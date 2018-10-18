Webster Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to $62.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Adjusting for $2.9 million related to the final accrual for deposit insurance assessments for periods prior to 2018 and $8.5 million of discrete tax benefits specific to the quarter, earnings per diluted share would have been $0.98.  

"Webster's third quarter results reflect the positive outcomes of our organizational commitment to key strategic priorities and strong execution by our bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Record earnings were driven by the 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth led by double-digit commercial loan growth and a 31 basis point increase in the net interest margin." 

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018:

  • Revenue of $302.7 million, an increase of 13.5 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $230.4 million, an increase of 14.7 percent from a year ago.
  • Loan growth of $875 million, or 5.0 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.1 billion, or 10.5 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.
  • Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 5.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of $709 million, or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 3.61 percent, up 31 basis points from a year ago.
  • Non-interest expense of $178.8 million includes $2.9 million related to an accrual for deposit insurance assessments prior to 2018. Excluding this amount, non-interest expense increased 8.7 percent from a year ago.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $18.9 million, or 18.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 49.2 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.4 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 59.2 percent a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 14.74 percent compared to 9.95 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 18.88 percent compared to 12.99 percent a year ago.

"Third quarter results benefit from our long-term balance sheet positioning, emphasizing the bi-directional value of increasing loan yields funded by long duration, low-cost transactional and HSA deposits," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 57 basis points higher than a year ago while our cost of deposits increased only 12 basis points, with the outcome being record quarterly net interest income."

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of September 30, 2018, Commercial Banking had $10.3 billion in loans and leases and $4.3 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$91,243

$81,925

Non-interest income

18,305

13,207

Operating revenue

109,548

95,132

Non-interest expense

44,506

38,339

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$65,042

$56,793

At September 30,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Loans and leases

$10,289

$9,291

Deposits

$4,251

$4,251

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $8.2 million to $65.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $9.3 million to $91.2 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher loan and deposit margins.  Non-interest income increased $5.1 million to $18.3 million, primarily due to greater syndication fees and client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million to $44.5 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2018, HSA Bank had $7.2 billion in total footings comprising $5.6 billion in deposit balances and $1.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Three months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$36,731

$26,713

Non-interest income

22,159

19,371

Operating revenue

58,890

46,084

Non-interest expense

30,753

27,222

Pre-tax net revenue

$28,137

$18,862

At September 30,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Number of accounts

2,702

2,416

Deposits

$5,600

$4,891

Linked investment accounts*

1,599

1,159

Total footings

$7,199

$6,050

*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.3 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $10.0 million to $36.7 million, due to a 14 percent growth in deposits and a 20 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $22.2 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.5 million to $30.8 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.

Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.

As of September 30, 2018, Community Banking had $8.0 billion in loans and $11.8 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$101,952

$96,859

Non-interest income

26,847

27,079

Operating revenue

128,799

123,938

Non-interest expense

95,768

92,478

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$33,031

$31,460

At September 30,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Loans

$8,031

$8,155

Deposits

$11,799

$11,331

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.6 million to $33.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.1 million to $102.0 million, primarily due to growth in deposit balances, coupled with improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services and fees from interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $95.8 million as a result of higher compensation-related expenses and investments in technology.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:

  • Net interest income was $230.4 million compared to $200.9 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.61 percent compared to 3.30 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 42 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 12 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.4 billion and grew by $796 million, or 3.2 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $18.1 billion and grew by $696 million, or 4.0 percent.
  • Deposits totaled $22.0 billion and and grew by $1.1 billion, or 5.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $10.5 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter and $10.2 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $6.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million a year ago. The decrease from prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial non-mortgage charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.19 percent in the prior quarter and 0.18 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 1.16 percent of total loans at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.15 percent at June 30, 2018 and 1.16 percent at September 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 139 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 148 percent at June 30, 2018 and 123 percent at September 30, 2017.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:

  • Total non-interest income was $72.3 million, compared to $65.8 million, an increase of $6.4 million. This reflects an increase in HSA fee income of $2.8 million driven by account growth, $4.4 million in loan-related fees due to loan syndication fees offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2017:

  • Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million, compared to $161.8 million, an increase of $17.0 million. This reflects an increase in compensation of $8.3 million due to strategic hires, annual merit increases, and higher medical costs, $3.6 million in other due to increased pension expense, consulting fees, and lower deferral of loan related expenses, $3.4 million in deposit insurance primarily related to an accrual for prior period deposit insurance assessments, as well as $2.0 million in technology and equipment due to higher depreciation and service contracts to support infrastructure.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2017:

