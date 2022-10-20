WEBSTER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.31; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.46

Webster Financial Corporation

Oct 20, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $93.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2022 results include $36.8 million pre-tax, ($27.2 million after tax), or $0.15 per diluted share, of expenses related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other charges. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"Third quarter results reflect the strong progress our colleagues have made in creating a high performing and differentiated company," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "While executing on integration activities, we have maintained a laser-focus on our clients, resulting in financial performance that exceeds the targets we set forth at the announcement of the MOE more than a year ago."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022:

  • Revenue of $664.6 million.
  • Period end loan and lease balance of $47.8 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 89 percent.
  • Period end deposit balance of $54.0 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.
  • Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other totaled $36.8 million.
  • Return on average assets of 1.38 percent; adjusted 1.54 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 18.62 percent; adjusted 20.76 percent (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.54 percent, up 26 basis points from prior quarter.
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.82 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 41.17 percent.
  • Tangible common equity ratio of 7.27 percent.
  • Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

"Not only were our financial results strong this quarter, the underlying drivers of increases in profitability should provide tailwinds into the future," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our net interest income should continue to benefit from higher interest rates, and we continue to execute on the efficiencies created in our recent merger."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $38.5 billion in loans and leases and $20.8 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$333,554

$152,012

119.4 %

Non-interest income

40,497

22,782

77.8

Operating revenue

374,051

174,794

114.0

Non-interest expense

102,415

50,244

(103.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$271,636

$124,550

118.1













Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$38,493

$14,655

162.7 %

Deposits

20,828

10,103

106.2

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,121

2,847

(25.5)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $147.1 million to $271.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $181.5 million to $333.6 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic growth in loans and deposits since the merger, and the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $17.7 million to $40.5 million, with $18.8 million driven by the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income. Non-interest expense increased $52.2 million to $102.4 million, with $47.2 million due to the merger, and $5.0 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$58,567

$42,074

39.2 %

Non-interest income

25,842

24,756

4.4

Operating revenue

84,409

66,830

26.3

Non-interest expense

36,725

32,374

(13.4)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$47,684

$34,456

38.4













Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,133

3,003

4.3 %








Deposits

$7,889

$7,329

7.6

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,233

3,427

(5.7)

Total footings

$11,122

$10,756

3.4

Pre-tax net revenue increased $13.2 million to $47.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $16.5 million to $58.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million to $25.8 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million to $36.7 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher compensation, temporary help, and travel expenses.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 354 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $23.9 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.4 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$195,748

$98,572

98.6 %

Non-interest income

33,838

24,292

39.3

Operating revenue

229,586

122,864

86.9

Non-interest expense

109,588

73,212

(49.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$119,998

$49,652

141.7













Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Loans

$9,302

$6,925

34.3 %

Deposits

23,859

12,591

89.5

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,369

4,194

75.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $70.3 million to $120.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $97.2 million to $195.7 million, with $71.7 million driven by the merger, and $25.5 million driven by deposit and loan growth, coupled with the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $9.5 million to $33.8 million, with $6.1 million driven by the merger, and $4.7 million from higher deposit, loan, and investment services income, partially offset by $1.5 million in lower mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $36.4 million to $109.6 million, primarily driven by $38.4 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by lower shared services charges.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $551.0 million compared to $229.7 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.54 percent compared to 2.80 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 32 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $62.2 billion and increased by $29.3 billion, or 89.2 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $46.2 billion and increased by $24.7 billion, or 114.6 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $24.1 billion, or 80.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $36.5 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.8 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $5.2 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $12.2 million in the prior quarter, compared to $7.8 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $28.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.9 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.25 percent, compared to 0.09 percent in the prior quarter and 0.02 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25 percent at June 30, 2022 and 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2022 compared to 231 percent at June 30, 2022 and 309 percent at September 30, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest income was $113.6 million compared to $83.8 million, an increase of $29.8 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, offset by lower direct investment income and mortgage banking revenue. Total non-interest income includes a net $0.3 million related to a gain on the early termination of repurchase agreements partially offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest expense was $330.1 million compared to $180.2 million, an increase of $149.9 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $26.7 million of merger and strategic initiatives and a $10.5 million donation to the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation, compared to $5.8 million of merger and strategic initiative related charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $118.5 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $64.1 million compared to $29.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.5 percent compared to 23.7 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period primarily reflects higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits than a year ago, partially offset by the effects of increased income overall in 2022 compared to 2021.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $14.6 billion, compared to $15.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $941.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $609.8 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $44.7 million at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $855.9 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $539.4 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $152.9 million at September 30, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

  • Total loans and leases were $47.8 billion, compared to $45.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and $21.6 billion at September 30, 2021. Compared to June 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.7 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $28.4 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.5 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $12.3 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.5 billion, and consumer loans increased by $1.3 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.1 billion, compared to $5.0 billion in the prior quarter and $2.0 billion a year ago. In addition, $1.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $5.0 million in the prior quarter and $56.7 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases were $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2022 and $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, $82.0 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
  • Past due loans and leases were $46.4 million, compared to $51.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $17.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $54.0 billion, compared to $53.1 billion at June 30, 2022 and $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022 and 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 88.5 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022 and 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $5.9 billion, compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, compared to 11.61 percent and 14.16 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.71 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.82 percent, compared to 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.32 and $27.69, respectively, compared to $35.78 and $29.63, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
  • Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's third quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on October 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021



















Income and performance ratios:

















Net income (loss)

$

233,968

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

229,806


178,148


(20,178)


109,069


93,745

Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.31


1.00


(0.14)


1.20


1.03

Return on average assets

1.38

%

1.10

%

(0.12)

%

1.26

%

1.10

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

18.62


14.50


(1.36)


16.23


14.16

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.78


9.09


(1.25)


13.35


11.61

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

17.10


19.90


20.88


28.44


26.73



















Asset quality:

















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

574,325

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

Nonperforming assets

211,627


250,242


251,206


112,590


104,209

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.20

%

1.25

%

1.31

%

1.35

%

1.46

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.25


0.09


0.10


(0.02)


0.02

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.44


0.54


0.57


0.49


0.47

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.44


0.55


0.58


0.51


0.48

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

274.12


230.88


229.48


274.36


309.44



















Other ratios:

















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

7.70

%

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.27


7.68


8.26


7.97


7.71

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.37


11.65


12.05


12.32


12.39

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.41


13.91


14.41


13.64


13.79

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.82


11.09


11.46


11.72


11.77

Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.33


11.83


12.55


9.85


9.57

Net interest margin

3.54


3.28


3.21


2.73


2.80

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

41.17


45.25


48.73


54.85


54.84



















Equity and share related:

















Common equity

$

7,542,431

$

7,713,809

$

7,893,156

$

3,293,288

$

3,241,152

Book value per common share

43.32


43.82


44.32


36.36


35.78

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.69


28.31


28.94


30.22


29.63

Common stock closing price

45.20


42.15


56.12


55.84


54.46

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

174,116


176,041


178,102


90,584


90,588

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

173,868


175,845


147,394


90,052


90,038

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944


175,895


147,533


90,284


90,232



















(a) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

286,487

$

294,482

$

161,369

Interest-bearing deposits

326,638


607,323


2,442,790

Securities:









Available for sale

8,085,044


8,638,358


3,410,443

Held to maturity, net

6,505,838


6,547,998


5,986,308

Total securities, net

14,590,882


15,186,356


9,396,751

Loans held for sale

898


388


24,969

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

19,642,624


18,520,595


8,159,127

Commercial real estate

18,830,948


18,141,670


6,522,679

Residential mortgages

7,617,955


7,223,728


5,167,527

Consumer

1,732,348


1,760,750


1,731,002

Total loans and leases

47,823,875


45,646,743


21,580,335

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(574,325)


(571,499)


(314,922)

Loans and leases, net

47,249,550


45,075,244


21,265,413

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

373,044


329,424


75,936

Premises and equipment, net

434,721


449,578


209,573

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,721,040


2,729,551


557,360

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,230,641


1,228,484


572,368

Deferred tax asset, net

369,737


269,790


96,489

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,468,928


1,424,401


571,240

Total Assets

$

69,052,566

$

67,595,021

$

35,374,258











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

13,849,812

$

13,576,152

$

7,154,835

Health savings accounts

7,889,310


7,777,786


7,329,405

Interest-bearing checking

9,203,220


9,547,749


4,181,825

Money market

11,156,579


10,884,656


3,958,700

Savings

9,340,372


8,736,712


5,517,189

Certificates of deposit

2,311,484


2,554,102


1,884,373

Brokered certificates of deposit

258,110


-


-

Total deposits

54,008,887


53,077,157


30,026,327

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,265,414


1,743,782


655,871

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,510,717


2,510,810


113,334

Long-term debt

1,074,844


1,076,559


564,114

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,366,294


1,188,925


628,423

Total liabilities

61,226,156


59,597,233


31,988,069

Preferred stock

283,979


283,979


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

7,542,431


7,713,809


3,241,152

Total shareholders' equity

7,826,410


7,997,788


3,386,189

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

69,052,566

$

67,595,021

$

35,374,258

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

525,960

$

196,273

$

1,303,774

$

572,728

Interest and dividends on securities

91,569


43,362


237,297


133,895

Loans held for sale

40


57


73


201

Total interest income

617,569


239,692


1,541,144


706,824

Interest expense:













Deposits

37,492


4,571


57,350


16,104

Borrowings

29,074


5,430


51,883


16,413

Total interest expense

66,566


10,001


109,233


32,517

Net interest income

551,003


229,691


1,431,911


674,307

Provision for credit losses

36,531


7,750


237,619


(39,500)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

514,472


221,941


1,194,292


713,807

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

50,807


40,258


150,019


122,166

Loan and lease related fees

26,769


10,881


77,355


27,056

Wealth and investment services

11,419


9,985


33,260


29,475

Mortgage banking activities

86


1,525


616


5,486

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

7,718


3,666


22,694


10,802

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)


-


(2,234)


-

Other income

19,071


17,460


56,894


38,249

Total non-interest income

113,636


83,775


338,604


233,234

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

173,983


105,352


545,641


310,706

Occupancy

23,517


12,430


93,725


42,090

Technology and equipment

45,283


28,441


142,182


84,081

Marketing

3,918


3,721


10,868


9,452

Professional and outside services

21,618


7,074


91,041


37,875

Intangible assets amortization

8,511


1,124


23,700


3,395

Loan workout expenses

580


203


1,992


924

Deposit insurance

8,026


3,855


19,996


11,560

Other expenses

44,635


18,037


118,938


55,164

Total non-interest expense

330,071


180,237


1,048,083


555,247

Income before income taxes

298,037


125,479


484,813


391,794

Income tax expense

64,069


29,766


85,281


93,968

Net income

233,968


95,713


399,532


297,826

Preferred stock dividends

(4,162)


(1,968)


(11,756)


(5,906)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

229,806

$

93,745

$

387,776

$

291,920















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944


90,232


165,813


90,186















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

1.31

$

1.03

$

2.32

$

3.23

Diluted

1.31


1.03


2.32


3.22

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

525,960

$

431,538

$

346,276

$

189,985

$

196,273

Interest and dividends on securities

91,569


82,202


63,526


45,990


43,362

Loans held for sale

40


7


26


45


57

Total interest income

617,569


513,747


409,828


236,020


239,692

Interest expense:

















Deposits

37,492


12,459


7,399


4,027


4,571

Borrowings

29,074


14,628


8,181


5,211


5,430

Total interest expense

66,566


27,087


15,580


9,238


10,001

Net interest income

551,003


486,660


394,248


226,782


229,691

Provision for credit losses

36,531


12,243


188,845


(15,000)


7,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

514,472


474,417


205,403


241,782


221,941

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

50,807


51,385


47,827


40,544


40,258

Loan and lease related fees

26,769


27,907


22,679


9,602


10,881

Wealth and investment services

11,419


11,244


10,597


10,111


9,985

Mortgage banking activities

86


102


428


733


1,525

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

7,718


8,244


6,732


3,627


3,666

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)


-


-


-


-

Other income

19,071


22,051


15,772


25,521


17,460

Total non-interest income

113,636


120,933


104,035


90,138


83,775

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

173,983


187,656


184,002


109,283


105,352

Occupancy

23,517


51,593


18,615


13,256


12,430

Technology and equipment

45,283


41,498


55,401


28,750


28,441

Marketing

3,918


3,441


3,509


2,599


3,721

Professional and outside services

21,618


15,332


54,091


9,360


7,074

Intangible assets amortization

8,511


8,802


6,387


1,118


1,124

Loan workout expenses

580


732


680


244


203

Deposit insurance

8,026


6,748


5,222


4,234


3,855

Other expenses

44,635


42,425


31,878


21,009


18,037

Total non-interest expense

330,071


358,227


359,785


189,853


180,237

Income (loss) before income taxes

298,037


237,123


(50,347)


142,067


125,479

Income tax expense (benefit)

64,069


54,812


(33,600)


31,029


29,766

Net income (loss)

233,968


182,311


(16,747)


111,038


95,713

Preferred stock dividends

(4,162)


(4,163)


(3,431)


(1,969)


(1,968)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

229,806

$

178,148

$

(20,178)

$

109,069

$

93,745



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944


175,895


147,533


90,284


90,232



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic

$

1.31

$

1.00

$

(0.14)

$

1.20

$

1.03

Diluted

1.31


1.00


(0.14)


1.20


1.03

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

46,229,678

$

532,062


4.52

%




$

21,538,513

$

197,015

3.60

%

Investment securities (a)

15,039,510


93,561


2.40






8,911,291

43,868

2.01

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

326,860


1,875


2.28






76,212

290

1.51

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

585,807


3,278


2.19






2,334,986

896

0.15

Loans held for sale

580


40


 n/m 






11,328

57

2.03

Total interest-earning assets

62,182,435

$

630,816


3.96

%





32,872,330

$

242,126

2.92

%

Non-interest-earning assets

5,823,755














2,021,962





Total Assets

$

68,006,190













$

34,894,292






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

13,590,667

$

-


-

%




$

7,182,116

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,854,425


1,146


0.06






7,346,239

1,463

0.08

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,798,562


33,808


0.45






13,363,703

1,794

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,716,885


2,538


0.37






1,957,286

1,314

0.27

Total deposits

53,960,539


37,492


0.28






29,849,344

4,571

0.06

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 

1,369,126


6,242


1.78






544,311

721

0.52

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,402,596


13,814


2.25






120,714

492

1.59

Long-term debt (a)

1,075,683


9,018


3.47






564,692

4,217

3.22

Total borrowings

4,847,405


29,074


2.38






1,229,717

5,430

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

58,807,944

$

66,566


0.45

%





31,079,061

$

10,001

0.13

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,108,202














439,830





Total liabilities

59,916,146














31,518,891






























Preferred stock

283,979














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

7,806,065














3,230,364





Total shareholders' equity

8,090,044














3,375,401





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

68,006,190













$

34,894,292





Tax-equivalent net interest income




564,250













232,125


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(13,247)













(2,434)


Net interest income



$

551,003












$

229,691


Net interest margin








3.54

%










2.80

%

























(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022






2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

42,125,526

$

1,317,941


4.14

%




$

21,477,967

$

574,984

3.54

%

Investment securities (a)

14,548,116


246,788


2.22






8,878,820

136,727

2.09

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

252,559


4,768


2.52






77,040

909

1.58

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

623,866


4,711


1.00






1,434,552

1419

0.13

Loans held for sale

12,160


73


0.80






11,515

201

2.33

Total interest-earning assets

57,562,227

$

1,574,281


3.60

%





31,879,894

$

714,240

2.98

%

Non-interest-earning assets

5,448,419














1,968,707





Total Assets

$

63,010,646













$

33,848,601






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

12,758,489

$

-


-

%




$

6,800,456

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,809,082


3,358


0.06






7,414,332

4,720

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

27,887,362


48,992


0.23






12,579,762

5,117

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,649,328


5,000


0.25






2,146,218

6,267

0.39

Total deposits

51,104,261


57,350


0.15






28,940,768

16,104

0.07

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 

1,006,391


9,876


1.29






522,638

2,216

0.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,198,754


17,034


1.87






131,606

1,539

1.54

Long-term debt (a)

1,017,120


24,973


3.40






565,866

12,658

3.22

Total borrowings

3,222,265


51,883


2.16






1,220,110

16,413

1.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

54,326,526

$

109,233


0.27

%





30,160,878

$

32,517

0.14

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,043,313














373,609





Total liabilities

55,369,839














30,534,487






























Preferred stock

268,202














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

7,372,605














3,169,077





Total shareholders' equity

7,640,807














3,314,114





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

63,010,646













$

33,848,601





Tax-equivalent net interest income




1,465,048













681,723


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(33,137)













(7,416)


Net interest income



$

1,431,911












$

674,307


Net interest margin








3.35

%










2.85

%

























(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

17,838,905

$

16,628,317

$

15,578,594

$

7,509,538

$

7,172,345

Asset-based lending

1,803,719


1,892,278


1,807,545


1,067,248


986,782

Commercial real estate

18,830,948


18,141,670


17,584,947


6,603,180


6,522,679

Residential mortgages

7,617,955


7,223,728


6,798,199


5,412,905


5,167,527

Consumer

1,732,348


1,760,750


1,767,200


1,678,858


1,731,002

Total Loan and Lease Balances

47,823,875


45,646,743


43,536,485


22,271,729


21,580,335

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(574,325)


(571,499)


(569,371)


(301,187)


(314,922)

Loans and Leases, net

$

47,249,550

$

45,075,244

$

42,967,114

$

21,970,542

$

21,265,413



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

16,780,780

$

15,850,507

$

12,568,454

$

7,304,985

$

7,280,258

Asset-based lending

1,811,073


1,851,956


1,540,301


1,010,874


956,535

Commercial real estate

18,503,077


17,756,151


13,732,925


6,575,865


6,510,100

Residential mortgages

7,384,704


6,905,509


6,322,495


5,309,127


5,036,329

Consumer

1,750,044


1,756,575


1,748,654


1,701,250


1,755,291

Total Loan and Lease Balances

$

46,229,678

$

44,120,698

$

35,912,829

$

21,902,101

$

21,538,513


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

80,002

$

112,006

$

108,460

$

63,553

$

40,774

Asset-based lending

25,115


25,862


5,494


2,114


2,139

Commercial real estate

49,054


49,935


74,581


5,058


15,972

Residential mortgages

25,563


27,213


27,318


15,591


19,327

Consumer 

29,782


32,514


32,258


23,462


23,558

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

209,516

$

247,530

$

248,111

$

109,778

$

101,770



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Residential mortgages

$

2,024

$

2,558

$

2,582

$

2,276

$

1,759

Consumer

87


154


513


536


680

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,111

$

2,712

$

3,095

$

2,812

$

2,439

Total nonperforming assets

$

211,627

$

250,242

$

251,206

$

112,590

$

104,209

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

17,440

$

6,006

$

8,025

$

9,340

$

5,537

Asset-based lending

-


-


24,103


-


-

Commercial real estate

6,050


25,587


20,533


921


821

Residential mortgages

12,577


10,781


9,307


3,561


3,447

Consumer

9,656


9,275


9,379


5,576


7,158

Total past due 30-89 days

$

45,723

$

51,649

$

71,347

$

19,398

$

16,963

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

711


8


124


2,507


107

Total past due loans and leases

$

46,434

$

51,657

$

71,471

$

21,905

$

17,070

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021




ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922

$

307,945




Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-


-


88,045


-


-




Provision

31,352


11,728


189,068


(14,980)


7,898




Charge-offs:






















Commercial portfolio

31,356


18,757


11,248


799


1,723




Consumer portfolio

1,453


896


1,120


1,382


2,053




Total charge-offs

32,809


19,653


12,368


2,181


3,776




Recoveries:






















Commercial portfolio

1,413


7,765


1,364


1,107


142




Consumer portfolio

2,870


2,288


2,075


2,319


2,713




Total recoveries

4,283


10,053


3,439


3,426


2,855




Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

28,526


9,600


8,929


(1,245)


921




ACL on loans and leases, ending balance

$

574,325

$

571,499

$

569,371

$

301,187

$

314,922




























ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance

$

20,149

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170

$

11,974




Acquisition of Sterling

-


-


6,749


-


-




Provision

5,180


509


(213)


934


196




ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 

$

25,329

$

20,149

$

19,640

$

13,104

$

12,170




Total ending balance

$

599,654

$

591,648

$

589,011

$

314,291

$

327,092




























(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




























The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




























The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






























At or for the Three Months Ended




(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021




Efficiency ratio:






















Non-interest expense

$

330,071

$

358,227

$

359,785

$

189,853

$

180,237




Less: Foreclosed property activity

(393)


(358)


(75)


(347)


(142)




Intangible assets amortization

8,511


8,802


6,387


1,118


1,124




Operating lease depreciation

2,115


2,425


1,632


-


-




Strategic initiatives and other (1)

11,617


(152)


(4,140)


600


(4,011)




Merger related

25,536


66,640


108,495


10,560


9,847




Debt prepayment costs

-


-


-


2,526


-




Non-interest expense

$

282,685

$

280,870

$

247,486

$

175,396

$

173,419




Net interest income

$

551,003

$

486,660

$

394,248

$

226,782

$

229,691




Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

13,247


11,732


8,158


2,397


2,434




Non-interest income

113,636


120,933


104,035


90,138


83,775




Other income (2)

11,186


3,805


3,082


431


327




Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,115


2,425


1,632


-


-




(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)


-


-


-


-




Other (3)

2,548


-


-


-


-




Income

$

686,643

$

620,705

$

507,891

$

319,748

$

316,227




Efficiency ratio

41.17

%

45.25

%

48.73

%

54.85

%

54.84

%



























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity: 






















Net income (loss)

$

233,968

$

182,311

$

(16,747)

$

111,038

$

95,713




Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,162


4,163


3,431


1,969


1,968




Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,724


6,954


5,046


883


888




Adjusted income (loss)

$

236,530

$

185,102

$

(15,132)

$

109,952

$

94,633




Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis

$

946,120

$

740,408

$

(60,528)

$

439,808

$

378,532




Average shareholders' equity

$

8,090,044

$

8,125,518

$

6,691,490

$

3,411,911

$

3,375,401




Less: Average preferred stock

283,979


283,979


236,121


145,037


145,037




Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,725,200


2,733,827


2,007,266


556,784


557,902




Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,080,865

$

5,107,712

$

4,448,103

$

2,710,090

$

2,672,462




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

18.62

%

14.50

%

(1.36)

%

16.23

%

14.16

%



























(1) Strategic initiatives and other is comprised of a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense), professional & outside services of $1.4 million, and occupancy of $(0.2) million.

(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

(3) Other is comprised of a $2.5 million gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022



March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity

$

7,826,410

$

7,997,788


$

8,177,135

$

3,438,325

$

3,386,189

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,721,040


2,729,551



2,738,353


556,242


557,360

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,105,370

$

5,268,237


$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

Total assets

$

69,052,566

$

67,595,021


$

65,131,484

$

34,915,599

$

35,374,258

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,721,040


2,729,551



2,738,353


556,242


557,360

Tangible assets

$

66,331,526

$

64,865,470


$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

Tangible equity

7.70

%

8.12

%

8.72

%

8.39

%

8.12




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

5,105,370

$

5,268,237


$

5,438,782

$

2,882,083

$

2,828,829

Less: Preferred stock

283,979


283,979



283,979


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,821,391

$

4,984,258


$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

Tangible assets

$

66,331,526

$

64,865,470


$

62,393,131

$

34,359,357

$

34,816,898

Tangible common equity

7.27

%

7.68

%

8.26

%

7.97

%

7.71




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

4,821,391

$

4,984,258


$

5,154,803

$

2,737,046

$

2,683,792

Common shares outstanding

174,116


176,041



178,102


90,584


90,588

Tangible book value per common share

$

27.69

$

28.31


$

28.94

$

30.22

$

29.63




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

54,008,887

$

53,077,157


$

54,356,283

$

29,847,029

$

30,026,327

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,311,484


2,554,102



2,821,097


1,797,770


1,884,373

 Brokered certificates of deposit

258,110


-



-


-


-

Core deposits

$

51,439,293

$

50,523,055


$

51,535,186

$

28,049,259

$

28,141,954






















Three months ended September 30, 2022
















Adjusted ROATCE:


















Net income

$

233,968
















Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,162
















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,724
















Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected

8,467
















Merger related, tax-effected

18,968
















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

1,628
















Other, tax-effected

(1,857)
















Adjusted income

$

263,736
















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,054,944
















Average shareholders' equity

$

8,090,044
















Less: Average preferred stock

283,979
















Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,725,200
















Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

5,080,865
















Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity  

20.76

%



































Adjusted ROAA:


















Net income

$

233,968
















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

8,467
















Merger related, tax-effected

18,968
















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected

1,628
















Other, tax-effected

(1,857)
















Adjusted income

$

261,174
















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,044,696
















Average assets

$

68,006,190
















Adjusted return on average assets

1.54

%



































(In millions, except per share data)


















GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:



















Three months ended September 30, 2022









Pre-Tax Income


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



Diluted EPS







Reported (GAAP)

$

298.0

$

229.8


$

1.31







Merger related expenses

25.5


19.0



0.11







Strategic initiatives and other

11.3


8.2



0.04







Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

334.9

$

257.0


$

1.46