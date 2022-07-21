WEBSTER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2022 results include $66.5 million pre-tax, ($50.5 million after tax), or $0.29 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"Our second quarter performance is a great reflection of the strength of Webster," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong and diverse loan growth, the quality of our core deposit franchise was evident in this rising rate environment, and we maintained our strong capital position, providing flexibility as we operate through a changing macro environment."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022:

  • Revenue of $607.6 million.
  • Period end loan and lease balance of $45.6 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 86 percent.
  • Period end deposit balance of $53.1 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $12.2 million.
  • Charges related to the merger and strategic initiatives totaled $66.5 million.
  • Return on average assets of 1.10 percent; adjusted 1.41 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 14.50 percent; adjusted 18.45 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.28 percent includes net accretion of 0.19 percent.
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.04 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 45.25 percent.
  • Tangible common equity ratio of 7.68 percent.
  • Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

"Our financial performance illustrates both merger synergies and the organic growth we anticipate our company will produce," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.41 percent and return on tangible common equity of 18.5 percent. Earnings improvement was broad, with interest income, fees and expenses all trending positively."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $36.6 billion in loans and leases and $20.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:





Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$333,421

$140,589

137.2 %

Non-interest income

49,430

18,378

169.0

Operating revenue

382,851

158,967

140.8

Non-interest expense

102,720

46,275

(122.0)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$280,131

$112,692

148.6













Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$36,634

$14,654

150.0 %

Deposits

20,501

8,729

134.9

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,266

2,863

(20.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $167.4 million to $280.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $192.8 million to $333.4 million, with $177.1 million driven by the merger, and $15.7 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $31.1 million to $49.4 million, with $27.6 million driven by the merger, and $3.5 million primarily driven by increased client hedging activity and growth in loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $56.4 million to $102.7 million, with $50.6 million due to the merger, and $5.8 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:





Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$49,558

$42,193

17.5 %

Non-interest income

26,552

26,554


Operating revenue

76,110

68,747

10.7

Non-interest expense

37,540

32,423

(15.8)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$38,570

$36,324

6.2













Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,077

2,995

2.7 %








Deposits

$7,778

$7,323

6.2

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,277

3,384

(3.1)

Total footings

$11,055

$10,707

3.3

Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.2 million to $38.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $49.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $26.6 million. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $37.5 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher temporary help, consulting, and travel expenses.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $23.8 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.5 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:





Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$179,067

$93,075

92.4 %

Non-interest income

30,784

24,098

27.7

Operating revenue

209,851

117,173

79.1

Non-interest expense

107,312

74,149

(44.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$102,539

$43,024

138.3













Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans

$8,965

$6,821

31.4 %

Deposits

23,841

12,795

86.3

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,536

4,198

79.5

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $59.5 million to $102.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $86.0 million to $179.1 million, with $72.1 million driven by the merger, and $13.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $30.8 million, with $6.4 million driven by the merger and $2.0 million from higher deposit and loan service fees, partially offset by $1.7 million in lower mortgage banking and investment services income. Non-interest expense increased $33.2 million to $107.3 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $486.7 million compared to $220.9 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.28 percent compared to 2.82 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $60.1 billion and increased by $28.5 billion, or 90.0 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $44.1 billion and grew by $22.7 billion, or 106.0 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $53.4 billion and grew by $24.7 billion, or 86.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $12.2 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $188.8 million in the prior quarter, which included $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger, compared to a benefit of $21.5 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.6 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.09 percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and (0.02) percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022 and 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021. The allowance represented 231 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2022 compared to 229 percent at March 31, 2022 and 255 percent at June 30, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest income was $120.9 million compared to $72.7 million, an increase of $48.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, along with higher deposit and loan related fees as a result of higher transactional activity.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest expense was $358.2 million compared to $187.0 million, an increase of $171.2 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $18.2 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $122.9 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $54.8 million compared to $34.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.1 percent compared to 26.6 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period that were estimated to be largely nondeductible for tax purposes.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $15.2 billion, compared to $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $609.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $328.4 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $49.3 million at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $539.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $270.8 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $170.5 million at June 30, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