  • Income tax expense was $13.7 million, compared to $30.3 million and the effective tax rate was 12.1 percent, compared to 32.0 percent.
  • The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017, as well as discrete tax benefits attributable to tax planning.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $7.2 billion, compared to $7.1 billion at June 30, 2018 and $7.1 billion at September 30, 2017. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $105.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $86.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $21.7 million at September 30, 2017. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $168.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $130.2 million at June 30, 2018, and $15.6 million at September 30, 2017.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $18.3 billion, compared to $18.0 billion at June 30, 2018 and $17.4 billion at September 30, 2017. Compared to June 30, 2018, commercial loans increased by $188.9 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $191.1 million, while consumer loans decreased by $44.5 million and residential loans decreased by $40.5 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $778.4 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $306.4 million, while consumer loans decreased by $125.8 million and residential mortgages decreased by 84.4 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $1.375 billion, compared to $1.509 billion in the prior quarter and $1.085 billion a year ago. In addition, $55 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $44 million in the prior quarter and $80 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $152.7 million, or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to $140.1 million, or 0.78 percent, at June 30, 2018 and $163.6 million, or 0.94 percent, at September 30, 2017. Total paying nonperforming loans were $28.9 million, compared to $34.1 million at June 30, 2018 and $72.0 million at September 30, 2017.
  • Past due loans were $39.2 million, compared to $33.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $33.5 million at September 30, 2017.

Deposits and borrrowings:

  • Total deposits were $22.0 billion, compared to $21.3 billion at June 30, 2018 and $20.9 billion at September 30, 2017. Core deposits to total deposits were 85.9 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at June 30, 2018 and 89.4 percent at September 30, 2017. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at June 30, 2018 and 83.7 percent at September 30, 2017.
  • Total borrowings were $2.2 billion, compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and $2.6 billion at September 30, 2017.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 14.74 percent and 18.88 percent, respectively, compared to 9.95 percent and 12.99 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.41 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively, compared to 8.03 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2017. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at September 30, 2017.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $28.96 and $22.83, respectively, compared to $27.34 and $21.16, respectively, at September 30, 2017.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (4) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (5) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (6) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; (7) inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by customers; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (10) technological changes and cyber-security matters; (11) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (12) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (13) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the final rules establishing a new comprehensive capital framework for U.S. banking organizations, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act); (14) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters; (15) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (16) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and (17) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2018

June 30, 
2018

March 31, 
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Income and performance ratios:

Net income

$

99,673

$

81,682

$

80,225

$

69,893

$

64,496

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

97,460

79,489

78,083

67,710

62,426

Earnings per diluted common share

1.06

0.86

0.85

0.73

0.67

Return on average assets

1.47

%

1.22

%

1.20

%

1.05

%

0.98

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

18.88

15.76

15.73

13.85

12.99

Return on average common shareholders' equity

14.74

12.22

12.15

10.66

9.95

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

23.88

23.31

24.30

24.37

24.68

Asset quality:

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

211,832

$

207,322

$

205,349

$

199,994

$

201,803

Nonperforming assets

157,967

146,047

140,090

132,646

168,962

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

1.14

%

1.16

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.13

0.19

0.13

0.34

0.18

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.83

0.78

0.75

0.72

0.94

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.86

0.81

0.79

0.76

0.97

Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

138.76

148.00

152.95

158.00

123.32

Other ratios:

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.41

%

8.29

%

8.21

%

8.23

%

8.03

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.86

7.75

7.65

7.67

7.55

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.96

11.74

11.75

11.91

11.65

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.44

13.21

13.24

13.40

13.17

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.23

10.99

10.99

11.14

10.99

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.30

10.21

10.15

10.20

10.01

Net interest margin

3.61

3.57

3.44

3.33

3.30

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.41

57.78

59.76

59.48

59.18

Equity and share related:

Common equity

$

2,671,161

$

2,616,686

$

2,571,105

$

2,556,902

$

2,516,077

Book value per common share

28.96

28.40

27.94

27.76

27.34

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

22.83

22.25

21.78

21.59

21.16

Common stock closing price

58.96

63.70

55.40

56.16

52.55

Dividends declared per common share

0.33

0.33

0.26

0.26

0.26

Common shares issued and outstanding

92,230

92,151

92,016

92,101

92,034

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,959

91,893

91,921

92,058

92,125

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,208

92,173

92,254

92,400

92,503

(a) Presented as projected for September 30, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30, 
2018

