,832,422



$ 26,247,701



$ 24,847,618



$ 24,350,113



$ 23,689,950









































(In millions, except per share data)





































GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives and merger related costs:







































Three months ended June 30, 2021





















Pre-Tax Income





Earnings Applicable to Common Shareholders





Diluted EPS

















Reported (GAAP) $ 128.0



$ 91.6



$ 1.01

















Facilities optimization

1.1





0.8





0.01

















Merger related

17.1





16.8





0.19

















Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 146.2



$ 109.2



$ 1.21



















SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

