Webster Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to $62.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Adjusting for $2.9 million related to the final accrual for deposit insurance assessments for periods prior to 2018 and $8.5 million of discrete tax benefits specific to the quarter, earnings per diluted share would have been $0.98.
"Webster's third quarter results reflect the positive outcomes of our organizational commitment to key strategic priorities and strong execution by our bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Record earnings were driven by the 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth led by double-digit commercial loan growth and a 31 basis point increase in the net interest margin."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2018:
- Revenue of $302.7 million, an increase of 13.5 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $230.4 million, an increase of 14.7 percent from a year ago.
- Loan growth of $875 million, or 5.0 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.1 billion, or 10.5 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.
- Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 5.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of $709 million, or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.
- Net interest margin of 3.61 percent, up 31 basis points from a year ago.
- Non-interest expense of $178.8 million includes $2.9 million related to an accrual for deposit insurance assessments prior to 2018. Excluding this amount, non-interest expense increased 8.7 percent from a year ago.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $18.9 million, or 18.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 49.2 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 57.4 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 59.2 percent a year ago.
- Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 14.74 percent compared to 9.95 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 18.88 percent compared to 12.99 percent a year ago.
"Third quarter results benefit from our long-term balance sheet positioning, emphasizing the bi-directional value of increasing loan yields funded by long duration, low-cost transactional and HSA deposits," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 57 basis points higher than a year ago while our cost of deposits increased only 12 basis points, with the outcome being record quarterly net interest income."
Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2017:
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of September 30, 2018, Commercial Banking had $10.3 billion in loans and leases and $4.3 billion in deposit balances.
|
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$91,243
|
$81,925
|
Non-interest income
|
18,305
|
13,207
|
Operating revenue
|
109,548
|
95,132
|
Non-interest expense
|
44,506
|
38,339
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$65,042
|
$56,793
|
At September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Loans and leases
|
$10,289
|
$9,291
|
Deposits
|
$4,251
|
$4,251
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $8.2 million to $65.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $9.3 million to $91.2 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher loan and deposit margins. Non-interest income increased $5.1 million to $18.3 million, primarily due to greater syndication fees and client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million to $44.5 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2018, HSA Bank had $7.2 billion in total footings comprising $5.6 billion in deposit balances and $1.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
|
HSA Bank Operating Results:
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$36,731
|
$26,713
|
Non-interest income
|
22,159
|
19,371
|
Operating revenue
|
58,890
|
46,084
|
Non-interest expense
|
30,753
|
27,222
|
Pre-tax net revenue
|
$28,137
|
$18,862
|
At September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Number of accounts
|
2,702
|
2,416
|
Deposits
|
$5,600
|
$4,891
|
Linked investment accounts*
|
1,599
|
1,159
|
Total footings
|
$7,199
|
$6,050
|
*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet
Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.3 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $10.0 million to $36.7 million, due to a 14 percent growth in deposits and a 20 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $22.2 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.5 million to $30.8 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.
Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.
As of September 30, 2018, Community Banking had $8.0 billion in loans and $11.8 billion in deposit balances.
|
Community Banking Operating Results:
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$101,952
|
$96,859
|
Non-interest income
|
26,847
|
27,079
|
Operating revenue
|
128,799
|
123,938
|
Non-interest expense
|
95,768
|
92,478
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$33,031
|
$31,460
|
At September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Loans
|
$8,031
|
$8,155
|
Deposits
|
$11,799
|
$11,331
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.6 million to $33.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.1 million to $102.0 million, primarily due to growth in deposit balances, coupled with improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services and fees from interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $95.8 million as a result of higher compensation-related expenses and investments in technology.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:
- Net interest income was $230.4 million compared to $200.9 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.61 percent compared to 3.30 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 42 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 12 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.4 billion and grew by $796 million, or 3.2 percent.
- Average loans totaled $18.1 billion and grew by $696 million, or 4.0 percent.
- Deposits totaled $22.0 billion and and grew by $1.1 billion, or 5.5 percent.
