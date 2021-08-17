WEBTOON and DC Announce Creative Partnership

"I'm so happy WEBTOON is able to work with DC on bringing unique stories to our platform," said WEBTOON CEO, Ken Kim. "WEBTOON is a great bridge to a huge worldwide audience of young comic fans, and DC is home to some of the greatest Super Hero stories on the planet. The potential to express famous IP through our platform, which is mobile native and focused on ease of access – is super exciting." he added.

"DC is excited to introduce our iconic characters to a new generation of fans worldwide," said DC General Manager, Daniel Cherry III. "We've been working closely with the WEBTOON writers and artists to adapt our characters and stories to WEBTOON's mobile format. Our shared goal is to create fun and compelling DC stories that all readers will enjoy. This partnership is yet another example of DC's ambition to "meet fans where ever they are" and continue sharing DC fandom. "

"This collaboration is a landmark for us as we work toward a new age of digital comics in the US," said David Lee, head of content at WEBTOON Entertainment. We're so happy to introduce long-beloved DC characters to our service – and we're looking forward to sharing more details soon."



WEBTOON® is the world's leading digital platform for visual storytelling. As the first modern digital publishing and self-publishing platform for digital comics, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, allowing anyone to become a creator.

WEBTOON also has become a cultural and global phenomenon, pioneering the distribution and consumption of web-based comics. With an average of 72+ million monthly active users, more people consume WEBTOON series than watch most television shows. WEBTOON features a broad and diverse catalog of content from all over the world -- including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. WEBTOON is No.1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea and also is in the top tier among the same group in the other countries.

Launched stateside in 2014, WEBTOON has thousands of creator-owned series with episodes updating daily. Also boasting partnerships with Legendary, POW!, Top Cow/Image, and more, WEBTOON takes storytelling to the next level. Creators have been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards, as well as winning a multitude of Ringo Awards. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