September 30,
2017

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

222,234

$

228,628

$

215,244

Interest-bearing deposits

99,746

70,654

26,992

Securities:

Available for sale

2,823,953

2,780,581

2,591,162

Held to maturity

4,332,458

4,356,219

4,497,311

Total securities

7,156,411

7,136,800

7,088,473

Loans held for sale

17,137

18,645

32,855

Loans and Leases:

Commercial

6,693,450

6,504,521

5,915,080

Commercial real estate

4,771,325

4,580,200

4,464,917

Residential mortgages

4,415,063

4,455,580

4,499,441

Consumer

2,441,181

2,485,695

2,566,983

Total loans and leases

18,321,019

18,025,996

17,446,421

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,832)

(207,322)

(201,803)

Loans and leases, net

18,109,187

17,818,674

17,244,618

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

133,740

141,293

136,340

Premises and equipment, net

128,507

127,973

130,358

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

565,099

566,061

568,962

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

539,923

537,431

528,136

Deferred tax asset, net

92,910

106,910

82,895

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

281,423

283,668

295,309

Total Assets

$

27,346,317

$

27,036,737

$

26,350,182

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Deposits:

Demand

$

4,231,505

$

4,151,259

$

4,138,206

Health savings accounts

5,599,596

5,517,929

4,891,024

Interest-bearing checking

2,587,679

2,637,346

2,581,266

Money market

2,376,649

2,016,453

2,598,187

Savings

4,106,942

4,180,666

4,428,061

Certificates of deposit

2,746,884

2,478,589

1,918,817

Brokered certificates of deposit

348,368

361,114

299,674

Total deposits

21,997,623

21,343,356

20,855,235

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

564,488

862,568

902,902

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,441,884

1,576,956

1,507,681

Long-term debt

225,957

225,894

225,704

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

300,167

266,240

219,873

Total liabilities

24,530,119

24,275,014

23,711,395

Preferred stock

145,037

145,037

122,710

Common shareholders' equity

2,671,161

2,616,686

2,516,077

Total shareholders' equity

2,816,198

2,761,723

2,638,787

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

27,346,317

$

27,036,737

$

26,350,182

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 
September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

215,448

$

181,130

$

616,488

$

523,394

Interest and dividends on securities

52,707

49,584

157,789

153,270

Loans held for sale

208

307

498

826

Total interest income

268,363

231,021

774,775

677,490

Interest expense:

Deposits

24,397

16,760

62,778

44,874

Borrowings

13,594

13,357

42,447

41,261

Total interest expense

37,991

30,117

105,225

86,135

Net interest income

230,372

200,904

669,550

591,355

Provision for loan and lease losses

10,500

10,150

32,000

27,900

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

219,872

190,754

637,550

563,455

Non-interest income:

Deposit service fees

40,601

38,321

121,911

113,519

Loan and lease related fees

10,782

6,346

24,111

19,898

Wealth and investment services

8,412

7,750

24,738

22,900

Mortgage banking activities

1,305

2,421

3,684

8,038

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,706

3,720

10,921

10,943

Other income

7,478

7,288

24,040

18,267

72,284

65,846

209,405

193,565

Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings

-

-

-

(126)

Total non-interest income

72,284

65,846

209,405

193,439

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits

96,640

88,395

284,457

262,288

Occupancy

14,502

14,744

45,489

46,957

Technology and equipment

24,553

22,580

73,019

66,646

Marketing

4,052

4,045

12,493

14,101

Professional and outside services

4,930

4,030

14,099

11,813

Intangible assets amortization

961

1,002

2,885

3,085

Loan workout expenses

681

840

2,101

2,203

Deposit insurance

9,694

6,344

30,098

19,701

Other expenses

22,770

19,843

66,216

63,232

Total non-interest expense

178,783

161,823

530,857

490,026

Income before income taxes

113,373

94,777

316,098

266,868

Income tax expense

13,700

30,281

54,518

81,322

Net income

99,673

64,496

261,580

185,546

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,213)

(2,070)

(6,540)

