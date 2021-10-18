STOWE, Vt., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With new digital print and cut technologies there are thousands of options for custom stickers, decals and labels. Most of these options are best suited for smaller orders and sold directly to consumers or small businesses. Unfortunately, most businesses and organizations do not have access to the biggest and best sticker manufacturing facilities due to a traditional distributer model. This includes the leading, US based sticker manufacturer, Gill Studios.

Websticker Stick This! Using Promotional Stickers To Build Identity, Create Word Of Mouth and Grow Sales, By Jeff Nicholson

The Gill Studios founder, Forest P. Gill invented the original bumper stickers over 85 years ago. The sticker manufacturer is still family owned and continues to remain on the cutting edge of sticker, decal and label production. Gill has been awarded many honors in the industry, including Best Decal, Label, and Bumper Sticker Supplier (ASI) for the last 19 years straight.

According to Jeff Nicholson, Gill Distributer and Sticker Marketing Consultant, "online sticker platforms have their place for many die-cut sticker needs, but those platforms themselves will turn to factories like Gill for larger, more specialized runs. At Websticker we have worked with many large factories and in my opinion none come close to the quality and relationship based service of Gill. And, while many label and sticker printers consolidate under private equity umbrellas, Gill remains family owned, US Union Made, and very much focused on clients and quality."

So, how does business and industry access the biggest and the best in sticker manufacturing? Well one could contact any promotional product distributor, but for the bigger, more important promotional stickers and profitable sticker products a specialty firm like Websticker is recommended. Websticker focuses exclusively on custom stickers, decals, and labels and includes consulting, design, and direct factory pricing on every job.

About Websticker

Based in Stowe, VT, Websticker has specialized in the design and production of stickers and decals since 1993. Founder Jeff Nicholson is the author of the definitive book on sticker marketing: Stick This! Using Promotional Stickers to Build Identity, Create Word of Mouth and Grow Sales.

Contact: Jeff Nicholson

Websticker / Freely Creative, Inc.

Phone: 802-253-2011

SOURCE Websticker

Related Links

http://www.websticker.com/

