WEBSTER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.31; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.46

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $93.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2022 results include $36.8 million pre-tax, ($27.2 million after tax), or $0.15 per diluted share, of expenses related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other charges. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"Third quarter results reflect the strong progress our colleagues have made in creating a high performing and differentiated company," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "While executing on integration activities, we have maintained a laser-focus on our clients, resulting in financial performance that exceeds the targets we set forth at the announcement of the MOE more than a year ago."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022:

Revenue of $664 .6 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $47 .8 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 89 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $54 .0 billion.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million .

Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other totaled $36 .8 million.

Return on average assets of 1.38 percent; adjusted 1.54 percent (non-GAAP).

Return on average tangible common equity of 18.62 percent; adjusted 20.76 percent (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.54 percent, up 26 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.82 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 41.17 percent.

Tangible common equity ratio of 7.27 percent.

Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

"Not only were our financial results strong this quarter, the underlying drivers of increases in profitability should provide tailwinds into the future," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our net interest income should continue to benefit from higher interest rates, and we continue to execute on the efficiencies created in our recent merger."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $38.5 billion in loans and leases and $20.8 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$333,554 $152,012



119.4 %

Non-interest income

40,497 22,782



77.8

Operating revenue

374,051 174,794



114.0

Non-interest expense

102,415 50,244



(103.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$271,636 $124,550



118.1



























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$38,493 $14,655



162.7 %

Deposits

20,828 10,103



106.2

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,121 2,847



(25.5)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $147.1 million to $271.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $181.5 million to $333.6 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic growth in loans and deposits since the merger, and the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $17.7 million to $40.5 million, with $18.8 million driven by the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income. Non-interest expense increased $52.2 million to $102.4 million, with $47.2 million due to the merger, and $5.0 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$58,567 $42,074



39.2 %

Non-interest income

25,842 24,756



4.4

Operating revenue

84,409 66,830



26.3

Non-interest expense

36,725 32,374



(13.4)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$47,684 $34,456



38.4



























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,133 3,003



4.3 %

















Deposits

$7,889 $7,329



7.6

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,233 3,427



(5.7)

Total footings

$11,122 $10,756



3.4



Pre-tax net revenue increased $13.2 million to $47.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $16.5 million to $58.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million to $25.8 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million to $36.7 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher compensation, temporary help, and travel expenses.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 354 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $23.9 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.4 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$195,748 $98,572



98.6 %

Non-interest income

33,838 24,292



39.3

Operating revenue

229,586 122,864



86.9

Non-interest expense

109,588 73,212



(49.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$119,998 $49,652



141.7



























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans

$9,302 $6,925



34.3 %

Deposits

23,859 12,591



89.5

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,369 4,194



75.7



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $70.3 million to $120.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $97.2 million to $195.7 million, with $71.7 million driven by the merger, and $25.5 million driven by deposit and loan growth, coupled with the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $9.5 million to $33.8 million, with $6.1 million driven by the merger, and $4.7 million from higher deposit, loan, and investment services income, partially offset by $1.5 million in lower mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $36.4 million to $109.6 million, primarily driven by $38.4 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by lower shared services charges.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Net interest income was $551.0 million compared to $229.7 million .

Net interest margin was 3.54 percent compared to 2.80 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 32 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $62.2 billion and increased by $29.3 billion , or 89.2 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $46.2 billion and increased by $24.7 billion , or 114.6 percent.

Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $24.1 billion , or 80.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $36.5 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2 .8 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $5.2 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $12.2 million in the prior quarter, compared to $7.8 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $28.5 million , compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.9 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.25 percent, compared to 0.09 percent in the prior quarter and 0.02 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25 percent at June 30, 2022 and 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2022 compared to 231 percent at June 30, 2022 and 309 percent at September 30, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest income was $113.6 million compared to $83.8 million , an increase of $29.8 million . The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, offset by lower direct investment income and mortgage banking revenue. Total non-interest income includes a net $0.3 million related to a gain on the early termination of repurchase agreements partially offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest expense was $330.1 million compared to $180.2 million , an increase of $149.9 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $26.7 million of merger and strategic initiatives and a $10.5 million donation to the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation, compared to $5.8 million of merger and strategic initiative related charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $118.5 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Income tax expense was $64.1 million compared to $29.8 million , and the effective tax rate was 21.5 percent compared to 23.7 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period primarily reflects higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits than a year ago, partially offset by the effects of increased income overall in 2022 compared to 2021.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $14.6 billion , compared to $15.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $941.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $609.8 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $44.7 million at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $855.9 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $539.4 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $152.9 million at September 30, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

Total loans and leases were $47.8 billion , compared to $45.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and $21.6 billion at September 30, 2021. Compared to June 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion , commercial real estate loans increased by $0.7 billion , residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion , while consumer loans decreased by $28.4 million .

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.5 billion , commercial real estate loans increased by $12.3 billion , residential mortgages increased by $2.5 billion , and consumer loans increased by $1.3 million .

Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.1 billion , compared to $5.0 billion in the prior quarter and $2.0 billion a year ago. In addition, $1.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $5.0 million in the prior quarter and $56.7 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $209.5 million , or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $247.5 million , or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2022 and $101.8 million , or 0.47 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, $82.0 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.

Past due loans and leases were $46.4 million , compared to $51.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $17.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $54.0 billion , compared to $53.1 billion at June 30, 2022 and $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022 and 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 88.5 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022 and 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021.

Total borrowings were $5.9 billion , compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, compared to 11.61 percent and 14.16 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.71 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.82 percent, compared to 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.32 and $27.69 , respectively, compared to $35.78 and $29.63 , respectively, at September 30, 2021.

Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's third quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on October 20, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021





































Income and performance ratios:



































Net income (loss) $ 233,968



$ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

229,806





178,148





(20,178)





109,069





93,745 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.31





1.00





(0.14)





1.20





1.03 Return on average assets

1.38 %



1.10 %



(0.12) %



1.26 %



1.10 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

18.62





14.50





(1.36)





16.23





14.16 Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.78





9.09





(1.25)





13.35





11.61 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

17.10





19.90





20.88





28.44





26.73





































Asset quality:



































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 574,325



$ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922 Nonperforming assets

211,627





250,242





251,206





112,590





104,209 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.20 %



1.25 %



1.31 %



1.35 %



1.46 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.25





0.09





0.10





(0.02)





0.02 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.44





0.54





0.57





0.49





0.47 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.44





0.55





0.58





0.51





0.48 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

274.12





230.88





229.48





274.36





309.44





































Other ratios:



































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

7.70 %



8.12 %



8.72 %



8.39 %



8.12 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.27





7.68





8.26





7.97





7.71 Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.37





11.65





12.05





12.32





12.39 Total risk-based capital (a)

13.41





13.91





14.41





13.64





13.79 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.82





11.09





11.46





11.72





11.77 Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.33





11.83





12.55





9.85





9.57 Net interest margin

3.54





3.28





3.21





2.73





2.80 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

41.17





45.25





48.73





54.85





54.84





































Equity and share related:



































Common equity $ 7,542,431



$ 7,713,809



$ 7,893,156



$ 3,293,288



$ 3,241,152 Book value per common share

43.32





43.82





44.32





36.36





35.78 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.69





28.31





28.94





30.22





29.63 Common stock closing price

45.20





42.15





56.12





55.84





54.46 Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding

174,116





176,041





178,102





90,584





90,588 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

173,868





175,845





147,394





90,052





90,038 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944





175,895





147,533





90,284





90,232





































(a) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



September 30,

2021 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 286,487



$ 294,482



$ 161,369 Interest-bearing deposits

326,638





607,323





2,442,790 Securities:



















Available for sale

8,085,044





8,638,358





3,410,443 Held to maturity, net

6,505,838





6,547,998





5,986,308 Total securities, net

14,590,882





15,186,356





9,396,751 Loans held for sale

898





388





24,969 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

19,642,624





18,520,595





8,159,127 Commercial real estate

18,830,948





18,141,670





6,522,679 Residential mortgages

7,617,955





7,223,728





5,167,527 Consumer

1,732,348





1,760,750





1,731,002 Total loans and leases

47,823,875





45,646,743





21,580,335 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(574,325)





(571,499)





(314,922) Loans and leases, net

47,249,550





45,075,244





21,265,413 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

373,044





329,424





75,936 Premises and equipment, net

434,721





449,578





209,573 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,721,040





2,729,551





557,360 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,230,641





1,228,484





572,368 Deferred tax asset, net

369,737





269,790





96,489 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,468,928





1,424,401





571,240 Total Assets $ 69,052,566



$ 67,595,021



$ 35,374,258





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 13,849,812



$ 13,576,152



$ 7,154,835 Health savings accounts

7,889,310





7,777,786





7,329,405 Interest-bearing checking

9,203,220





9,547,749





4,181,825 Money market

11,156,579





10,884,656





3,958,700 Savings

9,340,372





8,736,712





5,517,189 Certificates of deposit

2,311,484





2,554,102





1,884,373 Brokered certificates of deposit

258,110





-





- Total deposits

54,008,887





53,077,157





30,026,327 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,265,414





1,743,782





655,871 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,510,717





2,510,810





113,334 Long-term debt

1,074,844





1,076,559





564,114 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,366,294





1,188,925





628,423 Total liabilities

61,226,156





59,597,233





31,988,069 Preferred stock

283,979





283,979





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

7,542,431





7,713,809





3,241,152 Total shareholders' equity

7,826,410





7,997,788





3,386,189 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 69,052,566



$ 67,595,021



$ 35,374,258

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022



2021



2022



2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 525,960



$ 196,273



$ 1,303,774



$ 572,728 Interest and dividends on securities

91,569





43,362





237,297





133,895 Loans held for sale

40





57





73





201 Total interest income

617,569





239,692





1,541,144





706,824 Interest expense:



























Deposits

37,492





4,571





57,350





16,104 Borrowings

29,074





5,430





51,883





16,413 Total interest expense

66,566





10,001





109,233





32,517 Net interest income

551,003





229,691





1,431,911





674,307 Provision for credit losses

36,531





7,750





237,619





(39,500) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

514,472





221,941





1,194,292





713,807 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

50,807





40,258





150,019





122,166 Loan and lease related fees

26,769





10,881





77,355





27,056 Wealth and investment services

11,419





9,985





33,260





29,475 Mortgage banking activities

86





1,525





616





5,486 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

7,718





3,666





22,694





10,802 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)





-





(2,234)





- Other income

19,071





17,460





56,894





38,249 Total non-interest income

113,636





83,775





338,604





233,234 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

173,983





105,352





545,641





310,706 Occupancy

23,517





12,430





93,725





42,090 Technology and equipment

45,283





28,441





142,182





84,081 Marketing

3,918





3,721





10,868





9,452 Professional and outside services

21,618





7,074





91,041





37,875 Intangible assets amortization

8,511





1,124





23,700





3,395 Loan workout expenses

580





203





1,992





924 Deposit insurance

8,026





3,855





19,996





11,560 Other expenses

44,635





18,037





118,938





55,164 Total non-interest expense

330,071





180,237





1,048,083





555,247 Income before income taxes

298,037





125,479





484,813





391,794 Income tax expense

64,069





29,766





85,281





93,968 Net income

233,968





95,713





399,532





297,826 Preferred stock dividends

(4,162)





(1,968)





(11,756)





(5,906) Net income available to common shareholders $ 229,806



$ 93,745



$ 387,776



$ 291,920





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944





90,232





165,813





90,186





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 1.31



$ 1.03



$ 2.32



$ 3.23 Diluted

1.31





1.03





2.32





3.22

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 525,960



$ 431,538



$ 346,276



$ 189,985



$ 196,273 Interest and dividends on securities

91,569





82,202





63,526





45,990





43,362 Loans held for sale

40





7





26





45





57 Total interest income

617,569





513,747





409,828





236,020





239,692 Interest expense:



































Deposits

37,492





12,459





7,399





4,027





4,571 Borrowings

29,074





14,628





8,181





5,211





5,430 Total interest expense

66,566





27,087





15,580





9,238





10,001 Net interest income

551,003





486,660





394,248





226,782





229,691 Provision for credit losses

36,531





12,243





188,845





(15,000)





7,750 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

514,472





474,417





205,403





241,782





221,941 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

50,807





51,385





47,827





40,544





40,258 Loan and lease related fees

26,769





27,907





22,679





9,602





10,881 Wealth and investment services

11,419





11,244





10,597





10,111





9,985 Mortgage banking activities

86





102





428





733





1,525 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

7,718





8,244





6,732





3,627





3,666 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)





-





-





-





- Other income

19,071





22,051





15,772





25,521





17,460 Total non-interest income

113,636





120,933





104,035





90,138





83,775 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

173,983





187,656





184,002





109,283





105,352 Occupancy

23,517





51,593





18,615





13,256





12,430 Technology and equipment

45,283





41,498





55,401





28,750





28,441 Marketing

3,918





3,441





3,509





2,599





3,721 Professional and outside services

21,618





15,332





54,091





9,360





7,074 Intangible assets amortization

8,511





8,802





6,387





1,118





1,124 Loan workout expenses

580





732





680





244





203 Deposit insurance

8,026





6,748





5,222





4,234





3,855 Other expenses

44,635





42,425





31,878





21,009





18,037 Total non-interest expense

330,071





358,227





359,785





189,853





180,237 Income (loss) before income taxes

298,037





237,123





(50,347)





142,067





125,479 Income tax expense (benefit)

64,069





54,812





(33,600)





31,029





29,766 Net income (loss)

233,968





182,311





(16,747)





111,038





95,713 Preferred stock dividends

(4,162)





(4,163)





(3,431)





(1,969)





(1,968) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 229,806



$ 178,148



$ (20,178)



$ 109,069



$ 93,745





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

173,944





175,895





147,533





90,284





90,232





































Earnings (loss) per common share:



































Basic $ 1.31



$ 1.00



$ (0.14)



$ 1.20



$ 1.03 Diluted

1.31





1.00





(0.14)





1.20





1.03

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 46,229,678



$ 532,062





4.52 %









$ 21,538,513

$ 197,015

3.60 % Investment securities (a)

15,039,510





93,561





2.40













8,911,291



43,868

2.01

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

326,860





1,875





2.28













76,212



290

1.51

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

585,807





3,278





2.19













2,334,986



896

0.15

Loans held for sale

580





40





n/m













11,328



57

2.03

Total interest-earning assets

62,182,435



$ 630,816





3.96 %











32,872,330

$ 242,126

2.92 % Non-interest-earning assets

5,823,755





























2,021,962











Total Assets $ 68,006,190



























$ 34,894,292





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 13,590,667



$ -





- %









$ 7,182,116

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,854,425





1,146





0.06













7,346,239



1,463

0.08

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,798,562





33,808





0.45













13,363,703



1,794

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,716,885





2,538





0.37













1,957,286



1,314

0.27

Total deposits

53,960,539





37,492





0.28













29,849,344



4,571

0.06



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,369,126





6,242





1.78













544,311



721

0.52

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,402,596





13,814





2.25













120,714



492

1.59

Long-term debt (a)

1,075,683





9,018





3.47













564,692



4,217

3.22

Total borrowings

4,847,405





29,074





2.38













1,229,717



5,430

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

58,807,944



$ 66,566





0.45 %











31,079,061

$ 10,001

0.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,108,202





























439,830











Total liabilities

59,916,146





























31,518,891





























































Preferred stock

283,979





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

7,806,065





























3,230,364











Total shareholders' equity

8,090,044





























3,375,401











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 68,006,190



























$ 34,894,292











Tax-equivalent net interest income









564,250



























232,125





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(13,247)



























(2,434)





Net interest income







$ 551,003

























$ 229,691





Net interest margin

















3.54 %





















2.80 %



















































(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 42,125,526



$ 1,317,941





4.14 %









$ 21,477,967

$ 574,984

3.54 % Investment securities (a)

14,548,116





246,788





2.22













8,878,820



136,727

2.09

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

252,559





4,768





2.52













77,040



909

1.58

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

623,866





4,711





1.00













1,434,552



1419

0.13

Loans held for sale

12,160





73





0.80













11,515



201

2.33

Total interest-earning assets

57,562,227



$ 1,574,281





3.60 %











31,879,894

$ 714,240

2.98 % Non-interest-earning assets

5,448,419





























1,968,707











Total Assets $ 63,010,646



























$ 33,848,601





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 12,758,489



$ -





- %









$ 6,800,456

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,809,082





3,358





0.06













7,414,332



4,720

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

27,887,362





48,992





0.23













12,579,762



5,117

0.05

Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits

2,649,328





5,000





0.25













2,146,218



6,267

0.39

Total deposits

51,104,261





57,350





0.15













28,940,768



16,104

0.07



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,006,391





9,876





1.29













522,638



2,216

0.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,198,754





17,034





1.87













131,606



1,539

1.54

Long-term debt (a)

1,017,120





24,973





3.40













565,866



12,658

3.22

Total borrowings

3,222,265





51,883





2.16













1,220,110



16,413

1.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

54,326,526



$ 109,233





0.27 %











30,160,878

$ 32,517

0.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,043,313





























373,609











Total liabilities

55,369,839





























30,534,487





























































Preferred stock

268,202





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

7,372,605





























3,169,077











Total shareholders' equity

7,640,807





























3,314,114











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 63,010,646



























$ 33,848,601











Tax-equivalent net interest income









1,465,048



























681,723





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(33,137)



























(7,416)





Net interest income







$ 1,431,911

























$ 674,307





Net interest margin

















3.35 %





















2.85 %

















































(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 17,838,905



$ 16,628,317



$ 15,578,594



$ 7,509,538



$ 7,172,345 Asset-based lending

1,803,719





1,892,278





1,807,545





1,067,248





986,782 Commercial real estate

18,830,948





18,141,670





17,584,947





6,603,180





6,522,679 Residential mortgages

7,617,955





7,223,728





6,798,199





5,412,905





5,167,527 Consumer

1,732,348





1,760,750





1,767,200





1,678,858





1,731,002 Total Loan and Lease Balances

47,823,875





45,646,743





43,536,485





22,271,729





21,580,335 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(574,325)





(571,499)





(569,371)





(301,187)





(314,922) Loans and Leases, net $ 47,249,550



$ 45,075,244



$ 42,967,114



$ 21,970,542



$ 21,265,413





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 16,780,780



$ 15,850,507



$ 12,568,454



$ 7,304,985



$ 7,280,258 Asset-based lending

1,811,073





1,851,956





1,540,301





1,010,874





956,535 Commercial real estate

18,503,077





17,756,151





13,732,925





6,575,865





6,510,100 Residential mortgages

7,384,704





6,905,509





6,322,495





5,309,127





5,036,329 Consumer

1,750,044





1,756,575





1,748,654





1,701,250





1,755,291 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 46,229,678



$ 44,120,698



$ 35,912,829



$ 21,902,101



$ 21,538,513



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 80,002



$ 112,006



$ 108,460



$ 63,553



$ 40,774 Asset-based lending

25,115





25,862





5,494





2,114





2,139 Commercial real estate

49,054





49,935





74,581





5,058





15,972 Residential mortgages

25,563





27,213





27,318





15,591





19,327 Consumer

29,782





32,514





32,258





23,462





23,558 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 209,516



$ 247,530



$ 248,111



$ 109,778



$ 101,770





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Residential mortgages $ 2,024



$ 2,558



$ 2,582



$ 2,276



$ 1,759 Consumer

87





154





513





536





680 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,111



$ 2,712



$ 3,095



$ 2,812



$ 2,439 Total nonperforming assets $ 211,627



$ 250,242



$ 251,206



$ 112,590



$ 104,209

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 17,440



$ 6,006



$ 8,025



$ 9,340



$ 5,537 Asset-based lending

-





-





24,103





-





- Commercial real estate

6,050





25,587





20,533





921





821 Residential mortgages

12,577





10,781





9,307





3,561





3,447 Consumer

9,656





9,275





9,379





5,576





7,158 Total past due 30-89 days $ 45,723



$ 51,649



$ 71,347



$ 19,398



$ 16,963 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

711





8





124





2,507





107 Total past due loans and leases $ 46,434



$ 51,657



$ 71,471



$ 21,905



$ 17,070

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended









(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021









ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945









Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-





-





88,045





-





-









Provision

31,352





11,728





189,068





(14,980)





7,898









Charge-offs:













































Commercial portfolio

31,356





18,757





11,248





799





1,723









Consumer portfolio

1,453





896





1,120





1,382





2,053









Total charge-offs

32,809





19,653





12,368





2,181





3,776









Recoveries:













































Commercial portfolio

1,413





7,765





1,364





1,107





142









Consumer portfolio

2,870





2,288





2,075





2,319





2,713









Total recoveries

4,283





10,053





3,439





3,426





2,855









Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

28,526





9,600





8,929





(1,245)





921









ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 574,325



$ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922

























































ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance $ 20,149



$ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170



$ 11,974









Acquisition of Sterling

-





-





6,749





-





-









Provision

5,180





509





(213)





934





196









ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance $ 25,329



$ 20,149



$ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170









Total ending balance $ 599,654



$ 591,648



$ 589,011



$ 314,291



$ 327,092

























































(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

























































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.

























































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.





























































At or for the Three Months Ended









(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2022





June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021









Efficiency ratio:













































Non-interest expense $ 330,071



$ 358,227



$ 359,785



$ 189,853



$ 180,237









Less: Foreclosed property activity

(393)





(358)





(75)





(347)





(142)









Intangible assets amortization

8,511





8,802





6,387





1,118





1,124









Operating lease depreciation

2,115





2,425





1,632





-





-









Strategic initiatives and other (1)

11,617





(152)





(4,140)





600





(4,011)









Merger related

25,536





66,640





108,495





10,560





9,847









Debt prepayment costs

-





-





-





2,526





-









Non-interest expense $ 282,685



$ 280,870



$ 247,486



$ 175,396



$ 173,419









Net interest income $ 551,003



$ 486,660



$ 394,248



$ 226,782



$ 229,691









Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

13,247





11,732





8,158





2,397





2,434









Non-interest income

113,636





120,933





104,035





90,138





83,775









Other income (2)

11,186





3,805





3,082





431





327









Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,115





2,425





1,632





-





-









(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(2,234)





-





-





-





-









Other (3)

2,548





-





-





-





-









Income $ 686,643



$ 620,705



$ 507,891



$ 319,748



$ 316,227









Efficiency ratio

41.17 %



45.25 %



48.73 %



54.85 %



54.84 %























































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:













































Net income (loss) $ 233,968



$ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713









Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,162





4,163





3,431





1,969





1,968









Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,724





6,954





5,046





883





888









Adjusted income (loss) $ 236,530



$ 185,102



$ (15,132)



$ 109,952



$ 94,633









Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis $ 946,120



$ 740,408



$ (60,528)



$ 439,808



$ 378,532









Average shareholders' equity $ 8,090,044



$ 8,125,518



$ 6,691,490



$ 3,411,911



$ 3,375,401









Less: Average preferred stock

283,979





283,979





236,121





145,037





145,037









Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,725,200





2,733,827





2,007,266





556,784





557,902









Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,080,865



$ 5,107,712



$ 4,448,103



$ 2,710,090



$ 2,672,462









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

18.62 %



14.50 %



(1.36) %



16.23 %



14.16 %























































(1) Strategic initiatives and other is comprised of a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense), professional & outside services of $1.4 million, and occupancy of $(0.2) million. (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (3) Other is comprised of a $2.5 million gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.