(6,284)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

97,460

$

62,426

$

255,040

$

179,262

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,208

92,503

92,221

92,412

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.06

$

0.68

$

2.77

$

1.95

Diluted

1.06

0.67

2.77

1.94

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

215,448

$

207,820

$

193,220

$

185,172

$

181,130

Interest and dividends on securities

52,707

52,523

52,559

50,735

49,584

Loans held for sale

208

148

142

208

307

Total interest income

268,363

260,491

245,921

236,115

231,021

Interest expense:

Deposits

24,397

20,225

18,156

17,379

16,760

Borrowings

13,594

15,256

13,597

13,804

13,357

Total interest expense

37,991

35,481

31,753

31,183

30,117

Net interest income

230,372

225,010

214,168

204,932

200,904

Provision for loan and lease losses

10,500

10,500

11,000

13,000

10,150

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

219,872

214,510

203,168

191,932

190,754

Non-interest income:

Deposit service fees

40,601

40,859

40,451

37,618

38,321

Loan and lease related fees

10,782

6,333

6,996

6,550

6,346

Wealth and investment services

8,412

8,456

7,870

8,155

7,750

Mortgage banking activities

1,305

1,235

1,144

1,899

2,421

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,706

3,643

3,572

3,684

3,720

Other income

7,478

7,848

8,714

8,133

7,288

72,284

68,374

68,747

66,039

65,846

Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-interest income

72,284

68,374

68,747

66,039

65,846

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits

96,640

93,052

94,765

94,217

88,395

Occupancy

14,502

15,842

15,145

13,533

14,744

Technology and equipment

24,553

24,604

23,862

22,818

22,580

Marketing

4,052

4,889

3,552

3,320

4,045

Professional and outside services

4,930

4,381

4,788

5,045

4,030

Intangible assets amortization

961

962

962

977

1,002

Loan workout expenses

681

844

576

891

840

Deposit insurance

9,694

13,687

6,717

5,948

6,344

Other expenses

22,770

22,198

21,248

24,300

19,843

Total non-interest expense

178,783

180,459

171,615

171,049

161,823

Income before income taxes

113,373

102,425

100,300

86,922

94,777

Income tax expense

13,700

20,743

20,075

17,029

30,281

Net income

99,673

81,682

80,225

69,893

64,496

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,213)

(2,193)

(2,142)

(2,183)

(2,070)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

97,460

$

79,489

$

78,083

$

67,710

$

62,426

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,208

92,173

92,254

92,400

92,503

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.06

$

0.87

$

0.85

$

0.74

$

0.68

Diluted

1.06

0.86

0.85

0.73

0.67

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans and leases

$

18,060,842

$

216,065

4.71

%

$

17,364,519

$

182,269

4.14

%

Securities (a)

7,104,625

52,342

2.91

6,994,661

51,130

2.92

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

126,558

1,586

4.97

135,943

1,482

4.33

Interest-bearing deposits

72,157

334

1.81

58,193

173

1.17

Loans held for sale

20,291

208

4.10

34,939

307

3.51

Total interest-earning assets

25,384,473

$

270,535

4.20

%

24,588,255

$

235,361

3.78

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,663,012

1,721,591

Total Assets

$

27,047,485

$

26,309,846

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

4,257,448

$

-

-

%

$

4,201,723

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

5,576,417

2,793

0.20

4,870,620

2,449

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,135,736

9,827

0.43

9,707,053

7,780

0.32

Certificates of deposit

2,935,663

11,777

1.59

2,155,743

6,531

1.20

Total deposits

21,905,264

24,397

0.44

20,935,139

16,760

0.32

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

729,154

3,084

1.66

904,854

3,847

1.66

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,155,768

7,685

2.60

1,362,165

6,894

1.98

Long-term debt

225,926

2,825

5.00

225,673

2,616

4.64

Total borrowings

2,110,848

13,594

2.53

2,492,692

13,357

2.11

Total interest-bearing liabilities

24,016,112

$

37,991

0.63

%

23,427,831

$

30,117

0.51

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

234,564

246,703

Total liabilities

24,250,676

23,674,534

Preferred stock

145,037

122,710

Common shareholders' equity

2,651,772

2,512,602

Total shareholders' equity

2,796,809

2,635,312

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

27,047,485

$

26,309,846

Tax-equivalent net interest income

232,544

205,244

Less: tax-equivalent adjustments

(2,172)

(4,340)

Net interest income

$

230,372

$

200,904

Net interest margin

3.61

%

3.30

%

(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans and leases

$

17,901,888

$

618,419

4.58

%

$

17,225,217

$

526,419

4.05

%

Securities (a)

7,135,037

157,108

2.91

7,031,738

157,550

2.98

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

130,947

4,587

4.68

160,911

4,732

3.93

Interest-bearing deposits

63,807

782

1.62

63,684

472

0.98

Loans held for sale

17,292

498

3.84

31,373

826

3.51

Total interest-earning assets

25,248,971

$

781,394

4.09

%

24,512,923

$

689,999

3.73

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,645,331

1,666,080

Total Assets

$

26,894,302

$

26,179,003

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

4,177,004

$

-

-

%

$

4,039,738

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

5,508,325

8,152

0.20

4,810,038

7,133

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,172,498

25,399

0.37

9,505,187

19,599

0.28

Certificates of deposit

2,710,917

29,227

1.44

2,079,021

18,142

1.17

Total deposits

21,568,744

62,778

0.39

20,433,984

44,874

0.29

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

824,203

10,722

1.72

884,975

10,970

1.63

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,288,410

23,437

2.40

1,829,175

22,543

1.63

Long-term debt

225,863

8,288

4.89

225,607

7,748

4.58

Total borrowings

2,338,476

42,447

2.40

2,939,757

41,261

1.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,907,220

$

105,225

0.59

%

23,373,741

$

86,135

0.49

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

228,892

207,688

Total liabilities

24,136,112

23,581,429

Preferred stock

145,078

122,710

Common shareholders' equity

2,613,112

2,474,864

Total shareholders' equity

2,758,190

2,597,574

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

26,894,302

$

26,179,003

Tax-equivalent net interest income

676,169

603,864

Less: tax-equivalent adjustments

(6,619)

(12,509)

Net interest income

$

669,550

$

591,355

Net interest margin

3.54

%

3.27

%

(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30,  
2018

March 31, 
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,724,405

$

5,544,685

$

5,404,231

$

5,084,148

$

5,031,481

Asset-based lending

969,045

959,836

874,271

834,779

883,599

Commercial real estate

4,771,325

4,580,200

4,544,831

4,523,828

4,464,917

Residential mortgages

4,415,063

4,455,580

4,459,862

4,490,878

4,499,441

Consumer

2,441,181

2,485,695

2,522,380

2,590,225

2,566,983

Total Loan and Lease Balances

18,321,019

18,025,996

17,805,575

17,523,858

17,446,421

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,832)

(207,322)

(205,349)

(199,994)

(201,803)

Loans and Leases, net

$

18,109,187

$

17,818,674

$

17,600,226

$

17,323,864

$

17,244,618

Loan and Lease Balances (average):

Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,597,831

$

5,470,677

$

5,306,412

$

5,080,267

$

4,990,146

Asset-based lending

944,120

897,564

864,895

876,070

859,289

Commercial real estate

4,620,741

4,549,969

4,538,429

4,446,162

4,475,207

Residential mortgages

4,434,056

4,460,904

4,476,057

4,498,707

4,455,932

Consumer

2,464,094

2,507,571

2,568,980

2,600,970

2,583,945

Total Loan and Lease Balances

18,060,842

17,886,685

17,754,773

17,502,176

17,364,519

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(208,102)

(207,718)

(201,575)

(202,632)

(202,628)

Loans and Leases, net

$

17,852,740

$

17,678,967

$

17,553,198

$

17,299,544

$

17,161,891

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30, 
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Nonperforming loans and leases:

Commercial non-mortgage

$

58,366

$

40,240

$

46,843

$

39,795

$

59,512

Asset-based lending

1,066

1,197

1,571

589

8,558

Commercial real estate

7,255

9,606

3,884

4,484

11,066

Residential mortgages

49,348

50,654

44,496

44,407

45,597

Consumer 

36,621

38,390

37,465

37,307

38,915

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

152,656

$

140,087

$

134,259

$

126,582

$

163,648

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

Commercial non-mortgage

$

83

$

148

$

218

$

305

$

328

Residential mortgages

3,944

3,271

2,785

3,110

2,843

Consumer

1,284

2,541

2,828

2,649

2,143

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

5,311

$

5,960

$

5,831

$

6,064

$

5,314

Total nonperforming assets

$

157,967

$

146,047

$

140,090

$

132,646

$

168,962

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31, 
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Past due 30-89 days: