Webster Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to $62.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Adjusting for $2.9 million related to the final accrual for deposit insurance assessments for periods prior to 2018 and $8.5 million of discrete tax benefits specific to the quarter, earnings per diluted share would have been $0.98.

"Webster's third quarter results reflect the positive outcomes of our organizational commitment to key strategic priorities and strong execution by our bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Record earnings were driven by the 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth led by double-digit commercial loan growth and a 31 basis point increase in the net interest margin."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018:

Revenue of $302.7 million , an increase of 13.5 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $230.4 million , an increase of 14.7 percent from a year ago.

, an increase of 13.5 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of , an increase of 14.7 percent from a year ago. Loan growth of $875 million , or 5.0 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.1 billion , or 10.5 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.

, or 5.0 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 10.5 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Deposit growth of $1.1 billion , or 5.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of $709 million , or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.

, or 5.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits. Net interest margin of 3.61 percent, up 31 basis points from a year ago.

Non-interest expense of $178.8 million includes $2.9 million related to an accrual for deposit insurance assessments prior to 2018. Excluding this amount, non-interest expense increased 8.7 percent from a year ago.

includes related to an accrual for deposit insurance assessments prior to 2018. Excluding this amount, non-interest expense increased 8.7 percent from a year ago. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $18.9 million , or 18.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 49.2 percent.

, or 18.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 49.2 percent. Efficiency ratio of 57.4 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 59.2 percent a year ago.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 14.74 percent compared to 9.95 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 18.88 percent compared to 12.99 percent a year ago.

"Third quarter results benefit from our long-term balance sheet positioning, emphasizing the bi-directional value of increasing loan yields funded by long duration, low-cost transactional and HSA deposits," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 57 basis points higher than a year ago while our cost of deposits increased only 12 basis points, with the outcome being record quarterly net interest income."



Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of September 30, 2018, Commercial Banking had $10.3 billion in loans and leases and $4.3 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results: Three months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $91,243 $81,925 Non-interest income 18,305 13,207 Operating revenue 109,548 95,132 Non-interest expense 44,506 38,339 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $65,042 $56,793 At September 30, (In millions) 2018 2017 Loans and leases $10,289 $9,291 Deposits $4,251 $4,251

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $8.2 million to $65.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $9.3 million to $91.2 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher loan and deposit margins. Non-interest income increased $5.1 million to $18.3 million, primarily due to greater syndication fees and client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million to $44.5 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2018, HSA Bank had $7.2 billion in total footings comprising $5.6 billion in deposit balances and $1.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results: Three months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $36,731 $26,713 Non-interest income 22,159 19,371 Operating revenue 58,890 46,084 Non-interest expense 30,753 27,222 Pre-tax net revenue $28,137 $18,862 At September 30, (In millions) 2018 2017 Number of accounts 2,702 2,416 Deposits $5,600 $4,891 Linked investment accounts* 1,599 1,159 Total footings $7,199 $6,050 *Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.3 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $10.0 million to $36.7 million, due to a 14 percent growth in deposits and a 20 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million to $22.2 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.5 million to $30.8 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.

As of September 30, 2018, Community Banking had $8.0 billion in loans and $11.8 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results: Three months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $101,952 $96,859 Non-interest income 26,847 27,079 Operating revenue 128,799 123,938 Non-interest expense 95,768 92,478 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $33,031 $31,460 At September 30, (In millions) 2018 2017 Loans $8,031 $8,155 Deposits $11,799 $11,331

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.6 million to $33.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.1 million to $102.0 million, primarily due to growth in deposit balances, coupled with improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services and fees from interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $95.8 million as a result of higher compensation-related expenses and investments in technology.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Net interest income was $230.4 million compared to $200.9 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.61 percent compared to 3.30 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 42 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 12 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.4 billion and grew by $796 million , or 3.2 percent.

and grew by , or 3.2 percent. Average loans totaled $18.1 billion and grew by $696 million , or 4.0 percent.