Quarterly provision for loan losses:
- The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $10.5 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter and $10.2 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $6.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million a year ago. The decrease from prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial non-mortgage charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.19 percent in the prior quarter and 0.18 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for loan losses represented 1.16 percent of total loans at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.15 percent at June 30, 2018 and 1.16 percent at September 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 139 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 148 percent at June 30, 2018 and 123 percent at September 30, 2017.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:
- Total non-interest income was $72.3 million, compared to $65.8 million, an increase of $6.4 million. This reflects an increase in HSA fee income of $2.8 million driven by account growth, $4.4 million in loan-related fees due to loan syndication fees offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2017:
- Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million, compared to $161.8 million, an increase of $17.0 million. This reflects an increase in compensation of $8.3 million due to strategic hires, annual merit increases, and higher medical costs, $3.6 million in other due to increased pension expense, consulting fees, and lower deferral of loan related expenses, $3.4 million in deposit insurance primarily related to an accrual for prior period deposit insurance assessments, as well as $2.0 million in technology and equipment due to higher depreciation and service contracts to support infrastructure.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2017:
- Income tax expense was $13.7 million, compared to $30.3 million and the effective tax rate was 12.1 percent, compared to 32.0 percent.
- The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017, as well as discrete tax benefits attributable to tax planning.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities were $7.2 billion, compared to $7.1 billion at June 30, 2018 and $7.1 billion at September 30, 2017. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $105.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $86.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $21.7 million at September 30, 2017. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $168.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $130.2 million at June 30, 2018, and $15.6 million at September 30, 2017.
Loans:
- Total loans were $18.3 billion, compared to $18.0 billion at June 30, 2018 and $17.4 billion at September 30, 2017. Compared to June 30, 2018, commercial loans increased by $188.9 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $191.1 million, while consumer loans decreased by $44.5 million and residential loans decreased by $40.5 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $778.4 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $306.4 million, while consumer loans decreased by $125.8 million and residential mortgages decreased by 84.4 million.
- Loan originations for portfolio were $1.375 billion, compared to $1.509 billion in the prior quarter and $1.085 billion a year ago. In addition, $55 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $44 million in the prior quarter and $80 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $152.7 million, or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to $140.1 million, or 0.78 percent, at June 30, 2018 and $163.6 million, or 0.94 percent, at September 30, 2017. Total paying nonperforming loans were $28.9 million, compared to $34.1 million at June 30, 2018 and $72.0 million at September 30, 2017.
- Past due loans were $39.2 million, compared to $33.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $33.5 million at September 30, 2017.
Deposits and borrrowings:
- Total deposits were $22.0 billion, compared to $21.3 billion at June 30, 2018 and $20.9 billion at September 30, 2017. Core deposits to total deposits were 85.9 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at June 30, 2018 and 89.4 percent at September 30, 2017. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at June 30, 2018 and 83.7 percent at September 30, 2017.
- Total borrowings were $2.2 billion, compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and $2.6 billion at September 30, 2017.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 14.74 percent and 18.88 percent, respectively, compared to 9.95 percent and 12.99 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.41 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively, compared to 8.03 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2017. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at September 30, 2017.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $28.96 and $22.83, respectively, compared to $27.34 and $21.16, respectively, at September 30, 2017.
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Income and performance ratios:
|
Net income
|
$
|
99,673
|
$
|
81,682
|
$
|
80,225
|
$
|
69,893
|
$
|
64,496
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
97,460
|
79,489
|
78,083
|
67,710
|
62,426
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
1.06
|
0.86
|
0.85
|
0.73
|
0.67
|
Return on average assets
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
18.88
|
15.76
|
15.73
|
13.85
|
12.99
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
14.74
|
12.22
|
12.15
|
10.66
|
9.95
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
|
23.88
|
23.31
|
24.30
|
24.37
|
24.68
|
Asset quality:
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
211,832
|
$
|
207,322
|
$
|
205,349
|
$
|
199,994
|
$
|
201,803
|
Nonperforming assets
|
157,967
|
146,047
|
140,090
|
132,646
|
168,962
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.13
|
0.19
|
0.13
|
0.34
|
0.18
|
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
0.83
|
0.78
|
0.75
|
0.72
|
0.94
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.86
|
0.81
|
0.79
|
0.76
|
0.97
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases
|
138.76
|
148.00
|
152.95
|
158.00
|
123.32
|
Other ratios:
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.41
|
%
|
8.29
|
%
|
8.21
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.86
|
7.75
|
7.65
|
7.67
|
7.55
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.96
|
11.74
|
11.75
|
11.91
|
11.65
|
Total risk-based capital (a)
|
13.44
|
13.21
|
13.24
|
13.40
|
13.17
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.23
|
10.99
|
10.99
|
11.14
|
10.99
|
Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
10.30
|
10.21
|
10.15
|
10.20
|
10.01
|
Net interest margin
|
3.61
|
3.57
|
3.44
|
3.33
|
3.30
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
57.41
|
57.78
|
59.76
|
59.48
|
59.18
|
Equity and share related:
|
Common equity
|
$
|
2,671,161
|
$
|
2,616,686
|
$
|
2,571,105
|
$
|
2,556,902
|
$
|
2,516,077
|
Book value per common share
|
28.96
|
28.40
|
27.94
|
27.76
|
27.34
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
22.83
|
22.25
|
21.78
|
21.59
|
21.16
|
Common stock closing price
|
58.96
|
63.70
|
55.40
|
56.16
|
52.55
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.33
|
0.33
|
0.26
|
0.26
|
0.26
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
92,230
|
92,151
|
92,016
|
92,101
|
92,034
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
91,959
|
91,893
|
91,921
|
92,058
|
92,125
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,208
|
92,173
|
92,254
|
92,400
|
92,503
|
(a) Presented as projected for September 30, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
222,234
|
$
|
228,628
|
$
|
215,244
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
99,746
|
70,654
|
26,992
|
Securities:
|
Available for sale
|
2,823,953
|
2,780,581
|
2,591,162
|
Held to maturity
|
4,332,458
|
4,356,219
|
4,497,311
|
Total securities
|
7,156,411
|
7,136,800
|
7,088,473
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,137
|
18,645
|
32,855
|
Loans and Leases:
|
Commercial
|
6,693,450
|
6,504,521
|
5,915,080
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,771,325
|
4,580,200
|
4,464,917
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,415,063
|
4,455,580
|
4,499,441
|
Consumer
|
2,441,181
|
2,485,695
|
2,566,983
|
Total loans and leases
|
18,321,019
|
18,025,996
|
17,446,421
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(211,832)
|
(207,322)
|
(201,803)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
18,109,187
|
17,818,674
|
17,244,618
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
133,740
|
141,293
|
136,340
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
128,507
|
127,973
|
130,358
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
565,099
|
566,061
|
568,962
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
539,923
|
537,431
|
528,136
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
92,910
|
106,910
|
82,895
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
281,423
|
283,668
|
295,309
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
27,346,317
|
$
|
27,036,737
|
$
|
26,350,182
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Demand
|
$
|
4,231,505
|
$
|
4,151,259
|
$
|
4,138,206
|
Health savings accounts
|
5,599,596
|
5,517,929
|
4,891,024
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
2,587,679
|
2,637,346
|
2,581,266
|
Money market
|
2,376,649
|
2,016,453
|
2,598,187
|
Savings
|
4,106,942
|
4,180,666
|
4,428,061
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,746,884
|
2,478,589
|
1,918,817
