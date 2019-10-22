Webster Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.00 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $91.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.01 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, adjusting for $1.7 million of one-time business optimization costs, compared to $0.98 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, adjusting for a one-time net benefit of $5.6 million.

"The third quarter continues to demonstrate the power of our banking franchise as evidenced by strong year-over-year loan and deposit growth," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We have now posted 40 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth and seven quarters of return on average tangible common equity above 15 percent."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 compared to prior year:

Revenue of $310.5 million , an increase of 2.6 percent.

, an increase of 2.6 percent. Loan growth of $1.2 billion , or 6.7 percent, led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, which increased 11.8 percent.

, or 6.7 percent, led by commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, which increased 11.8 percent. Deposit growth of $1.3 billion , or 5.8 percent, with growth of $689 million , or 12.3 percent, in HSA deposits.

, or 5.8 percent, with growth of , or 12.3 percent, in HSA deposits. Net interest margin of 3.49 percent, down 12 basis points, with 5 basis points of the reduction due to balance sheet repositioning.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $6.7 million , or 5.4 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 16.6 percent.

, or 5.4 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 16.6 percent. Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 56.6 percent compared to 57.4 percent.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.36 percent compared to 14.74 percent; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 15.37 percent compared to 18.88 percent.

"We've achieved our tenth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage and our efficiency ratio has been below 57 percent over the past year," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We're diligently controlling expenses while investing confidently in our future."

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of September 30, 2019, Commercial Banking had $11.1 billion in loans and leases and $4.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019

2018



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$96,817

$91,243





6.1 % Non-interest income

13,987

18,305





(23.6)

Operating revenue

110,804

109,548





1.1

Non-interest expense

45,261

44,506





(1.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$65,543

$65,042





0.8



























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2019

2018



(Decrease) Loans and leases

$11,121

$10,289





8.1 % Deposits

4,528

4,251





6.5



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $0.5 million to $65.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.6 million to $96.8 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million to $14.0 million, primarily due to lower syndication fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $0.8 million to $45.3 million, primarily due to strategic hires and investments in product enhancements and infrastructure.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2019, HSA Bank had $8.2 billion in total footings comprising $6.3 billion in deposit balances and $1.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019

2018



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,206

$36,731





14.9 %

Non-interest income

23,526

22,159





6.2



Operating revenue

65,732

58,890





11.6



Non-interest expense

32,918

30,753





(7.0)



Pre-tax, net revenue

$32,814

$28,137





16.6





























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2019

2018



(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,992

2,702





10.7 %

















Deposits

$6,288

$5,600





12.3



Linked investment accounts *

1,875

1,599





17.3



Total footings

$8,163

$7,199





13.4



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet









Pre-tax net revenue increased $4.7 million to $32.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.5 million to $42.2 million, due to 12 percent growth in deposits and improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $1.4 million to $23.5 million, primarily due to 11 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million to $32.9 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of September 30, 2019, Community Banking had $8.4 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2019

2018



(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$99,459

$101,952





(2.4) %

Non-interest income

28,115

26,848





4.7



Operating revenue

127,574

128,800





(1.0)



Non-interest expense *

99,835

95,769





(4.2)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$27,739

$33,031





(16.0)





























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2019

2018



(Decrease) Loans

$8,430

$8,032





5.0 %

Deposits

12,462

11,798





5.6



* Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $1.7 million in business

optimization costs.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $5.3 million to $27.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $2.5 million to $99.5 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with an increase in deposit costs; which was partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million due to increased income from mortgage banking activities, as well as increases in both deposit and loan related fee income. Non-interest expense increased $4.1 million to $99.8 million driven by increased employee related expenses and continued investments in technology.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $240.5 million compared to $230.4 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.49 percent compared to 3.61 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 5 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 18 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $27.6 billion and grew by $2.2 billion , or 8.7 percent.