  • Total loans and leases were $45.6 billion, compared to $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $0.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $10.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.7 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $29.6 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.0 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the prior quarter and $54.6 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases were $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022 and $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $90.3 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
  • Past due loans and leases were $51.7 million, compared to $71.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $18.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $53.1 billion, compared to $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022 and 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 86.0 percent, compared to 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022 and 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $5.3 billion, compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, compared to 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.04 percent, compared to 11.66 percent at June 30, 2021.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, compared to $35.15 and $28.99, respectively, at June 30, 2021.
  • Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $68 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 21, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021



















Income and performance ratios:

















Net income (loss)

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

178,148


(20,178)


109,069


93,745


92,066

Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.00


(0.14)


1.20


1.03


1.01

Return on average assets

1.10

%

(0.12)

%

1.26

%

1.10

%

1.12

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.50


(1.36)


16.23


14.16


14.26

Return on average common shareholders' equity

9.09


(1.25)


13.35


11.61


11.63

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

19.90


20.88


28.44


26.73


24.77



















Asset quality:

















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

Nonperforming assets

250,242


251,206


112,590


104,209


123,497

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.25

%

1.31

%

1.35

%

1.46

%

1.43

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.09


0.10


(0.02)


0.02


(0.02)

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.54


0.57


0.49


0.47


0.56

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.55


0.58


0.51


0.48


0.57

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

230.88


229.48


274.36


309.44


255.05



















Other ratios:

















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.68


8.26


7.97


7.71


7.91

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.61


12.05


12.32


12.39


12.30

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.86


14.41


13.64


13.79


13.70

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.04


11.46


11.72


11.77


11.66

Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.83


12.55


9.85


9.57


9.86

Net interest margin

3.28


3.21


2.73


2.80


2.82

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.25


48.73


54.85


54.84


56.64



















Equity and share related:

















Common equity

$

7,713,809

$

7,893,156

$

3,293,288

$

3,241,152

$

3,184,668

Book value per common share

43.82


44.32


36.36


35.78


35.15

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.31


28.94


30.22


29.63


28.99

Common stock closing price

42.15


56.12


55.84


54.46


53.34

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

176,041


178,102


90,584


90,588


90,594

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

175,845


147,394


90,052


90,038


90,027

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895


147,533


90,284


90,232


90,221



















(a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

294,482

$

240,435

$

193,430

Interest-bearing deposits

607,323


552,778


1,386,463

Securities:









Available for sale

8,638,358


8,744,897


3,262,893

Held to maturity, net

6,547,998


6,362,254


5,623,243

Total securities, net

15,186,356


15,107,151


8,886,136

Loans held for sale

388


17,970


4,335

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

18,520,595


17,386,139


8,417,719

Commercial real estate

18,141,670


17,584,947


6,410,672

Residential mortgages

7,223,728


6,798,199


4,856,302

Consumer

1,760,750


1,767,200


1,790,308

Total loans and leases

45,646,743


43,536,485


21,475,001

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(571,499)


(569,371)


(307,945)

Loans and leases, net

45,075,244


42,967,114


21,167,056

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

329,424


206,123


76,874

Premises and equipment, net

449,578


490,004


215,716

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,729,551


2,738,353


558,485

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,228,484


1,222,898


570,380

Deferred tax asset, net

269,790


178,042


78,268

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,424,401


1,410,616


616,609

Total Assets

$

67,595,021

$

65,131,484

$

33,753,752











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

13,576,152

$

13,570,702

$

6,751,373

Health savings accounts

7,777,786


7,804,858


7,323,421

Interest-bearing checking

9,547,749


9,579,839


3,843,725

Money market

10,884,656


11,964,649


3,442,319

Savings

8,736,712


8,615,138


5,471,584

Certificates of deposit

2,554,102


2,821,097


2,014,544

Total deposits

53,077,157


54,356,283


28,846,966

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,743,782


518,733


507,124

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,510,810


10,903


138,444

Long-term debt

1,076,559


1,078,274


565,297

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,188,925


990,156


366,216

Total liabilities

59,597,233


56,954,349


30,424,047

Preferred stock

283,979


283,979


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

7,713,809


7,893,156


3,184,668

Total shareholders' equity

7,997,788


8,177,135


3,329,705

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

67,595,021

$

65,131,484

$

33,753,752

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

431,538

$

185,919

$

777,814

$

376,455

Interest and dividends on securities

82,202


45,586


145,728


90,533

Loans held for sale

7


53


33


144

Total interest income

513,747


231,558


923,575


467,132

Interest expense:













Deposits

12,459


5,094


19,858


11,533

Borrowings

14,628


5,612


22,809


10,983

Total interest expense

27,087


10,706


42,667


22,516

Net interest income

486,660


220,852


880,908


444,616

Provision for credit losses

12,243


(21,500)


201,088


(47,250)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

474,417


242,352


679,820


491,866

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

51,385


41,439


99,212


81,908

Loan and lease related fees

27,907


7,862


50,586


16,175

Wealth and investment services

11,244


10,087


21,841


19,490

Mortgage banking activities

102


1,319


530


3,961

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

8,244


3,603


14,976


7,136

Other income

22,051


8,392


37,823


20,789

Total non-interest income

120,933


72,702


224,968


149,459

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

187,656


97,754


371,658


205,354

Occupancy

51,593


14,010


70,208


29,660

Technology and equipment

41,498


27,124


96,899


55,640

Marketing

3,441


3,227


6,950


5,731

Professional and outside services

15,332


21,025


69,423


30,801

Intangible assets amortization

8,802


1,132


15,189


2,271

Loan workout expenses

732


327


1,412


721

Deposit insurance

6,748


3,749


11,970


7,705

Other expenses

42,425


18,680


74,303


37,127

Total non-interest expense

358,227


187,028


718,012


375,010

Income before income taxes

237,123


128,026


186,776


266,315

Income tax expense

54,812


33,991


21,212


64,202

Net income

182,311


94,035


165,564


202,113

Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)


(1,969)


(7,594)


(3,938)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

178,148

$

92,066

$

157,970

$

198,175















    Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895


90,221


161,785


90,164















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

1.00

$

1.02

$

0.97

$

2.19

Diluted

1.00


1.01


0.97


2.19

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

431,538

$

346,276

$

189,985

$

196,273

$

185,919

Interest and dividends on securities

82,202


63,526


45,990


43,362


45,586

Loans held for sale

7


26


45


57


53

Total interest income

513,747


409,828


236,020


239,692


231,558

Interest expense:

















Deposits

12,459


7,399


4,027


4,571


5,094

Borrowings

14,628


8,181


5,211


5,430


5,612

Total interest expense

27,087


15,580


9,238


10,001


10,706

Net interest income

486,660


394,248


226,782


229,691


220,852

Provision for credit losses

12,243


188,845


(15,000)


7,750


(21,500)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

474,417


205,403


241,782


221,941


242,352

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

51,385


47,827


40,544


40,258


41,439

Loan and lease related fees

27,907


22,679


9,602


10,881


7,862

Wealth and investment services

11,244


10,597


10,111


9,985


10,087

Mortgage banking activities

102


428


733


1,525


1,319

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

8,244


6,732


3,627


3,666


3,603

Other income

22,051


15,772


25,521


17,460


8,392

Total non-interest income

120,933


104,035


90,138


83,775


72,702

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

187,656


184,002


109,283


105,352


97,754

Occupancy

51,593


18,615


13,256


12,430


14,010

Technology and equipment

41,498


55,401


28,750


28,441


27,124

Marketing

3,441


3,509


2,599


3,721


3,227

Professional and outside services

15,332


54,091


9,360


7,074


21,025

Intangible assets amortization

8,802


6,387


1,118


1,124


1,132

Loan workout expenses

732


680


244


203


327

Deposit insurance

6,748


5,222


4,234


3,855


3,749

Other expenses

42,425


31,878


21,009


18,037


18,680

Total non-interest expense

358,227


359,785


189,853


180,237


187,028

Income (loss) before income taxes

237,123


(50,347)


142,067


125,479


128,026

Income tax expense (benefit)

54,812


(33,600)


31,029


29,766


33,991

Net income (loss)

182,311


(16,747)


111,038


95,713


94,035

Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)


(3,431)


(1,969)


(1,968)


(1,969)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

178,148

$

(20,178)

$

109,069

$

93,745

$

92,066



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895


147,533


90,284


90,232


90,221



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic

$

1.00

$

(0.14)

$

1.20

$

1.03

$

1.02

Diluted

1.00


(0.14)


1.20


1.03


1.01

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

44,120,698

$

436,462


3.92

%




$

21,413,439

$

186,681

3.46

%

Investment securities (a)

15,165,514


85,958


2.22






8,834,859

46,582

2.13

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

262,695


2,072


3.16






77,292

382

1.98

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

488,870


980


0.79






1,270,121

347

0.11

Loans held for sale

18,172


7


0.15






8,898

53

2.37

Total interest-earning assets

60,055,949

$

525,479


3.46

%





31,604,609

$

234,045

2.95

%

Non-interest-earning assets

6,016,193














1,901,412





Total Assets

$

66,072,142













$

33,506,021






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

13,395,942

$

-


-

%




$

6,774,206

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,812,313


1,125


0.06






7,446,735

1,650

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,486,846


10,165


0.14






12,365,074

1,603

0.05

Certificates of deposit

2,684,914


1,169


0.17






2,114,889

1,841

0.35

Total deposits

53,380,015


12,459


0.09






28,700,904

5,094

0.07

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,064,304


2,677


1.00






500,638

860

0.68

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,156,449


3,164


1.08






138,483

534

1.52

Long-term debt (a)

1,077,395


8,787


3.38






565,874

4,218

3.22

Total borrowings

3,298,148


14,628


1.79






1,204,995

5,612

1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

56,678,163

$

27,087


0.19

%





29,905,899

$

10,706

0.14

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,268,461














288,716





Total liabilities

57,946,624














30,194,615






























Preferred stock

283,979














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

7,841,539














3,166,369





Total shareholders' equity

8,125,518














3,311,406





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

66,072,142













$

33,506,021





Tax-equivalent net interest income




498,392













223,339


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(11,732)













(2,487)


Net interest income



$

486,660












$

220,852


Net interest margin








3.28

%










2.82

%

























(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

40,039,437

$

785,879


3.91

%




$

21,447,192

$

377,969

3.51

%

Investment securities (a)

14,298,347


153,227


2.12






8,862,314

92,859

2.13

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

214,792


2,893


2.72






77,461

619

1.61

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

643,210


1,433


0.44






976,873

523

0.11

Loans held for sale

18,046


33


0.36






11,610

144

2.48

Total interest-earning assets

55,213,832

$

943,465


3.40

%





31,375,450

$

472,114

3.01

%

Non-interest-earning assets

5,257,642














1,941,640





Total Assets

$

60,471,474













$

33,317,090






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

12,335,504

$

-


-

%




$

6,606,464

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,786,035


2,212


0.06






7,448,943

3,257

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

26,915,923


15,184


0.11






12,181,295

3,323

0.06

Certificates of deposit

2,614,989


2,462


0.19






2,242,250

4,953

0.45

Total deposits

49,652,451


19,858


0.08






28,478,952

11,533

0.08

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

822,017


3,634


0.88






511,622

1,495

0.58

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

586,857


3,220


1.09






137,143

1,047

1.52

Long-term debt (a)

987,353


15,955


3.36






566,462

8,441

3.22

Total borrowings

2,396,227


22,809


1.93






1,215,227

10,983

1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

52,048,678

$

42,667


0.16

%





29,694,179

$

22,516

0.15

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,010,331














339,949





Total liabilities

53,059,009














30,034,128






























Preferred stock

260,183














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

7,152,282














3,137,925





Total shareholders' equity

7,412,465














3,282,962





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

60,471,474













$

33,317,090





Tax-equivalent net interest income




900,798













449,598


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(19,890)













