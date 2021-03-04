Webster SVP named Five Star Wealth Manager for 8th consecutive year

Webster Wealth Advisors is part of Webster Private Bank and is located in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Five Star Program is one of the largest and most widely published financial services award programs in North America. Wealth managers who achieve the honor are evaluated against a 10-point list of objective criteria associated with providing quality services to clients, such as credentials, experience, and assets under management, among other factors.

Perry, a Wilton native, also holds the CFP® certification and is an investment advisor representative of Commonwealth Financial Network. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations as well as life, health, accident, and variable insurance licenses. He is very active in his local community including St. Matthew's Episcopal Church where he has served as Senior Warden, Vestry member and Chair of Finance and Search committees. Perry currently serves as Board Chair of the Camp Dudley Foundation, and has served on the board of trustees and as alumni association president for both Camp Dudley and the Kent School. Locally, he continues to serve as a leader for the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Wilton and as an advisor to the Wilton Student Financial Aid committee.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his financial planning certification from the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