and grew by , or 8.7 percent. Average loans totaled $19.5 billion and grew by $1.4 billion , or 7.8 percent.

and grew by , or 7.8 percent. Average deposits totaled $23.2 billion and grew by $1.2 billion , or 5.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The provision for loan losses was $11.3 million , compared to $11.9 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $13.8 million , compared to $11.6 million in the prior quarter and $6.0 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.28 percent, compared to 0.24 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.28 percent, compared to 0.24 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.07 percent of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.10 percent at June 30, 2019 and 1.16 percent at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 129 percent of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 compared to 143 percent at June 30, 2019 and 139 percent at September 30, 2018.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest income was $69.9 million , compared to $72.3 million , a decrease of $2.4 million . This reflects a decrease of $2.5 million in loan related fees primarily related to syndication fees, and $1.9 million in other income primarily related to client hedging income, offset by a $1.4 million increase in HSA fee income driven by account fees and interchange revenue due to account growth.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest expense was $179.9 million , compared to $178.8 million , an increase of $1.1 million . The increase reflects increases of $2.0 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits, $1.6 million in technology/equipment, and $2.1 million in other expenses primarily due to optimization costs related to technology. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $5.3 million in deposit insurance which reflects prior period one-time charges of $2.9 million and the benefit of a fully funded deposit insurance fund, and $0.8 million in pension costs.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Income tax expense was $25.4 million compared to $13.7 million and the effective tax rate was 21.3 percent compared to 12.1 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 21.3 percent compared to 12.1 percent. The year-ago period included $8.5 million of discrete tax benefits attributable to tax planning and a higher level of other discrete tax benefits, primarily excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.2 billion , compared to $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and $7.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $20.9 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $12.0 million at June 30, 2019 and $105.1 million of net unrealized losses at September 30, 2018. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $92.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $37.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $168.1 million of net unrealized losses at September 30, 2018.

Loans:

Total loans were $19.6 billion , compared to $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and $18.3 billion at September 30, 2018. Compared to June 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by $173.7 million and residential mortgages increased by $155.0 million while consumer loans decreased by $31.3 million and commercial loans decreased by $15.6 million .

, compared to at June 30, 2019 and at September 30, 2018. Compared to June 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans increased by and residential mortgages increased by while consumer loans decreased by and commercial loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $626.8 million , residential mortgages increased by $458.7 million , and commercial loans increased by $316.4 million , while consumer loans decreased by $171.2 million .

, residential mortgages increased by , and commercial loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.610 billion , compared to $1.382 billion in the prior quarter and $1.375 billion a year ago. In addition, $73 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $41 million in the prior quarter and $55 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $162.7 million , or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to $148.1 million , or 0.77 percent, at June 30, 2019 and $152.7 million , or 0.83 percent, at September 30, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were $71.9 million , compared to $52.9 million at June 30, 2019 and $28.9 million at September 30, 2018.

, or 0.83 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.77 percent, at June 30, 2019 and , or 0.83 percent, at September 30, 2018. Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at June 30, 2019 and at September 30, 2018. Past due loans were $35.6 million , compared to $32.3 million at June 30, 2019 and $39.2 million at September 30, 2018.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $23.3 billion , compared to $22.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and $22.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 86.0 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 and 85.9 percent at September 30, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.0 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 and 83.3 percent at September 30, 2018.

, compared to at June 30, 2019 and at September 30, 2018. Core deposits to total deposits were 86.0 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 and 85.9 percent at September 30, 2018. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.0 percent, compared to 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 and 83.3 percent at September 30, 2018. Total borrowings were $3.2 billion , compared to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2018.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 12.36 percent and 15.37 percent, respectively, compared to 14.74 percent and 18.88 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.83 percent and 8.34 percent, respectively, compared to 8.41 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2018. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.61 percent, compared to 11.23 percent at September 30, 2018.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $32.68 and $26.58 , respectively, compared to $28.96 and $22.83 , respectively, at September 30, 2018.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $29.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018





September 30, 2018













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net income $ 93,865



$ 98,649



$ 99,736



$ 98,838



$ 99,673



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

91,442





96,193





97,549





96,666





97,460



Earnings per diluted common share

1.00





1.05





1.06





1.05





1.06



Return on average assets

1.27 %



1.38 %



1.44 %



1.44 %



1.47 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.37





16.88





17.70





18.22





18.88



Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.36





13.47





14.01





14.31





14.74



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

22.52





23.88





22.12





23.58





23.88













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353



$ 211,832



Nonperforming assets

166,716





153,247





164,431





161,617





157,967



Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.15 %



1.16 %

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.28





0.24





0.21





0.21





0.13



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.83





0.77





0.84





0.84





0.83



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.85





0.80





0.87





0.87





0.86



Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

128.55





142.97





133.01





137.22





138.76













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.83 %



8.82 %



8.68 %



8.59 %



8.41 %

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.34





8.31





8.16





8.05





7.86



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.29





12.09





12.17





12.16





11.96



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.65





13.48





13.60





13.63





13.44



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.61





11.41





11.46





11.44





11.23



Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.54





10.59





10.50





10.45





10.30



Net interest margin

3.49





3.63





3.74





3.66





3.61



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.60





56.09





55.93





56.19





57.41













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 3,007,357



$ 2,920,180



$ 2,821,218



$ 2,741,478



$ 2,671,161



Book value per common share

32.68





31.74





30.62





29.72





28.96



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

26.58





25.63





24.51





23.60





22.83



Common stock closing price

46.87





47.77





50.67





49.29





58.96



Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.33





0.33





0.33













































Common shares issued and outstanding

92,034





92,007





92,125





92,247





92,230



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,559





91,534





91,962





91,971





91,959



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,874





91,855





92,225





92,202





92,208













































(a) Presented as projected for September 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2018 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 227,966



$ 190,828



$ 222,234 Interest-bearing deposits

74,865





26,652





99,746 Securities:



















Available for sale

2,960,103





2,978,657





2,823,953 Held to maturity

5,193,521





4,636,707





4,332,458 Total securities

8,153,624





7,615,364





7,156,411 Loans held for sale

27,061





19,249





17,137 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

7,009,884





7,025,506





6,693,450 Commercial real estate

5,398,084





5,224,382





4,771,325 Residential mortgages

4,873,726





4,718,704





4,415,063 Consumer

2,269,952





2,301,291





2,441,181 Total loans and leases

19,551,646





19,269,883





18,321,019 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(209,152)





(211,671)





(211,832) Loans and leases, net

19,342,494





19,058,212





18,109,187 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

116,984





118,371





133,740 Premises and equipment, net

278,642





278,227





128,507 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

561,252





562,214





565,099 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

549,335





546,963





539,923 Deferred tax asset, net

59,956





73,462





92,910 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

502,921





452,501





281,423 Total Assets $ 29,895,100



$ 28,942,043



$ 27,346,317





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 4,291,659



$ 4,174,806



$ 4,231,505 Health savings accounts

6,288,218





6,212,372





5,599,596 Interest-bearing checking

2,619,452





2,636,109





2,587,679 Money market

2,560,918





2,073,006





2,376,649 Savings

4,264,853





4,169,492





4,106,942 Certificates of deposit

3,249,860





3,291,617





2,746,884 Brokered certificates of deposit

5,705





41,376





348,368 Total deposits

23,280,665





22,598,778





21,997,623 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,210,692





956,920





564,488 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,392,849





1,426,656





1,441,884 Long-term debt

549,158





538,379





225,957 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

309,342





356,093





300,167 Total liabilities

26,742,706





25,876,826





24,530,119 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,007,357





2,920,180





2,671,161 Total shareholders' equity

3,152,394





3,065,217





2,816,198 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 29,895,100



$ 28,942,043



$ 27,346,317