and grew by , or 4.0 percent. Deposits totaled $22.0 billion and and grew by $1.1 billion , or 5.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $10.5 million , compared to $10.5 million in the prior quarter and $10.2 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $6.0 million , compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million a year ago. The decrease from prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial non-mortgage charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.19 percent in the prior quarter and 0.18 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The decrease from prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial non-mortgage charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.19 percent in the prior quarter and 0.18 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.16 percent of total loans at September 30, 2018 , compared to 1.15 percent at June 30, 2018 and 1.16 percent at September 30, 2017 . The allowance for loan losses represented 139 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 148 percent at June 30, 2018 and 123 percent at September 30, 2017 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Total non-interest income was $72.3 million , compared to $65.8 million , an increase of $6.4 million . This reflects an increase in HSA fee income of $2.8 million driven by account growth, $4.4 million in loan-related fees due to loan syndication fees offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million , compared to $161.8 million , an increase of $17.0 million . This reflects an increase in compensation of $8.3 million due to strategic hires, annual merit increases, and higher medical costs, $3.6 million in other due to increased pension expense, consulting fees, and lower deferral of loan related expenses, $3.4 million in deposit insurance primarily related to an accrual for prior period deposit insurance assessments, as well as $2.0 million in technology and equipment due to higher depreciation and service contracts to support infrastructure.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2017:

Income tax expense was $13.7 million , compared to $30.3 million and the effective tax rate was 12.1 percent, compared to 32.0 percent.

, compared to and the effective tax rate was 12.1 percent, compared to 32.0 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017, as well as discrete tax benefits attributable to tax planning.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $7.2 billion , compared to $7.1 billion at June 30, 2018 and $7.1 billion at September 30, 2017 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $105.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $86.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $21.7 million at September 30, 2017 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $168.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $130.2 million at June 30, 2018 , and $15.6 million at September 30, 2017 .

Loans:

Total loans were $18.3 billion , compared to $18.0 billion at June 30, 2018 and $17.4 billion at September 30, 2017 . Compared to June 30, 2018 , commercial loans increased by $188.9 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $191.1 million , while consumer loans decreased by $44.5 million and residential loans decreased by $40.5 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial loans increased by and commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $778.4 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $306.4 million , while consumer loans decreased by $125.8 million and residential mortgages decreased by 84.4 million.

and commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages decreased by 84.4 million. Loan originations for portfolio were $1.375 billion , compared to $1.509 billion in the prior quarter and $1.085 billion a year ago. In addition, $55 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $44 million in the prior quarter and $80 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $152.7 million , or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to $140.1 million , or 0.78 percent, at June 30, 2018 and $163.6 million , or 0.94 percent, at September 30, 2017 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $28.9 million , compared to $34.1 million at June 30, 2018 and $72.0 million at September 30, 2017 .

, or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.78 percent, at and , or 0.94 percent, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $39.2 million , compared to $33.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $33.5 million at September 30, 2017 .

Deposits and borrrowings:

Total deposits were $22.0 billion , compared to $21.3 billion at June 30, 2018 and $20.9 billion at September 30, 2017 . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.9 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at June 30, 2018 and 89.4 percent at September 30, 2017 . The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at June 30, 2018 and 83.7 percent at September 30, 2017 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.9 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at and 89.4 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at and 83.7 percent at . Total borrowings were $2.2 billion , compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and $2.6 billion at September 30, 2017 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 14.74 percent and 18.88 percent, respectively, compared to 9.95 percent and 12.99 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.41 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively, compared to 8.03 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2017 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at September 30, 2017 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $28.96 and $22.83 , respectively, compared to $27.34 and $21.16 , respectively, at September 30, 2017 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 99,673 $ 81,682 $ 80,225 $ 69,893 $ 64,496 Earnings applicable to common shareholders 97,460 79,489 78,083 67,710 62,426 Earnings per diluted common share 1.06 0.86 0.85 0.73 0.67 Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.05 % 0.98 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 18.88 15.76 15.73 13.85 12.99 Return on average common shareholders' equity 14.74 12.22 12.15 10.66 9.95 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 23.88 23.31 24.30 24.37 24.68 Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 211,832 $ 207,322 $ 205,349 $ 199,994 $ 201,803 Nonperforming assets 157,967 146,047 140,090 132,646 168,962 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.13 0.19 0.13 0.34 0.18 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.83 0.78 0.75 0.72 0.94 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.86 0.81 0.79 0.76 0.97 Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases 138.76 148.00 152.95 158.00 123.32 Other ratios: Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 8.41 % 8.29 % 8.21 % 8.23 % 8.03 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.86 7.75 7.65 7.67 7.55 Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.96 11.74 11.75 11.91 11.65 Total risk-based capital (a) 13.44 13.21 13.24 13.40 13.17 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.23 10.99 10.99 11.14 10.99 Shareholders' equity / total assets 10.30 10.21 10.15 10.20 10.01 Net interest margin 3.61 3.57 3.44 3.33 3.30 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.41 57.78 59.76 59.48 59.18 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 2,671,161 $ 2,616,686 $ 2,571,105 $ 2,556,902 $ 2,516,077 Book value per common share 28.96 28.40 27.94 27.76 27.34 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 22.83 22.25 21.78 21.59 21.16 Common stock closing price 58.96 63.70 55.40 56.16 52.55 Dividends declared per common share 0.33 0.33 0.26 0.26 0.26 Common shares issued and outstanding 92,230 92,151 92,016 92,101 92,034 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 91,959 91,893 91,921 92,058 92,125 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 92,208 92,173 92,254 92,400 92,503 (a) Presented as projected for September 30, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 222,234 $ 228,628 $ 215,244 Interest-bearing deposits 99,746 70,654 26,992 Securities: Available for sale 2,823,953 2,780,581 2,591,162 Held to maturity 4,332,458 4,356,219 4,497,311 Total securities 7,156,411 7,136,800 7,088,473 Loans held for sale 17,137 18,645 32,855 Loans and Leases: Commercial 6,693,450 6,504,521 5,915,080 Commercial real estate 4,771,325 4,580,200 4,464,917 Residential mortgages 4,415,063 4,455,580 4,499,441 Consumer 2,441,181 2,485,695 2,566,983 Total loans and leases 18,321,019 18,025,996 17,446,421 Allowance for loan and lease losses (211,832) (207,322) (201,803) Loans and leases, net 18,109,187 17,818,674 17,244,618 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 133,740 141,293 136,340 Premises and equipment, net 128,507 127,973 130,358 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 565,099 566,061 568,962 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 539,923 537,431 528,136 Deferred tax asset, net 92,910 106,910 82,895 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 281,423 283,668 295,309 Total Assets $ 27,346,317 $ 27,036,737 $ 26,350,182 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 4,231,505 $ 4,151,259 $ 4,138,206 Health savings accounts 5,599,596 5,517,929 4,891,024 Interest-bearing checking 2,587,679 2,637,346 2,581,266 Money market 2,376,649 2,016,453 2,598,187 Savings 4,106,942 4,180,666 4,428,061 Certificates of deposit 2,746,884 2,478,589 1,918,817 Brokered certificates of deposit 348,368 361,114 299,674 Total deposits 21,997,623 21,343,356 20,855,235 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 564,488 862,568 902,902 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,441,884 1,576,956 1,507,681 Long-term debt 225,957 225,894 225,704 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300,167 266,240 219,873 Total liabilities 24,530,119 24,275,014 23,711,395 Preferred stock 145,037 145,037 122,710 Common shareholders' equity 2,671,161 2,616,686 2,516,077 Total shareholders' equity 2,816,198 2,761,723 2,638,787 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,346,317 $ 27,036,737 $ 26,350,182

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 215,448 $ 181,130 $ 616,488 $ 523,394 Interest and dividends on securities 52,707 49,584 157,789 153,270 Loans held for sale 208 307 498 826 Total interest income 268,363 231,021 774,775 677,490 Interest expense: Deposits 24,397 16,760 62,778 44,874 Borrowings 13,594 13,357 42,447 41,261 Total interest expense 37,991 30,117 105,225 86,135 Net interest income 230,372 200,904 669,550 591,355 Provision for loan and lease losses 10,500 10,150 32,000 27,900 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 219,872 190,754 637,550 563,455 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 40,601 38,321 121,911 113,519 Loan and lease related fees 10,782 6,346 24,111 19,898 Wealth and investment services 8,412 7,750 24,738 22,900 Mortgage banking activities 1,305 2,421 3,684 8,038 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 3,706 3,720 10,921 10,943 Other income 7,478 7,288 24,040 18,267 72,284 65,846 209,405 193,565 Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings - - - (126) Total non-interest income 72,284 65,846 209,405 193,439 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 96,640 88,395 284,457 262,288 Occupancy 14,502 14,744 45,489 46,957 Technology and equipment 24,553 22,580 73,019 66,646 Marketing 4,052 4,045 12,493 14,101 Professional and outside services 4,930 4,030 14,099 11,813 Intangible assets amortization 961 1,002 2,885 3,085 Loan workout expenses 681 840 2,101 2,203 Deposit insurance 9,694 6,344 30,098 19,701 Other expenses 22,770 19,843 66,216 63,232 Total non-interest expense 178,783 161,823 530,857 490,026 Income before income taxes 113,373 94,777 316,098 266,868 Income tax expense 13,700 30,281 54,518 81,322 Net income 99,673 64,496 261,580 185,546 Preferred stock dividends and other (2,213) (2,070) (6,540) (6,284) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 97,460 $ 62,426 $ 255,040 $ 179,262 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 92,208 92,503 92,221 92,412 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.68 $ 2.77 $ 1.95 Diluted 1.06 0.67 2.77 1.94

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 215,448 $ 207,820 $ 193,220 $ 185,172 $ 181,130 Interest and dividends on securities 52,707 52,523 52,559 50,735 49,584 Loans held for sale 208 148 142 208 307 Total interest income 268,363 260,491 245,921 236,115 231,021 Interest expense: Deposits 24,397 20,225 18,156 17,379 16,760 Borrowings 13,594 15,256 13,597 13,804 13,357 Total interest expense 37,991 35,481 31,753 31,183 30,117 Net interest income 230,372 225,010 214,168 204,932 200,904 Provision for loan and lease losses 10,500 10,500 11,000 13,000 10,150 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 219,872 214,510 203,168 191,932 190,754 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 40,601 40,859 40,451 37,618 38,321 Loan and lease related fees 10,782 6,333 6,996 6,550 6,346 Wealth and investment services 8,412 8,456 7,870 8,155 7,750 Mortgage banking activities 1,305 1,235 1,144 1,899 2,421 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 3,706 3,643 3,572 3,684 3,720 Other income 7,478 7,848 8,714 8,133 7,288 72,284 68,374 68,747 66,039 65,846 Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings - - - - - Total non-interest income 72,284 68,374 68,747 66,039 65,846 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 96,640 93,052 94,765 94,217 88,395 Occupancy 14,502 15,842 15,145 13,533 14,744 Technology and equipment 24,553 24,604 23,862 22,818 22,580 Marketing 4,052 4,889 3,552 3,320 4,045 Professional and outside services 4,930 4,381 4,788 5,045 4,030 Intangible assets amortization 961 962 962 977 1,002 Loan workout expenses 681 844 576 891 840 Deposit insurance 9,694 13,687 6,717 5,948 6,344 Other expenses 22,770 22,198 21,248 24,300 19,843 Total non-interest expense 178,783 180,459 171,615 171,049 161,823 Income before income taxes 113,373 102,425 100,300 86,922 94,777 Income tax expense 13,700 20,743 20,075 17,029 30,281 Net income 99,673 81,682 80,225 69,893 64,496 Preferred stock dividends and other (2,213) (2,193) (2,142) (2,183) (2,070) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 97,460 $ 79,489 $ 78,083 $ 67,710 $ 62,426 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 92,208 92,173 92,254 92,400 92,503 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 0.74 $ 0.68 Diluted 1.06 0.86 0.85 0.73 0.67

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 18,060,842 $ 216,065 4.71 % $ 17,364,519 $ 182,269 4.14 % Securities (a) 7,104,625 52,342 2.91 6,994,661 51,130 2.92 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 126,558 1,586 4.97 135,943 1,482 4.33 Interest-bearing deposits 72,157 334 1.81 58,193 173 1.17 Loans held for sale 20,291 208 4.10 34,939 307 3.51 Total interest-earning assets 25,384,473 $ 270,535 4.20 % 24,588,255 $ 235,361 3.78 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,663,012 1,721,591 Total Assets $ 27,047,485 $ 26,309,846 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,257,448 $ - - % $ 4,201,723 $ - - % Health savings accounts 5,576,417 2,793 0.20 4,870,620 2,449 0.20 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 9,135,736 9,827 0.43 9,707,053 7,780 0.32 Certificates of deposit 2,935,663 11,777 1.59 2,155,743 6,531 1.20 Total deposits 21,905,264 24,397 0.44 20,935,139 16,760 0.32 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 729,154 3,084 1.66 904,854 3,847 1.66 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,155,768 7,685 2.60 1,362,165 6,894 1.98 Long-term debt 225,926 2,825 5.00 225,673 2,616 4.64 Total borrowings 2,110,848 13,594 2.53 2,492,692 13,357 2.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 24,016,112 $ 37,991 0.63 % 23,427,831 $ 30,117 0.51 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 234,564 246,703 Total liabilities 24,250,676 23,674,534 Preferred stock 145,037 122,710 Common shareholders' equity 2,651,772 2,512,602 Total shareholders' equity 2,796,809 2,635,312 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,047,485 $ 26,309,846 Tax-equivalent net interest income 232,544 205,244 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (2,172) (4,340) Net interest income $ 230,372 $ 200,904 Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.30 % (a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 17,901,888 $ 618,419 4.58 % $ 17,225,217 $ 526,419 4.05 % Securities (a) 7,135,037 157,108 2.91 7,031,738 157,550 2.98 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 130,947 4,587 4.68 160,911 4,732 3.93 Interest-bearing deposits 63,807 782 1.62 63,684 472 0.98 Loans held for sale 17,292 498 3.84 31,373 826 3.51 Total interest-earning assets 25,248,971 $ 781,394 4.09 % 24,512,923 $ 689,999 3.73 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,645,331 1,666,080 Total Assets $ 26,894,302 $ 26,179,003 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,177,004 $ - - % $ 4,039,738 $ - - % Health savings accounts 5,508,325 8,152 0.20 4,810,038 7,133 0.20 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 9,172,498 25,399 0.37 9,505,187 19,599 0.28 Certificates of deposit 2,710,917 29,227 1.44 2,079,021 18,142 1.17 Total deposits 21,568,744 62,778 0.39 20,433,984 44,874 0.29 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 824,203 10,722 1.72 884,975 10,970 1.63 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,288,410 23,437 2.40 1,829,175 22,543 1.63 Long-term debt 225,863 8,288 4.89 225,607 7,748 4.58 Total borrowings 2,338,476 42,447 2.40 2,939,757 41,261 1.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 23,907,220 $ 105,225 0.59 % 23,373,741 $ 86,135 0.49 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 228,892 207,688 Total liabilities 24,136,112 23,581,429 Preferred stock 145,078 122,710 Common shareholders' equity 2,613,112 2,474,864 Total shareholders' equity 2,758,190 2,597,574 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,894,302 $ 26,179,003 Tax-equivalent net interest income 676,169 603,864 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (6,619) (12,509) Net interest income $ 669,550 $ 591,355 Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.27 % (a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.