(4,982)


Net interest income



$

880,908












$

444,616


Net interest margin








3.24

%










2.87

%

























(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

16,628,317

$

15,578,594

$

7,509,538

$

7,172,345

$

7,473,758

Asset-based lending

1,892,278


1,807,545


1,067,248


986,782


943,961

Commercial real estate

18,141,670


17,584,947


6,603,180


6,522,679


6,410,672

Residential mortgages

7,223,728


6,798,199


5,412,905


5,167,527


4,856,302

Consumer

1,760,750


1,767,200


1,678,858


1,731,002


1,790,308

Total Loan and Lease Balances

45,646,743


43,536,485


22,271,729


21,580,335


21,475,001

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(571,499)


(569,371)


(301,187)


(314,922)


(307,945)

Loans and Leases, net

$

45,075,244

$

42,967,114

$

21,970,542

$

21,265,413

$

21,167,056



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

15,850,507

$

12,568,454

$

7,304,985

$

7,280,258

$

7,545,398

Asset-based lending

1,851,956


1,540,301


1,010,874


956,535


937,580

Commercial real estate

17,756,151


13,732,925


6,575,865


6,510,100


6,365,830

Residential mortgages

6,905,509


6,322,495


5,309,127


5,036,329


4,738,859

Consumer

1,756,575


1,748,654


1,701,250


1,755,291


1,825,772

Total Loan and Lease Balances

$

44,120,698

$

35,912,829

$

21,902,101

$

21,538,513

$

21,413,439

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

112,006

$

108,460

$

63,553

$

40,774

$

57,831

Asset-based lending

25,862


5,494


2,114


2,139


2,403

Commercial real estate

49,935


74,581


5,058


15,972


12,687

Residential mortgages

27,213


27,318


15,591


19,327


21,467

Consumer 

32,514


32,258


23,462


23,558


26,353

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

247,530

$

248,111

$

109,778

$

101,770

$

120,741



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Residential mortgages

$

2,558

$

2,582

$

2,276

$

1,759

$

1,934

Consumer

154


513


536


680


822

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,712

$

3,095

$

2,812

$

2,439

$

2,756

Total nonperforming assets

$

250,242

$

251,206

$

112,590

$

104,209

$

123,497

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

6,006

$

8,025

$

9,340

$

5,537

$

3,154

Asset-based lending

-


24,103


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

25,587


20,533


921


821


1,679

Residential mortgages

10,781


9,307


3,561


3,447


4,690

Consumer

9,275


9,379


5,576


7,158


8,829

Total past due 30-89 days

$

51,649

$

71,347

$

19,398

$

16,963

$

18,352

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

8


124


2,507


107


25

Total past due loans and leases

$

51,657

$

71,471

$

21,905

$

17,070

$

18,377

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021




ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351




Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-


88,045


-


-


-




Provision

11,728


189,068


(14,980)


7,898


(21,574)




Charge-offs:






















Commercial portfolio

18,757


11,248


799


1,723


594




Consumer portfolio

896


1,120


1,382


2,053


2,808




Total charge-offs

19,653


12,368


2,181


3,776


3,402




Recoveries:






















Commercial portfolio

7,765


1,364


1,107


142


836




Consumer portfolio

2,288


2,075


2,319


2,713


3,734




Total recoveries

10,053


3,439


3,426


2,855


4,570




Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

9,600


8,929


(1,245)


921


(1,168)




ACL on loans and leases, ending balance

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945




























ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170

$

11,974

$

12,800




Acquisition of Sterling

-


6,749


-


-


-




Provision

509


(213)


934


196


(826)




ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance

$

20,149

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170

$

11,974




Total ending balance

$

591,648

$

589,011

$

314,291

$

327,092

$

319,919




























(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures






















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.






















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
























At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Efficiency ratio:



















Non-interest expense

$

358,227

$

359,785

$

189,853

$

180,237

$

187,028

Less: Foreclosed property activity

(358)


(75)


(347)


(142)


(137)

Intangible assets amortization

8,802


6,387


1,118


1,124


1,132

Operating lease depreciation

2,425


1,632


-


-


-

Strategic initiatives

(152)


(4,140)


600


(4,011)


1,138

Merger related

66,640


108,495


10,560


9,847


17,047

Debt prepayment costs

-


-


2,526


-


-

Non-interest expense

$

280,870

$

247,486

$

175,396

$

173,419

$

167,848

Net interest income

$

486,660

$

394,248

$

226,782

$

229,691

$

220,852

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

11,732


8,158


2,397


2,434


2,487

Non-interest income

120,933


104,035


90,138


83,775


72,702

Other

3,805


3,082


431


327


309

Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,425


1,632


-


-


-

Income

$

620,705

$

507,891

$

319,748

$

316,227

$

296,350

Efficiency ratio

45.25

%

48.73

%

54.85

%

54.84

%

56.64

%





















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:



















Net income (loss)

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713

$

94,035

Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163


3,431


1,969


1,968


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,954


5,046


883


888


894

Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization

$

185,102

$

(15,132)

$

109,952

$

94,633

$

92,960

Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis

$

740,408

$

(60,528)

$

439,808

$

378,532

$

371,840

Average shareholders' equity

$

8,125,518

$

6,691,490

$

3,411,911

$

3,375,401

$

3,311,406

Less: Average preferred stock

283,979


236,121


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,733,827


2,007,266


556,784


557,902


559,032

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,107,712

$

4,448,103

$

2,710,090

$

2,672,462

$

2,607,337

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

14.50

%

(1.36)

%

16.23

%

14.16

%

14.26

%





















Tangible equity:



















Shareholders' equity

$

7,997,788

$

8,177,135

$

3,438,325

$

3,386,189

$

3,329,705

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,729,551


2,738,353


556,242


557,360


558,485

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,268,237

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

Total assets

$

67,595,021

$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,729,551


2,738,353


556,242


557,360


558,485

Tangible assets

$

64,865,470

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

Tangible equity

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12

%

8.35

%





















Tangible common equity:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,268,237

$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

Less: Preferred stock

283,979


283,979


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,984,258

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

Tangible assets

$

64,865,470

$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

Tangible common equity

7.68

%

8.26

%

7.97

%

7.71

%

7.91

%





















Tangible book value per common share:



















Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,984,258

$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

Common shares outstanding

176,041


178,102


90,584


90,588


90,594

Tangible book value per common share

$

28.31

$

28.94

$

30.22

$

29.63

$

28.99






















Core deposits:



















Total deposits

$

53,077,157

$

54,356,283

$

29,847,029

$

30,026,327

$

28,846,966

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,554,102


2,821,097


1,797,770


1,884,373


2,014,544

Core deposits

$

50,523,055

$

51,535,186

$

28,049,259

$

28,141,954

$

26,832,422
























Three months ended
June 30, 2022

















Adjusted ROATCE:



















Net income

$

182,311

















Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163

















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,954

















Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(116)

















Merger related, tax-effected

50,583

















Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other

$

235,569

















Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis

$

942,276

















Average shareholders' equity

$

8,125,518

















Less: Average preferred stock

283,979

















Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,733,827

















Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,107,712

















Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

18.45

%





































Adjusted ROAA:



















Net income

$

182,311

















Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(116)

















Merger related, tax-effected

50,583

















Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related

$

232,778

















Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related, annualized basis

$

931,112

















Average assets

$

66,072,142

















Adjusted return on average assets

1.41

%





































(In millions, except per share data)



















GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:




















Three months ended June 30, 2022











Pre-Tax Income


Net Income Available
to Common
Shareholders


Diluted EPS









Reported (GAAP)

$

237.1

$

178.1

$

1.00









Strategic initiatives

(0.1)


(0.1)


-









Merger related expenses

66.6


50.6


0.29









Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

303.6

$

228.6

$

1.29









SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation