Webster Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire interLINK

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) today announced that its principal bank subsidiary Webster Bank, N.A. ("Webster") has signed a definitive agreement to acquire StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC (d/b/a interLINK), a subsidiary of StoneCastle Partners, LLC ("StoneCastle").

interLINK is a technology-enabled deposit management platform administering over $9 billion of deposits from FDIC-insured cash sweep programs between banks and broker/dealers and clearing firms. interLINK leverages highly scalable technology, generating significant liquidity at minimal operating cost.

The acquisition of interLINK provides Webster with access to core deposit funding and adds another technology-enabled channel to Webster's already differentiated, omnichannel deposit gathering capabilities, including our Commercial and Consumer Banking Businesses, HSA Bank and BrioDirect.

"The acquisition complements our strategy to build a bank with diverse funding capabilities and technology-enabled businesses," said John Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Webster Financial Corporation. "interLINK is a unique deposit channel that provides a scalable source of liquidity for the company."

Under the agreement, interLINK will continue to operate and serve its broker/dealer and clearing firm clients as it does today. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Webster.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Dechert LLP is serving as legal advisor to StoneCastle.

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-guided organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

About StoneCastle Partners, LLC

Founded in 2003, StoneCastle Partners ("StoneCastle") develops businesses focused on banking and associated technologies. StoneCastle creates innovative platforms and disruptive technology to enhance or redefine inefficient banking processes. For the past 19 years, StoneCastle has built and sold platforms to strategic buyers including banks, asset managers, and fintechs. Over 1,000 banks trust StoneCastle and use its products; for more information, visit www.scpdevco.com.

About StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC

StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC (d/b/a interLINK) provides cash management solutions to financial intermediaries, facilitating the investment of cash held in thousands of brokerage accounts into FDIC-insured banks. Today, interLINK administers approximately 520,000 retail brokerage accounts on behalf of multiple broker/dealers and clearing platforms. Retail brokerage is a highly competitive industry, and interLINK's objective is to provide the highest quality service at the lowest cost to enable broker/dealers to better service their retail customers. For more information, visit www.interlinksweep.com.