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
348,368
|
361,114
|
299,674
|
Total deposits
|
21,997,623
|
21,343,356
|
20,855,235
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
564,488
|
862,568
|
902,902
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,441,884
|
1,576,956
|
1,507,681
|
Long-term debt
|
225,957
|
225,894
|
225,704
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
300,167
|
266,240
|
219,873
|
Total liabilities
|
24,530,119
|
24,275,014
|
23,711,395
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
122,710
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
2,671,161
|
2,616,686
|
2,516,077
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,816,198
|
2,761,723
|
2,638,787
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
27,346,317
|
$
|
27,036,737
|
$
|
26,350,182
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
215,448
|
$
|
181,130
|
$
|
616,488
|
$
|
523,394
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
52,707
|
49,584
|
157,789
|
153,270
|
Loans held for sale
|
208
|
307
|
498
|
826
|
Total interest income
|
268,363
|
231,021
|
774,775
|
677,490
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
24,397
|
16,760
|
62,778
|
44,874
|
Borrowings
|
13,594
|
13,357
|
42,447
|
41,261
|
Total interest expense
|
37,991
|
30,117
|
105,225
|
86,135
|
Net interest income
|
230,372
|
200,904
|
669,550
|
591,355
|
Provision for loan and lease losses
|
10,500
|
10,150
|
32,000
|
27,900
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
219,872
|
190,754
|
637,550
|
563,455
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,601
|
38,321
|
121,911
|
113,519
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
10,782
|
6,346
|
24,111
|
19,898
|
Wealth and investment services
|
8,412
|
7,750
|
24,738
|
22,900
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
1,305
|
2,421
|
3,684
|
8,038
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,706
|
3,720
|
10,921
|
10,943
|
Other income
|
7,478
|
7,288
|
24,040
|
18,267
|
72,284
|
65,846
|
209,405
|
193,565
|
Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(126)
|
Total non-interest income
|
72,284
|
65,846
|
209,405
|
193,439
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
96,640
|
88,395
|
284,457
|
262,288
|
Occupancy
|
14,502
|
14,744
|
45,489
|
46,957
|
Technology and equipment
|
24,553
|
22,580
|
73,019
|
66,646
|
Marketing
|
4,052
|
4,045
|
12,493
|
14,101
|
Professional and outside services
|
4,930
|
4,030
|
14,099
|
11,813
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
961
|
1,002
|
2,885
|
3,085
|
Loan workout expenses
|
681
|
840
|
2,101
|
2,203
|
Deposit insurance
|
9,694
|
6,344
|
30,098
|
19,701
|
Other expenses
|
22,770
|
19,843
|
66,216
|
63,232
|
Total non-interest expense
|
178,783
|
161,823
|
530,857
|
490,026
|
Income before income taxes
|
113,373
|
94,777
|
316,098
|
266,868
|
Income tax expense
|
13,700
|
30,281
|
54,518
|
81,322
|
Net income
|
99,673
|
64,496
|
261,580
|
185,546
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,213)
|
(2,070)
|
(6,540)
|
(6,284)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
97,460
|
$
|
62,426
|
$
|
255,040
|
$
|
179,262
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,208
|
92,503
|
92,221
|
92,412
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.06
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
2.77
|
$
|
1.95
|
Diluted
|
1.06
|
0.67
|
2.77
|
1.94
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
215,448
|
$
|
207,820
|
$
|
193,220
|
$
|
185,172
|
$
|
181,130
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
52,707
|
52,523
|
52,559
|
50,735
|
49,584
|
Loans held for sale
|
208
|
148
|
142
|
208
|
307
|
Total interest income
|
268,363
|
260,491
|
245,921
|
236,115
|
231,021
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
24,397
|
20,225
|
18,156
|
17,379
|
16,760
|
Borrowings
|
13,594
|
15,256
|
13,597
|
13,804
|
13,357
|
Total interest expense
|
37,991
|
35,481
|
31,753
|
31,183
|
30,117
|
Net interest income
|
230,372
|
225,010
|
214,168
|
204,932
|
200,904
|
Provision for loan and lease losses
|
10,500
|
10,500
|
11,000
|
13,000
|
10,150
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
219,872
|
214,510
|
203,168
|
191,932
|
190,754
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,601
|
40,859
|
40,451
|
37,618
|
38,321
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
10,782
|
6,333
|
6,996
|
6,550
|
6,346
|
Wealth and investment services
|
8,412
|
8,456
|
7,870
|
8,155
|
7,750
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
1,305
|
1,235
|
1,144
|
1,899
|
2,421
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,706
|
3,643
|
3,572
|
3,684
|
3,720
|
Other income
|
7,478
|
7,848
|
8,714
|
8,133
|
7,288
|
72,284
|
68,374
|
68,747
|
66,039
|
65,846
|
Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total non-interest income
|
72,284
|
68,374
|
68,747
|
66,039
|
65,846
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
96,640
|
93,052
|
94,765
|
94,217
|
88,395
|
Occupancy
|
14,502
|
15,842
|
15,145
|
13,533
|
14,744
|
Technology and equipment
|
24,553
|
24,604
|
23,862
|
22,818
|
22,580
|
Marketing
|
4,052
|
4,889
|
3,552
|
3,320
|
4,045
|
Professional and outside services
|
4,930
|
4,381
|
4,788
|
5,045
|
4,030
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
961
|
962
|
962
|
977
|
1,002
|
Loan workout expenses
|
681
|
844
|
576
|
891
|
840
|
Deposit insurance
|
9,694
|
13,687
|
6,717
|
5,948
|
6,344
|
Other expenses
|
22,770
|
22,198
|
21,248
|
24,300
|
19,843
|
Total non-interest expense
|
178,783
|
180,459
|
171,615
|
171,049
|
161,823
|
Income before income taxes
|
113,373
|
102,425
|
100,300
|
86,922
|
94,777
|
Income tax expense
|
13,700
|
20,743
|
20,075
|
17,029
|
30,281
|
Net income
|
99,673
|
81,682
|
80,225
|
69,893
|
64,496
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,213)
|
(2,193)
|
(2,142)
|
(2,183)
|
(2,070)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
97,460
|
$
|
79,489
|
$
|
78,083
|
$
|
67,710
|
$
|
62,426
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,208
|
92,173
|
92,254
|
92,400
|
92,503
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.06
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
0.74
|
$
|
0.68
|
Diluted
|
1.06
|
0.86
|
0.85
|
0.73
|
0.67
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
18,060,842
|
$
|
216,065
|
4.71
|
%
|
$
|
17,364,519
|
$
|
182,269
|
4.14
|
%
|
Securities (a)
|
7,104,625
|
52,342
|
2.91
|
6,994,661
|
51,130
|
2.92
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
126,558
|
1,586
|
4.97
|
135,943
|
1,482
|
4.33
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
72,157
|
334
|
1.81
|
58,193
|
173
|
1.17
|
Loans held for sale
|
20,291
|
208
|
4.10
|
34,939
|
307
|
3.51
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
25,384,473
|
$
|
270,535
|
4.20
|
%
|
24,588,255
|
$
|
235,361
|
3.78
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
1,663,012
|
1,721,591
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
27,047,485
|
$
|
26,309,846
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
4,257,448
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
4,201,723
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
5,576,417
|
2,793
|
0.20
|
4,870,620
|
2,449
|
0.20
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
9,135,736
|
9,827
|
0.43
|
9,707,053
|
7,780
|
0.32
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,935,663
|
11,777
|
1.59
|
2,155,743
|
6,531
|
1.20
|
Total deposits
|
21,905,264
|
24,397
|
0.44
|
20,935,139
|
16,760
|
0.32
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
729,154
|
3,084
|
1.66
|
904,854
|
3,847
|
1.66
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,155,768
|
7,685
|
2.60
|
1,362,165
|
6,894
|
1.98
|
Long-term debt
|
225,926
|
2,825
|
5.00
|
225,673
|
2,616
|
4.64
|
Total borrowings
|
2,110,848
|
13,594
|
2.53
|
2,492,692
|
13,357
|
2.11
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
24,016,112
|
$
|
37,991
|
0.63
|
%
|
23,427,831
|
$
|
30,117
|
0.51
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
234,564
|
246,703
|
Total liabilities
|
24,250,676
|
23,674,534
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
122,710
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
2,651,772
|
2,512,602
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,796,809
|
2,635,312
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
27,047,485
|
$
|
26,309,846
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
232,544
|
205,244
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(2,172)
|
(4,340)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
230,372
|
$
|
200,904
|
Net interest margin
|
3.61
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
17,901,888
|
$
|
618,419
|
4.58
|
%
|
$
|
17,225,217
|
$
|
526,419
|
4.05
|
%
|
Securities (a)
|
7,135,037
|
157,108
|
2.91
|
7,031,738
|
157,550
|
2.98
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
130,947
|
4,587
|
4.68
|
160,911
|
4,732
|
3.93
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
63,807
|
782
|
1.62
|
63,684
|
472
|
0.98
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,292
|
498
|
3.84
|
31,373
|
826
|
3.51
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
25,248,971
|
$
|
781,394
|
4.09
|
%
|
24,512,923
|
$
|
689,999
|
3.73
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
1,645,331
|
1,666,080
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
26,894,302
|
$
|
26,179,003
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
4,177,004
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
4,039,738
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
5,508,325
|
8,152
|
0.20
|
4,810,038
|
7,133
|
0.20
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
9,172,498
|
25,399
|
0.37
|
9,505,187
|
19,599
|
0.28
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,710,917
|
29,227
|
1.44
|
2,079,021
|
18,142
|
1.17
|
Total deposits
|
21,568,744
|
62,778
|
0.39
|
20,433,984
|
44,874
|
0.29
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
824,203
|
10,722
|
1.72
|
884,975
|
10,970
|
1.63
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,288,410
|
23,437
|
2.40
|
1,829,175
|
22,543
|
1.63
|
Long-term debt
|
225,863
|
8,288
|
4.89
|
225,607
|
7,748
|
4.58
|
Total borrowings
|
2,338,476
|
42,447
|
2.40
|
2,939,757
|
41,261
|
1.85
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
23,907,220
|
$
|
105,225
|
0.59
|
%
|
23,373,741
|
$
|
86,135
|
0.49
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
228,892
|
207,688
|
Total liabilities
|
24,136,112
|
23,581,429
|
Preferred stock
|
145,078
|
122,710
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
2,613,112
|
2,474,864
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,758,190
|
2,597,574
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
26,894,302
|
$
|
26,179,003
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
676,169
|
603,864
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(6,619)
|
(12,509)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
669,550
|
$
|
591,355
|
Net interest margin
|
3.54
|
%
|
3.27
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
5,724,405
|
$
|
5,544,685
|
$
|
5,404,231
|
$
|
5,084,148
|
$
|
5,031,481
|
Asset-based lending
|
969,045
|
959,836
|
874,271
|
834,779
|
883,599
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,771,325
|
4,580,200
|
4,544,831
|
4,523,828
|
4,464,917
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,415,063
|
4,455,580
|
4,459,862
|
4,490,878
|
4,499,441
|
Consumer
|
2,441,181
|
2,485,695
|
2,522,380
|
2,590,225
|
2,566,983
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
18,321,019
|
18,025,996
|
17,805,575
|
17,523,858
|
17,446,421
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(211,832)
|
(207,322)
|
(205,349)
|
(199,994)
|
(201,803)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
18,109,187
|
$
|
17,818,674
|
$
|
17,600,226
|
$
|
17,323,864
|
$
|
17,244,618
|
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
5,597,831
|
$
|
5,470,677
|
$
|
5,306,412
|
$
|
5,080,267
|
$
|
4,990,146
|
Asset-based lending
|
944,120
|
897,564
|
864,895
|
876,070
|
859,289
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,620,741
|
4,549,969
|
4,538,429
|
4,446,162
|
4,475,207
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,434,056
|
4,460,904
|
4,476,057
|
4,498,707
|
4,455,932
|
Consumer
|
2,464,094
|
2,507,571
|
2,568,980
|
2,600,970
|
2,583,945
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
18,060,842
|
17,886,685
|
17,754,773
|
17,502,176
|
17,364,519
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(208,102)
|
(207,718)
|
(201,575)
|
(202,632)
|
(202,628)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
17,852,740
|
$
|
17,678,967
|
$
|
17,553,198
|
$
|
17,299,544
|
$
|
17,161,891
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Nonperforming loans and leases:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
58,366
|
$
|
40,240
|
$
|
46,843
|
$
|
39,795
|
$
|
59,512
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,066
|
1,197
|
1,571
|
589
|
8,558
|
Commercial real estate
|
7,255
|
9,606
|
3,884
|
4,484
|
11,066
|
Residential mortgages
|
49,348
|
50,654
|
44,496
|
44,407
|
45,597
|
Consumer
|
36,621
|
38,390
|
37,465
|
37,307
|
38,915
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases
|
$
|
152,656
|
$
|
140,087
|
$
|
134,259
|
$
|
126,582
|
$
|
163,648
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
83
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
218
|
$
|
305
|
$
|
328
|
Residential mortgages
|
3,944
|
3,271
|
2,785
|
3,110
|
2,843
|
Consumer
|
1,284
|
2,541
|
2,828
|
2,649
|
2,143
|
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
$
|
5,311
|
$
|
5,960
|
$
|
5,831
|
$
|
6,064
|
$
|
5,314
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
157,967
|
$
|
146,047
|
$
|
140,090
|
$
|
132,646
|
$
|
168,962
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Past due 30-89 days: